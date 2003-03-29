Apple Crumble Pie
Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
This is the best apple pie I have ever made!! I started making it in September and by Thanksgiving I had family demanding it. This is not a pie that you'll have leftovers of (some people were even complaining because they didn't get a slice). These are a few things I have changed: I coat my apple slices in flour first. It makes the filling more jelly then runny (you will notice the flour will make a doughy type flim on the apples before you put them in the pie crust). Then I put a layer of apples, then coat them in sugar, then put another layer and coat, then one more layer (my apples are usually heaping by now) and last layer. I am VERY generous with my sugar. It makes it a bit sweeter but not too sweet. I don't change much, just I found if I don't coat my apple slices, the filling is really runny when it's finished, and if I don't put the extra sugar, the pie is a bit more tart. Enjoy the best apple pie around!!Read More
Flavor is great, consistency is a runny mess! Come to find out that I should have used flour to coat the apples. I do not like recipes that cannot stand on their own without having to read a lot of the reviews first. Wish the author would have put in a note to coat apples with flour first. I'll probably still try to find a way to eat this, because the flavor is good. But I could never serve it to company as-is. I'll try one more time with the flour to see if that improves the consistency.Read More
I made 2 of these pies with home grown granny smith apples. They turned out delicious and were SUPER easy! I took them to a dinner party and they were both gone in about 5 minutes!! It was a huge hit! People even told me it was the best apple pie they had ever had... Instead of layering the sugar on the apples, I mixed sugar, cinammon, nutmeg, lemon juice, and a little flour with the apple slices in a large bowl, coating the apples with the mixture. The combination made a good consistancy of filling. And be sure to cut the apple slices pretty thin--not more than 1/2 inch or so--it will help them get soft. Good luck!
SOO YUMMY!! I have been trying out all diff apple crisps and pies this apple picking season and this was a great recipe to use the apples on. I used a mix of fresh empire and gala apples from the orchard. For the sugar mix for the apples I did use 1/4 cup brown and 1/4 cup white sugar and 2 tbs flour then the cinnamon. I mixed the apples in that in a bowl before pouring into the crust. I did put a few pats of butter on top of the crust first and then on top of the apples once I poured them in. I also gave the apples a few squirts of vanilla as well. The crumbs I did 2/3 cup flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, and 1 stick butter softened and mix with hand and made large crumbs to sprinkle all over-it makes the ultimate crumbs-I LOVE CRUMBS! I did bake at 400 for 30 min and noticed the crumbs were getting brown fast so I turned down to 350 and baked another 30 minutes placing a piece of foil over the top. I kept testing with my fork to make sure my apples were nice and soft inside. AND let me tell you with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream on top-I was in heaven eating this!
This is a great base recipe! But for the apple filling I added 1/4 cup flour, used 1/4 cup brown and 1/4 cup white sugar and added a dash of nutmeg. I mixed the dry ingredients with the apples before placing the filling in the pie crust. This made for a EXCELLENT "creamier" pie filling. Wonderful crumble top. Used "I can't believe its not butter" on the crumble top and it turned out great. Thank you so much! I have made this 5 times (modified) and people I serve it to can't believe its not professionally made! Thank you thank you thank you.
Delicious!!!! I did make a few changes...I mixed the apples into the sugar and cinnamon mixture instead of just sprinkling mixture over apples. I used a pie crust recipe called "Mom's Pie Crust" also found at Allrecipes. I used half of this crust to make top crust over pie, then sprinkled the top with cinnamon. Most of all I did NOT bake at 400 but rather at 325 which took about an hour but the crust was not burnt and the apples were cooked through out. The result.....a fabulous pie that my husband said was the best apple pie he'd ever tasted!!
This is more of a 4.0 to 4.5 star recipe because it needs additional spices to make it work for me. I have made it twice now and this time I sliced the apple wedges much thinner (1/4 inch or less) and used 4 green tart apples. When baking for only 35 to 40 minutes the apple slices really need to be thin to be soft. I added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp allspice, and one sprinkle of cloves into the sugar and flour (2 Tbsp) mixture which I tossed with the apples. I was worried it would be too much spice when I sniffed it but after baking it was the perfect amount of spices. My husband said the spices added a lot of depth to the flavor and really liked it. I also dotted the apples with a paste of brown sugar, cinnamon and butter before putting the recipe's crumble topping on it. (The paste was a failed attempt at making the crumble with brown sugar and white sugar mixed). It turned out that the pie had pockets of brown sugar taste to it and my husband really liked those parts. He said if I could have mixed that throughout it would have been a really great pie. So next time I will mix melted butter with brown sugar in with the apples and spices before layering them in the pie crust. A friend came over and gave the pie an enthusiastic thumbs up. Wolfed down a slice in a couple minutes. Said she tasted the pockets of brown sugar and really liked it that way. I sent her home with another slice. Overall, a good recipe to start with.
Try this recipe with pears! It tastes even better than with apples because they are not as sweet, and so the sugar is not overwhelming.. i love the crumble topping.. and do add flour or cornstarch to the fruit before cooking so that the liquid makes a nice syrup and do add the sugar-cinnamon mixture in two installments instead of one on top.. mmmm :) ENJOY!
Amazing stuff....yummy yummy yummy
The top is crispy/crunchy, the filling is not too sweet. Added brown sugar and cinnamon in addition to the stated ingredients for the topping for more flavor. A bit runny even though I added one teaspoon of cornstarch to the sugar and cinnamon mixture. Next time: add one teaspoon cornstarch and some flour to the filling mixture. Beware of cornstarchy taste. Also sprinkle sugar filling mixture half way into arranging apples and then sprinkle rest on top. Let pie set at least two hours before cutting into it. Use Granny apples and forget about the Rome. Good idea to use cinnamon on the topping as well. Okay to slice apple wedges thin. 4 big apples were plenty. ****
Absolutely fantastic. The key to this recipe is to use a couple different types of apples. Took this to the inlaws and they loved it. Of course they still don't like me much- oh well.
I having been using this recipe for a while! This only thing I changed; When slicing apples, reserve them in a bowl of water. When all the apples are sliced, drain the apple and set them back in to the bowl. Mix the cinnamon and sugar into the apples and piece them into the pie shell. At the bottom of the used bowl, you should notice some residue of sugar, cinnamon, and water. Pour this mixture over the apple before the crumble. It makes a delicious glaze! TIP: Brush the shell with melted butter or margarine before putting the apples in. It prevents the shell from becoming soggy.
*Update:* I have made this pie dozens of times. It's the best. **Hands down the best apple pie I've ever made! I doubled the cinnamon and added a dash of nutmeg to the apple mixture. Also added 3 TBS of flour to apples. Like other reviewers, I mixed the apples, sugar, spices and flour together then arranged in the pie crust. Added a touch of cinnamon to the topping too. WOW! Baked at 350 for 1 hour (covered outer crust with foil last 20 minutes of baking). Definitely a keeper in my permanent file.
This was awesome. I can't see why anyone would rate it less than 5 stars. I made some changes, but I think if made as writen it would still be good. My changes : 1 1/4 tsp of cinnamonm, 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and 1/4 allspice. I also mixed the apple and spices in a bowl and added 2 tbsp of flour to the apples to thicken. I've made twice. Once to test and once for company - and I'm sure it will be made a few more times again.
I have been baking since I was very young, but I have never been able to master an apple pie that is the "triple threat": great consistency (not runny), beautiful appearance,and wonderful taste. Well... I did it. This pie is VERY simple to make. I read all the reviews and made a few adjustments to the original recipe. I coated the apples in a flour/cinnamon mixture which kept them from getting soggy and making my pie runny. I also added just a dash of nutmeg. I cut down the white sugar, but before I added the crumb topping, I sprinkled the top of the apples with brown sugar. EVERY person who tasted these pies (I made 4 at once using 2 packages of pre-made Pillsbury pie crusts), said it was the best apple pie they had ever tasted. Thank you for such a simple, perfect recipe idea!
I just finished making this dessert for the kids and they loved. I made the following modifications (noted below) per other reviewers and a few minor tweaks myself. Noted Modifications: - Combine the apple mixture with all appropriate incredients in a seperate bowl, then spoon into the pie shell. - Instead of 1/2C of white sugar in the apple mixture, substitute 1/4C brown sugar and 1/4C white. - Add 1/4C flour, 1 tbl. corn starch, 1 tsp. of nutmeg, and 1 tsp. of vanilla/butternut extract to the apple mixture. - Instead of just 6 tbls of butter for the crust, use the entire stick (1/2C, cut into segments). - To add more flavor to the crust, add 1 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. - Sprinkle a little cinnamon sugar on top of the pie shell prior to adding the apple mixture (We like it sweet). - Cook at 350 (it will take about an hour).
Delicious! I did add 1/4 cup of flour with the sugar mixture and tossed that with the apples versus putting on top of them, as others suggested. The result was a thicker juice versus runny. The crumble mix that goes on top of it all was delicious. I used Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust. I prebaked the crust for 7 minutes at 400 degrees, because I hate when the bottom crust is underbaked and soggy. I covered the edges with a foil crust protector. Once the crust was slightly prebaked, I added the apple/sugar mixture and topped with the crumble. I baked at 375 for 15 minutes to get the apples cooking, and then I turned it down to 350 for another hour. The lower temperature and longer cook time gave my apples enough time to soften without burning my crust. I kept the foil crust protector on during the entire cook time. The top crumble was just starting to brown, and I could see the apples starting to bubble up through the crumble in the center of the pie when the pie was done. At that point, I poked the apples with my knife to make sure they were soft, and they were. I used Haralson apples, which are great for baking. My family really enjoyed this!
Easy, delicious. I halved the sugar in the apple mixture because I had sweeter apples to use (and used brown sugar for added flavor), and I mixed in a little flour and cornstarch because I like thick gooeyness in my apple pies. This was so easy to put together, and delicious.
I used 1/4 cup of brown sugar and 1/4 cup of white. I mixed it with 3 tbls of flour, 1 tsp on cinnamon and 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and tossed the dry mixture with the apples thoroughly. For the topping I used half white and half brown sugar. I used enough apples to fill the crust...I believe 5 did the trick if I am remembering correctly. The only type I used were Granny Smiths and it was perfect! Lastly, based on other reviews, I baked it at 325 for an hour. This is one of the best apple pies I have had. It was a hit at Thanksgiving! Ally
I made this yummy pie last night using suggestions from others. Mixing the sugar and cinnamon with the apples, I also added about 3 tbls of flour. I baked it about an hour at 325 degrees which gave me a perfect crust and apples. Dutch crumb apple pie is my husbands favorite and he said there wasn't a thing he'd change (he said this after his second piece in 30 mins!)
Delicious! I followed the advice of others and used just shy of 1/4 cup of flour in the filling and half brown and half white sugar. I upped the cinnamon to 1 tsp. and mixed the sugar, cinnamon and flour together with the apples instead of sprinkling over them. I let the coated apples sit for about 10 minutes and they produced a nice, syrupy juice that I poured over after piling them into the crust - it created a nice, thick sauce after baking! I also used half brown and half white sugar in the crumble topping. This is a simple recipe that wins every time!
Great pie recipe, thanks for sharing! This recipe works perfectly every time for me with the following method: I mix the apples with the sugar & cinnamon (increased to heaping 1 tsp.) AND add 3 TBSP. of flour. I "dot" the top of the apple mixture with a few TBSP. of butter before adding the crumble. I bake this at 350 for 60 minutes with the outer crust covered. This has been my "go-to" pie for years. I have found that 3-4 large Granny Smith is just right.
I really liked this recipe. I did modify it like another user and used 1/2 sugar and 1/2 brown sugar and it was great!
OMG!!!Been looking for the perfect apple crumble and this is it!!My boyfriend couldnt stop raving about it.I made my own pie crust and instead of layering the apples and sugar mixture,i tossed the apples with 1/2cup white sugar,1/4cup flour and 1/2tsp cinnamon and then placed it in the crust..this way,the filling is not runny.Definitely a keeper!!Thanx for posting this magnificent recipe!!
I love this recipe. As suggested by another reviewer to use fuji apples and granny smith apples, the pie came out excellent. I made this pie 3 times already. The first two times i added about 2 tablespoons or of flour for the apple mix. I also layered in the sugar in between the apples; instead of just putting all the sugar mix on top of everything. One thing i wouldnt recommend doing (something i tried myself) is NOT melting the butter all the way like i did. I was in sort of a rush and decided to melt the butter for the crumble topping and it made the crumble too wet. So i added a little more flour to fix the the topping and when it came out, it wasnt as crumbly as it was before and kind of bland. So yeah, that was my mistake...The recipe is perfect as it is, just dont make the same mistake i did ;)
This is a 5 star recipe with some changes. I listened to other reviews and I made some of my own changes. I used 5 medium/large sized courtland apples. Although it was a heaping pile, the apples do cook and shrink down to the perfect size. For the filling, I tossed the sliced apples with 2-3 tbs of flour, 1/4 cup of brown sugar, 1/4 cup of white sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1 tbs lemon juice and 1 tbs vanilla extract. As for the crumble, I love crumble! I cut down the flour by a lot -- used 1/2 cup of flour, 1/3 cup white sugar, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 2/3 - 3/4 cup rolled oats (depending on your preference of oatness), 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 6 tbs of softened butter. You can cut down on the butter but I feel like the butter is crucial as that's what really makes a great crumble. This was my second time being a part of making a crumble pie but my first time making it on my own for Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone loved this and there were no leftovers at the end of the night. It was really easy to make and a great turnout.
to die for.... amazing!!!!
My boyfriend and I picked apples to make into a pie. However we realized we had no measuring cups. This was very simple to eyeball and tasted delicious as well!
DELICIOUS! I added quick oats and substituted brown sugar in the topping. LOVED IT! Served warm with caramel topping and vanilla ice cream. YUM!
yum - cook time was perfect - i used granny smith and made the recipe as is - was perfect amount of sweetness - the next time i added more cinnamon/allspice and jazzed up my topping a bit - delicious and EASY as is!
Delicious! I mixed the apples with the sugar and flour and added some cinnamon and cloves. But the topping was delicious and its what made it special. I also baked it low and slow. At 325 for over an hour.
This recipe is perfect and the pie delicious! I have made it many times. I decided to add one tablespoon of cornstarch to the sugar and cinnamon mixture to thicken it slightly the last time that I baked it and it came out fine that way. My nephew wanted an apple pie for his 9th birthday and so I made this for him. It was a big hit with him!
This was my first attempt at an apple pie and it was great. It went so fast that I had to make another one. Really good for a fast and easy dessert.
This pie was amazing! I am filling out this review as a means of stopping myself from getting a second helping. The only change I made was adding a whole teaspoon of cinnamon instead of 3/4 tsp.
Very good apple pie. Topping was scrumptious! If your apples are very juicy (which mine were) you may need to add some cornstarch to your apples. I also added a good amount of cinnamon to my apple mixture as my family loves it. Thanks!
This is a great recipe, but I did change a few things to "help" it out. First, I used 3/4 brown sugar and 1/4 white sugar for the apples. I added lots of cinnamon and nutmeg plus some vanilla. For the crumb topping I used brown sugar only instead of white. I also added a little bit more cinnamon to the top. I took the pie to a gathering last night and it was the first dessert to be scooped up! Everybody raved about how good it was!
OMG. Best Apple Pie of my LIFE!!! Only differences: instead of sprinkling the sugar on top of the apples before adding the crumb layer, I mixed the apples, sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl along with 1/4 c. flour. I also used 1/4 c. white sugar and 1/4 c. brown sugar in the apple mixture. I did nothing different to the crumb topping and I used a frozen, store bought crust. AMAZING!!! Shamefully my husband and I just ate TWO slices of pie a piece!
This was wonderful! So simple and easy. My fiance called it "incredible"-even better than grandma's, which is, of course, usually impossible to top! I layered the apples and sugar mixture twice instead of just pouring it all on top and I tossed the apple slices in a few tablespoons of butter before putting them in the pie crust. It came out perfect--not too sweet at all. Loved the crunchiness of the top, too! It added great texture. I just can't shut up about this pie! Thanks!
WOW! This is one delicious pie! I didn't change a thing, but I did make sure the apples were very thinly sliced as was recommended in other reviews. I used my apple peeler/corer/slicer and it made the apples just the right size. I'm not usually wild about apple pie, but this one is perfect - it's my recipe from now on!
I loved it, but others found it too sweet.
This pie turned out great! I did make a few changes. 1) didn't peel the apples 2) used fuji, honey crisp, and crispy pink apples 3) used 1/4 white and 1/4 golden brown sugar in apple mix 4) did half brown sugar and half white sugar in the 1/3 cup of sugar used in the crumb mix 5) added a 1/4 cup of flour to the apple mix 6) added a large handful of oats to the crumb mix. This pie was amazing and everyone who ate it at our Labor Day shin-dig loved it! I will definitely be making this pie for Christmas!
Four stars for simplicity - I like to add more things like spices, a bit of butter to the apples, and I followed what others said, and doctored it up to my liking. The crumble topping was fab! My dad said it was, "exceptional!" I used basic flaky crust, too. Turned out great. I precooked the apples a bit because my people don't like any crunch to the filling.
One of my favorite pies to make is a French apple pie. When I saw this recipe it looked like a simpler version of that. I followed the recipe exactly. The only thing I didn't care for is the bottom was kind of liquidy, making it a little difficult to get the slices to hold shape, and it was a quite a bit sweeter than the one I usually make from an old Betty Crocker cookbook. I think this pie would probably be best with a homemade crust, but I wanted to use a deep dish pie crust though I had in the freezer. I will stick with my stand by recipe, and hopefully this will all be eaten.
This is an easy and excellent Apple Crumble Pie recipe. I found this recipe is much easier than making an apple pie as you can skip making a top crust for the pie. I totally used five large granny smith apples for this pie. For the pie crust, I used ‘French Pastry Pie Crust Recipe’ from Allrecipes.com and this time I reduced half of the recipe for making the apple crumble pie. For the sugar mixture for apples, I used ¼ cup of brown sugar and ¼ cup of white sugar, plus ¾ teaspoon of cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon of nutmeg. In order to make sure all your apples get good bit of sugar mixture, you may want to divide sugar mixture in two portions for sprinkling on the sliced apples. I bake this pie for one full hour in 350 degree. Make sure you let your pie chill for at least four hours before you serve. Both of the pie texture and presentation are great and awesome. Thank you so much Penny for sharing this great recipe.
Great recipes. I liked the crumble topping. I do have some tips to keep the crust from being soggy on the bottom. Sprinkle the apples with sugar and spices and then cook them on the stove for about 7 minutes. (You don't want the apples to be mushy.) Drain the apples in a colander, reserving the liquid. Then put the liquid back in the skillet and reduce by simmering about 10 minutes. (Let it caramelize to a nice brown color.) Mix the juices back with the apples and pour into prepared pie crust. You'll never have a runny pie again. ALSO, cook the pie on the floor of your oven for the first 20 minutes. The crust will be nice and crisp on the bottom.
You gotta be kidding me....this was too easy to make and turned out soooo good. I used a grater to slice the apples (Granny Smith) super thin. Have made this several times and it is always a hit. Thanks
Not a big baker. This recipe is the bomb. Super easy, quite quick actually, very simple. No fuss. I used the basic flaky pie crust recipe from this site. Also simple. Prior to adding apples to crust, I mixed the sugar which has half white half brown sugar, cinnamon and added a bit of flour to soak up the apple juices, all into a bowl to coat the granny smith apples. The pie turned out not to overly sweet by using the tart apples. Fantastic warm with creamy vanilla ice cream. Yummy!
I made six pie,s I had so many apples I had no choice.I am so glad I picked this recipe,it will be the only apple pie I ever make again. I as others did change a few thing,s.I will try it without oatmeal next time just for the sake of trying it. But we loved it.Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
Pretty disappointed. This was pure watery mess. It did seem odd to me no flour or cornstarch but so many rave reviews I went on and tried it. I didn't have time to read all the various reviews. Hate to have wasted so many of my wonderful apples and my wonderful pie crust. :(
This recipe was really easy. I decided to try this as I am hopeless at making pie crust. I liked the idea that it had a crumb topping . Next time I will mix the sugar and apples together first and then put in crust as it seemed it was was not sweetened evenly. Also I will turn down the temp. as the crust was done before the apples. But overall a good, easy recipe.
SUPER YUM! I combined the apples with flour, brown sugar and white sugar as recommended in previous posts. I love cinnamon so put in 1 teaspoon with the apple mixture. I also lowered the baking temperature to 350 and baked for an hour and 15 minutes. I served it with whipped cream flavored with vanilla extract. It turned out so good! Thank you!
Good, quick and easy
I used a honey-maid graham cracker crust that I had just made prior to filling it with this recipe, and Oh my goodness, this dessert turned out WONDERFULLY! I took some to my neighbor, turned my head, and when I looked back he had already eaten it. This is definitely going on my table as part of Christmas dinner. Super yummy and super easy to make!
Rod loves. easy recipe.
This pie is amazing. My husband is an apple pie aficionado, and he said this is his new favorite recipe. I took the advice of other reviewers and substituted half brown sugar for the white sugars. I also added 3 tbs of flour to the sugar/cinnamon mixture (which i mixed in a bowl with the apples instead of sprinkling on top) which kept the pie from being runny. So good!
So easy and soooo good. I made a few changes.I added a bit of flour (1-2 tablespoon) to the sugar/cinnamon mixture and then poured this over my apple slices, making sure that they were well coated. I have also made this with a mixture of gala /granny smith apples, along with a tablespoon of lemon juice. Makes for a nice tart flavor.
Fantastic recipe. :-)
This is by far the best apple pie that I have ever tasted, throw out all your other apple pie recipes! The only thing I added to the recipe was about 3 Tbsp of flour to the cinnamon and sugar as a thickening agent. Also, I think that next time I make this I will use only 5 Tbsp of butter for the crumble. One general tip I would like to share is to use half sour apples like Granny Smith, and half sweet ones like Gala, this enhances the flavor of any apple pie recipe.
This is a great recipe! As suggested by several reviewers, for the apple filling I added 1/4 cup flour. I also used 1/4 cup brown and a little less than 1/4 cup white sugar for the 1/2 cup all white sugar (since I used 6 yellow delicious apples that are sweeter) mixed the dry ingredients with the apples before placing the filling in the pie crust. Yummy crumble top! I would suggest that when baking the pie, you might cover the crust with foil, or bake it at 425 degrees for 15 min, then turn it down to 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes. Definitely will make on a regular basis.
Oh my goodness... DELICIOUS!!!! Thank you!! I only made a few insignificant changes in my opinion. I always add more cinnamon, so I probably doubled that! I added 1 tablespoon of flour to that seasoning as well just b/c I didn't want to risk the chance of the pie filling to be too runny (based off past reviews) I mixed the apples w/ the seasoning prior to putting it into the crust. And my last change was purley b/c I heated the butter a little too much since it wasn't soft enough to cream w/ the sugar when I was ready for it... so I added equal amounts of flour, white sugar, and also brown sugar to the butter after it was too soft so it became crumbly vs creamy... I'm glad that happened b/c we LOVED the crumble topping and the fact that there was a lot more than usual was a big plus!!
Delicious! Made exactly as the recipe states, once w/ Honeycrisp and once with Granny Smith. Will make again, probably will need to put tin foil around the edges of the crust to prevent turning too brown.
Great recipe, have made 4 of these pies now. Granny smiths work well. Added 1-2 T flour, lemon juice to apples and mixed this and sugar/ spices with apples. Decreased sugar by about 1/2 in this part. For the topping, it makes a lot so I decreased everything by 1/3 and it's just right. Also, I baked for an hr as some reviewers suggested but the apples were too mushy. So I'd recommend following the recipe on oven temp and cooking time. This will be my go-to apple pie recipe going forward; the presentation is very nice and people are surprised that it's home made rather than store bought.
Very good. Quick and easy to make.
Absolutely amazing pie!! I followed other's suggestion and mixed some flour and brown sugar to the apples (Granny Smith) in a bowl before putting them in the pie dish. Another interesting thing that I tried was- I drained out the juices from the apples, mixed it with a blob of butter and a dash of vanilla extract, and caramelized it to thicken it. I dabbled it over the apple mixture. It gave an absolutely wonderful flavor!! Would definitely make this pie again and again :)
This was awesome. I have an apple tree in my yard and had been feeding them to livestock as they fell. Hours before Irene hit I was losing a lot of apples and decided to make a pie. But in a hurry. I used the No Roll Crust with oil I found here and in under an hour I had a delicious pie!! Awesome recipe thanks for sharing!!
Easy and delicious pie. I liked that the real taste of the apples comes through and is not masked by a lot of sugar and cinnamon, but is still plenty sweet. I used half white and half brown sugar when topping the apples. I also liked that this pie wasn't runny causing the bottom crust to get soggy. The baking time was pefect to bake the apples and the bottom crust throughly without burning the topping. I used 5 cups of Jonagolds and have to say this is one of the best apple pies I have ever made.
I hate how good this recipe is. First time I made pie in my life and the blasted thing was gone in two days. My family kept giving me these "my God, it actually tastes good" looks after dinner and I just-- *shakes fist* Took some prior suggestions and added 1/4 cup flour + 1/4 cup brown sugar + white sugar to the apple mixture. Used granny smith apples and still trying to figure out how to make the pie slices stay together--maybe I need to put it in longer--but anyway, I now make these about twice a month. Might try it with other apples, but granny smith has been running strong so I'm reluctant to switch.
Very nice crumble pie. As suggested by others, added ~1/4C flour to the sugar and cinnamon for the apples and mixed all before putting in pie shell. I did use dark brown sugar instead of white in the topping and added a handful of chopped walnuts as well. Also used a bit more apple. VERY well received.
Good, but recipe needs to mention that the butter should be softened before cutting into the flour mixture. Cold butter doesn't make streusel. I put some oatmeal into the flour, next time I'll put more.
Delicious! Love the topping, and paired with ice cream it was heavenly! Easy to make too! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I have made this pie 3 times now, always a success! I took the advice of some other reviewers, I used 1/4 cup of white sugar and a little more than a 1/4 cup of brown sugar, rather than just white sugar. I too mixed all the ingredients for the pie filling together rather than simply sprinkling over top. If you don't want a runny pie, add a little more flour. Another change I made was I added caramel syrup, which was fantastic! Also for the crumb topping I added brown sugar.
love this recipe. So easy to make and great when you have unexpected company coming over and need to make something quick.
Great recipe - very similar to french apple pie. Super easy, especially with one of those apple slicer/peeler/corer things. I only needed 4 apples per pie.
Excellent! Followed tips from reviews: used 1/4 c white and 1/4 c brown sugar, mixed with cinnamon and added 1/4 c flour to mix with apples and then poured in the pie crust. Baked at 400 for 10 minutes then t 350 for another 30. I did need to cover the edges for they started to burn. M husband says it is the best apple pie he's ever had (and both our moms bake delicious apple pies!)!
I make this at college all the time for my friends, and they all love it! It's really easy to make, and everyone I've made it for absolutely loves it!
So easy to make, everyone loved it!
I make this pie every thanksgiving and it goes so fast everyone in my family absolutely love it. The only thing I did different is I added a little nutmeg to the sugar and cinnamon
I made this several times and there are 2 ways that I make it. First, I made it with 2/4C brown sugar 1/4 C white sugar 1/4C flour 1/2 tbsp cinnamon 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1 1/4 tsp vanilla for the granny smith apple mixture. It came out superb and if you have sweet tooth, this is the one for you. Second, I made it with half granny smith and half sweet apples like gala or fuji apples. Then for the mixture, based on other reviews, I used 1/4C white sugar 1/4C brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 2 tbsp of flour. This came out very yummy as well. My husband loved it so much that he came back for thirds. Just remember that when you make this pie with all granny smith, you might want to put more sugar for the apple mixture since it will not come out as sweet as you prefer. Otherwise, it all depends on people's preference.
My first homemade apple pie! It was soooo easy. After I cut up the apples in small pieces, I mixed in 1/4 cup flour like suggested then added the 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar. I sprinkled a dash of extra cinnamon on top of the apples when I poured them into the pie crust. I used a fork to cut the butter into the flour mixture, 7 T instead of 6 T. I just folded it until it rolled into tiny balls, this was my first crumble, so I wasn't sure how, but it worked great. I did bake it at 325 for an hour and 20 minutes, then I broiled for about a minute, watching very carefully, just to get the top browned nicely. It was perfect!! I didn't have ice cream, so I drizzled some boiled custard on top...it was all I could do to stop eating after 2 slices.
Good. Not runny! Used golden delicious apples.
I added raisins and a little lemon juice to the apples and a pinch of nutmeg to the sugar mixture that I mixed the apples in like others have suggested. I messed up the crumb topping. I guess the butter got softer than intended so I ended up with a paste but I used it anyway. It still tasted great.
This pie was a hit at Thanksgiving dinner! It's so tasty and easy to make. I find that granny smiths are the best apples to use for this recipe--also I use a tsp of cornstarch to thicken the filling. Otherwise, a great recipe!
this was soo simple and it tastes just like you got it from a bakery!!! you have GOT to try this!!
I let mine cook about 15 minutes longer to help the apples bubble longer and become more tender. It was a big hit in my house with my picky eaters.
I made this recipe on Friday...it was eaten within 2 days and was asked to make it again today! The pie was easy to make and delicious to eat. After reading some of the reviews I also made following adjustments: #1. Bake @ 350 for 1 hr & #2 Added a bit of flour to the sugar & cinnamon mixture in which I added gradually as I tossed the apples. Thanks for the recipe!
I loved this pie! I used the flaky pie crust recipe from this site and I mixed brown sugar per recommendations with the white sugar. I also mixed in about 1/4 cup of pecans. For the topping I also added a little bit of salt to enhance the flavor. Very good, I will make it again.
This is apple pie with apple crisp on top- it is quick and very easy but next time will use my recipe for crisp for the topping- it has more flavor.
This recipe is the bomb! I decided to try my hand at making apple pies and this recipe was very easy and very, very delicious. I recommend first-timers to try it. The best thing about it is that I get it right every time. PS I used brown sugar instead of white and lots of cinnamon for flavour.
This was the first time I made apple pies, they were so easy and so good. I will always use this recipe! Some of them after baking, I covered, put in a freezer bag and froze. I've had one since then, just pulled it out and baked till warm and it was about the same as being freshly baked, not much of a difference at all. Thanks for this easy and great recipe!!
Very tasty. Used 1/4 white sugar, 1/4 brown sugar, splash of lemon juice on apples, extra cinnamon, pinch of nutmeg and cornstarch. Mixed with apples before pouring into pie shell. Will make again.
This was yummy. I added some extra spices like the others and it tasted great. The topping was good and the whole thing (other than the apple peeling!) was super easy. The only thing was my apples were a bit too crunchy even after I added 15 mins to the baking time. Next time I would slow cook the apples a bit first like another reviewer suggested
Really nice recipe - easy to prepare. My only problem was needing a longer cook time. Some apples (especially Grannys) take longer to soften up. If the crust starts getting too brown, cover with foil. :)
Good basic idea. I used two each of Cameo, Fuji, and Granny Smith apples; mixed the apple slices with the cinnamon and sugar and 1/4 tsp. nutmeg before arranging the slices in the pie crust; substituted brown sugar for the white sugar in the crumble; and cut down the butter in the crumble to 4 tbsp. The crumble turned out fantastic, but after 50 min. at 400-degrees, the apples were still crunchy (or as my boyfriend put it, "There's still some life in this pie!"), the filling was watery, and the crust was soggy. Next time I'll add more apples to mound the filling up a bit more, use less sugar to cut down on the sweetness, add more spice, mix flour into the filling to prevent so much sogginess, and probably cook the apple mixture before I pour it into the crust.
Delicious and super simple, this quickly became a family favorite...I have thrown in a few raisins, subbed nectarine for some of the apples, used a bit of brown sugar to take place of some of the white sugar in the top "crumbles...all these variations have been exceptional, including the original! Thank you, thank you, for this great recipe!
Simply Amazing!! I used this recipe for Christmas and have used it 3times since. I did make a few adjustments that the other reviews suggested. I used 1/4 white sugar, 1/4 brown sugar, 1/4 flour, 1tsp vanilla, and cinnamon for the apples. Everything else I kept the same. It has turned out great!
Easy and delicious!
This recipe turned out great! I have been baking the two crust apple pie for a long time now and this will definatly replace it.. I would only reduce the sugar, it turned out a bit too sweet.. Other than that it was perfect..
FABULOUS recipe. I still get requests for this pie, beginning in September,after baking it for Thanksgiving 5 years ago!
I have to give this recipe 2 stars unfortunately , it had good flavour but was extremly runny , I followed the recipe to a "T" . I would make it again , but would probably adjust the recipe abit so it wouldnt be as runny .
