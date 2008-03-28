Limeade Pie

Delicious! I made it as written... except I added one softened 8 oz. cream cheese. I was then able to make 2 pies. One 9 inch w/ home made crust and one 9 inch store bought crust (that I happened to have on hand!) One note of caution for those using store bought crusts. Even though they say 9 inches, I have found that these have a much smaller 'filling' capacity than if you make your own in a 9 inch pan. As a result, you may end up with more filling than crust - and, a much smaller pie/serving amount. I was even able to fit the entire 9 inch store bought crust into my 9 inch oven pan (and still had room in it). I also had a leftover lime (from some coronas over the weekend!) that I took and thinly sliced and used as a garnish over the pies. Hope this is helpful to everyone!

