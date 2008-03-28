Limeade Pie

This is a really cool pie for hot summer months.

By Melissa Harrison

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix limeade (may substitute lemonade concentrate) and sweetened condensed milk in a large bowl. Fold in nondairy whipped topping. Pour filling into graham cracker crust. Chill 2 to 3 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 69.6g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 239.8mg. Full Nutrition
