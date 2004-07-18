Lemonade Pie III

The women in my family have been whipping this up for years and it is STILL a favorite at get togethers. It's also SO easy and quick that we tend to make it just to cure a sweet tooth! To make it virtually fat free is simple. Use fat free Eagle Brand milk and fat free cool whip! Don't worry about the taste of the fat free Eagle Brand--it's DELISH! The consistency is a little bit thinner than regular EB, but when the pie's chilled, you can't tell a bit of difference! We always have trouble finding the 6 oz can of lemonade, too. So we use a 12 oz and just make ourselves "suffer" through two pies;) The filling of this pie is so good that we've often joked of just whipping it up and eating it as a pudding. Hey, a few crumbled graham crackers and I think it'd be a hit!