Magic Lemon Pie

160 Ratings
  • 5 109
  • 4 25
  • 3 15
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

Lemon Meringue Pie using sweetened condensed milk and bottled lemon juice.

By JANE HUEY

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
30 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend sweetened condensed milk and egg yolks together. Gradually add lemon juice, stirring until mixture thickens and is well blended. Pour filling into crust.

    Advertisement

  • In another bowl, beat room temperature egg whites with cream of tartar until foamy. Gradually add sugar, and continue beating until egg whites are stiff. Carefully spread meringue over filling, sealing the edges.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) until meringue browns, about 6 minutes. Cool. Refrigerate uneaten portions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 63.2mg; sodium 250.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022