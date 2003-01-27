Chicken in Every Pot Pie
This pie is stocked full of chicken and vegetables.
This pie is stocked full of chicken and vegetables.
This pot pie was excellent! My decision to make it was last-minute, so I was searching for a quick alternative to making a pastry dough crust when I found this recipe. My family almost ate the entire pan-full! I added a can of pre-sliced potatoes(chopped), 1/4 c. onion(chopped), 1 1/2 Tablespoons chicken seasoning & 1/8 t. rubbed sage. I also used a can of cream of chicken soup instead of the cream of mushroom soup. I like my filling very creamy, so the next time I make it I will add either 1/2 or a whole can of cream of chicken and/or mushroom soup and reduce the amount of chicken broth. This is a permanent addition to my recipe archives!Read More
Well, I really enjoyed it, but there were a few problems. The baking mix part was TOO liquidy. It just sunk right into the chicken mixture rather than sitting on top. Also, my husband absolutely hated the celery seed. So much so that he couldn't even eat this. So, I will make it again, but I'll leave out the celery seed, and put in a lot less milk with the baking mix.Read More
This pot pie was excellent! My decision to make it was last-minute, so I was searching for a quick alternative to making a pastry dough crust when I found this recipe. My family almost ate the entire pan-full! I added a can of pre-sliced potatoes(chopped), 1/4 c. onion(chopped), 1 1/2 Tablespoons chicken seasoning & 1/8 t. rubbed sage. I also used a can of cream of chicken soup instead of the cream of mushroom soup. I like my filling very creamy, so the next time I make it I will add either 1/2 or a whole can of cream of chicken and/or mushroom soup and reduce the amount of chicken broth. This is a permanent addition to my recipe archives!
This was so great! Instead of making the bakery mix topping, I covered this with mashed potatoes, paprika and some shredded Cheddar. I also followed some previous reviewers' suggestions and used cream of Chicken instead of mushroom. I used the 98% fat free version and you couldn't tell. This was so rich and creamy! I added a bit more pepper as well as onion and garlic powder. I can't wait to have the left-overs. This will be a permanent staple in our dinner rotation!
Well, I really enjoyed it, but there were a few problems. The baking mix part was TOO liquidy. It just sunk right into the chicken mixture rather than sitting on top. Also, my husband absolutely hated the celery seed. So much so that he couldn't even eat this. So, I will make it again, but I'll leave out the celery seed, and put in a lot less milk with the baking mix.
I did make a few changes to this recipe. I used a bag of frozen peas and diced carrots so i wouldn't have to chop carrots. On top of those I added sauteed celery, boiled diced potatoes, and canned corn (any vegetables i could get my hands on, basically). Instead of cream of mushroom soup, which i'm not a fan of, I made a gravy out of chicken stock, butter, and flour (which i'll venture was healthier than canned cream soup). all in all though, I stuck with the basic feel of the recipe with great results. I really loved the top crust, the biscuit mix was fluffy and delicious-i love the addition of celery seed!
This was so quick and easy and amazingly delicious. Kind of a mix between chicken pot pie and chicken n biscuits...2 of my favorites!
This was so delicious. I loved the crust topping it was very tasty. My family loved this and my parents even think this is a hit
Very Good...used reduced fat ingredients to make it more heart healthy and it was still yummy. Easy too.
I've taken this dish to so many potlucks( by request), that I've lost count. The seasoning in the buiscut topping gives a real boost in flavor. Try it. I know you'll like it.
My husband requests this whenever we have leftover cooked chicken. I mix it up and add whatever veggies I have on hand, fresh mushrooms are especially tasty!
OMG! Best ever! I used all white meat, 2 cans of 98% fat free cream soup (one mushroom, one chicken), broccoli instead of peas, and celery salt instead of seed. It was the best ever and everyone gobbled it up! Next time I will reduce the broth by half a cup, but other than that, it was so delicious. Thanks so much!
I used this recipe as a base. I boiled a whole chicken and used frozen mixed soup vegetables. It was excellent.
I used leftover chicken from a roast I had made the night before and for the sauce I mixed my own gravy with the cream of mushroom soup. With the addition of canned sliced potatoes, the result was delicious. My gang gobbled this dish right up and went back for seconds and thirds. Terrific and very quick dinner Deb!
This is a good comfort food recipe. I followed the recipe except I used frozen mixed vegetables and added diced potatoes. I didn't care much for the bisquit topping so I think I will use real bisquits the next time I make it. It's a keeper
I made this with turkey. It was good the night we made it, but much thicker and better the next day.
Super good and easy! The kids begged for seconds. I used 1 1/2 cup milk for the topping, and although it was runny and sank, it baked nice and fluffy to the top of the pie. I also used some canned veggies (corn, green beans, carrots) juice and all and omitted the broth. I also used cream of celery soup. Very flexible, quick recipe. Great way to use leftovers.
We enjoyed the Pot Pie very much. I would cut back the milk to 1 cup next time, and I added a small onion and one package of G. Washington Broth. Since I am not real fond of baking mix, next time I will put a pie crust on the top.
Very good! I added one can of cream of chicken along with the cream of mushroom. My kids loved it and it was easy as pie to make!
Pretty good overall but kind of bland. Will experiment with spices next time. Easy, convenient recipe!
Recipe was ok. I made it as is, and if I make it again, I will add a lot more chicken broth - probably at least the whole can - maybe more. It was a little dry - the bisquik soaked up all the liquid. I would leave out the celery seed, or at least cut it in half.
This recipe is the best!! My daughter requests this at least twice a week. If you don't like mushrooms, you can substitute cream of chicken soup. Everyone wants the recipe, and it is so easy!
I made this recipe last night for my family of seven. It got rave reviews all around. I made two changes to the recipe - I used cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom and I added one teaspoon thyme instead of the garlic powder (did not have any). Will definitely be keeping this recipe around for all left over chicken and turkey! Thanks for a great recipe!
My family and I loved this quick and easy recipe. I, however, made a few changes. I added a can of diced new potatoes, substituted cream of chicken soup for cream of mushroom, eliminated the celery seed (I didn't have any on hand), and, based on other reviews, added more bisquick mix to make the crust mix a little thicker and fluffier. This one is going in the rotation!
This was really easy and tasty! I added frozen corn and chopped up some potatoes and onions, and added a little more broth to compensate.
easy to make and was good? no complaints from the family
We had it for supper tonight and it was very good. Added some poultry seasoning, with corn and green beans for the vegetables. Also, used Grands biscuits for the top crust. Will make again.
We use about 1/3 less chicken and add some celery!
I made this with cream of chicken, chicken, green chile, corn and diced potato - which are the ingredients I use to make green chile chicken soup. Family loved it!
Awesome! Hubby and kids all loved it, licked their plates clean! The ratio of the bisquik mix is a little thin, I added 1/4 cup parmesan cheese for flavor and to thicken the dough a little...came out perfect!! I also substituted celery salt since I didn't have celery seed, love the little pep that adds! Regular rotation dish!
I love this recipe for my family as I have 3 big boys in the house. They were happy and very satisfied. Served with a green salad it's a complete meal. I used turkey instead of chicken, a great was to use up leftovers.
I thickened my checken mixture slightly and added garlic!! Delicious
Decent tasting, but nothing spectacular. It has something of a southern-tasting zing to it (probably from the pepper.)
I didn't care for the taste of this at all. My husband like it OK but said it was dry the next day. I won't make this again.
This was easy--I liked the biscuit type topping mix--it made it easier, but I don't like canned soups--I think it misses the 'homemade' kind of taste.
faster and easier than other pot pies. My picky-eating daughter ate it so it must be good.
The flavor was good. It is easy to make.
i think this is a great recipe with food costing so much its a great low cost recipe thanks grandma
love love love it
I have made this several times. It is a hit with the family. I use a bag of frozen peas and carrots instead of chopping carrots.
I followed the recipe exactly except for using frozen peas and carrots. The filling was thin - you can see there is nothing in it to thicken it except for the soup. I liked the concept but will probably look for other recipes with a more flavorful filling in the future.
Easy, delicious comfort food. Ok to sub cream of chicken soup or 12-oz jar of chicken or turkey gravy for mushroom soup. Used Bisquick baking mix.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections