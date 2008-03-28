Limeade Pie
This is a really cool pie for hot summer months.
Delicious! I made it as written... except I added one softened 8 oz. cream cheese. I was then able to make 2 pies. One 9 inch w/ home made crust and one 9 inch store bought crust (that I happened to have on hand!) One note of caution for those using store bought crusts. Even though they say 9 inches, I have found that these have a much smaller 'filling' capacity than if you make your own in a 9 inch pan. As a result, you may end up with more filling than crust - and, a much smaller pie/serving amount. I was even able to fit the entire 9 inch store bought crust into my 9 inch oven pan (and still had room in it). I also had a leftover lime (from some coronas over the weekend!) that I took and thinly sliced and used as a garnish over the pies. Hope this is helpful to everyone!Read More
I agree that this is much too sweet/strong this way. I've been making a similar pie for years, but I add an 8 oz pkg of softened cream cheese. Works just as well with lemonade concentrate also.Read More
This was a super easy, tasty dessert. The only reason I did not give it 5 stars was because it was a little too sweet for me. The texture of this frozen pie is very nice. It doesn't freeze up as hard as other recipes I have made before. It stays somewhat soft, which I appreciated. I always toast graham cracker crusts in the oven at 400 degrees for about 8 minutes to make them taste fresher. I also made this recipe using frozen raspberry lemonade concentrate instead and mixed in a few frozen raspberries. That was also quite nice.
We've made this pie in my family for years! A tip-- get the "two extra servings" size pie crust-- or double the filling and use three crusts. We've used limeade, lemonade, pink lemonade, orange juice, pina colada frozen concentrare mix... any citrus-y juice concentrate will work great! I like the orange juice pice best with a chocolate crust.
My Mom introduced us to this recipe in the 70's. She made it on every major holiday, However she cut the limeade to 2/3 and also only used 2/3 of the whipped topping. She also added a few drops of green food coloring for show it gave the pie a pretty color. She would then take the remaining whipped topping and add it to the chilled pie before serving. Cutting back on the limeade it is not as strong, very light but DELICIOUS!
Make sure you don't make the mistake I did and put the whole can of concentrate in if you can't find a 6 oz container. I got the 12 oz and just assumed it was the right size. Boy was it waaaaay too tart. I redid it and then did a lemon one and both are outstanding!
My family thought this was much too strongly flavored. We added another whipped topping on top and it was ok. If I did it again, I would add 2 containers of whipped topping and make 2 pies, would have a lime-chiffon type flavor then.
This has a good flavor - like Key Lime Pie, but it was just a little too strong/sweet like the other review said. Definitely a summertime dessert .
A great easy summertime dessert - light and good. Know that the lemonade would be just as good. Try a chocolate crumb crust sometime for a different taste.
Wonderful - I used frozen orange juice concentrate because I didnt have Limeade on hand - was a bit sweet, but thats what desserts are about! :) thanks Melissa I cant wait to try other concentrates!
I thought this was just ok..it was a little too tart/sour for me. My husband and kids liked it but kids thought it was too sour as well. I suggest to only use half of a container of limeade and add a pkg of cream cheese as some have suggested..
I have made this many times and my family loves it - even my husband who is not that fond of sweets!
I love citrus-flavored desserts and this really hit the spot on a hot summer day. This pie does have a better texture & taste if you let it sit in the freezer for a couple of days before serving.
I made this recipe last year for the summer, its time to start making it again... Great reviews from others every time, and its so easy to make at the last min.
super easy, great for summer and kids loved it!!!
Can’t wait to dig into these! The leftover filling tastes amazing and everyone is drooling at the sight of these babies! I heeded the comments and added the cream cheese, but then decided to increase the limeade, since I had half a container left, and the cream cheese clearly reduced its potency. I used about half of what I had left ( in a 12 oz can) and then added a large non dairy whipped topping. It made 2, 9 inch pies. Which then were topped with lime zest. Thank you for this recipe!
thank you, easy great pie!
YU-U-UMMY-Y-Y!!! This pie is great . . . REALLY, and it's easy too.
My family loved this pie I made it for the 4th.I added 2 boxes of cream cheese and used a large can of limeade,making it tart.To balance out the tartness I topped with cool whip,sliced kiwi and lime garnish.So easy.
I cannot get it to set up in the time mentioned. Was too soft.
