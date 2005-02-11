Heath Bar Pie

If you like Heath candy bars, you'll love this pie!

Recipe by Donna

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs 15 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread caramel topping into pie crust.

  • Beat milk and pudding mix for 2 minutes; let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in whipped topping and chopped candy bars. Spoon into crust.

  • Freeze for 4 hours or until set. Before serving, let stand for 15 minutes so that pie can easily be cut. Store any leftovers in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
495 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 66.4g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 19.3mg; sodium 512.9mg. Full Nutrition
