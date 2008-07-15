Lemon Chess Pie I

The recipe has been handed down in the family, and temperatures were for a wood stove. I've adjusted them over the years, and it seems to work fine!

By Victor

prep:
10 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Combine eggs, sugar, cornmeal, melted butter, milk, and lemon juice in a large bowl. Mix until sugar is dissolved, but do not beat. Pour filling into unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and continue to bake until set, about 45 minutes more. Serve at room temperature.

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 53g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 109.5mg; sodium 200.5mg. Full Nutrition
