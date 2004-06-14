Fresh Fruit Cobbler

I haven't made very many cobblers but I made this one last night and it was so delish! I used apples, plums, peaches, and blueberries, as that was all that I had on hand. I followed the recipe exactly, other than leaving out a few fruits, and it was great! Had a wonderful tart and sweet flavor and was a fantastic way to get rid of some extra fruit that I didn't want to go bad. Very easy and quick to make as well! UPDATE: In my previous review I forgot to add that I did end up having to bake this longer than the suggested 30 mins. I made 1 large and 1 small casserol dish and baked them together, so that could have been the issue. I just watched it and when it was golden on top I took it out. I would say I baked it for about 20 more mins, so maybe about 50-60mins totally (using an electric oven and in the summer, which could have also been an issue).