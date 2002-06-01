Peanut Buttery Chocolate Pie

1
7 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 7

The combination of peanut butter and chocolate chips make this pie a tasty treat!

Recipe by P Weiss

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine peanut butter, honey, vanilla extract, and confectioners' sugar in a mixing bowl. Mix with an electric mixer thoroughly. Combine flour and brown sugar, and fold into the peanut butter mixture. Fold peanut butter chips into the pie filling.

    Advertisement

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave chocolate chips until melted. Stir occasionally until chocolate is smooth. Spread chocolate evenly over the bottom of the graham cracker crust. Pour the pie filling into the crust, spreading it evenly. Chill and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
845 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 125.6g; fat 34.2g; sodium 361.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022