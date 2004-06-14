Fresh Fruit Cobbler

Never use more than 1 quart of fruit. Only use fresh fruit for this recipe. Any variation will work! I usually do use sweetened peaches and lightly sugared berries, but this is optional. Serve warm with cream, ice cream, or whipped cream.

By Victor

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart baking dish.

  • Arrange the peaches, apple, pear, blueberries, cherries, and plums in the prepared baking dish. In a medium bowl, beat egg, sugar, and milk. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt; stir into the egg mixture. Stir in vanilla and melted butter. Cover the fruit with the batter mixture.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Cobbler should be bubbly and lightly browned. Serve warm.

272 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 53.7g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 319.9mg. Full Nutrition
