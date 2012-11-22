Magic Lemon Pie

3.21.19 A good number of reviewers mentioned that their pie filling never set up. I watched the video which showed making the filling in the blender, so I used my Vitamix. The recipe says that the mixture should thicken and be well blended. I used fat-free condensed milk and wondered if that had something to do with my filling also being pretty thin. Another reviewer mentioned that she baked her pie for 15 minutes and garnished with whipped cream, no meringue. So I stirred in the lemon zest from one lemon (to kick up the lemon flavor) and baked the pie for 5 minutes @ 375ºF hoping that would help thicken it, let it cool down a bit, then spread the meringue on the top, and back into the oven. That helped a little, but the filling still was pretty soft, although very creamy and silky. If you’re thinking lemon meringue pie, don’t, because the texture is different. This is more like a lemon cream pie, and it’s a tasty one. If I were to make this again, I’d use regular sweetened condensed milk, and add one more egg white, maybe even two, to get a higher meringue. And by all means, I’d recommend chilling your pie for several hours before serving. I took my photo before chilling, but the consistency was much better and firmer after being in the fridge for a couple hours. I’d bought a graham cracker crust for 75¢ at Aldi, and gotta say this was the easiest pie I’ve ever made.