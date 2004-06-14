Fresh Fruit Cobbler

Never use more than 1 quart of fruit. Only use fresh fruit for this recipe. Any variation will work! I usually do use sweetened peaches and lightly sugared berries, but this is optional. Serve warm with cream, ice cream, or whipped cream.
This easy-to-make cobbler has a great flavor that really compliments fresh fruit. My husband said its "5 out of 5 stars" ... the way he remembers his mom used to make cobbler. I was looking for a cobbler or crumble recipe for fresh strawberries and blueberries, but I didn't want to cook the fruit or add more sugar to the berries - just put it in the oven. This was perfect. I used a 9x13 glass dish and doubled the batter to cover all the berries. The topping has a springy cake-like texture and nice flavor. I always toss fruit with Minute (plain) tapioca to thicken the juices so they are not runny and found that one heaping Tbs was just right. The strawberries and blueberries (about 3 to 1 in quantity - maybe 5 cups total) had a jam-like flavor. Great! Thanks Victor.
I was initially attracted to the simplicity of this recipe along with the high marks it received. This cobbler--actually more berry cake recipe--is delightfully simple, but the crust is unfortunately bland if made exactly as stated. Personally, I find adding a little bit of cinnamon and nutmeg perk up the flavor of the cobbler crust, and I've made it more than once with those additions and happily eaten up every last morsel. But, in it's original form, I feel the recipe is a bit lacking and try to rate my reviews based on the recipe as stated versus the recipe as I've tweaked it.
Yum! I've made this a few times and love it! Besides for being easy and good, even without any modifications, it's a lo-cal dessert. This time, I used 1/2 splenda and 1/2 sugar and didn't taste a difference. I used mostly peaches with a few frozen blueberries thrown in. It will definitely become a regular.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2000
Has become a favorite dessert around the house. I serve it warm, right out of the oven, with ice cream usually cookies and cream and it is delicious! Very easy to make, and everyone loves it. I use less sugar than what the recipe asks for 'cause I add some brown sugar and cinnamon to the apples to give them more flavor. I have, so far, only made the cobbler with fresh apples.
Quite good. The cruste was nice and golden, and not too sweet. It complimented the fruit nicely. Thought there was just a tad bit too much though, the crust fruit ratio was off. I added some cinamon to my fruit, and it was awesome. Suggest doing that to add a little more flavour.
i'm 18, and am a budding baker! i must say that this recipe is not only easy to make but also incredibly delicious when eaten warm! i find that sprinkling sugar and a bit of cinnamon onto the fruit before adding the dough doesn't hurt. oh, and instead of peaches i used apples and mangoes, which was quite refreshing given their contrasting flavors:)
I really like this recipe. It is easy to prepare. I have used combinations of fresh peaches, strawberries, raspberries, and cherries. Skim milk and Egg Beaters work fine. I have always had to cook it longer than 30 minutes though. For me, it has been closer to an hour. I like to take it out when it is golden brown and then let it sit for 5-10 minutes so the fruit juices solidify just a bit. No matter what though, this has always been a big hit when I make it.
Very good. Only had Peaches, Pears, Apple and Frozen blueberries on hand. Used higher percentage of peaches. Added a little cinnamon and sugar to fruit and a little cinnamon to topping and turned out awesome. Tastes great warm.
Great base recipe and I love the emphasis on fresh fruit! I used pears, strawberries, and just 2 apples for mine and the only other modifications I made were adding a dash of nutmeg, about 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and a squeeze of lemon juice to fruit. I also had a longer cooking time of about 45 minutes. Will keep using this recipe, lovely batter :)
I used fresh peaches and left the skins on, just sliced them thinly. The skins gave the fruit a beautiful dark pink color that bubbled up from under the topping. Also threw in a pear. I tossed the fruit in 1 tbsp. lemon juice and about 1 tbsp. corn starch. For the topping I used only 1/2 c. sugar. I blobbed the topping on top of the fruit (like cobblestones), spread it a little to cover most of the fruit surface, and sprinkled cinnamon on top before putting in the oven. A little sugar with the cinnamon would have been nice, but it turned out delicious anyway, and was devoured at a potluck. Giving this a 4 because I made changes, but it's a great base recipe.
Very tasty. I made this with Pears, Apples and Blueberries (becuase that's what I had!) and used Splenda (I reduced it to 1/2 C and it was still plenty sweet). I had to double the dough as it wasn't nearly enough for 2 pears, 1 large apple and about a cup of blueberries. Next time I think I will add Oats to see if its more like a "crumble".
I use this batter topping for all sorts of fruit cobblers. It even tastes good if you use canola oil instead of butter. I usually use fresh cranberries and apples in a pie plate, and then top it with the batter. It tastes so good when it is served warm and topped with a bit of vanilla ice cream. Another variation I've done (which amazingly has turned out well) is apples, strawberries, and topped of with ripe banana slices. I know it sounds weird, but people really liked it. This topping is very nice, feel free to experiment with your own fruit combinations.
This seemed too easy to be any good but was I surprised! I used a quart of mixed tree fruit (peaches, nectarines, apricots and plums) with 1/4 cup sugar mixed in and increased the vanilla to 1 tsp because I love a stronger flavor. It turned out golden brown on top and a perfect balance of fruit and cake. By day 2 the juices had been absorbed by the cake and it lost it's texture but it still tasted fine. I used black plums and yellow and white peaches and nectarines, so the finished product was also beautiful with a lovely mixture of yellow, pink and red.
It is an easy recipe, and I enjoyed making it. I added cinnamon and sugar directly to the fruit. My whole crumble (made up of a collection of fruit: apples, peaches, yellow plums, blueberries, raspberries) was tart. Not sure how to remedy that exactly. Kids, therefore, didn't really eat it, but the adults loved it.
This was delicious!!...and so quick and easy to make!! The first one I did the fruit measure of 2/3 fresh plums and 1/3 fresh apples. The texture came out perfect and golden in color. This is now one of my favorites for quick-easy-and delicious. I will definitely be making this more and with some of my other favorite fruit combos! Try it...you'll love it!! :)>
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2001
GREAT RECIPE VICTOR. FOLLOWED IT TO A T EXCEPT THAT I BAKED IT FOR 40 MINUTES.ADDED A LITTLE SUGAR TO THE PEACHES AFTER I BLANCHED AND SLICED THE PEACHES.HAD JUST ENOUGH SYRUP AFTER BAKING THANKS A LOT. WILL TRY IT WITH OTHER FRESH FRUITS.
Easiest to melt butter in glass baking dish in preheating oven, swirl (to grease) then pour into batter. Used fresh blueberries and strawberries, only 1/2 the sugar and it was just right for me. Baked for 60 min. Worked ok in 1.5 qt baking dish by cutting back a little the fruit.
Spectacular recipe! This was so quick to put together. I made it with peaches, apples, blueberries and a few raspberries. When I was sifting the flour mixture together I added in some nutmeg and cinnamon, it was so delicious! My man had never had cobbler before and absolutely loved it!
I used the fruit i had on hand that was about to turn, so it ended up being a mix of peaches, plums, cherries, and blueberries. I added a bit of cinnamon and sugar to the fruit mixture, and 1 tsp of cinnamon to the top as well. Absolutely delicious served with vanilla ice cream. A great way to use up leftover fruit.
This is a really delicious, simple cobbler recipe, which uses much less butter/oil than other cobblers. I was serving the hot dessert in 45 minutes. I used only fresh plums, about half the fruit quantity given in the recipe. I sprinkled the plums with a little cinnamon and sugar. Next time I will use only 1/2 cup sugar in the batter, cause it turned out a tad too sweet for my taste. I suggest everyone try making it with whole wheat flour. It makes the dessert even tastier! Thanks for the recipe! This one's a keeper!
Pretty good, different from other cobblers. I used 6 fresh peaches, peeled and sliced and about 3/4 can of cherry pie filling I had leftover. I buttered an 8" x 12" glass baking dish, piled in the peaches and dropped spoonfuls of cherry pie filling on top. I sprinkled about 1/8 cup brown sugar on top of the fruit, and then sprinkled with cinnamon. (Next time, I think I'll add some cinnamon to the flour mixture too for added flavor.) The crust on top was about 1/2" to 3/4" thick when baked and had a crispy top layer to it. The fresh peaches and cherry filling gave it a tart/sweet taste which I liked. I had to bake longer, probably 20-25 minutes longer and cover with foil because it was getting too brown - the crust "looked" done, but wasn't in the middle. Had some with vanilla ice cream.
I've tried several cobbler recipes from different cookbooks & I like this one the best. I actually used a variety of fruit - peaches, blueberries & nectarines - and just made sure the quanity was the same as the recipe called for. The results were great.. add a little ice cream and my hubby was VERY happy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2005
I used fresh peaches, blackberries, blueberries, and apple in this, and put 1/4 cup sugar on the fruit. It came out wonderful!
We LOVED this recipe... even my super picky kids have been asking for it every day since I made it. I used a combo of peaches, pears, apples, and some blueberries. It was awesome served with ice cream. Thank you
Really good. I tossed the fruit in real maple syrup and added hazelnut extract to the topping. I used cherries and apples. I'm excited to try different variations.
Diana Sanchez
Rating: 3 stars
07/27/2008
This recipe is great in its simplicity; the batter is sweet, spongey & cake-like - you should only just cover the fruit with a thin layer of batter or else it'll take a very long time to bake. This is what happened with me - I used a 9" round pan and ended up baking for an hour instead of 30 min because the batter was still runny/raw. It probably would've been fine if I'd used a 13"x9" dish instead, so everything was spread out. I used frozen peaches, plums, and strawberries - it turned out very sweet. Maybe a more contrasting array of fruits would be better for next time, to cut the sweetness. It's a nice recipe for something to do with an abundance of overripe fruit.
Outstanding! I've made this twice. Both times with rave reviews. I just used fresh pears and blueberries the first time and added fresh peaches the second time. They were both great. No need to double the batter. Even though it doesn't completely cover the fruit, it is not needed. This is really a light, fresh dessert. Thanks for the post!
My husband claims this is the best cobbler he has ever had! ...I slightly modified the recipe by using 1 cup of sugar and 1 tsp of vanilla. I also used tart organic cherries, which needed a little something-something extra, plus blueberries, apples, and nectarines. It was a great combo!
loved this recipie! i just threw in fruits i had on hand (pears, apples, plums, peaches, raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries. i tossed the fruit with brown sugar instead of white and a bit of cinnamon...note: i didnt measure the fruit out, i just did enough to fill a 10" springform pan about three-quarters of the way full. i made the topping as directed. i had to bake longer than the time suggested due to the extra fruit. Great recipie to make everyone eat their fruits! Thanks for the recipie!
This was my first time making peach cobbler, sorry to say it was quite disappointing. I added cinnamon, nutmeg, and some allspice in the fruit mixture which was tasty. The topping just tasted like bland bread. Still looking for a good peach cobbler recipe.
Very tasty! The batter did not turn out exactly as I'd hoped, but it's very tasty nonetheless. I did use frozen fruit in this, but it was fruit I had already tested the sweetness of prior to freezing so I knew that I didn't need to add sugar to the fruit filling. (Photo coming soon.)
First time making cobbler, so glad i chose this recipe:) I made with plums and apples and it was absolutely gorgeous not to sweet, just right! Thanks for a great recipe, definately a keeper:)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2000
I've been looking for a quick and delicious fresh fruit cobbler recipe, and I've found it! The crust of this recipe is like no other I've made....very simple to make. I've made it with blueberries and peaches...both wonderful!
Made this tonight and my husband said, "amazing." :) I sprinkled some cinnamon, nutmeg, and some sugar on top of the cobbler and it smelled amazing. Made it with one large peach, one pear, and one apple. Delish! I also made homemade whipped cream with it, which went perfectly. Definitely a keeper and a way to use up extra fruit!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2005
Not exactly a "cobbler" in the normal sense but still way too good not to get five stars. I've used a Nect. and Cherry combo *YUM* and also an apple and peach combo. Both turned out wonderful. It only took me 30 minutes to bake. The hardest part of the recipe is slicing the fruit. If you try this keep in mind it will come out almost like a very moist cake and not cobbler.
I'm not too familiar with making pie or cobbler, but this recipe is too simple to mess up, and too delicious to pass up! I followed the recipe exactly, except for the cherries (I didn't have any on hand), and it turned out wonderfully. I'll make this again, any time I have a good excuse!
excellent! Light and not too sweet. The cobbler-bit is not too cakelike, and not overpowering either. The fresh flavors and textures of the fruits come through. I think I would add a little cinnamon & nutmeg to the batter next time. I'd recommend it!
This was definitely tasty, but the cooking time estimate seems way off. I left it in for 40 minutes or so, and the edges of the dish were totally golden brown, but the center was still uncooked batter.
A good cakey cobbler recipe. I personnally prefer the creamier kind but it didn't keep me from enjoying this one! Made it with apricots and plums, which gave a very tart result. Will make this again with peaches, apples or mangoes.
Mmmmm! I used all peaches. This was so easy to make and even easier to eat!! My husband and I ate almost the entire pan in one morning! I added about 2 tbs of brown sugar and a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter. I had to bake mine a lot longer than 30 minutes, though. Delicious!
There is no thickening included for the fruit juices. I used 6 + cups of peaches and next time will add about 3 T of tapioca to the fruit. These quantities filled a 9x9 cake dish nicely. Also, I cooked it in the toaster oven for 35 min.
Wonderful! I didn't have any peaches so I omitted them and instead used 2 types of apples, and a 3 berry mix (raspberry, blueberry and marion berries). I made double the batter mix as suggested by other reviews. This was a big hit at my dinner party!
I used fresh blackberries, raspberries, strawberries and one nectarine (skin on). I was a little "generous" with my measured one quart's worth of fruit. Folded 1/2 tsp cinnamon into the batter as well. I baked it in a larger sized pan (in error--3-4 quart size) so maybe it was too big because the cobbler was pretty thinly spread out in the pan. It was very tasty, though! I think next time I will experiment using the same larger baking dish, 2 quarts fruit but the exact same batter amount. We'll see...
This was so good and easy. I made it ahead of time and popped it in the oven as we were sitting down to dinner. I loved it. I used pears, apples, and blackberries b/c that was what I had on hand. I tossed the pears and apples with sugar and cinnamon before putting them in the dish and I added 1/4 tsp. of almond abstract to the batter. I am making it again tomorrow night and can't wait!!
Much too sweet. i saved it to my recipe box but then axed it after I tried it.
PAMZILLA13
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2005
Awesome classic recipe! Used only fresh ripe peaches and cooked for 40 minutes in an 8x8 glass casserole dish. Wonderful flavor and texture! Versitle recipe. It was refreshing to have a recipe without all of the unnessecary sugar! Thanks so much!
This is an easy, versatile recipe that I will make again. I used 1 cup of blueberries, 2 cups of nectarines and 2 cups of yellow plums, so I had 1 cup over the recommended amount, but I think this was OK. My only complaints are that it was slightly too tart and a bit underdone just underneath the top part of the batter. So, there are several things I would change next time: 1) Use a shallower pan (I think the 8x8 pan I used was too deep to allow it to cook properly all the way through); 2) Stick a toothpick as far down as possible to check doneness (I pulled mine out at 40 minutes but it still wasn't totally done underneath); and 3) If you have ANY fruit that is the slightest bit tart, add more sugar. In my case it was just my 1 cup of blueberries that was tart; I thought the very sweet nectarines and plums I had would have made up for the tart blueberries, but they didn't.
I made this recipe with strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries. It turned out great. Next time, I will add more sugar to the fruit, the blackberries were just a little too tart. I served it warm with a little dab of vanilla strawberry swirl ice cream. Oh so good! Thanks for the recipe!
I really enjoyed the cobbler. I ended up using 6 peaches which made a quart. The crust was slightly crunchy and had a slight buttery flavor. It was the right sweetness for me. We just added whipped cream and YUM!!
I made this cobbler with only fresh pears. Mine had to bake for 1 hour. The cobbler was sweet, but not too cakey and sunk into the fruit. I would define it to be a little cookie-ish. Very good and will definitely make it again. Thank you for posting.
Excellent! Not only is this easy, but it is so adaptable to any combination of fruit. I used my own frozen fruit: apple slices, peach slices, plums and blueberries. I partially thawed them in the microwave and proceeded with the recipe. It turned out wonderful, though I did have to bake it an extra 15 minutes at 350, then reduced the temperature to 250 and let it slowly bake until the topping had completely cooked through, about another 15 minutes. I'm sure the extra cooking time was due to the fruit being partially frozen. The cobbler is delicious served warm, at room temperature or even right out of the refrigerator.
Good cobbler, a little cake-like as others said but still delicious. Needs cinnamon and nutmeg, though. I used all apples and a splash of cider. I really like that it only calls for 2T of butter, making a fairly healthy and tasty dessert ... or breakfast.
Simple and very good. I used just blueberriesm with the extra vanilla, a smidge more sugar and cinnamin and nutmeg added to the mix and it came out great...I understand why you should never use more than a quart of berries.....VERY VERY BERRY, as there is little cake. A definite keeper. Will certainly make again with different fruits.
I was disappointed in this recipe after the rave reviews. I expected a nice juicy cobbler, and it was very dry, not bubbly at all. I used a quart of blackberries so perhaps it just depends on the fruit you use.
Couldn't find a recipe for pear cobbler so I tried this with just pears. Followed recipe as written. It had an excellent flavor but I think the topping absorbed any juice that may have been in the pears so they didn't soften up enough. We all still liked it. Next time, I will par-cook the pears and make a little syrup for them first, then I think it would be just right.
This easy dessert was tasty, and just right with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! I liked the tender, cake-like crust. It reminded me of my mother's cobbler, but I wanted some fruit syrup to develop as it cooked. I think lots of folks are judging against what their mom or grandma made, so a cobbler has a different definition for everyone. For me, I think the cobbler needs more fruit, at least another 1 1/2 cups. I believe the extra fruit and about 1/4 cup of sugar, moved from the crust to the fruit, will help some syrup to develop. At any rate, I'm glad I found this recipe, and I know my family will be quite happy. In fact, I'll bet the cobbler will be gone, by bedtime! Thanks for the idea!
Great starter recipe! Made it with the following revisions: used 10 peaches, 1 c raspberries, 3 c blueberries and 2c blackberries - all fresh. Added 3/4 c sugar and 3/4 flour plus 2 tsp apple pie spice to fruit and mixed well. Tripled the batter recipe and split the fruit and batter between 2 9x9” pans. Baked in oven for 50 minutes instead of 30- at 30 the batter wasn’t brown enough- at 40 min the batter was still doughy in the middle.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2007
Yummy! I have been looking for an easy recipe that tasted authentic and this is it!
use with Atkins flour mix and Splenda - Perfect! one of the recepies you could not tell the difference! Made it already as described and will make it again. Perfect for whole family and especially for low carb. Thank you!
To be honest, I've been making variations of this recipe for over 30 yrs. I make it even easier by using Buisquik, and adding sugar and vanilla to the batter when its wet. Super easy my way, takes 10 minutes to prepare.
I haven't made very many cobblers but I made this one last night and it was so delish! I used apples, plums, peaches, and blueberries, as that was all that I had on hand. I followed the recipe exactly, other than leaving out a few fruits, and it was great! Had a wonderful tart and sweet flavor and was a fantastic way to get rid of some extra fruit that I didn't want to go bad. Very easy and quick to make as well! UPDATE: In my previous review I forgot to add that I did end up having to bake this longer than the suggested 30 mins. I made 1 large and 1 small casserol dish and baked them together, so that could have been the issue. I just watched it and when it was golden on top I took it out. I would say I baked it for about 20 more mins, so maybe about 50-60mins totally (using an electric oven and in the summer, which could have also been an issue).
Very nice treat with our fresh pears. Added some blueberries and it was delish. Next time I will use less sugar, though. Just too sweet with the fruit chosen. I should have known better. I suspected...
I substituted gluten free flour and needed to bake it a bit longer. Turned out very well and disappeared later that evening. Some preferred it with ice cream while others preferred it with fresh whipped cream. I like it naked. Hot, crispy, chewy and gooey. Mmm-hmmm!
