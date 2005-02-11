Heath Bar Pie
If you like Heath candy bars, you'll love this pie!
My family could not believe I made this. It was so good. I could not tell you about left overs- there where none. The only change I made was I used a package of heath bar pieces instead of breaking my own.Read More
This pie is overly fattening even for a dessert lover. It also was gloppy and messy. It may be because I used frozen whipped cream instead of room temp but I'm not sure.Read More
The pie tasted delicious! We did not eat the entire pie at one sitting. The reason I gave it 4 stars is because after it was removed from the freezer, it got mushy pretty fast. I was not able to leave the leftovers in the refrigerator because it was not keeping its shape at all. It did well if kept in the freezer. It tasted great though!
I made this for Thanksgiving and my nieces and nephews loved it so much that I was asked to bring it for Christmas! * I was too full to taste it, I'll have to save room next time! :)
good taste, but if you don't eat it within days of making it, it becomes gooey. the heath bar starts to carmalize. still good, just doesn't hold together when being plated
The BF loved this for Valentines Day. Only difference, I used skim milk. I also drizzled caramel sauce on top of slice and put a minature heath on top.
I was looking for a heath bar cake...but this pie recipe was all I found under "heath bar". I reluctantly made the pie because it sounded easy and I didn't have time to go researching a lot of recipes. My 25 year old step-son, who loves heath bars, was coming to dinner on his birthday and I wanted something to put a candle in! To my delight...the pie was very good. The birthday boy loved it....as did the rest of the family. I will make this one again. Very easy and de-lish!
This is so easy and really, really good. The guests loved it. I'll definately make it again (and again)! The only I changed was I bought a bag of crushed Heath Bars instead of buying the individual candy bars and crushing them.
This pie is fantastic. I've made it quite a few times and my daughter and her friends request it for their birthdays. It tastes just like a Heath Bar Blizzard at Dairy Queen.
This recipe was just okay. I'll continue looking for the perfect heath bar pie recipe!
This was a very good and very easy dessert. Those who ate it were eager to suggest new kinds of candy bars that would also be good in it. Delicious!
This was a very easy pie to make, and it was enjoyed by all.
Wow what a hit. Everyone loved it. Left it in the freezer until ready to serve it and it was great. Again did not make enough. Have made it several times already.
This was delicious & easy. Everyone loved it!!
great as is but rich. next time will try lighter ingredients. drizzled caramel on top also.
Yummy! My husband was pleasantly surprised when he tasted this (it didn't come out looking the greatest). But it was definitely a hit! We both loved it, and I didn't need to change anything about the recipe. Yay!
I made this for a BBQ with friends and everyone LOVED it--adults and kids alike. Easy to make and great for summertime!
Huge Hit! And easy to make.
Quite tasty... I substituted 1/4 cup of the milk with Coffee Liquor for an added twist. But I must've bought a smaller pie crust because I had too much filling, so I just froze it in the whipped topping container for another day.
This recipe is excellent!!!!!! I have made it at several event gatherings and everyone raves about how great it is.
Great Pie ... I made one & brought it to work. Everyone loved it! Now they request this every time we have potluck!
Easy and Tasty! Will make again.
I have made this twice and everyone loves it. I used reduced fat crust and fat free whipped cream the second time and everyone still loved it.
Try using snickers, yum!
I remember this recipes from ages ago - was so glad to find it again! I am a dessert freak but find something this rich is best made as a "shooter" (using mini dessert dishes). I also only make a few servings at a time - I make the pudding and divide it into three or four, cut everything else in thirds or quarters and make it up in a few small dishes - I then use the remaining pudding to make other sorts of desserts so we can have a dessert every day of the week, but not always the same and not always so rich. When I'm feeling especially good I use non-fat milk and whipped topping - still just as yummy!!!
This is my husband's favorite! He calls it Heath Ice Cream pie, even though there is no ice cream in it. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Wonderful dessert! The only change I would make would be to decrease the number of Heath bars. This pie is very rich and could be too sweet for some, myself included. Overall I would recommend this for all toffee lovers!
I tweaked this a bit. Instead of using a graham cracker crust, I used an Oreo cookie crust and Salted Caramel topping. This pie doesn't need the extra whip cream on top. I just decorated it with the extra Heath Bar pieces and dark chocolate syrup. My friends LOVED this pie!!
Also made it with Snickers & Reeses Peanut Butter cups!
It was soooo good, and very rich! I did not put extra chocolate topping on it.
Made this for my daughters 40th Bday!
Very quick and easy, as well as being an impressive presentation. Made it for folks at work who deemed it "awesome" ! Used one Heath bar crumbled as a topping after drizzling chocolate syrup and caramel topping over the pie. Not for those afraid of sugar or calories.
This particular pie was a hit with my family & friends for it being my 1st time to ever make it without a recipe to follow. I had to type in the ingredients just to see what people call the pie that I made. I made it with the instant chocolate pudding, Cool Whip (a small would have been good but I'm making another pie different flavor in a frw days) & used only 2 Heath candy bar's crushed up & sprinkled the Heath Bar crumbs on top of my pie.
