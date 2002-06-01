Peanut Buttery Chocolate Pie
The combination of peanut butter and chocolate chips make this pie a tasty treat!
The combination of peanut butter and chocolate chips make this pie a tasty treat!
This recipe does not work. Apparently 1 or more ingredients has been omitted. There is insufficient liquid in the recipe to make a pie filling. We you complete step 1, you have cookie dough, not pie filling.Read More
This recipe does not work. Apparently 1 or more ingredients has been omitted. There is insufficient liquid in the recipe to make a pie filling. We you complete step 1, you have cookie dough, not pie filling.
This isn't even worth rating, it is the worst pie I ever even tried to make. I recommend this to NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO one !!!
This is a very very poor recipe! There is little to no liquid in here to make a pie, it turns into dough. Broke 2 spoons trying to fold in the flour. Stay away, you have been warned.
DONT try this at home! Too Sweet and awful turnout!
I should have listened to the other raters, but I thought I could save it. I melted the PB to be more of a liquid but the recipe is obviously faulted. There's just not enough liquid to make a pie and theres way too much sweeteners going in. I even tried adding milk and melted chocolate but it was still a big glob of dough.
I did not care for this.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections