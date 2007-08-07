Blackberry Pie I

This was awesome! First fruit pie I have ever made. My husband loves pie and is picky about it (which is one reason I never attempted one) and he says it is one of the best pies he has ever eaten. I used fresh berries (nearly 6 cups and it wasn't a deep dish) and the generic brand of refrigerated pie crust. The only change I made was to sprinkle some lemon juice over the berry filling. In my opinion it was a bit tart (probably because I used more berries) and so I might add 1/4 c. more sugar next time but my husband thought the sweetness was perfect. The consistency was perfect. I cooked it for 28 minutes after I turned the temp down to 375. I could have cooked it for 30 and it would have been fine. Again, I think because of the extra berries. DELICIOUS and so simple! *For those who thought it was pasty--you have to mix the berries with the flour and sugar until you see no white and it is all sticking to the berries.