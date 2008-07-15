Lemon Chess Pie I
The recipe has been handed down in the family, and temperatures were for a wood stove. I've adjusted them over the years, and it seems to work fine!
I have been looking for a lemon chess pie recipe like that used by Rich's (a Southern dept. store) years ago. This one is pretty darn close. :-) I used evaporated milk and the juice of three lemons rather than just two. The next time I make it, I'll reduce the sugar a little, because it *was* a little sweeter than I remember. A standard 9" pie crust was a little too shallow for the custard - next time, I'll try a deep-dish pie crust. And I'm still trying to work out the perfect baking time. All in all, this is a great recipe - with a little tweaking, I think it'll be perfect!
This pie was good but turned out a little "gritty" and was not as creamy as I would have liked- I did substitute evaporated milk for regular milk. Not as good as the "Bill Clinton Lemon Chess Pie" as I made both to find the best recipe.
Agree with other reviewers that this pie is very easy to make. Used evaporated milk (for extra creaminess) and added grated rind from one lemon (for more lemon flavor). My family enjoyed it, although I found the filling a little too sweet. The pie is also very good eaten cold. Baked for approximately 25 minutes at 350 degrees.
My husband and his co-workers ate this right up. It was easy to make...what is lemon chess?
Thank you so much. I had a similar recipe from my Grandma but lost it in a fire and have been searching for years. This is the best pie!!
Excellent and easy to make. For a deep-dish pie shell, increase ingredients by 50%.
I followed the recipe exactly and ended up with a strange pie. There were 2 seperate layers one sort of custardy and the other more like a lemon curd texture. Not what I expected at all. My husband loves lemon pies but he did not care for this. Sorry, but I will not be making this one again.
A wonderful Pie... loved making it - loved eating it.
Don't know if I just didn't do it right but this pie did not turn out great. The texture is not quite what I expect from lemon chess pie very lumpy not smooth and also is a little to sweet. Lemon chess is my fathers favorite, I'll keep looking because this is not the one for us.
Great dessert. Easy just as directed.
