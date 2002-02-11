Concord Grape Pie I

This pie is awesome and exceptional according to myself and fellow skeptical taste testers with the following changes I made to it. I only used 1/2 cup of sugar and 1 tbsp of butter other than that I followed the recipe as written. I think next time I will add just a bit of cornstarch to it as it was a tad runny, but some of it was my impatience to try it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, delicious! It's pretty odd how much this pie reminded all of us of a rhubarb blended pie perfect amount of sweet and tart. I think if a person added the amount of sugar called for it would ruin the pie and my rating would not have been favorable from all of us. It was fun to surprise my taste testers with it and see the looks on their faces when I said here try some grape pie. Try it, you'll like it if you are a fan of a rhubarb pie. I grow my own Concord grapes so I'll be putting up more filling for pies during the holidays as well as a few for others who now have asked me when I'm making it again. :)