Magic Lemon Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie using sweetened condensed milk and bottled lemon juice.
Lemon Meringue Pie using sweetened condensed milk and bottled lemon juice.
This lemon version of Key Lime Pie was creamy and delicious! I made my own crust using 1-1/4 c. graham cracker crumbs, 2 T. sugar and 5 T. melted butter, which I baked at 350 degrees for seven minutes. I knew I'd like a bolder lemon flavor so I added 1-1/2 tsp. grated lemon zest to the filling. After pouring the filling into the crust, I baked the pie an additional 15 minutes. I omitted the meringue as I preferred to top it with whipped cream. This was light, silky smooth and refreshing, and probably about the easiest pie to make!Read More
WHAT A DISASTER!! This Pie doesn't set. I tried it 3 times, all with the result that it could be drunk through a straw!! Don't bother!Read More
This lemon version of Key Lime Pie was creamy and delicious! I made my own crust using 1-1/4 c. graham cracker crumbs, 2 T. sugar and 5 T. melted butter, which I baked at 350 degrees for seven minutes. I knew I'd like a bolder lemon flavor so I added 1-1/2 tsp. grated lemon zest to the filling. After pouring the filling into the crust, I baked the pie an additional 15 minutes. I omitted the meringue as I preferred to top it with whipped cream. This was light, silky smooth and refreshing, and probably about the easiest pie to make!
Very good recipe! The filling gets 5 stars, but the meringue only gets 3 (I averaged them to get 4). The meringue is incredibly skimpy. I recommend doubling the egg whites, although it isn't necessary to double the sugar. I loved how easy the filling was compared to the lemon filling I usually make. It took less time and dirtied fewer pans. It also cooked beautifully and kept beautifully. No separating at the edges, and no weeping or beading! I made this first in a lemon version, then in a lime version. The lime was good, but the lemon was better. If you want a little stronger flavor, simply grate a little zest into it. But everyone who ate my pies thought the flavor was great just as it was. Hope this helps someone.:-)
Three generations of my family have made this pie - nearly identical recipe - we just use fresh lemons. It is absolutely THE best! We usually have to make two to avoid fights over the left overs!!
Is GREAT!!I've been making this recipe for decades.. The TRICK to this pie is to mix egg yolks and sweetened milk thoroughly before adding lemon juice and while mixing add lemon and mix just enough to mix good and then pour into pie shell immediatly
This is an awesome recipe. I usually throw two lemons in the blender and then strain the juice allowing some pulp to slip in. That will take care of any excessive sweetness ppl have mentioned. A wonderful pie that should be made a summer tradition!
If you like lemon curd- you will LOVE this pie! This is an incredible tasting & easy to make pie! I don't know why others have had a hard time getting theirs to come out, but both times I've made it, it was perfect. I make sure to beat the filling on high for 3-5 minutes and it comes out nice and thick. I haven't had any problems at all with the meringue turning out although I do double the meringue ingredients so I can have a higher topping on my pie- I think it's nicer looking. Each time I've made this it's folks devour it in seconds- not even a piece left over for the one who baked it! Your recipe has been added to the Christmas Pie Must list- that's a HUGE honor in our house! This pie is great and I thank you so very much for sharing it!!!!!!!!!!!
We have used this recipe in our family for YEARS. This is my favorite dessert. It sets MUCH better by using freshly squeezed lemon juice. (I believe the acids in the lemon causes it to set. Just a guess!) It also tastes a whole lot better with real lemon juice.
This is the best Lemon Meringue Recipe! The sweetened condensed milk makes it unbelievable rich. I have made this for the last 30 years and my Mother made it before that. I don't understand why anyone would have any problems with it. Excellent!
My grandpa's favorite dessert is lemon meringue pie with sweetened milk, so i gave this recipe and try and it turned out great! He prefers a vanilla wafer crust (2 c crushed wafers, 6T melted butter, and extra whole wafers lined up around the outside of the pan and lightly grease the pan). I used real lemons, and needed at least 4 of them to make 1/2 c juice because my 3 didn't cut it. I also used 3 eggs, to make more meringue topping. The lemon juice sets the custard so you don't have to prebake it (I was worried about that part). Don't worry about overbeating your egg whites, just make sure they're plenty stiff so you can make pretty peaks on the pie. Since added an extra egg, I added 2 more T of sugar. I didn't think this pie was sour or overly sweet--the 2 layers balance each other out. I would reccomend lowering the cooking temp to 350 for 10 min, or until it starts to brown. Let it cool on the counter for about an hour and then refrigerate to set it. I can't wait for grandpa see and taste this!!
WHAT A DISASTER!! This Pie doesn't set. I tried it 3 times, all with the result that it could be drunk through a straw!! Don't bother!
My husband loved it! After reading the reviews, I used 1 tsp. less sugar in the meringue, and it was just the right amount of sugar. This was my first time making a meringue pie, and so I didn't "beat until stiff" since I didn't know how long that was. I should have beaten it for a lot longer. I also used a refrigerated egg, even though the recipe said to use a room temp egg. I should have listened. The meringue wasn't tall at all. I'll definately try this one again though!!
I give this 3.5 stars. It’s a good idea, but has some definite faults. First, there is not enough filling or meringue. The base is only about ½” deep and the topping about the same, making a small, flat pie that doesn’t fill the crust. I doubled the entire recipe and used a larger 10” pie crust. 4 egg whites gave an ample amount of meringue. Secondly, there is not enough lemon flavor. I like it tart. Fresh lemon juice alone is not enough and you can’t simply add more juice as it will be too runny. I added two tablespoons of lemon zest (use a microplane, not a grater). I still thought it could use a bit more zing so I put in ¼ tsp. lemon extract. I also added a bit of yellow food coloring. Third, I baked the pie 15 min. at 350 degrees. It’s necessary to bake longer so the eggs in the base are cooked and can set, and so bacteria in the eggs is killed. (I wondered if 6 minutes in the original recipe accomplished either of those.) Lastly, refrigerate the pie for several hours or overnight. The recipe doesn’t mention this but it needs to chill in order for the base to set. The result was an impressive-looking, intensely flavored pie. However the filling was still too soft, with the texture of pudding. Next time I’ll try adding an extra egg yolk to the base and baking longer. I may also bake the base first then add the topping and continue baking until brown. I might try less lemon juice and substitute with some lemon extract so there isn’t as much liquid in the base. Hmmm...
Really good & easy to make! My grandmother made a recipe similar to this, but she never gave it to anyone. It died with her. This pie is a carbon copy to her pie. Not only did it taste yummy, it brought back great memories!
Awesome Lemon Pie! For better lemon taste I added 1-2 tsp grated lemon zest to filling, as naples34102 suggested (thanks for the advise). I omitted the cream of tartar because didnt have it, but the meringue came out great (I used 3 eggs). I was so excited to try this one, couldnt wait... so when I cut it, the filling was flowing, I was disappointed. But the next day, after it been in a fridge, it turned out normal. SO I suggest, to cool it completely or refrigerate before serving. Thank you for a wonderful recipe.
Took this to a potluck party and everyone loved it. People actually fought over it. Its quick and easy to make, and can be turned into a frozen pie by replacing the merringue with Cool Whip.
I love this lemon pie. You do have to make sure you beat the filling at least 2 minutes for it to thicken. I also use 3 egg whites for the meringue because we like it fluffy. My mom used to make this all the time and it brings back fond memories.
Excellent recipe!!! Easy, too. I used an extra egg (both yolk & white) and made sure to mix the yolk and milk well before adding the lemon. I also made my own crust with graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. I will be making this again...and I am picky about my recipes.
I love this recipe, learnt it from my mother-in-law :O) My gradfather loves this pie, I'm not allowed in the house if I'm without a pie! lol :O) And to help Peg W out ...if you are using the same bowl for the meringue as the filling, once you wash the bowl you have to let it air dry completely and let it get back to room temp. befor eyou make the meringue otherwise, it will fall. Also, to anyone else having trouble , this pie only works if you are using a mixer and the longer you let the filling and the meringue mix the better it will be, I mix it on high with my Kitchen Aid. Hope this helps :O)
This is a good pie, not very lemony made with pre packaged lemon juice. Perfect for someone who wants a sweeter not tart at all lemon pie. Next time I will choose real lemons and less sugar for the meringue (I doubled the egg whites for the meringue as other suggested).
I used to avoid any and all recipes that called for sweetened condensed milk, as they were invariably waay too sweet for me! Then one day my daughter requested a birthday Flan, and every recipe I found had that sicky sweet stuff in it. So decided to try using evaporated milk instead and add my own sugar to taste. It was a complete success! There are so many more recipes that I can try now, that I wouldn't before, because I can have complete control over the amount of sugar. Just sharing for those who also found this pie too sweet...
I found this to be too sweet but my husband loved it. Next time I might change the ratio of lemon and sugar to make it a bit more tart and a bit less sweet. Overall, good recipe - thanks for sharing!
Well, I took everyone's advice and used 4 egg whites and it was barely enough meringue to cover. Don't use less. In fact, I would double the whole recipe next time. Without doubling it is just too small an amount in the 9" pie shell they recommend. I have a lot of crust sticking up over the edges and there was just not enough filing in each slice. Next time I am definitely doubling the whole recipe. I also baked at 400 for only 6 min and it was perfect. Any longer, as some other readers suggested, and the meringue would have burnt. Follow the instructions and it will come out great! Taste was excellent! Will make again for sure.
This was very good...I used the Wilton meringue substitute instead of the egg whites. I would double the meringue recipe for more fluff and I had to brown it about 10-12 minutes.
My Great Aunt made this when I was a small child,at the age of 43,I still miss those wonderful times sitting on the bench with my sisters eating a slice of her Lemon Pie,only one difference she crushed Nilla Wafer Cookies for the crust and put some of the cookies around the pie plate,then put what she called the Goody in.
i just got this rec. about 2 weekes ago and have made 4 pies allready every one loves them and say it is the best lemon pie they have ever ate. thanks
After I made this my husband kept saying, "Babe, I'm gonna end up eating the whole thing." Which I just took to mean he was just complementing it. Well, that evening I went to get a piece, didn't see the pie in the fridge - found the empty pie plate in the sink. So, I guess it was fabulous. I'll have to make another tonight to find out for myself (and also bacause my husband is already asking for another).
When I made this for a dinner party it was the first time I had ever made a meringue and it was totally easy and turned out perfect! It was a big hit with everyone!
Thought this was a great recipe, super easy! I had the perfect amount of meringue but I did add more sugar and I did beat the egg whites for around 5 minutes total. I also used the store bought graham cracker pie crust which made it super easy and I had just the right amount for the size of the pie crust!
I have made this recipe many times. Here is what I have changed. I have my husband make a regular homemade pie crust (cause I can't make a piecrust :)). I use all the ingredients for the filling but I use a whipped cream topping instead of the meringue. I like the creaminess of the whipped cream. Also, I have tried this with limes instead of lemons and it is outstanding!
we love this pie! It's very easy, and the texture and taste is perfect. I make it every holiday!
Very very good pie, and so easy it deserves an extra star. I did make a 3 (large) egg-white meringue with 1/4 cup sugar, and added a bit of yellow food coloring to closer mimic the color of lemon meringue, but other than that, followed the recipe to the letter. It really needs to be refrigerated overnight to set well. Make it tonight, ready in the morning. This will be my go-to recipe from now on when I need a quicky for potluck, etc.
I gave this recipe a 2 only because i am going to keep the meringue part so i can use it again. The meringue was PERFECT! but then i took a bite of the actual lemon part of it. I had to spit it out! it was both extremly sweet and extremly sour at the same time! yucky. sorry jane but the recipe didnt turn out at all.
Amazing Pie! I have become known as the pie lady, and this pie has become a favorite for summer pot lucks! I would definitely double the topping, only because I like it fluffy. It was very difficult to cover the pie with the topping proportions given, but its an easy fix.
I doubled the recipe and made tarts and 1 pie. This recipe is creamy, lemony and delicious! I will definitely make it again!!
Utterly fantastic! I did ad the zest of one lemon for extra bite.
Love this type of lemon pie, for one pie I add 3 egg yolks and bake for 15 to 20 min without meringue @ 350 then let firm in fridge overnight. My family has been making this recipe for years and is always a hit. One pie is never enough so for family functions I make my own crust and use a 1/2 sheet cake size pan or larger depending on party size @ 1 1/2 to 2 inches deep.
This is a good, easy recipe. It is a bit sweet, I cut down the sugar in the meringue. I also baked it at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Turned out great.
My mom made this when I was a kid. I loved it then and still do. My Mom was the best!!! (Sorry other Moms) :) This pie is easy, delicious and so custard like. Much better than what you get at a bakery. Glad to see it here.
This was good and easy to make. I did double the recipe for the merangue, like suggested in other reviews. I also had to add a little sugar to it to get it to stiffen.
I found this pie easy and delicious, although without cream of tartar, the meringue did pull away from the sides a bit. Definitely a winner!
So perfect. Almost the identical tothe ones I used to make.
The pie can be a little too sweet. I substitute 1 tbsp key lime juice for 1 tbsp of lemon juice.
this was awssum,,,, my mum usually makes a totally diffrent kind of lemon pie, but i wowed the family with this. i had to add a bit more flour because reviewers frightened me and i was affraid it'll stay liquidy, but it turned great *** I added a bit yellow coloring to make it look more like lemonZ :)
WAY TOO SWEET - i even cut out a tbsp of the sugar. the meringue was fantastic though...and it's really easy. not sure how to make it less sweet though.
I followed this recipe to the letter, and after three days, it still wasn't set. I won't be making this again.
This is a delicious lemon pie, and so much easier than the traditional lemon filling. I would definitely double the meringue next time, as it was not enough to make a high topping. This is a keeper for me!
too crumbly and sweet
4 out of 5 people in my house loved the pie...very very easy to make, and I think maybe the chef that had the sauce break and not turn out may have added the lemon too fast. I add it by the tablespoon and then I don't even have to use the beaters. Also, on a 9 inch pie pan I always use a 3 egg meringue and so I just threw in the 3rd yolk, kept the entire recipe the same, and still had great results. Even my picky husband who doesn't like lemon pie ate it and said it was good. But my son who is a lemon pie fanatic, said it isn't lemony enough for him, so next time I am going to use real lemons like other chefs have stated. But definately a keeper for those days you need a quick dessert. Thanks for sharing.
I love recipes with sweetened condensed milk. It gives this pie a smooth consistency, and sure makes it easy to make. However, we felt that this recipe was too sweet. If you like really sweet desserts, you'll like this.
This is keeper. Everyone raved about it. Reminded me of a key lime pie. The only thing I did different was used a flaky pie crust that I baked for about 20 minutes. Poured the filling in the cooled baked crust. I covered the edges of the pie crust (you can use a pie shield or foil) while the pie baked for about an additional 20 minutes to set the filling. Yummy!
we had a fight break out over this pie. it was'nt too tart or sweet. i did use a regular pie crust as well as doubled the meraigne. i will be making this one again!
This was too sweet. I should have read the reviews before I made it. Also not enough meringue. Need more egg whites.
Yikes! I made it with fresh lemons and it set up fine - just didn't like the flavor or texture.
I made this as a treat for my mil, she doesn't share lol. She informed me that it was quite good, though it needed a little more 'punch'. I'd definitely add some lemon zest next time.
Very disappointing as there is not much of a really sharp lemon taste which I like. I much prefer the more tradionally made lemon meringue pie. I will not be making this again.
Tasted great!!
This is an OLD family favorite, going back 50 years or more. We've never done it with meringue; we've always topped ours with (homemade) whipped cream, and always in a homemade graham cracker crust. The menfolk fight over it.
I have made this pie for 20 years and my husband loves. However, I made it twice yesterday with the same results as the person who rated it as a "Disaster". It was so gooey and runny. Something was wrong, but it wasn't the recipe. If anyone has a clue, please post it. I'm at a loss, unless the eggs or milk was bad.
It IS a very sweet pie - I generally use 3 yolks, which cuts the sweetness somewhat, and like other reviewers did, you can cut way back on the sugar in the meringue, but this recipe definitely requires a sweet tooth!
A great recipe for when you need dessert in a pinch, though the topping didn't turn out for me. I had to put the pie with filling in the oven for 7 min to heat the filling up then put the topping on once the pie was hot. The first time I put the topping on the cool filling and the bottom of the merange didn't cook.
Very yummy! Turned out great and so easy!
This is the lemon pie recipe my mother always used and it was always very popular at family get-togethers. P
Excellent pie. I made it in a pastry crust. It has just the right amount of sweetness and lemon taste.
I grow up on a lemon Pie somewhat like this. We didn't have much money growing up so it was maked from Graham cracker crust, lemon juice and sweeten condensed milk. We loved it and my kids love it today. I can not wait to try it this way. It can only get better. Thank you so much for sharing.
Beat the filling and meringue for a long time to make sure... came out perfect!
I've made this numerous times and has been delicious each time. Followed directions exactly. Don't know what happen to the lady who said she had to eat with a straw...must've been incorrect measurements on their part. I have never had a fail using this recipe. So Good!!!
we had a pre-thanksgiving dinner party and everyone loved this pie
This is the same recipe my mom and grandma have used for years, and one of my all time favorites. The only difference is we add 1 tsp of grated lemon grind (helps a little with the sweetness), 1 tsp of cream of tartar, and only 1 Tbsp of sugar. If you don't like sweet desserts, this one may not be for you. However, it's a huge hit at gatherings for anyone who likes lemon.
This is the way to make lemon meringue pie in south america... except no eggs for the filling. Just can and fresh lemons. If the pie is runny you need to work on the meringue because it is "weeping" on you.
Delicious! I used fresh lemons and added some lemon zest too. The leftovers the next day was even better.
I've made this recipe ALL my life. The only difference is how I make the meringue...I just use a 1:1 ratio 1egg white to 1 T white sugar. Like many others...my mom and grandmother made/make this with REAL lemons. They both swear that's the game changer. My mom has said not even in a pinch make with anything but real lemons. I've done it with the bottled juice...two different pies IMHO. This truly is a pie worth keeping. People beg us (Mom/sister/brother/me) to make it...it's that popular! Secret...in my house the kids and hubby just have me make the lemon part of the pie bc they love my meringue kisses so much (2 egg whites, 1t vanilla, 1/8t salt, 1/2c sugar, 6oz chocolate chips) They want me to take the egg whites and make those rather than the meringue topping on the pie!
This was okay. But I used 3 LARGE room temperature eggs instead of 2, and 2 teaspoons - a tablespoon of the zest. When it came down to the meringue, I used the cream of tartar along with a sprinkle of salt, and drizzled in 1 teaspoon of vanilla and a hot syrup of 3/4 cups of water, 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 6 tablespoons of sugar. Remember to use cold beaters and mixing bowl when making a meringue, and to spread the finished product on top of the pie AS SOON as it comes out of the oven the first time.
I have been using this recipe for 50 years. If you have an over large pie pan, double the recipe. This recipe never fails for me. Fresh lemons are better, but the bottled lemon juice will work. It works with a regular pie crust or graham cracker crust or vanilla wafer crust. Yummy
OMG, delicious! Reminds me of the frozen creamy lemon pies, but so much better.
I would call this more of alemon cream pie. The filling was a bit soft, but had good flavor. I could definitely have used more meringue than just 2 egg whites worth. Left it kind of thin on top.
Thisis a perfect recipe for that lemon tree in the back yard; my neighbors and family love it. So easy to make. I use a shortbread pie crust. And we like with out meringue. One last thing I do place pie in 350 oven for 15 minutes.
I made this right to the recipe and was fantastic three of my for guests want my secret. I will be making this again and again most likely. Vince J
This a great recipe as-is, but is also perfect to have fun with. Use vanilla wafers or coconut cookies for the crust. Top with blueberry compote instead of meringue, or better yet blueberry compote and meringue. Make it crustless and just spoon the lemon filling over crushed cookies with or without the meringue. This great recipe has endless possibilities!
It was great....
If I make this again, I'll use 3-4 egg whites in the meringue. It was too little to spread and it ended up mixing in with the filling. The flavor was good - that's the important part.
The picture does not match the recipe! "Carefully spread meringue over filling, sealing the edges.. The picture shows whipped cream.
3.21.19 A good number of reviewers mentioned that their pie filling never set up. I watched the video which showed making the filling in the blender, so I used my Vitamix. The recipe says that the mixture should thicken and be well blended. I used fat-free condensed milk and wondered if that had something to do with my filling also being pretty thin. Another reviewer mentioned that she baked her pie for 15 minutes and garnished with whipped cream, no meringue. So I stirred in the lemon zest from one lemon (to kick up the lemon flavor) and baked the pie for 5 minutes @ 375ºF hoping that would help thicken it, let it cool down a bit, then spread the meringue on the top, and back into the oven. That helped a little, but the filling still was pretty soft, although very creamy and silky. If you’re thinking lemon meringue pie, don’t, because the texture is different. This is more like a lemon cream pie, and it’s a tasty one. If I were to make this again, I’d use regular sweetened condensed milk, and add one more egg white, maybe even two, to get a higher meringue. And by all means, I’d recommend chilling your pie for several hours before serving. I took my photo before chilling, but the consistency was much better and firmer after being in the fridge for a couple hours. I’d bought a graham cracker crust for 75¢ at Aldi, and gotta say this was the easiest pie I’ve ever made.
Wow I would give this 10! Absolutely scrumptious!!!!! It was our Thanksgiving dessert & it was the perfect finale. Only change I made was I topped w freshly whipped cream. A winner & so easy. TY!
Simple and delicious! I recommend!
I had to change some things to fit the ingredients I had on hand but, fundamentally, this worked well. 1) I used a homemade baked dough crust (I had one in the freezer that needed to be used) 2) I used a 9-inch glass pie dish, so . . . 3) . . . I had to double the filling. For juice I used the zest and juice of two whole lemons that were getting old in my fruit drawer, plus bottled juice, some of which I think was from Meyer lemons I juiced this past spring. So mystery lemon juice. I didn’t do a meringue topping so I baked the whole pie at 350 for 25-30 minutes because it was so much deeper than the pie in this post. It was still very soft when it was hot but had a skin on the top and set up beautifully in the fridge overnight. Could handle an extra yolk if you had one but doesn’t absolutely need it. Very good flavor—cut small pieces because it packs a punch (this might be the fresh-ish juice, but if it is it’s worth using fresh). Very nice soft, but not runny, silky texture, not at all eggy or rubbery even though I probably overbaked it a bit. I will definitely use this recipe again.
I've made it twice now by listed ingredients and instructions. The body of the pie doesn't quite congeal like it should, but the meringue was perfect both times, and although the pie and meringue tasted good, we don't like to spoon scoop a pie.
Easy and perfect recipe! I just made my own graham crust (to avoid extra preservatives from the ready crust) and as other ppl said here i used fresh limes, some pulp and zest for the juice, then added it to the cond milk in a beater. Didnt try the meringue. Great dessert!
This was a very delicious and easy pie to make. I did use whipped cream in place of the meringue, but otherwise made it exactly as written. My whole family enjoyed it. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for a great recipe!
The consistency was perfect, but the lemon creme was not lemon enough (fresh squeezed), it tasted like sweetened condensed milk, not lemon. I would probably add more juice, or zest of lemon, plus maybe a table spoon of sugar in the creme.
This was delicious. I used fresh lemon juice and 1 tbsp of zest. Instead of making meringue I used whipped cream on top. The filling could have easily been doubled in order to fill up the crust, but with the recipe as stated, it leaves room for a nice layer of cream on top.
My son's new favorite pie. Easy to make. Creamy and great lemon flavor.
I love this pie. Our family has been eating it for special occasions for three generations, we use real lemons, and make a pie crust, not graham crackers. My sister has even won a few pie bake offs at church with this recipe. YUM!
Don't change anything, very good as is.
It taste great, I added about an other 2 tbsp of lemon juice and 1 tsp of sugar to the filling for a less milky taste. My family loved it.
Made it and it was a hit!
One of my family's favorite pies. Also, this pie has impressed company many times. Everyone I served it to liked it.. I had made it with homemade crust and store bought one with good results. The only change I make is adding about 1 Tablespoon of grated lemon zest with the lemon juice.
5 stars! I've made this twice. Once with Lemon and once with lime. People loved it and begged for the recipe
Where did they get all that filling?! There is barley enough filling to spread in the bottom of a 9" crust, the filling has a good taste, but there is precious little of it, and I made my own meringue, their's sounded as stingy as the amount of filling, if, and that's a big if, I decided to make it again, I would have to double the filling, and then I wouldn't be sure it would set, I will stick to the filling you boil with water, sugar and egg yolks from now on.
love it
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections