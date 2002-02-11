Concord Grape Pie I
Good old fashioned pie...worth all the work.
Good old fashioned pie...worth all the work.
Just a note about peeling the grapes: it isn't difficult! It's very easy and you can even get your children in on the act. Holding the grape, point the eye (where the stem was attached) toward the bowl, and SQUEEZE! The grape pops right out of the skin and into the bowl. (Concord grapes are of the "slip skin" variety, so named because the skins will slip right off.)Read More
Pretty good, but a bit too solid and wow did the grape-peeling take a long time!Read More
Just a note about peeling the grapes: it isn't difficult! It's very easy and you can even get your children in on the act. Holding the grape, point the eye (where the stem was attached) toward the bowl, and SQUEEZE! The grape pops right out of the skin and into the bowl. (Concord grapes are of the "slip skin" variety, so named because the skins will slip right off.)
This pie is awesome and definitely worth the time. One thing I change everytime I make it is the amount of sugar. These grapes are sweet already, so all that sugar is not needed. I made it with 1/2 cup this year and it was the best one yet! I also upped the lemon juice to 1 teaspoon. Another thing, I never know how many grapes to buy to equal 5 cups, I got 2 pints this year and it was the the perfect amount.
This is worth the effort. For later cooking, freeze the filling in 9 inch pie plates covered with tinfoil. Then store in plastic bags in the freezer. Anytime, make the pastry,unwrap a filling, and drop it in the pie shell and bake.
This is my first review after years of using this site...I had to write this review! This pie is fantastic! Our neighbor blessed us with his concord grapes and I've been making and freezing the fillings all week. My fingers are stained but my family still wants more! My husband has requested at least 15 fillings frozen for the winter. I've got 5 left to make...in between I'm making several fresh pies at a time. Don't be put off by having to separate the skins from the pulp..it's worth the effort. I don't add the butter, it doesn't need it. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe.
My mom died 2 years ago. She used to make grape pie and it was my favorite! However, I never found her recipe when I went through her recipe books. I tried this one because it looked like it was similar and it was EXACTLY like my mom's! This is absolutely the greatest pie recipe ever. I've made it (although very time-consuming) for family and friends and this pie always receives unbelievable accolades. Most people have never even tasted something like this before. It's so unique. Don't even attempt to make it without buying yourself a food mill if you don't already have one. The work for this pie is worth the effort and those grapes only come available once a year in the fall. Thanks so much for this recipe. My mom would be proud.
This pie was very good. Everyone in my family LOVED it & wondered when I was making it again. It actually was better cold from the fridge. The only suggestion I waould make is to add a little more thickener......otherwise it was wonderful!!!!!!!! Sue from Buffalo, NY
Wow! That is one very RICH and SWEET pie. So rich that I cannot eat a whole piece. It's way too sweet for me. I even cut the sugar down to 1 cup, but it's still too much. It also needed more flour, so I added 1/2 cup instead of 1/4. I think this pie would be best with 1/2 cup sugar and without the butter. It's just too rich the way the recipe tells you to make it. It's a very fun idea, though. A grape pie! Who would have thought of such a thing? My hands aren't purple, but my tongue sure is.
I served at a dinner party, and it was a SMASH hit!! The pie was devoured with zeal, and it was so yummy. I will be making again. The only change I made was boiling the pulp on the stove with the skins & a little corn starch to thicken it up a bit. Thanks for sharing the recipe, now I know what to do with all of those grapes the mother-in-law brings over from her garden!!
Wow! I grew up with grape pie, but almost no one I know has ever heard of it. I was surprised to find a recipe for it here! It is a lot of work. Try putting up a dozen jars of pie filling...it takes a whole day. However, there is a modern solution! This year we found a seedless version of the Concord grape. I believe it's called Coronation? Anyway, it cuts the prep time in half and yields a pie that is just as tasty. In my version I found that 3-1/2 cups of grapes made ample filling. I wouldn't recomend 5 cups unless you have a deep dish. I cut the sugar back to a single cup but prefer a crumb topping to a double-crust. It's a combination of brown sugar, butter and flour.
I really liked this recipe: unique and perfect for concord grape lovers! I suspected it would be too sweet for my taste and cut the sugar down to just over 1/2 cup, which turned out to be perfect. I also took people's advice and added 1 tsp cornstarch. It set great. I also added a full tsp of lemon juice. Next time, I might let it bake a few minutes more, as the crusts were a bit underdone in the middle and bottom. Yes, it was putzy compared to other fruit pies. I don't have a food mill, so I just shoved everything through a strainer and picked the seeds out of the remaining pulp by hand. And yes, it was time consuming to peel every grape. BUT ... I will be making this again and again and again. Again: I love concord grapes!
Totally awesome!!!! My husband claims this is the best pie that I have ever made. Be warned that removing the grape skins is tedious but all the effort is certainly worth the end result. My two-year old daughter rates it as "DEEELICIOUS!".
Great pie!! We had a huge batch of concords this year and we made 12 batches of this for the freezer over a few days. Just pulled them out of the freezer and took this to our Thanksgiving dinner and everyone loved it. It was great out of the freezer too, just thawed it and poured it into the crust and it turned out great. I did increase the flour to 1/2 cup and reduced the sugar to 1 cup.
The local farmers market provided an opportunity to buy some Concord grapes. I made this pie with the grapes I bought. WOW! It was a real hit with family and our dinner guests. It even had otherwise well mannered adults at the the table licking their plates to get the last bit of this pie. The only room for improvement I found was that the filling could have been a little thicker.
The pie turned out great. I only used 3/4 cup of sugar since I don't care for a really sweet pie. Had no problems with straining the seeds out of the pulp with a regular colander (if you cook the pulp long enough...6 to 10 min....the seeds come out easily). A very good recipe!
This recipe's a keeper - pie is a cross between blackberry and blueberry! We have 5 different purple grape varieties (incl 2 different Concord types)that grow on my arbor. Each variety makes the pie taste a little different and the recipe needs to be adjusted based on the sugar and tanin properties, since the skins are used in the pie. If your grapes are too sweet, use less sugar and add some lemon juice to make the pie more tart tasting.
Found an easy way to separate seeds without a food mill. I used a heavy meat mallet and a small-holed strainer. The meat mallet is nice and heavy so that as you mash and grind the pulp in the strainer, the seeds separate beautifully and stay in the strainer. Took me about 1 minute to separate pulp from seeds!
I only added a pinch of cornstarch to the ingredients and 1/2 cup sugar, didn't change anything else. Now the grape pealing, I started pinching them like one reviewer suggested, I couldn't seem to get the hang of it. Next I decided to just leave the skins on. I cut the grapes lengthwise then mashed a few per the directions. I used seedless super dark purple grapes, (don't know the proper name) It turned out FANTASTIC!!! Saved tons of time and tasted heavenly, filing this under quick easy pies everyone loves, will be making during the holidays!
Pretty good, but a bit too solid and wow did the grape-peeling take a long time!
Wonderful and delicious. I did reduce the amount of sugar as we love a tart pie. I found it very relaxing removing the skins from the pulp. Was a very easy pie to make but is time consuming so make sure you have plenty of time on your hands. The work is well worth the effort.
Add just a little less flour to bring out the grape flavor.
This turned out to be a tremendous amount of work for what amounted to jelly/juice pie. Despite adding copious amounts of corn starch AND pectin it still was almost pure liquid. I had no idea how everyone else managed to de-seed their grapes. I had to sit there and squeeze each seed out of each grape. It was awful. I won't bother to make it again.
This pie is awesome! It's definately a lot of work to make, but it tastes great. My picky boyfriend almost ate the whole thing himself he loved it so much.
My husband said this was the best pie he'd ever tasted! I made smaller individual tarts using Keebler Ready mini graham cracker crusts and they were fabulous. I decreased the baking time to 20 minutes for 6 tarts. I will be making a second batch tonight!
This pie was a decent amount of work, but not too much. Thanks to the person who explained how easy it is to "peel" the grapes! The problem is that it is a lot of work for a pie that pretty much just tastes like grape jam in a crust. I used three different crusts, and each time my favorite part was eating the crust. I cut the sugar to a cup, and still feel like it was too sweet, but my husband likes things really sweet, so he thought it was about right. He agreed that anymore sugar would have made the pie pretty much inedible. I really wanted to like this one, particularly since I have so many Concord grapes, but it just tasted too much like jam.
Much too tart for me !
I feel like I just wasted several hours of my life... I tried to figure out what went wrong. Other recipes I found online TELL YOU to drain off any liquid that accumulates while you are peeling the grapes. So perhaps it's better if you don't put the peeled grapes in a bowl or the pot you intend to cook them in, but instead put them in a colander and let them drain as you go. That may be why this was such a runny mess - too much liquid. Other recipes also said to boil the pulp for 5-6 minutes, not just "bring to a boil", which implies shutting the heat off as soon as it comes to a boil, so there would be no further reduction. Glad I tested this out before sharing it with anyone - tasted OK for watery grape syrup, but the presentation of a plateful of syrup with an otherwise empty pie crust would leave me mortified if I cut into the one I made in front of guests. I'll may try making a grape pie again, but not with this recipe.
This was absolutely delicious and so easy to make. And this was my first grape pie. I did cut back the sugar to 1 cup and it tastes just wonderful. Will make again.
I'm not sure why this got rave reviews. It is a good tasting pie, but a lot of work. I used grapes from my arbor and an extra 1/8 cup corn starch with a bought crust. I will use my grapes for jam.My pulp was 3 cups & with peels 5 cups so I used a 9" deep dish. Also put sugar on top of crust.
Great pie. its time consuming but not hard. i thought this was way too sweet but that can be fixed. ty for the recipe.
i'd definitely add less sugar. i added 1 cup and will probably only do 1/2 cup next time. still - YUMMY!!!
it was rellay good & easy, the hardest part was the "peeling" of the grapes, but the flavor was awesome!
This pie is awesome and exceptional according to myself and fellow skeptical taste testers with the following changes I made to it. I only used 1/2 cup of sugar and 1 tbsp of butter other than that I followed the recipe as written. I think next time I will add just a bit of cornstarch to it as it was a tad runny, but some of it was my impatience to try it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, delicious! It's pretty odd how much this pie reminded all of us of a rhubarb blended pie perfect amount of sweet and tart. I think if a person added the amount of sugar called for it would ruin the pie and my rating would not have been favorable from all of us. It was fun to surprise my taste testers with it and see the looks on their faces when I said here try some grape pie. Try it, you'll like it if you are a fan of a rhubarb pie. I grow my own Concord grapes so I'll be putting up more filling for pies during the holidays as well as a few for others who now have asked me when I'm making it again. :)
this was surprisingly delicious! i wasn't sure how it would be and how the texture would turn out. but it was great. i didn't seal the edges well becuase i was in a hurry, but next time i will be more careful.
FANTASTIC. I cut sugar to one cup. Very rich pie. People raved and said it tasted like rhubarb cherry. Used seedless red grapes as that is what we have in NM. I buy boxed crust and roll them a little thinner and makes killer crust.
I experimented quite a bit with this recipe and surprisingly it still turned out awesome. I only had 1 small carton of Concord grapes from the farmer's market that nobody in the house seemed to want to eat. So I scaled the recipe down to 2 servings, baked the filling in a small glass dish, and put the filling into mini puff-pastry shells. I had added a little cornstarch but still a little runny. But so delicious! And pretty. Now if only I had some vanilla ice cream to serve it with...
the recipe is unique and surprisingly tart. i use the wild concord grapes from my backyard so that might be why. the filling came out runny though, in a thick sauce kind of way. this was after adding a handful of extra flour and a spoonful of cornstarch. also, with the 5 cups of grapes, the filling settled leaving a gap between the filling and the top crust. next time i think it might be best to double the amount of grapes and add more flour/cornstarch.
I have always wanted to try a grape pie, and how lucky I was to try this one at age 72..great reviews from family and friends. also made use of the way to freeze the filling, this will be a family favorite. thanks.
I change this to a single crust with a simple crumb topping, even better!
I was pleasantly surprised. Tasted a bit like strawberry-rhubarb (my all-time fav!) And happy to finally make use of my abundant concords.
YUM. That 'bout sums it up! :) It was a lot more tart than I expected, the cooking brought a lot of the sour out...I did add extra lemon juice (1 tsp total) and took the sugar down to 1/2 cup as well, but I couldn't imagine that more sugar would have cut the sour. It was plenty sweet with that amount. I also forgot to add the butter to the top of the filling, but it was really tasty. Someone else mentioned strawberry rhubarb pie and I would have to agree. A pleasant sweet-tart. I ate mine tonight with strawberry ice cream and it was superb. Wasn't as much work as I thought from other reviews, slipping them out of their skins was easy. There were a few steps to follow, but I think the trickiest part for me was making a crust! Try this one tonight and you'll be pleased. :)
Best pie recipe EVER! After tasting a concord grape pie a couple of years ago, we planted some vines at home. This is our first year having grapes of our own. I have made this recipe twice this year... Wow, what a flavor packed filling this is. I do adjust the sugar depending on the sweetness of the grapes and our personal preference. And it is fun to watch people's faces when they try it for the first time. Most have never had grape pie, and have had so much artificial grape stuff, they are amazed at the flavor of natural grapes! Big plus: I have also cooked the filling added the skins and cooked it a bit more (until the skins soften) and served it over ice cream!!!! Off the charts good!
Very good pie! I did decrease the sugar a bit (to 1 cup) for my own personal preference. I added cornstarch to thicken. I came out with a delicious and not runny grape pie.
This was, quite simply , the best pie I have ever eaten. I followed the instructions and it turned out phenomenal! I still have about 8 lbs go grapes left, so I will be freezing the filling so we can enjoy this amazing pie through the holidays
I love this recipe! I am always looking for ways to use the abundance of Concord grapes that we have each summer. This is a bit of work but really not bad at all and so worth it! It tastes a bit like blueberry pie with a bit of tartness to it. So yummy! I followed others advice and added less sugar. Froze lots of packages of the mix to make pies at a later date!
I’ve been making grape pie for many years. This recipe is excellent! I thicken the filling a bit more and completely strain out any skins .
Good base recipe. Grapes tend to be really wet so we pre- cooked them in the microwave in a big glass measuring cup with the sugar and flour till it thickened. This saves the bottom crust from getting soggy. This pie has such a flavour burst, you won't want any other.
Delicious pie, which was simple and fast to make!
Easier than I expected. Grapes slipped right out of their skin. Don't skimp on the sugar - otherwise it may be sour. I wasn't sure about the skins in the pie, so I used my immersion blender to eliminate a lot of them. I forgot the butter, but not sure how that would have changed the pie.
Seems odd that you don't grind up grape skins. I wish I would've. Also use less sugar. Maybe my grapes were a different variety of concord since im in Korea? Not sure.
Interesting flavor. Had some ripe concord grapes on our vine, and tried this out. Tasted closer to a cranberry flavor. It was sweet but very tart. Doubt I'll make it again, but it was fun to try.
Loved this pie... will make again!
Best out of ordinary pie around. Easy and delicious!
I made this recipe several times... All came out too watery (even using cornstarch never worked) except this time I decided to make juice using this juice recipe (https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/making_grape_juice/) but I removed the seeds before hand!!! The pie finally wasn't watery at all
I made this as a joke for my friends in my sophomore year in high school. It was a hit! It took such a long time to make and was eaten in minutes, but it was so worth it.
Amazing!! Cut back on sugar to just under 3/4 cup, now I know how to use up ou grapes! We have an abundance of them on our vines this year.
I used cornstarch instead of flour to make the filling gluten free, and I cut the sugar to 3/4 cup because 1.25 cups seemed like an awful lot of sugar. It was delicious! I used most of the filling to make a regular pie for my family after pouring a little into a ramekin, sprayed lightly with cooking spray, to make a crust-less pie for myself because I was too lazy to make a gluten free crust (and they are never as good regular ones). I accidentally set my convection oven at 350 F instead of 400 F and the pie took about 60 minutes, but was still fine. Also, you can save some energy by waiting to turn the oven on until you have finished preparing, cooking and seeding the grapes, as that takes a while.
I've made concord grape pie a couple other times, but didn't actually have a saved i
This recipe is identical to the one in my Mother's old Farm Journal Pie Cookbook. I bake a lot, but Concord Grape Pie is my absolute favorite--Measure the grapes BEFORE you separate the slip the skins. You can easily slip the skins off the grapes while watching a movie or TV for 90 minutes or so. Use 4 bowls: one for the intact grapes, one for skins, one for pulp and one for stems and bad grapes. I use her old Foley Food Mill to separate the pulp from the seeds, or you can use a mesh strainer. I get a peck of grapes and it makes enough filling for 3-4 pies (I bake one and freeze the rest for Thanksgiving and Christmas--about 3 cups of filling for each pie or an 8x8 pan of Concord Grape Cobbler) Yes, this it is absolutely worth it-
A little on the sweet side, and the filling was runny. But delicious. We used regular black grapes instead of Concord, so they were difficult to peel.
I used this recipe after going through several on-line and I'm thrilled by how it turned out. I cut back on the sugar by 1/4th of a cup and added 1 tablespoon more of flour. I made my dough from scratch and gave it to my boyfriends dad. His description...."out of this world!"
We loved this grape pie and I will definitely be making it again! Even though peeling the grapes seemed tedious, I didn't think it seemed any more time consuming than slicing and peeling apples for an apple pie, for example. The peels come off easily. We grow concord grapes in our backyard and this will be a great recipe for using them up!
This was incredibly time consuming. But I love concord grapes and it was worth it. If you are a fan of grape jam, this is the pie to make!
Delicious pie!! I used 1/2 cup sugar since grapes are naturally sweet and I am glad I did it. It came out perfect sweetness! I brushed the top with beaten egg and sprinkled 1 Tbsp sugar as I always do. Since I do not have a food mill, I took the seeds out one by one but it worth the effort. I am keeping this recipe !!
Great concord pie recipe! I followed it exactly and it turned out just the way my mom and grandma used to make! I will definitely use this recipe again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections