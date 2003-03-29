Apple Crumble Pie

This is more of a 4.0 to 4.5 star recipe because it needs additional spices to make it work for me. I have made it twice now and this time I sliced the apple wedges much thinner (1/4 inch or less) and used 4 green tart apples. When baking for only 35 to 40 minutes the apple slices really need to be thin to be soft. I added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp allspice, and one sprinkle of cloves into the sugar and flour (2 Tbsp) mixture which I tossed with the apples. I was worried it would be too much spice when I sniffed it but after baking it was the perfect amount of spices. My husband said the spices added a lot of depth to the flavor and really liked it. I also dotted the apples with a paste of brown sugar, cinnamon and butter before putting the recipe's crumble topping on it. (The paste was a failed attempt at making the crumble with brown sugar and white sugar mixed). It turned out that the pie had pockets of brown sugar taste to it and my husband really liked those parts. He said if I could have mixed that throughout it would have been a really great pie. So next time I will mix melted butter with brown sugar in with the apples and spices before layering them in the pie crust. A friend came over and gave the pie an enthusiastic thumbs up. Wolfed down a slice in a couple minutes. Said she tasted the pockets of brown sugar and really liked it that way. I sent her home with another slice. Overall, a good recipe to start with.