Cherry Crumble

This dessert is great served warm with vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 crumble
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Melt butter or margarine in a large saucepan. Remove pan from heat; stir in oats, flour, brown sugar, and salt until a dry, crumbly dough forms. Press about 2/3 of the dough into the bottom of 9 inch square pan, making a firm even layer.

  • Spread cherry pie filling in the crust, and sprinkle with remaining crumb mixture.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until top is lightly browned. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 76.4mg. Full Nutrition
