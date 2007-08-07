Blackberry Pie I
I've been using this recipe for years and have always succeeded with it! Frozen or fresh blackberries can be used. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
Perfect pie!!! We just had this after dinner tonight. We picked the blackberries from the fence line running down the driveway. I followed the recipe exactly (but I used store bought frozen pie crusts) and it was absolutely delicious. First fruit pie I ever made and it was perfect. Thanks for the great recipe that made me feel good about myself! It's so cool to use ingredients from your yard to feed your family! The crust was perfect thanks to the great temp/time directions! Will use this every season!...Vanilla ice cream is the topper (literally)!Read More
I've made this as written as well as with recommendations from reviews. The additions make this a stellar dessert. I can't imagine why anyone would want 1/4 cup sugar on top of their pie and saturate it with 2 whole tablespoons of milk. One tablespoon milk is enough, and and 1-2 tsps of sugar is really all you need on top. The pie was runny with flour, so I replaced the flour with 1/4 cup of instant, granulated tapioca. Once it cooled completely, the pie didn't run at all. Squeeze half a lemon over the berries and sprinkle 2 tablespoons of chopped butter over them as well before topping off the pie with the second crust. Brushing the bottom with egg saves the pie from getting soggy on the bottom. Absolutely amazing on a hot summer day with French Vanilla ice cream!Read More
Perfect pie!!! We just had this after dinner tonight. We picked the blackberries from the fence line running down the driveway. I followed the recipe exactly (but I used store bought frozen pie crusts) and it was absolutely delicious. First fruit pie I ever made and it was perfect. Thanks for the great recipe that made me feel good about myself! It's so cool to use ingredients from your yard to feed your family! The crust was perfect thanks to the great temp/time directions! Will use this every season!...Vanilla ice cream is the topper (literally)!
This is delicious! I used a bag of frozen blackberries and increased the bake time to 30 minutes. I would recommend only brushing the pie with one tablespoon of milk before sprinkling the sugar, as two made the top a little watery-still delicious though!
This recipe was soooo easy! I'm 11 and I made it all by myself. My family thought was so good. Thanks! Lianna ( good with boysenberry and Maryenberrys too!)
I've made this as written as well as with recommendations from reviews. The additions make this a stellar dessert. I can't imagine why anyone would want 1/4 cup sugar on top of their pie and saturate it with 2 whole tablespoons of milk. One tablespoon milk is enough, and and 1-2 tsps of sugar is really all you need on top. The pie was runny with flour, so I replaced the flour with 1/4 cup of instant, granulated tapioca. Once it cooled completely, the pie didn't run at all. Squeeze half a lemon over the berries and sprinkle 2 tablespoons of chopped butter over them as well before topping off the pie with the second crust. Brushing the bottom with egg saves the pie from getting soggy on the bottom. Absolutely amazing on a hot summer day with French Vanilla ice cream!
Wonderful pie. My sister-in-law, THE pie maker in the family, raved and asked me for the recipe. I used the Pie Crust recipe submitted by Brenda for the crust. To keep the cost down, I used half fresh berries and half frozen. The pie sliced beautifully and didn't ooze one bit. I recommend serving it warm with a scoop of ice cream, as Michelle states. GREAT!
This pie was good - I used frozen blackberries and that could be why it was not as good as I excpected. My pie was too stiff - so next time I will use less flour or substitute tapioca. Also I will add more sugar next time - maybe 3/4 cup instead of just 1/2. I may also take one of the other reviewer's advice and add a little lemon juice. Overall a good basic recipe you can work with.
So Yummy!! I have never made a pie before and this was so good. It held it's shape and wasn't runny. One thing I did wrong was didn't let it cool quite enough before cutting which made it run on the initial cut. But after it cooled, it was perfect. Tastes awesome with Vanilla ice cream.
After making this pie for the first time last week, my friends have been calling me and asking if I've made another (which I did :)). I have a deep pie dish, so I added 2 cups of blueberries for a "black-n-blueberry pie." It doesn't seem too 'oozie', and it's really delicious!
I have run two bakeries and while the recipe is pretty simplistic (needs a bit more sugar) and good, the baking time is way off. I knew reading it, I would have to adjust it by at least 20 to 30 minutes longer to have the filling come to a boil and thicken. Anything less and you're going to be serving warm blackberry soup.
Yum! This pie is divine. A perfect way to use up all those blackberries in the garden. I usually use blackberries that aren't sweet enough to eat plain, and increase the amount of sugar in the pie. I also find the juice of half a lemon really wakes it up, and some egg wash brushed on the bottom crust keeps it from turning soggy. Dots of butter beneath the top layer of crust don't hurt either! While frozen berries work fine, I really prefer the taste of fresh ones. This basic recipe holds up well to personal tweaks. Sometimes I like to add orange or lime zest and a squeeze of juice to the filling. Occasionally I make this pie with mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries...) and it always turns out splendidly.
We love this pie!!! I followed one of the other reviews and used 6 cups blackberries (5 with 3/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup flour and then one cup on top) topped berries with pats of butter. I used an egg wash on bottom crust and top crust with sugar. The reason I increased everything is because I used large 9 inch deep dish pie plate and it was perfect!! Thanks
Hands down the best blackberry pie!! I've made this three times and each time I get loads of compliments. Many people have said it's the best pie they've ever had. I do make my own crust for this pie.
A great pie recipe! If you have never made a blackberry pie before and are looking for the perfect recipe to try use this one! My husband LOVED it, he told me I had better not change a thing! When you stir the flour and sugar with the berries make sure you stir until it is no longer white, lightly "smosh" the berries with your spoon if you have to. I used fresh berries and just enough milk on the crust to lightly dampen it and then just sprinkled it with about 1 tablespoon of sugar. Follow the recipe and you won't be sorry. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
This is about the 4th time I've baked this pie & it's always a hot. The 1st time I followed the exact directions and it came out good. Since then, I brush the bottom crust with an egg white wash, pat some butter on top of the berries, and do another egg white wash on the top crust. Delicious! I find that 5 containers of 6oz. blackberries works best. I also tend to have to bake it longer for the second part. I think it's because I use a metal pan underneath my pie dish and it might take longer to bake. Use a GLASS pie dish, you will be able to check the bottom of the pie to make sure it's perfectly baked! I just keep checking it until it's done and I usually have to place foil over the top so it doesn't burn. Happy Baking! :)
This was my first time making a pie and it could not have been any easier! I added fresh lemon juice before placing the top pie crust on and it added great flavor. Served with vanilla ice cream ... Yum!
maybe i did something wrong since no one else posted bad reviews, but i followed the recipe exactly, and all you could taste was the flour, and it was all doughy tasting. :(
The taste is wonderful but too many seeds!
Wow, wow, wow! I'm not a huge fan of blackberries, but we have a ton of them in our back yard this year, and my son and his friends love to pick them. I tried the blackberry IV recipe twice, with disappointing results. I decided to try this one instead, and it's GREAT. Not soupy, and the flavor was velvety, sweet, and just yummy. I used Pillsbury pie crusts, and I loved the bottom crust being extra tender and juicy, and the crispy upper crust. I did use foil around the edges of the pie so the crust didn't burn, and I mixed ALL the berries with the flour (oh, and I used 1/4 c. flour and 1/4 c.quick tapioca). Baked as directed--one yummy pie!
Big disappointment. This pie was NOT sweet at all!! For a while I thought I put a wrong amount of sugar... but I didn't. I don't like overly sweet pie but this pie wasn't even sweet enough. I honestly think 1/2 cup of sugar (even though extra to put on the top of the crust) is not enough. I used frozen berries but I don't think that was a reason..
This recipe is AMAZING!I followed exactly what the recipe said, and it turned out perfect, like a Marie Calander pie. I used egg wipe on the bottom (just wipe some whisked egg with a paper towel over the shell), and there was absolutely no soggy shells. This recipe is the most easy, yet versatile pie ever, very healthy, yet still sweet and tangy. This is perfect for our ripe and wild blackberries in our yard. Thanks- LucyJeane.
I love blackberries and this was fabulous. I rinsed the berries, shook the water off and tossed them in flour. Used Splenda (am diabetic) and basted the top w/SmartBalance and more Splenda. Threw out my arm patting myself on back. Many thanks for a wonderful recipe, Michelle Verdiere .
This pie is really good when I baked it for Thanksgiving. I made it lattice-topped and I loved the texture it had when it was cool. However, I will warn you that my lattice cracked a bit after cooling, so appearance-wise, be careful if using lattice. Plus, I read some reviews that complained about lack of flavor. I made mine with wild blackberries, and fearing that it would be slightly bitter or flavorless, I added blueberries and just a tad more sugar. The taste was spectacular. Thank you so much for your recipe.
I'm not a pie maker, this was my second one ever. I made my own crust and blackberries we grew that I had in the freezer. The pie was great! I used egg wash on the crust and the sugar on top. My kids liked it so much they want me to make it again for them for their birthdays. This will be my go to recipe for berry pie from now on.
Very good - I will use this again. I rated it 4 stars because it definitely needed an extra 15 minutes than the recipe stated. I'll also cut down on the flour by just a bit and add a tad more sugar next time.
Very good, basic, straight-forward pie recipe. I used 5 1/2 cups of frozen berries, thawed. I still wanted to increase it. But it tasted good and was lovely. Thanks Michelle!
I altered the recipe as another reviewer suggested. I used about 5 cups of blackberries, substituted 1/4 c. tapioca for the flour, added a Tbs. of fresh lemon juice and baked it until the filling bubbled and the crust was golden. This is the first time I have ever made blackberry pie without using canned filling. I will add this to my recipe book for sure.
I have made this pie many times and it is amazing and the recipe is SO easy! I highly recommend this recipe.
This was awesome! First fruit pie I have ever made. My husband loves pie and is picky about it (which is one reason I never attempted one) and he says it is one of the best pies he has ever eaten. I used fresh berries (nearly 6 cups and it wasn't a deep dish) and the generic brand of refrigerated pie crust. The only change I made was to sprinkle some lemon juice over the berry filling. In my opinion it was a bit tart (probably because I used more berries) and so I might add 1/4 c. more sugar next time but my husband thought the sweetness was perfect. The consistency was perfect. I cooked it for 28 minutes after I turned the temp down to 375. I could have cooked it for 30 and it would have been fine. Again, I think because of the extra berries. DELICIOUS and so simple! *For those who thought it was pasty--you have to mix the berries with the flour and sugar until you see no white and it is all sticking to the berries.
Simple and delicious. Made with a blueberry /blackberry filling. As others suggested I brushed the bottom crust with egg to prevent any sogginess. My blackberries were a little tart, I could have used a bit more sugar, but everyone was really pleased with this pie and it disappeared quickly.
I made this today, & while it wasn't exactly how I usually make blackberry pie, it came out beautifully. I added about another half cup of sugar. I know blackberries take a lot of sugar. Think it could have stood more. I posted 2 pictures also. Thanks you!
Excellent pie! Like others I upped berries to 6 cups and still fit well in pie shell. I also lightly floured both sides of the bottom crust and did egg wash on inside bottom and on top crust.
This turned out so well, everybody loved it! I took the advice in other reviews and put egg wash on the bottom and top crust, poured a small amount of lemon juice on the berries, and put a few pats of butter on the berries before putting on the top crust. Wonderful with vanilla ice cream!
this pie is delicious, the only thing i did different was instead of milk on the crust, i used carnation vanilla creamer and just sprinkled sugar over.
This pie is great I have been making it for a couple of years now, I sometimes mix raspberries in with it and have also subsituted Splenda with the sugar and it still tastes just as good.
We have made this about three times so far and it's turned out excellent every time. My husband was a little skeptical of putting flour in it at first, but he got over that once he saw how it came out and how delicious it was. I can't wait until blackberry's are in season again so we can make this!
I made this pie twice with frsh picked blackberries. I made the crust homemade from a recipe froma different site.The first time I used fresh frozen blackberries and did not use all the blackberrie liquid once they thawed.I was in the beggining good but after I found it a little gummy. Second time I used the blackberries fresh was a little runny at first but a day to set and it was perfect.Especially great with vanilla ice cream. Yum!
Very fast and easy. I used two 16 oz packages of frozen berries and added 1&1/2 Tablespoons of Tapocia to thicken. It turned out great, no running when the pie was cut.
Very good recipe. I took some tips from other reviewers and did 1/4 cup flour, 1/4 c tapioca and doubled the berries and added just a little extra sugar. Then I did the egg wash for the top crust and 2 Tbsp sugar. Came out perfect!!
Great recipe. I did a few modifications like one of the other reviewers. I added a little lemon juice and a few small pats of butter to the berries before top crust. Brushed bottom crust and top crust with beaten egg. Baked up beautifully and tastes wonderful. Very good quick recipe.
This pie was the best pie I have ever eaten!! I was very bored one day and I looked for blackberry pie recipes on the internet. I was immediately inspired by this recipe, which was quite easy to make. I instead of doing a plain crust did a lattice crust that made it look even more gorgeous. The crust came out very flaky and crisp which I loved, and the berries were perfect. I plan on making this recipe for Christmas dessert. The only thing I'll do differently is probably put a bit more sugar. I will hand whip whipping cream as a topping. This pie is divine and so easy! I completely recommend it!! I'm only 11 and I finished it very quickly!! Sincerily, Shannon G.
So easy to make. This was my first blackberry pie and my Sunday school class loved it and so did the hubby. An easy hit :)
Very delicious yet simple recipe for blackberry pie. The blackberry seeds were a little crunchy; not sure what can be done about this unless the blackberries, flour, and sugar are cooked a little beforehand on the stove to soften them up some.
Wonderful! Next time i will use an extra cup of berries to add to the height, it was kind of flat :) But the flavor was wonderful!
I got rave reviews on this one. My only suggestions would be to use just enough milk to brush the top--2 tablespoons is too much, as well as just enough sugar to dust the top--1/4 cup is too much. Otherwise, absolutely delicious. I used fresh berries from our backyard (added a bit more than the recipe calls for).
Being from Australia, I always get my pie recipes off the internet because you Americans sure know how to make good pie. But this one wasn't nearly as good as other berry pies I have had. The texture was very floury and had an overwhelming 'thickened taste'. I also used 1/4 cornflour and 1/4 cup plain flour in place of 1/2 cup plain flour which wouldn't have helped and I had to add in 1 cup cooked apple to fill my pie case - not quite as successful for my 4th of July celebrations as I would have liked. Although served with thickened sweet fresh cream and it makes things taste a whole lot better!! Kat Thomas - Melbourne Australia
Blackberry pie is my all time favorite, and I used to rely on others to make it for me. I tried this and now I can satisfy my craving any time I want! I did as others suggested and sprinkled a little bit of lemon juice over the berries, dotted with butter and brushed the crust with egg white/sprinkled with sugar. It is delicious...in fact, I think it's time to make it again!
Great recipe with either fresh or frozen blackberries.
I am 16 and this was my first pie. It turned out great! I used frozen berries and like someone else said, increased the time to thirty minutes. I also added two teaspoons of lemon juice and a little extra sugar. It turned out wonderfully. I love this recipe.
Made this recipe for the first time the other day using the Pie Crust IV recipe from this site. It was wonderful. The pie came out perfect. I added a little cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg to the filling and dotted a couple tablespoons of butter over the filling before putting on the top crust, but other than that followed the recipe as written. Thanks for a simple and delicious blackberry pie.
I chose this recipe based on the great reviews. I made the pie following the instructions and the end result was a pie that was way, way too tart. Next time I'll add at least another 1/2 cup of sugar.
This pie tasted really good, however, I wish the recipe said something in it about blending in the sugar and flour until you can't see it, or perhaps smashing a few of the berries to absorb some of the flour/sugar. My pie came out with a few spots of flour showing. It tasted delicious though, so it wasn't a huge problem.
This was such a great recipe. I wanted to make a pie, but did not want to go to the store so I used frozen berries I had. The pie was a mix of blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries. It was a little "seedy" but still tasted wonderful. I loved the consistency and everything. Thanks for the great recipe.
I was concerned when i made this because it just seemed too easy, my husband LOVED IT! will be making this more for him thanks for a great easy recipe!
i have made this pie 8 times now i love it its easy to make
This is wonderful. I had to double the berries to fill my 9" pie plate and I did use half flour and half tapioca and the consistancy was PERFECT!! Not runny at all. I did use the milk on the crust but only about 2 teaspoons not tablespoons. Sprinkled with sugar and a little cinnamon and the cinnamon was a great compliment to the berries. I just loved it.
Really good blackberry flavor and not too sweet. Made with wild blackberries and was a hit with everyone. Watch out for seeds tho!
This was amazing! I added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips that was in another recipe since I could not decide which one to try. The combo of flavors was unusual & very good. This is not a "runny" fruit pie, very dense. Actually once it had totally cooled you could cut the pie slice, then pick up & eat it like you would a bar cookie or brownie! Thanks
This pie was delicous and perfect! i really want a pie recipe that called for flour instead of cornstarch, i dont know why, i just really dislike the taste and consistancy of cornstarch. The only thing i changed is i used half blackberries and half raspberries, i had to use frozen because where i live, there is no blackberries and a little tiny half a pint is almost $6, so i used frozen for both. I added and extra 1/4 cup of sugar because of the tartness in frozen berries and an extra 2 tablespoons of flour because of the added liquid in frozen berries, and it was perfect. I used Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust, from this website and it turned out delisious. I also egg washed the crust and sprinkled with sugar to give it a beautifull golden color. Definately a keeper!!! thanks a lot!
MY HUSBAND ASKED ME TO MAKE A PIE LIKE HIS MOTHER USED TO MAKE. WITH THE OTHER REVIEWS IN MIND I USED 7 CUPS BLACKBERRIES, 1/4 CUP FLOUR AND 3 T TAPIOCA ALONG WITH THE SUGAR CALLED FOR. IT WAS DELICIOUS! I PASSED!!!!
Very good! I am not usually very fond of berry pies, but I liked this. Made with berries we picked near our house. I made one, had a piece, and sent the rest of the pie to work with my husband. It got rave reviews. I liked it so much, I made another one the same day! I did reduce the amount of milk brushed on top, to about half of what the recipe called for (the first one I made was too moist on top). I used the Oil Pie Crust recipe submitted by Donna. Thanks!
Yummy just the way it is! I use a splenda/sugar blend.
This pie is great! I've made it 3 times and they've all turned out great! I baked them about 5-7 minutes longer than intended.
My husband and I don't usually like berry pies, but my pregnancy seems to have brought on some cravings so I decided to try this recipe. It was great!! After reading the reviews, I decided to add 3/4 cup of sugar to the berries since there were a lot of comments about it being a bit tart, and I omitted the milk and sugar topping step due to the comments about the crust being soggy. I made this pie in mid-January so I was only able to find a small package of fresh blackberries at the gourmet grocery store, and so I used 3 cups frozen Dole brand blackberries and 1 cup fresh. (We actually found that the frozen ones cooked to a nicer texture than the fresh). I used my own crust recipe, and tented the pie for the first 15 minutes- which I don't think I needed to do since I ended up having to bake it for about 10 minutes longer to brown it in the end. Anyhow, it does slice beautifully-no oozing (which even the best apple pies tend to do) and we loved it with the vanilla ice cream.
This pie was AMAZING. I've been looking for a good black and blue berry pie, but couldn't find one. So, I followed all of the directions except I used equal parts frozen blueberries and blackberries. This pie turned out perfect!!! Everyone loved it, even people who claim that they do not like black/blue berries. HIGHLY recommended!!!!
Nice tasting pie. Paired this with "Flaky Food Processor Pie Crust" from this site and wow'ed friends at game night. Follower the recipe pretty close. I just sugared all the berries in one bowl with the flour and used an egg wash instead of the milk. I also only used about a tablespoon of sugar on top. One other thing I did, was to add a little lemon juice to the frozen berries to brighten up the flavor a bit. Nice to cut a piece of berry pie and not have all the filling run out into the pan.
This recipe needed a little more sugar, but other than that, it was excellent! My 88-year-old grandma hadn't had a blackberry pie in years and she said it brought back wonderful memories of her mother making blackberry pies.
Very easy and yummy with fresh blackberries picked from grandpa's farm. Next time will cut back on flour to 1/4 cup. I also took advice of other reviewers and cut some butter onto pie before adding top crust. I sprinkled only a 1/4 cup of sugar onto crust, but I mixed in cinnamon with it. Everyone loved it and it goes excellent w/vanilla ice cream. Will make again!
I used fresh blackberries & raspberries when making this. I, like some others, added 1/4 cup tapioca, and less flour, and more sugar. The taste is heavenly. Make this with The Butter Flaky Pie Crust found on this website.
My first pie ever, absolutely delicious!! Added an extra layer of blackberries because 4 cups didn't seem like enough, with light sugaring on top of that layer. Pie turned out wonderfully, perfect tart:sweet ratio. My only qualm was I had to bake it for a long time, and even after I took the pie out, the crust on the bottom seemed undercooked. Pie was a bit soupy; next time, I'll throw in some tapioca.
I did not care for this recipe. I dont know what went wrong. My berries may have been a little tart. I did follow others suggestions to brush a little beaten egg on bottom crust to keep from getting soggy, mixed the berries with the sugar and flour till completely mixed, dotted with butter, brushed little egg on top and sprinkled with sugar. The filling was thick like paste. My husband tried to eat a piece he said it had a metallic taste, I used a glass pan. A shame cause it looked beautiful. Oh and I used store bought pillsbury premade rolled dough, so I know That wasnt it.
Easy recipe. I added lemon juice and lemon zest for an extra kick. My lattice top didn't do well with the milk wash and it bubbled up over the crust too much. But still tasted amazing!
Ok, I didn't use blackberries, but I did use this recipe for boysenberries and olallieberries. I increased the berries to 5 cups (3 cups olallie and 2 cups boysenberries) because I needed to use the berries I picked that morning otherwise they'd go bad. I kept all the other filling measurements the same. I used store bought pie crust (I had it on hand) and brushed a beaten egg on the bottom layer as suggested by another reviewer. Aslo, I decreased the amount of sugar on top of the crust. It just didn't need that much. The pie is absoltely wonderful. The filling is nice and solid rather than running everywhere, not too sweet, and the crust came out perfect. My husband said to keep this recipe and just try it with other berries as they come in season. Four thumbs up from us!
I used blackberries from the woods, and it was wonderful! The pie crust I used was Becky's recipe. Good combination!
This pie came out very good. Not at all runny as some people had suggested. My one complaint however was that after being cooked some of the flower mixture had not completely absorbed and was still visible. I used closer to 1/4 cup sugar than 1/2 cup sugar. I think 1/2 cup would have made it too sweet, but I don't like my pies very sweet.
This recipe was very simple, but too tart for my taste -- needed more sugar.
Awesome! I made this pie for the first time lastnight and it was the best recipe I have found by far! I did take the advice of the others and brush the egg on the bottom crust and it worked! I used fresh berries from my uncle's blackberry bushes, but I'm sure this winter I will try it with the frozen berrys we froze yesterday. I have tried 3 other recipes before and all were a disaster. They either were too sour, sweet or runny. This was PERFECT, it had good texture and was prefect on flavor not to sour or sweet. I did also add a couple small dabs of butter on top also. The pie got rav reviews from my daughter and grandmother. Coming from my grandmother was huge. If she loves it, it has to be great! I now have found the perfect recipe for my husbands favorite pie! Thanks!
Very simple and tasty. I ended up with a lot of juice but this could be because I used frozen blackberries. Will try again when I pick some more fresh ones!
This is a great recipe! We just moved to Orcas Island in the San Juans this summer and I wasn't sure what to do with all the blackberries my kids kept bringing home....so we ate a lot of pies! They also went to the school bake sale and were a hit, even though people have been making Blackberry Pie forever here! Thanks, I felt like an "Islander"!!!
Fantastic! I followed others' advice here and applied egg to the bottom crust. I also brushed egg on top with a sprinkle of sugar. My friends loved this so much that we used store-bought crusts and made pies all day, when blackberries were fresh and inexpensive.
Followed recipe exactly & it was the best thing I've ever made! Highly recommend.
Easy as Pie. lol. This was the right proportions and the milk and sugar on top of the crust made a delicious golden brown.
I am not a baker but did try this recipe as we have blackberries growing in the yard. I was not impressed. It was like too much flour. I won't be making this recipe again..
I don't like a a lot of crust with my pies. So I made this pie and didn't put a top crust on it. The pie wasn't runny and stuck together quite well.
This is a foolproof way to bake blackberry pie. I have used this recipe several times, and it always comes out perfect!
mixed it with blueberries, and it was delicious! Would make it again in a heartbeat!
very tasty, but a little dry on the inside. Brushing the crust with milk made it so yummy.
We picked berries and I made the pie that night. It was perfect. I cut down on the sugar on top of the crust but followed the rest exactly. It was WONDERFUL!!!
I made this blackberry pie today,useing frozen berries.I was amazed at how easy it was to put together and it called for such few ingredients.The results:ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!Next time I make it, I will be sure and have some vanilla ice cream to put on top of it.
So easy and so delicious! Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfectly!
I left out the butter and it tasted wonderful.
This pie is very simple, but I am not all that impressed. I think that the ratios could be adjusted, there seems to be too much flour. I live high in the mountains so I cooked the pie for almost 35 minutes at 375, but I still ended up with lumps of uncooked, gooey flour lumps in the middle of the pie. I read the previous reviews and increased the blackberries 1/2 again, and all other ingredients as well. Also, I added a scant tablespoon of lemon juice. This addition was perfect for a 9" pie and filled it well. If I had only used the 4 cups it would have been too small. Next time I will use less flour and cook longer - maybe at 350 for 40 minutes. Or I will just try a cornstarch recipe. Oh well, it doesn't taste too bad.
Ths pie came out great! The filling was not too runny and was just the right amount of sweet!
I loved this pie, although good black berries are key. I made it a lattice top, which was absolutly beautiful. I found it needed to be cooked for the full 25 min. with the lattice top. Also, if you add razberrys (which was also yummy) increase the ammount of sugar and four so it isn't runny.
When I defrosted the berries, I strained half the juice to prevent things from getting too juicy, turns out the pie needed it! Was slightly gummy from too much flour, but I think if I do this with regular fresh berries this would be great. Everyone loved it. Used with French pie crust from this site.
This recipe was absolutely WONDERFUL! I used the Baker's Secret pie crust recipe (which is the best pie crust i have ever tasted) and instead of the half cup of flour for the pie filling used 1/4 cup tapioca. I also brushed the bottom crust with egg to prevent it from becoming soggy. Instead of brushing the top crust with milk i used the left over egg and sprinkled it with sugar! It was so beautiful but even more tasty! Thanks for the great recipe!
Had a lot of fun baking this pie with my 9yr old. Recipe is very easy to follow with a delicious result! We used fresh berries that we picked at a local farm, only modification was using gluten free flour which helped to lighten the flavour and consistency of the filling. Will definitely make again!
This was incredibly easy to make, I had never made Pie before today, and I even made my pastry by scratch! Sooo good! I didn't brush with milk or sprinkle with 1/4 c of sugar, I forgot. But still delicious
Wow! I am NOT a chef, in the least. Yet I followed this recipe precisely and ended up with three scrumptious homemade blackberry pies! This is the first year that our blackberry tree (not a bush; a tree!) in our backyard produced edible fruit! Of course, I was raised in the deep south and enjoyed blackberry-bush cobbler on many occasions. I spent 3 hours harvesting 12 cups of ripe blackberries from the tree; they're smaller than a regular bush blackberry. Then I searched the Internet and found this recipe (I needed a simple recipe right away). Michelle is right; this recipe will never let you down! The only thing I had trouble with was laying down the top pie crust without tearing it up; I should've left it in the refrigerator/freezer until right before I needed it, instead of letting it lay on the counter for several minutes ahead of time. Thanks, Michelle, for that yummy recipe. And yes, the vanilla ice cream to top the warm pie with is most essential. Yum-yum! Jimbob
This recipe was great; I would not change a thing. This was the first fruit pie I have ever made and everyone loved it! Filling was just right - not too runny and not too gelatinous. I used some fresh and some frozen berries. I WILL make this again. Thanks Michelle!