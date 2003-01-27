Chicken in Every Pot Pie

This pie is stocked full of chicken and vegetables.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan combine chicken, broth, peas, carrots, soup, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, combine biscuit mix, milk. garlic powder and celery seed (mixture will be thin).

  • Pour hot chicken mixture into 9x13 greased oven proof dish. Immediately spoon biscuit mixture evenly over the top of chicken mixture. Sprinkle with paprika.

  • Bake, uncovered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30-35 minutes or until topping is golden brown.

305 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 55.5mg; sodium 1147.1mg. Full Nutrition
