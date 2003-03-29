Apple Crumble Pie

Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!

Recipe by LEHOUX

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 deep dish 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C.)

  • Arrange apple slices in unbaked pie shell. Mix 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over apples.

  • Mix 1/3 cup sugar with flour; cut in butter until crumbly. Spoon mixture over apples.

  • Bake in preheated oven until apples are soft and top is lightly browned, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 52g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 209.6mg. Full Nutrition
