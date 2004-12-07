Cherry Crumble
This dessert is great served warm with vanilla ice cream.
This recipe saved some cherries quickly nearing the end of their lifespan from being wasted. Even in my non-cherry-loving household, this was a hit. I also used fresh cherries, about 2 cups, combined with 2/3 c. sugar and about 1 T. flour.Read More
This was too floury for me. I like a sweet crumble and decided it would be great if you halved the flour and used more butter and/or sugars.Read More
We have a couple cherry trees on our property and this year they were loaded with big tart cherries. After baking 4 pies and a cobbler this week I was looking for something new. This recipe is fantastic! I substituted the canned cherry pie filling for 2 cups of pitted fresh cherries with 3/4 C. sugar and 1 T. flour stirred in. Then I used a slotted spoon to ladel the cherries over the crumb mixture to avoid getting something too sloppy. It turned out perfect. Fast, and easy enough that my 4 yr. old daughter could even help. This one's a keeper!
I just tried this with great results. I made the following alterations: I used a refrigerated pie crust for the bottom crust in a 9inch pie plate. I used two cans of cherry filling (one lite and one no sugar). For the crumble, I used whole wheat pastry flour and put all of it on top of the cherries. Baked for about the recommended amount of time. It's very good!
Would you believe I made this recipe with fresh peaches?!? It turned out great! Sprinkled a little sugar and cinnamon on the peaches first. Homemade dessert, VERY fast! I highly recommend this recipe.
Outstanding dessert! I stirred in a teaspoon of almond flavoring to the cherries and sprinkled a handful of sliced almonds with the crumb mixture before topping the cherries. Thanks Debbie
I didn't think anything could be better than my cherry crisp recipe until I tried this one. It adds more of the delicious topping to the bottom. What a wonderful idea. We really enjoyed it warm with ice cream or milk. I'll be using this recipe from now on. Thanks.
This was good, and very easy. I'd add some pecans or some other chopped nut to the crumb mixture to give it a little more crunch next time.
This was very good! The only thing I did different was add a little bit more brown sugar so it wouldn't be too doughy. Turned out really good, my family loved it!!! We had it with some vanilla icecream so it was just wonderful!!
It was good - but not great. I thought the crumb topping was a bit bland. I am going to look for a different crumble type cherry pie. It was not bad though and If I had the ingredients on hand - I would make it - but I would not go out of my way. Good family dessert - but nothing to swoon over.
Finally tried this after it sat in my recipe box for 4 years! I can only say I wish I had tried it sooner. No more cherry pie for me - it's Cherry Crumble all the way! Everyone loved it. The texture is fantastic, the taste simply amazing, and making it was a snap.
YUM!!!!! This was a big hit!!! My husband has been dropping hints for a long time that he really wants me to make some crumbly cherry goodness and this recipe was perfect! :) He love love loved it!
This is my go-to dessert recipe. I'm not a fan of pie crust so I make this when my husband is craving cherry pie. I often use whole wheat flour along with the oatmeal bumps up the nutrition a bit. Works great with any pie filling, and my sister has used a mixture of frozen berries as well.
I needed a way to use up all the sour cherries on my tree, and gave this a try, making my usual homemade pie filling. My guests thought it was good. I found it just a little bland. I may try it again and add some sliced almonds to the topping. I did bake the crust a bit before adding the remaining ingredients to keep the bottom from becoming soggy. Thanks for a good recipe.
We LOVE this recipe, we also use it with Strawberries or Peaches (for fresh fruit use 2 cups diced fruit, 2/3 cup sugar & 1tbsp flour). We also make extra crumble for the top because we love it so much.
Great easy recipe. I made a few changes. I put a touch of almond extract and vanilla extract in cherry filling and added some chopped pecans to the bottom crust. It was great and I would highly suggest warming before serving. It taste so much better warm.
I followed the recipe exactly, except for one thing: I used fresh pitted cherries and not the canned stuff. I think this made the filling VERY DRY! I tried to fix it up as another reviewer mentioned (adding flour and lemon juice) but it did not work. I have no idea what I should have done to make the filling more soft and moist (like the canned stuff) but i was sorely disappointed.
Very easy to make. I added a little more butter (2tbsp) and sugar (2tbsp) plus a little under 1/4 cup coconut and 3tbsp of sour cream to the cherries. So So good for the munchies.
Delicious, easy, definately don't skip the vanilla ice cream. I bake alot, but this one is not forgotten:).
I would suggest doubling the amount of crust mixture. We prefer ours to be balances out a bit more. I love this recipe because it is pretty universal. Add whatever fruit mix you would like. Regardless - serve with lemon sorbet. It's the best.
This was so yummy! I accidently used quick rolled oats, but it still turned out really well. I used about half the flour though, the first time I used the amount called for and it was all I tasted. I also added a bit more sugar since I used fresh cherries and it cut the tartness.
This definitely needs to be served with ice cream. It's more of a topping than a dessert that can stand on its own. If you're expecting a bar cookie (sort of like a lemon bar), this isn't it. My family ate it, but no one was crazy about it.
So simple, fast and delicious. Vanilla icecream a must!
Wonderful - thanks for sharing.
This was a huge hit on Mother's Day! I doubled the recipe so I could make in a big oval dish and used 4 cups of frozen cherries which I first defrosted. I cut the brown sugar for the dough down to about 4 Tbs. (personal preference) and then lightly dusted the defrosted cherries with sifted flour and and about a Tbs of sugar because the cherries were pretty sweet on their own. This was incredibly easy to make. I really like that you just press the dough into the pan and don't have to roll out pie dough. I"m going to try it with blueberries next, I may never fool around with pie crust again! Thanks Debbie!!!
Made this for a sick friend and she loved it! I used a little more brown sugar, added a little cinnamon, and used old fashioned oatmeal in place of rolled oats. Smelled heavenly!
This was a nice quick dessert and a great way to use the cherry pie filling I've had sitting in my pantry for too long. Most of my family does not usually like cherries, but they actually enjoyed this.
fantastic. lots of crust/topping, i couldve done with less but husband loved it. would be great with other flavors of fruit also
Yummy!!!! Also very good with apple pie filling.
I've made a few different crumble recipes off of this site, but this is the best. The bottom layer was a nice touch. Cutting butter can be a pain, which is why I liked this method. I made an apple crumble because I had some to get rid of but will definitely try a cherry one next time. Thanks for sharing!
This was ok. Would have been better with fresh cherries and icecream
I loved this recipe. I did make some changes. I doubled the recipe and added 10 tablespoons of brown sugar. I also did not press it down firmly to the bottom. I just left it crumbled, put the cherries on top and crumble on top of cherries. It was sooooo good. Next time i will add pecans.
Love how simple and scrumptious this is! Will definitely keep this recipe around for a future occasion.
I was looking for a streusel topping recipe and found this one. Instead of cherry pie filling I made the super easy Blueberry Breakfast Sauce off this site. After I put the sauce on top of the bottom crumble I added about 1 cup of fresh blueberries before topping it with the rest of the crumble. So delish! I made it again with the blueberries and added a couple of peeled, chopped nectarines. One day I might even try it with the cherry pie filling.
Very tasty recipe and easy to make, I made it with my son and it took just a few minutes. We added chopped hazlenuts to the dry mix and it added a nice taste. Try it with whipped cream or ice cream. I would like to try this recipe again sampling a different fruit but it's a keeper!
very yummy and easy to makes. But soggy. Nothing that a fork and plate can't handle though. Jen
This was so good! Instead of cherry pie filling you can use fresh cherries, first you pit them and add 1/4 a cup of sugar. My family even bought fresh cherries for this dessert!
What a wonderful dessert! This delight reminds me very much of my mother's own cherry crumb. If you have a sweet tooth like me, add some extra brown sugar...
I made the "crumble" exactly as stated, spooned it into the bottom of 6 ramekins, topped with cherry mixture and sprinkled the rest of the crumble on top. I am still scraping the crumble mixture out of the bottom of my Pyrex. It got very hard and it was just not sweet enough at all. I think there needed to be some white sugar added. I will not make this again.
This was a great-tasting, easy recipe. Will use again soon.
This was excellent and several told me to "keep this recipe." I doubled the recipe to fill a 9 x 13 pan. I added about 1/2 - 1 tsp almond extract to the cherry filling. I added about 2 tbl more of butter to the topping. It was sooooo good! Topped with whipped cream
Very good, very easy to make, and it looks very nice served to company! Will make again!
I made this for my family it was really good. However I did not have plain rolled oats so I used three packets of Quaker's Cranberry Almond instant oats. UMM UMM good.
Tripled the crumble and put 1/3 rd. On bottom of dish. I used 2 cans of cherry pie filling( tart cherries) and put the double layer on top. Baked it around 15 minutes longer( depending on your container your using and it was fantastic. My sis loves the crumble. Thanks for the recipe
Delicious and sooo easy! I have made this several times and will do so again-it doesn't last long!
This is good but not sweet enough for me so next time I will add a little more brown sugar and yes I will be making it again. Thanks for sharing
This gets 5 stars for easy to make and 4 stars for flavor. I also used fresh pie (sour) cherries. I had 3 c of those and tossed appx 1/2 c of sugar and 1 T of flour to the cherries before I put them on the crust. The bottom crust worked out great and held together nicely when I dished out the cobbler. I think it could have used more cherries next time though.
I didn't have rolled oats, so I used the Just Bunches cereal and it gave me the crunch I needed with the crumble. It is a great recipe and got great reviews from the bff.
Made this for my mother and aunt, they really enjoyedit, especially with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
I have been looking for a one of a kind cherry cobbler recipe for years and after making this amazing recipe I have found it!! A million thanks to the poster!! It is so delicious and super easy to make. I am beyond pleased :)). I did add a little bit of white sugar to the flour oat mixture because I like mine on the sweeter side. Someone also mentioned adding a bit of almond flavoring and almond slivers which is a great idea which I'll try next time.
Sooooo easy and soooo good. I used a little over 2 cups of fresh Wisconsin cherries, which were slightly tart. I added 1/2 cup sugar and 1TLB flour to the cherries (I wanted to preserve the tartness). I also added a few dashes of Allspice to the crumble mix. The juxtaposition of tart cherries and sweet crumble was just perfect! Everyone loved it!
I have made this 4 times with fresh cherries, with different modifications along the way. The original was excellent, but I found it to be too sweet, and prefer my version! I kept cutting the sugar until the last time I made it, for a family dinner; it received raves and I think I've reached perfection! For the flour and oats, I use 3/4 cups whole wheat flour and 7/8 cups rolled oats. I replaced the brown sugar with 4 tbsp succanat (dehydrated sugar cane with molasses remaining). I left the salt as is, but added 1 tbsp cinnamon to the dough and 1 tbsp cinnamon to the pitted fresh cherries. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was so good. I only had cherry crumble once when I was little and this recipe tastes exactly like how I remembered it. Yum. I doubled the recipe and it turned out good. A little on the sweet side. Next time I'll try a lowersugar cherry filling, or maybe apple filling. Got tons of compliments! Try this recipe.
My first review! I didn't use cherries, instead opting for frozen raspberries, blueberries and strawberries. I also added a bit of sugar and cinnamon to the berries and doubled the recipe. This recipe is absolutely delicious, but make sure you taste as you go. Some reviewers are stating their final product was less than stellar, and to the nay-sayers I would have to ask: Did you taste the topping as you made it and before baking? Because I found myself tweaking to my personal preferences. Try it!
Turned out really well. I used a pie tin and used the splenda brown sugar and no sugar added cherry pie filling. A nice crunchy texture to it and my husband really enjoyed it even after a few days.
Made this today and the family really enjoyed it! Next time I make it, I'll have to double up on the ingredients for a hearty batch. Thanks for posting this.
Doubled the recipe for a pot luck. It turned out great! Added a teaspoon of almond flavoring to the two cans of pie filling and then added some almonds to the top crumble. It was a hit!
I LOVE this recipe!! I've made the crumble with canned strawberries (GREAT on vanilla ice cream), canned apples, and canned cherries!! My family and I LOVE it! Thank you so much!
Great recipe as is! Very easy!
This is so easy and so good.
Made this last night. It was easy to make and I liked it a lot. I would increase the amount of crust to make and put more on top.
This is a simple recipe and real tasty! Easy to make for a quick dessert. Only thing I did different was use less flour, a bit more brown sugar, and added some chopped pecans. Will definitely make this again
Good recipe - very quick to throw together & came out great.
I’m a cherry lover. So it would have to be awful to have me dislike. Loved it. So did my family. We’re going to have it again soon! Mmmmmm delicious.
I added chopped pecans, shredded coconut, 1 TSP allspice, and 2 extra TBSP butter to the dough. I also used lite cherry filling. These changes gave the crumble terrific flavor. I am going to try apple filling next. Possibly two cans for more fruit.
Great recipe! Just the right amount of sweet. Great alternative to cherry pie and very easy make. The only thing I would say is there was too much flour. I added a few tablespoons of vegetable oil to even it out.
I made this haven’t tasted it yet but looks delicious!
I chose to use gramcracker crumbs and flour loved the result though I ended up having to use more dry ingredients for my crumble was too doughy at first.
What I like about this recipe is that it’s homemade, easy, fast, and taste great! This can be whipped up in 10 minutes, shoved into the oven prior to preparation of dinner and by the time you are ready for dessert…ta-da, a warm treat ready to be served with ice-cream and coffee.
I didn't make any changes and thought next time I would use 2 cans of cherries. I didn't think there was enough cherries for the amount of crumble
My mother had just baked a store bought cherry crumble but becuase of the sugar content I couldn't have any. I used no sugar added cherry pie filling and this turned out awesome! The buttery crust was so great. Definitely a keeper!
I substituted frozen pie cherries and added a bit more sugar but this was a great fast dessert. I'll definitely make it again.
Pretty good
Super easy to make. This dessert has good texture and taste. It’s sweet and tart.
Made with no changes to recipe. Very easy to make and taste great
I used drained canned tart cherries in place of cherry pie filling. I thought it was delicious. A little more tart, a little less sweet.
I made it exactly like the recipe, but for adding almond flavoring to the cherries. Husband loved it, but I wished the bottom wasn't as soggy. Perhaps cooking the bottom crust for a short time might help. I will be trying again as I want something different to serve with my thanksgiving pies.
Very good recipe. Everyone at the potluck loved it.
The best!
This was a perfect. Simple dessert for the family. I doubled the recipe. Mine was not dry, nor was there too much crust. I added extra oatmeal n sugar to the top and sprayed with cooking spray. I am looking forward to trying this again only with frozen or fresh cherries.
This made a tasty dessert that was easy to put together. I added some chopped walnuts to the topping which added a nice crunch.
It was delicious! I put some whip cream on the top and this tasted yummy both hot and cold! My BF loved it. It didn’t last long and all gone! Thank you!
This was easier than I imagined. I added a little nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon to the crumble mix, and a splash of rum to the cherry filling. I also dotted the top of the crumble with butter pats, just before placing into the over, This is perfect alone, or when topped with whipped cream, or serviced with ice cream.
Easy to make and not so sweet. Perfect!!!!
Perfect and super easy
Excellent! Minor changes: Extra oatmeal, sprinkle cinnamon on filling
Used 2 cups fresh cherries wit 2/3 cup sugar and 1 Tblsp flour
Simple recipe for a great dessert! It also works well with blueberry pie filling with a dash of cinnamon on top.
I made this as a special treat for my husband and son. I did admittedly make some changes. I omitted the flour and used 2 cups of quick oats instead. Used an entire stick of butter in the crust. I also added cinnamon and nutmeg and a splash of vanilla and almond extracts. I mixed all of the crust ingredients together. (I did partially melt the butter first. ) I put a layer of crust in the bottom of a well greased 8 x 8 baking dish. I layered a can of no sugar added cherry pie filling on top. Then I sprinkled that with chopped walnuts followed by the rest of the crumble crust mixture. I baked it for about 45 minutes at 375. It turned out great! I think almost any canned or fresh fruit would work well with this base recipe. :)
We loved this I added chopped walnuts to the top crumble mix and ate it with vanilla ice . Very good !!
We used strawberries instead of cherries - more to my kids taste - and it turned out quite good!
This is a great recipe, I doubled the crust for thicker layers on both bottom and top. I also add some chopped walnuts to the crust and topping. Really easy to make and perfect for a quick fix!
So easy and tastes very good. Blueberry might be next.
Mafe with homemade blueberry filling
To make this gluten friendly, I substituted almond flour for the all purpose flour. It turned out yummy. The almond flavor actually complimented the cherries well.
I’m a non-baker until today. Easy recipe that can be adapted for other fruits. This is going to be my contribution to family Thanksgiving supper.
I thought this was very yummy. I used 2 cups of fresh cherries, plus 2/3 cup sugar and 1 tbsp of flour. I thought my filling was a wee bit too tart and my crumble a wee bit too sweet, so I would probably adjust those slightly. Very yummy though.
I’ve been making this dish since I found it a few years ago on here. I add couple shakes more of oats and just use a full stick of butter. That way it’s no so floury and it tastes great. I love this cherry crumble. It’s become a staple for every holiday.
My kids and I love this recipe. I had to hide the rest due to children sneaking back into it.
