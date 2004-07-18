Lemonade Pie III
Makes a good cool dessert for a hot summer day.
This pie is great just the way it is, but if anyone has read my reviews, you know I can't leave well enough alone, so... I added a box of dry instant lemon pudding for more body, then took lemon sandwich cookies, put them through my food processor to fine crumbs (where DOES that filling go??) then took 1 1/2 (or more) cups of the crumbs with about 5 TLB (or more) melted butter and made my crust out of that. Then took a couple spoonfuls cookie crumbs and sprinkled on top. AWESOME!! (And I don't even like lemon pie). To be even more different, take 4 oz. softened cream cheese mixed well with 1/2 confectioner's sugar and spread this in the bottom of your chilled crust before putting in the lemon mixture.Read More
I made this pie for a club meeting and doubled the recipe to get 2 pies. I used pink lemonade and added a dash of red food coloring to enhance the color. My guests absolutely raved about it. I used purchased graham cracker crusts and had lots of filling to mound up. I did not freeze it as others suggested and the texture was wonderful. Not runny at all. One thing I did was to mix the condensed milk and lemonade thoroughly before adding the whipped topping. I will definitely make it again and would like to try lime concentrate next time.Read More
The women in my family have been whipping this up for years and it is STILL a favorite at get togethers. It's also SO easy and quick that we tend to make it just to cure a sweet tooth! To make it virtually fat free is simple. Use fat free Eagle Brand milk and fat free cool whip! Don't worry about the taste of the fat free Eagle Brand--it's DELISH! The consistency is a little bit thinner than regular EB, but when the pie's chilled, you can't tell a bit of difference! We always have trouble finding the 6 oz can of lemonade, too. So we use a 12 oz and just make ourselves "suffer" through two pies;) The filling of this pie is so good that we've often joked of just whipping it up and eating it as a pudding. Hey, a few crumbled graham crackers and I think it'd be a hit!
This is achingly sweet, but always popular. Instead of a graham cracker crust, I usually make it with a homemade one consisting of 60 Ritz crackers, crushed, 1/2 cup butter, melted 3/4 cup powdered sugar combined and sprinkled in the bottom of a 9-inch square pan. It isn't firm like a graham cracker crust, but the salty/sweet combination is good with the tart/sweet filling.
Yummy! I used rasberry lemonade concentrate, fat free cool whip and froze the pie instead of just chilling it. To make sure the pie doesn't get soupy, chill the condensed milk and make sure the concentrate is still frozen.
Also known as "Eagle Brand" pie when I was a kid, this one is so easy and foolproof. I agree with other reviewers that it tastes the best and has a better consistency if it is kept in the freezer. Also, like others have mentioned, a gingersnap crust works great with this pie. For those who think the concentrate makes it too sweet, add some fresh squeezed lemon juice to subtitute for some of the concentrate for a tangier lemon taste. After slicing, serve with fresh strawberries and blueberries--great for 4th of July!
YUMMY for lemon pie!! Perfect recipe and sooo easy! My hubby isn't big on lemon pie, but man, oh man, I can eat this whole thing by myself! LOL! Use low fat condensed milk, lite whipped topping, and a low fat pie crust to make it better for you.
I only gave this four stars because I found it a too sweet. Since I prefer a little more tartness to my lemon pies, I made this again using unsweeted whipped cream instead of the sweetened whipped topping. Just whip two cups whipping cream until it makes soft peaks and fold into the sweetened condensed milk lemonade mixture.
I've been making this recipe for a few years now and it is requested for all holidays and get-togethers. I love it because it's SO quick and easy. I use a shortbread crust most of the time.
This is an all-time favorite of mine. I use 2 graham cracker crusts, get a large & small tub of whipped cream, and grate lemon zest & squeeze the juice from the lemon into the mixture. People always rave about this!
I have made this many times and everyone who has had it LOVED it. I have never had trouble with it being runny. I think if you mix it to much will make it runny.Also if you set your cool whip out to long the pie more than likely will not set up well.
This was a great recipe. My son was a little zealous and added a whole can of the concentrate, so I added a box of lemon pudding and lemon gelatin to return it to a normal consistency and froze the pies before serving. Ended up with enough for two pies. I also added a layer of blueberries and lemon curd to the bottom of one pie shell and a layer of cherry preserves to the bottom of the other pie shell. We loved it!
Quick, easy, great on a hot day.
This is a fantastic, easy & quick recipe. I wanted something for get togethers that wouldn't take a lot of time to prepare. This is something that you can take the ingredients with you and and make while you are there and it will be fresh. I've made it at work and it didn't last long.
Very sweet but easy and yummy.
Very good and easy to make and my kids loved it!!
the measurements are off. You actually need 12oz of the cool whip to give it the desired firmness without having to freeze it overnight. I also made my own crust and added the zest of one lemon.
I just made this lemonade pie for the second time and ACCIDENTALLY used evaporated (non-sweetened) milk. This turned out to be a wonderful mistake, because I was then able to control the sweetness of this pie with adding honey until the desired sweetness. When I'd made this pie previously, the sweetness but just too much, although still delicious.
I used a chocolate pie crust and it was amazing!
My sister & I made this pie for the 4th. We thought the lemonade sounded to sweet, so we used 6 oz of juice instead. We made one lime and one lemon. They were wonderful!! Love the tart sweetness!
This recipe was excellent. My kids loved it too. I made it exactly as the recipe stated and it was fantastic.
Made it with Limeade and garnished with lime zest. Amazing!!! Made a double batch after buying a 12oz juice mix and had pie filling left over after over filling 2 9" graham crusts. I have to shame. I ate the left over filling with graham crackers like a dip... I'll be using this recipe for summers to come. For an all adult party, I'll use the limeade and some tequila and add garnish of sea salt. Delicious!
This recipe is excellent! If you prefer key lime pie,It works well using limeade instead of lemonade.It also freezes well.
Easy to make...Even easier to devour!!! Made for a BBQ and everyone asked for the recipe. I was embarrassed to admit it was so easy:) Only change I made? A gingersnap crust. I felt with the lemon-flavor it needed something a bit stronger-flavored than graham crackers.
Always a summer favorite - no need to change a thing. This time I used mini graham pie shells... made for individual servings.
I took this pie to a party and no one believed it had only three ingredients (not counting the crust!) and took less than ten minutes to make. Incredibly lemony and smooth! Also, this pie has a great glossy finish, so it looked as good as it tasted.
Boy so good and soooo easy, just did it again for a baby shower. Perfect for hot summer days. Thanks
Too sweet.
Pi day is tomorrow for all you math geeks! This is what my daugther will be taking to share with her math class. I've made this recipe for years. I use the fat free cool whip and fat free eagle brand as well and it's still delicious. I also always make 2 since it's hard to find the smal lemonade. When I'm taking food to a family in the summer months, this is my go to dessert. I take one for the family and keep one for us! Kids and adults like it!
I gave this 4 stars, rather than 5, because the recipe should make it clear that this pie should be served frozen. I served it thawed, but stored in the refrigerator, and it was a soupy mess. My guests didn't finish their servings and neither did I. There were two slices left which I put back into the freezer. My husband and I had them the next night and the texture and flavor was fabulous!
This was okay. I did make it with crushed lemon cookies for the crust as another suggested and added lemon instant pudding to the filling but it still didn't seem lemony enough. I'll make it again on a hot day but it's not one of our favorites.
I love this pie.... When I found out how easy and YUMMY it is, I decided to try this same basic recipe with other juice concentrates... I have used the pink lemonade, apple juice, lime, and orange.
Good flavor, but it didn't set well in the fridge. Freezer worked best. But it was very easy to make!
My mom made this often when I was a kid. When I found the recipe, I had to make it just to bring back memories. It isn't my favorite pie but it is good, quick and easy.
I used fat free everything, but ran into a problem with the juice concentrate. Instead of lemonade, I used fruit punch, and like many others I could only locate the 11 ounce can. I used just half of it, but the pie still came out WAY too sweet. I'd try it again but use MUCH less concentrate, because even with all the sweetness the potential for a fabulous dessert was obviuos.
This was yummy! I doubled the recipe and put it in a 9x13 pan (with homemade graham cracker crust) to serve a crowd. I put it in the freezer and took it out just before serving... very light & refreshing after chili for dinner...
I really liked this dessert and so did DH, but others who tried it just thought it to be so so. Earlier in the day I sliced strawberries,added sugar and let them sit in the fridge and then topped each piece with a spoonful. I liked a berry with each bite but it was also good on its own. A great dessert on a hot day.
I made this for a work lunch using a ginger snap crust (crushed ginger snaps and one stick of melted butter) and doubled the rest of the ingredients for a 9x13 inch pan. Everyone loved it and couldn't believe how easy it was! This will be my summer dessert!
This was ok. It was too sweet for my taste. I've heard from other friends who have made this but used the dry lemonade powder mix and they said it wasn't sickeningly sweet. Will probably do that next time.
This was an awesome pie loved by all! Thinking it might be too sweet after reading the other reviews, I did swap out the graham cracker crust for an easy baked crust of 1 cup flour, 2tbsp Splenda and 6 TBSP butter. It was perfect! Must be kept frozen, IMO. I will be making this again soon!!!
Haven't made this in years - glad I reconnected with this pie - YUMMY!
This is a wonderful and easy recipe for summertime dessert when you don't want to heat up the oven. It's a classic that will be used for many years to come.
So easy! I make this pie all the time for church gatherings, using different frozen juice concentrates and adding fresh fruit on top... limeade/kiwi, pink lemonade/strawberries, orange/banana, etc. With the variety of juice flavors available, you can easily make this one of your "signature" desserts.
This was average for me. I loved the simplicity of this recipe and the taste was okay but the pie didn't set up properly. When I cut individual servings, the filling slowly traveled away from the crust. I was expecting more of a firm slice of pie.
Oh, just delightful. So EASY yet so good! My hubby doesn't even really like lemonade and he gobbled this up. I know there are other recipes out there with cream cheese but I think I like the really light texture of this pie without it. Great dessert for summer picnics or weeknights with the family. Thanks!
This is an awesome recipe and super easy. I used pink lemonade and froze it. Next time I am going to try a different kind of frozen concentrate.
Very easy, and yummy! After reading other comments about the sweetness, added just over a teaspoon of lemon zest, gave it a nice zing. Had about a cup of filling left over after filling the crust, layered it in parfait cups with fresh strawberries, blue berries and raspberries.....perfect Summer dessert! Next time I'll make a double batch of filling just to serve with berries.
I gave this 3 stars because it doesn't really seem like a "pie". The flavor reminds me a lot of a key lime pie, which I love. The consistency however is a bit strange. I suppose for the ingredients used it set just how it should have. I ended up putting the rest in the freezer to try to firm it up a bit. Next time I'll try adding a pack of lemon flavor pudding... or maybe just sticking to key lime pie.
This is the same recipe my Mom has used for years - it is so easy to make and is a wonderful summer treat!
Way too sweet.
This is a great summertime pie. I topped mine with sliced strawberries. It was wonderful. Next time, I'll do two layers strawberries and filling. I brushed melted butter on the pie crusts and baked for 8 minutes in a 350 degree oven. It came out very crispy.
This is one of my favorite summer dessert recipes. Sometimes we make it at work, since there are only 4 ingredients. It needs to chill for several hours in the freezer to firm up. I recommend freezing it overnight if possible.
a kid pleaser, but nothing special. great desserts disappear in two days at our house, and this one was around for almost a week. i had just one piece and never went back for more. it wasn't bad, just not worth the calories! sort of like having lemon pudding on a graham cracker crust (not exactly, but along those lines). won't make it again. maybe i just don't like lemon icebox pie, but i love lemons, so i thought i'd enjoy this one more.
I've been making this pie for 30 yrs!! You should use 1/2 of the 12oz frozen lemonade for pie and prepare the rest in a pitcher to drink. Just don't forget to add only 1/2 the water called for when making lemonade. I've always used 12oz Cool Whip and never had a problem with it setting up. In fact, if I worked too slow, it would start setting up before I was finished. Can't seem to find 12oz Cool Whip anymore so I buy (2) 8oz and save leftovers. I have always been able to get (2) 6oz graham cracker pies out of one of my batches of filling. I also add a little red food color and lemon juice to taste because of the extra Cool Whip added and because I like it tart!!
This is an excellent recipe! Two years ago I had lemonade pie down in Louisiana at a seafood restaurant. I had never heard of it before, but loved it. The restaurant wouldn't give me the recipe and I feared I would never have it again. I was thrilled to find this receipe. It is super easy and delicious.
Great recipe! It was a little too sweet for us - so I added more cool whip than the recipe called for. But it came out great and had a little more subtle flavor!!
We found that the pie was even better when eaten with fruit salad on the side.
This pie was "OK". A bit soft and not as favorful as hoped.
Delicious and easy. I worked with someone who brought this is, but refused to give up the recipe. I was able to find it here and make it for myself. Thanks.
It doesn't get any easier than this pie. I didn't change a thing, but had a little filling left over. I ate some of that...and it's a good thing I did because I didn't get one piece of the pie!
My Granny was NOT a cook, but she was known for these pies. They are so simple and yummy! I have always made them exactly this way, but I ALWAYS divide the mixture between 2 regular 9" pie crusts. It always seems filled an ample amount and it keeps it from being TOO much sweetness in a slice. We love it. Thanks for sharing this recipe so I can keep it in my Allrecipes album!
Used pink lemonade concentrate as that was all I had. Froze the result. Yummy!!!
my 12 year old daughters favorite.. easy as pie = )
Incredibly easy to make, and well-liked by everyone who had a taste. I don't usually like lemony desserts but this was great.
This is a fantastic pie. The only change I make is to use a crust made of crushed gingersnaps. Always a hit. Once when a friend and her family stayed with us, we were surprised to find that the second pie -- about a third of a pie -- was gone. My friend's husband had devoured it. "It was just one piece," he said. LOL!
The recipe was easy but did not have a good taste. It tasted like you were eating a tub of cool whip with a lemony twist. It also did not set up well unless you put it in the freezer.
This is so fast and easy. Everyone loves it! One of my friends tried it with the light versions of the condensed milk and whipped topping and said it tastes just as good!
Just like Aunt Jewel use to make, except she put crushed pineapple in it. My kids like it better without the pineapple
Easy, but very sweet. Next time will serve with sliced strawberries on top to cut the sweetness a bit.
Delicious!!!! One review mentioned adding cream cheese for a richer texture, so I beat the condensed milk and lemonade with 8 ounces of softened cream cheese, then proceeded as directed. One thing - maybe my crusts were oversized or something, because there wasn't enough filling for two pies, even with the cream cheese added. I made one pie plus a small ramekin of "crust less" pie. The hubs has already asked me to make the pie again!
Way too sweet with a full can of concentrate! Would be better with half the amount of sweetness!
I love this pie. I like to put extra lemon in it so it is lemony.
I was looking for a copy of this recipe because I couldn't remember the proportions...but I had made it before with lemon juice (the bottled kind) instead of frozen juice mix. I don't know--I would think that the mix would make it too sweet...just a suggestion if you tried this and thought it was "too much." But this is such a great recipe (espeically for summertime) and it's so quick and easy! Enjoy!
My grandmother used to make this delicous pie, but she substituted limeade for the lemonade. I also used the Lite Cool Whip instead. It's perfect for a cool, summer dessert! AND it's the easiest thing in the world to make!
This has to be one of the easiest recipes I've ever made. A little too sweet for my and my husband's tastes, but my kids loved it. I put fresh blueberries on top - mmm mmm good.
The four is for the pie (really 4.5) the 5 rating is because it is so phenomenally easy.
This was so easy. I topped it with fresh blueberries.
SO easy and really tasty on a hot summer day. I used light cool whip and could not tell that I was missing out.
Oh this is so good on a hot day, my whole family loves it and asks for it again and again.
VERY SWEET but excellent and SUPER EASY! Doubling the wet ingredients makes three pies (so buy three pie shells)--plenty for gifting! :D Oh, and I used Raspberry Lemonade and Pineapple juice (for one of each and one half/half pie). The Raspberry Lemonade was phenomenal! Can't wait to experiment with other flavors. Will definitely make again... and again!
I found this to be light, refreshing and easy. Great for a summer BBQ etc. BUT I made the mistake of wanting to make 32 tarts and thinking that since the original recipe served 8 that I wanted to multiply everything by 4. Well I ended up with almost 100 tarts. Otherwise wonderful.
This is one of the easiest and cheapest desserts you can possibly make...and yet, it's soooo delicious! I have been making it for years - my grnadmother taught me this recipe. I still love this pie and can never get enough!
One of my all time favorite desserts. It doesn't get any easier than this!!
Yummy!!! I let it set in the freezer instead of refrigerator.
Sooooo sweet!!
This is a wonderful pie!! I have been making it for years and since I have never been able to find a 6 oz. can of frozen lemonade concentrate I always just buy a 12 oz. and make 2 pies when I make it. I also use a low fat graham cracker crust, the fat free sweetened condensed milk and fat free cool whip to make it as light as I can. My family has no clue, they just love it. I do freeze it and keep it stored in the freezer so it is really cool and refreshing.
Great taste like a fluffy lemon meringue pie, however couldn't stand the consistency. It's really a pudding not a pie, and will not harden even with hours of refrigeration! I will make it again but substitute creame cheese in place of one of the ingridents to make it more "pie-like". Enjoy.
FABULOUS!! So rediculously easy and everyone loved it, especially my grandmother, the queen of lemon pie and my husband. Perfect!
My mom made this all the time when I was growing up. It was the first dessert I ever made for my husband and is still one of his favorites. Can't be beat for an easy, refreshing summer dessert.
This recipe is extremely easy and cheap to make! I personally thought it was a bit too sour and the lemon taste overpowered the graham cracker flavor - to where I couldn't taste it at all- but everyone else in the family LOVED it, so I guess I am just the wierd one! I actually had to double this recipe too, because I couldn't find 6 oz frozen lemonade. The sell mini graham cracker pie crust for individual little pies and I used those so we wouldn't have to deal with cutting slices - really cool!
This is absolutely the EASIEST pie to make and it is a WONDERFUL complement to any spring or summer dinner! Just the right amount of delicious tart lemon to complement the sweetness of the filling. My grandmother made this pie years ago and it still remains a family favorite!
This is the right amount of sweet, tart and of course....easy!! Highly recommend!
Our family calls this Lemon Icebox Pie. We've made it for years. It is so easy, refreshing and tasty!
Yummy! Crisp, refreshing and TART. Very nice end to a summer meal. I made the recipe as stated. The pie doesn't get really firm, even after chilling over night. Recipe is a keeper.
I had been looking for this recipe because a friend of mine used to make this all the time. So easy and so good! I always have a difficult time finding 6 oz frozen lemonade so I end up getting the bigger size (12 oz?). I always use all of it anyway, and I don't think it is too tart.
My mom was this for me as a child and I still enjoyed it when I made it today. She would make a crust with Nilla Waffers, I used an already made Graamn
My mom has been making this pie for 30 years and I've been making it just about as long. This is the original and best lemonade pie out there! It couldn't be easier and if you want to make it look nice you can add very thin lemoon slices to the top outside edge for a garnish.
A great summertime dessert! I accidentally added a whole large can of lemonade, don't do that. :) Unbelievably it still got eaten, it was like pudding though. VERY YUMMY!!
Easy, refreshing summer dessert. Sometimes make it with lemonade, sometimes limeade. Everyone loves!
