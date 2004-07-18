Lemonade Pie III

161 Ratings
  • 5 111
  • 4 33
  • 3 9
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

Makes a good cool dessert for a hot summer day.

By Gail

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together concentrate and sweetened condensed milk. Fold in whipped topping. Pour filling into crust, and chill before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 65.5g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 240.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022