Fresh Pear Pie
Pear pie is quite a refreshing dessert. Serve plain, or with whipped cream or ice cream.
The filling is yummy - the only thing I did was to mix the sugar mixture together with the pears as others have suggested. But since I am not a baker and the thought of making the top crust look nice was terrifying, I made a crumble topping: 1/2 cup each butter and brown sugar mixed together with 1 cup flour. Pour the crumbles over the pears and bake at 350 for about an hour. I took it to a party tonight and everyone raved, even hubby who claims to not like pears. Thanks!!Read More
My family has been making pear pies for generations so I consider myself somewhat of an expert on the subject. The reason your pear pies are tasting like apple pies is the CINNAMON!!! Do what our family does and use NUTMEG! Other reviewers are correct: make sure your pears are ripe almost to the point of being soft. Also, don't be afraid of using salt in your dessert recipes! This recipe says use 1/4 teaspoon salt. That's not enough to even bother with! I would at least double that, and the reason is: SALT MAKES SUGAR TASTE EVEN SWEETER! We also traditionally sprinkle some white sugar over the top crust before baking. This always helps us differentiate it from an apple pie at a family meal.Read More
I followed the recipe as written. Our neighbors gave us pears from their tree and I found this recipe to make. I took the pie over to their house and you should have seen the looks on their face. Pear pie? I think I will pass. They tried and said "it doesn't taste like pears, it tastes like apple pie. This is really good." I will definitely be making more this weekend as they gave me more pears. I will freeze and take several to work for a treat. I'm sure everyone will love it. Thank you. This is really delicious!!!
I have made this pie at least 10 times now, since we are hooked on it. Originally came upon recipe because we have a pear tree that gave us an over abundance, more than we could give away or store. The first time I made the recipe I followed exactly as written, until I came to the lemon zest and realized I didn't have a whole lemon. I did have fresh ginger and grated some of that in. My pie was wonderful! Since then I've made a few variations of this original recipe and my winning one is, I use the lemon zest AND fresh grated ginger - at least a good heaping tablespoon. And I have changed the 3 tablespoons of flour to 4 tablespoons of corn starch, and changed the 1/2 cup of white sugar to 1/4 cup Splenda and 1/4 cup brown sugar!. Wonderful - the ginger gives it a taste that is not over powering where anyone can put their finger on what it is - but it makes it most unique. The corn starch allows the cutting of the pie to come out picture perfect
This pie was a great hit with my family. I did add a half cup of cranraisins and sliced one green apple into the pie. Also I used Spendor which is a sugar substitute that you use the same amount that the recipe calls for.
This pie was wonderful! I forgot to dot with butter, but it was fabulous anyway. A simple recipe with a great fruity taste. I made a deep dish pie with about 8-9 cups of pears and a little extra lemon zest and it was just right. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
This pie recipe was a hit! It tasted like an apple pie, but it was not as tart. The recipe was easy to follow. The only thing I would do differently is mix the sugar mixture with the pears, since I followed the directions and sprinkled the sugar between the pear layers, it really did not blend with the juices from the pear. All in all, I will definitely make this pie again. It was very yummy!
I was trying to figure out what in the world to do with all of the pears that came off of my grandmother's tree this year when I found this recipe, and boy am I glad that we found it. It really is quite tasty! As per other reviews, I mixed the dry ingredients with my pears before dumping them in the crust, and I used a crumb topping on the top instead of the second crust. If you're interested, my crumb topping it is 1/4 c. butter melted, 1/2 c. light brown sugar, and 3/4 c. flour. Oh, if you use a crumb topping there's no need to mix any butter in with the pears.
There is nothing wrong with this recipe...I used my own family pie crust and it was great. The cinnamon is not overpowering. It took about 5 d'Anjou pears, sliced thinly. This tastes A LOT like Apple Pie, only a bit different, but use it when pears are in season. Nice and sweet - and it thickens perfectly. Going in my recipe book.
A good recipe - quite tasty. Will make it again.
So I made this the way it was written and while it was yummy, it kinda reminded me too much of a basic apple pie. So four stars for that. The second time I made it, I made some adjustments that made it phenomenal! I used dark brown sugar instead of white, and oranges instead of lemon zest and juice. I added some ginger paste, cloves, and crushed cardamom to the cinnamon. The difference was like night and day! Also be sure to use ripe pears. I usually eat my pears when they are crisp like apples, that doesn't work with this, they need to be soft. I also liked mixing up the kinds of pears. We used green and red for a festive pie!
I served this with cinnamon ice cream and there were rave reviews for hours!
By far the best pear pie recipe I've tried. After finding this one, I won't be looking for another!
This pie was excellent. Easy to make, good flavor and texture. Many requests to make again.
I love pear pie; but my family especially enjoys it made with brown or raw sugar, and the addition of either raisins or dates, along with chopped nuts. I also find that sprinkling a little powder from a packet of lemon Jell-o adds the lemon flavor but also absorbs extra liquid, so I can use less flour, and gives it a very pleasing texture. This also allows me to use pears that are overripe and more watery, since the dried fruits and Jello-o hep absorb the liquid.
Super good - I just added it all together and gently mixed and put in my homemade crust - I also topped with 1/2 cup brown sugar - 1/2 cup oats - 1/2 cup flour and walnuts with 1/2 stick butter - crumble on top - WOW - Blue ribbon GOOD~!~
I was worried about that high temp, but it worked beautifully! This pie is amazing! I've made 3 pies so far; using different types of pears with different ripeness, from rock hard to very soft. They all turned out great, but the ripe pears are definitely the best. If you bake the pie a bit longer, maybe 5-10 minutes for the hard pears with foil over the top, it turns out really nice.
I have made this several times and it's always delicious. I sprinkle blueberries or huckleberries on top of the pears before adding the top crust and it makes it extra special. (frozen berries are fine--just rinse them and drain or pat dry). We were blessed with a bumper crop of hard native canning pears, and they have to be peeled, sliced, and boiled before making the pie or they are too hard. I prepared and froze several bags in just the right amount to make pies and find that even people who say they don't care for pears love this pie.
I made this recipe exactly as written and it was super good. I'll make this again for sure! A note to reviewers: if you alter a recipe then please don't give it a bad review. Thats just not fair.
Love it! Like apple pie only better because I don't like the way apples in apple pie are sometimes hard/crunchy. Very simple too if you only have an hour and 20 minutes to make a pie. Because of time constraints I used refrigerated pie crusts and 5 D'Anjou Pears. Prep time was 20 minutes. I skipped the lemon rind. Then on the top crust I brushed on melted butter and put some sugar on top. I baked it at 450 for 10 and then 350 for 40 and it was perfect!
Really good recipe to get rid of excess pears. I made it almost as written, except that I used half brown and half white sugar. I also forgot to add the lemon juice and dot with butter. Also, cuz I did not want to go through peeling the pears, I just sliced them peels on. Bad idea! The peels stay a little tough, I recommend to take the time and peel them! i made my own pie crust. Came out really delish, and my son, surprisingly, wanted to eat only the filling cuz he loved it so much! thanks for this recipe.
I've been making this now for two or three years. It has become my signature pie. My mom absolutely DEMANDS one all to her self for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The only thing I do differently than the original recipe is mixing everything together before putting into the crust (as opposed to sprinkling it on top) and increasing the cinnamon to 1.5 tsp (because I love cinnamon) and adding a half tsp of nutmeg.
Delicious pie! I didn't add the lemon zest, lemon juice, or butter and it turned out great anyway. It tasted a lot like apple pie and I expect it would have been tart like apple pie had I added the lemon. I suggest placing a pan or foil underneath to collect drips.
Great recipe! Very easy and quick! I made the crust fancy by using small fall leaf, acorn, and pumpkin cutters to border the edge of the pie. See my picture (#14). Love it! Thank you!
Love this as a base recipe, I swapped the white sugar for light brown, added 1 tsp of vanilla, 1/2 tsp ginger, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and just mixed everything together except the butter that I diced up and scattered on top of the filling before covering. It was yum yum! I used Pillsbury Refrigerated Pie Crusts and just brushed the top with butter then cinnamon/sugar worked well.
This has to be the pie of the year! I was asked to bake this 4 times over the holiday and everyone just couldn't get enough. I am an organic consumer so I opted to use only organic ingredients all the way down to the whipped cream. Which, by the way, whipped cream has to be the best thing added to this pie. It added the perfect amount of subtle sweetness. Other than the whipped cream, the only thing I did different was add an egg white and teaspoon of sugar mixture to glaze the top of the pie for a golden crust. I did this before I put it in the oven.
I love this pie. A few notes. I love to bake desserts. I am picky about desserts. I found this pie, and it sounded nice. But I don't have much money to spend, being a College student. This recipe does not require many unique ingredients other than pear, and the ingredients I had to buy didn't cost much. I told my mother I was baking pear pie and she freaked. She thought I was crazy, she thought it would taste bad. But I decided to bake it anyways. EVERYONE LOVED IT! It was a huge success. I tried it with the suggested 'crumb topping' which was faaabulous! Can't forget the vanilla ice cream to go with it! My brother, his girlfriend, my mom and her friend, and my fiancee and me all loved it. There were no complaints! I am asked to bake this all the time, and I love to bake it all the time! Simple, cheap, wonderful, and delicious! A++++++!
This is a great recipe, and it held together nicely once it cooled. However I did change two things: I left out the butter and the lemon, and added nutmeg, quite a bit of ground cardamom, ground cloves, a tiny bit of ginger and a minuscule dash of cinnamon. It turned out wonderfully, and the whole house smells like spices!
This is a great recipe! Note you should preheat your oven, not stated in directions. This is very apple pie like, with a slight pear taste. The sauce is cinnamony syrupy but not too sweet. The recipe is simple & straight forward. Those lucky enough to taste this delish pie will think you are a serious baker & think you have slaved away over this pie, when it is really easy. You can't mess it up! I made my own pie crust as follows: 2 cups All-Purpose Flour 1 tsp. salt 2/3 cup shortening 5-6 tablespoons ice cold water Whisk or sift together flour and salt until well mixed. Rub shortening into flour with fingertips or cut in using two knives or a pastry blender until mixture has lumps the size of small peas. Fill a small glass with ice and water. Using a tablespoon measure, spoon out 1 tablespoon of ice water at a time, stirring quickly into the flour mixture, using only enough water (5 or 6 tablespoons) for the pastry to come together (mixture will be crumbly). Divide into two portions, with the larger half being for the bottom of the pie crust. Shape each portion into a 1/2" thick disk shape. Smooth the edges. Wrap in plastic wrap and rest for 20 minutes. Roll out on a lightly floured work surface to a size 1 1/2 inches larger than the pie pan. Fit into pan loosely. Bake according to directions given in the pie recipe being used.
This was ok. It seemed to be missing something. Next time I will try it with brie.
I made this last night, and it was just delicious! I canned over 125 pounds of pears this fall, so I tried using the homecanned ones in this recipe. Since I don't use hardly any sweetner in my canning, they worked great. Baked it about the amount of time listed, and the filling was perfect and the crust not soggy. Will be making many more of these this winter!
Wow followed recipe exactly, using fresh lemons. I used one box crust mix to make one large crust. Dumped all the ingredients in the center and folded up edges. Crimped, painted with milk, spinkled with large sugar crystals and cinnamon. My dad was here when it came out of the oven and wow did he love this. Even ate seconds!! Really good.
I don't like pie, but I love to make them. However, my family was raving so much about this I had to try a bite. WE LOVE IT!! I made a homemade crust for the bottom and used a cinnamon biscut drop batter for the top. (crust is why I hate pie). The spices are perfect..we didn't even need ice cream. Thank you so much for sharing! This one is a keeper!
My first pear pie, and it was great. The lemon zest really added spectacular high notes. I would not change a thing. Thanks, Carol.
I've been using this recipe for years and it is always a hit. For a more complex flavor, use a few different types of pears!
Probably the best pie I have ever made... I did read previous reviews and tweaked it a little. I used 1/4 cup each brown sugar and white sugar. Instead of lemon zest, I subbed 1 tablespoon of grated ginger root, 1 tsp. lemon juice, 3/4 tsp. of nutmeg and only 1/4 tsp. of cinnamon. Combine all the ingredients together and mixed thoroughly before putting into the pie shell. I did not use any more lemon juice to sprinkle over the pie, but dotted with 2 tsp, of butter before baking. With a glass dish, the pie took much longer to bake; probably 20-25 minutes more. Next time I will increase temperature to 375. Honestly the most delicious pie I have made in my 40 years of baking pies. Thank you for sharing, a true winner!
This pie is fabulous and it's my first time baking! I halved the amount of sugar used because my dad has to watch his sugar intake, but the pie still turned out great (and even when I substituted the white sugar for brown). I found it helpful to make sure the pears were sliced thinly. We ate half of the pie fresh from the oven and I will definitely make this again. This one's a keeper.
I used this for mother's day as something light and different. It was excellent! Similar to apple pie but without the sweet syrup. I tossed the pears with the sugar mixture like another reviewer mentioned. I also used Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust which made this recipe even easier.
My husband has said for a while that he loved Pear pie and so I wanted to surprise him and made this recipe. I followed the recipe and when it came out of the oven it looked amazing, however when we cut it to serve it there was so much liquid that the bottom crust was soggy. He said the flavor was good however there has to be a way to cut down on the moisture, would love any suggestions.
This pie is amazing! If I had to pick a pie for a beginning baker, this would be it. It was absolutely delicious and it set perfectly. I made the recipe exactly as listed and I know I will be making this again and again. Bring on the ice cream!
Really nice; don't hesitate. I mixed the pears with the sugar, following regeland's recommendation and adding about a tablespoon or so of fresh grated ginger to the mix; it was subtle, but added a zip. It didn't really taste like apple pie, but like something a little different. And I was worried the pears would turn to mush, but they held up, sliced about 1/4" thick.
This is a terrific recipe. I didn't modify anything and it was gone in one evening. My only advice is to increase the flour if your pears are really ripe, as mine were. My filling was still really wet and it caused some of the bottom crust to be a little underbaked.
do not love it as much as i think it will be . i still love apple pie and berries pie more but it still taste delicious . it just a matter of taste and like.
Well received. Not too sweet. Didn't think it tasted like apple pie and neither did anyone else.
Holy schmoly, this was out of this world delicious. I latticed the top for presentation and it turned out superb!
I loved this and have made half dozen cause the feedback has been so positive. Changes: Instead of a top crust I used a brown sugar/pecan topping from an apple pie recipe on this site. 2) I used only 1/4 c of sugar for 2 pies plus the zest and juice of one lemon -- our fresh pears were so sweet i didn't need much sugar. The pie was light and refreshing and just sweet and tart enough to be a hit with kids and adults of all ages.
Excellent pie recipe! This was the first fruit pie I have made and it turned out very well for me. I used 5 medium-large pears (doyenne du Comice, a sweet winter pear). I used half brown sugar and half white, added 4 teaspoons of lemon juice, and added a dash of "speculaaspice" (probably only available in holland). I also tossed the flour+sugar mixture with the filling as per the advice of other reviewers. I found the taste neither too spicy nor too lemony - I may use even more lemon next time but that's my personal preference. The only problem I had is that the filling was a bit watery, but next time I make it I won't pour all the liquid from the tossed pears into the pie. Total cooking time was close to 1 h 15 min; I wanted to make sure the pears were thoroughly tender. I'll make this again!
This recipe was excellent. It was really good served with homemade vanilla ice cream.
My husband was NOT looking forward to eating this pie...he thought he got robbed out of an apple pie. Well, we were all pleasantly surprised how much it tasted like my apple pie! The texture is slightly different, but that may vary by the ripeness and variety of pears. I did not have a lemon on hand to zest, otherwise I followed the recipe as is.
Good recipe! I was short one cup of fruit, so I put a cup of frozen blueberries as a bottom layer (and to make the pie prettier, without staining all the pears blue). We love pear pie. Happy to have found this recipe when I couldn't locate mine and none of my cookbooks had one. This is very similar to the one I have---somewhere. I have used orange juice and zest when I didn't have lemon.
I enjoyed this recipe, but if i had to choose between this or apple, i'd choose apple. I used asian pears - maybe that is where i went wrong? Although I thought they were perfect because they remained firm while cooking. I would make this again with double the sugar mixture.
Made it exactly as written but using refrigerated pie dough. Delicious!
Easy and delicious. I wouldn't change a thing.
Loved the taste of the filling. I got comments that it was better than apple!
Everyone loved this pie! Followed the recipe, but since I'm allergic to cinnamon, I substituted nutmeg and added 1 t. of vanilla. The pears held their form, but seemed to almost melt in the mouth when eating. This recipe is a keeper.
This pie is super delicious! I used 1/4 c. of brown sugar and 1/4 c. of white sugar and ony 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon. Ripe bartlett pears are the key to this recipe.
This pie was very tasty and the pears held up surprisungly well. Not nearly as textured as an apple pie but all the flavor of an apple pie but with pears! Mine came out extra watery so after the first cut, I drained some of the soupy water and it's quite lovely. The only change I would make would be to toss the sugar/flour mixture with the pears before layering in pie crust as the sugar/flour mixture was not evenly coating the pears. Delicious pie - I would make again
This was such an great recipe for the pears I had in my fridge leftover from Christmas. They were starting to get soft and when I made this pie, it went wonderfully with some coffee I shared with a friend! Delish!
This is an awesome pie! My family was sceptical as no one had ever had pear pie before, but everyone was impressed! Yumm!
After buying a bag of pears from Sam's that I could not eat fast enough I decided to look online for ideas so my pears would not go to waste and I came across this recipe. I am so glad I did this pie is ridiculously wonderful and everyone is right, you CAN NOT tell that pears were used. We luv apple pie and this is a great substitute when you have too many pears on hand. I think the problem people had with theirs coming out runny is because it all depends on how ripe your pears are. The riper the pears the more "water" they have so you will have to adjust accordingly. As others, I also mixed my dry ingredients into my pears and did not layer. My pie came out great. Thank you for sharing this is definitely a keeper!
I have two pear trees in my back yard since forever and never knew quite what to do with them but to eat them raw. Today, while browsing your site I happened to notice a pear pie recipe in which I have cooked today with my children. Let me tell you it was the best pie my family and my neighbors have ever had since I cooked 4 pies and shared them around. It was just sooooooo goooooood!
very good even though I used a boxed recipe for the crust and used a crumbled white sugar crust for topping - the topping made it. I also added another pinch or two of cinnamin. No one could believe it was not apples!
I used Bartlett pears, a little under ripe; I also used dried lemon peel instead of fresh. Relative to the amount of crust, I would say there wasn't enough filling. However, the filling was very good - it really is a lot like apple pie, and unless you warned people, I don't think they'd figure out it was pear. My crust on top didn't brown though I left it in for 45 minutes (but I don't know if my oven has an accurate temp).
little less lemon
this was absolutely delicious. received rave reviews from everyone. followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great.
This pie was AMAZING! It's now my favorite. I had the red pears that were going bad in the fridge, a premade pillsbury pie crust, and I even forgot to add the lemon juice at the end. This pie was just perfect, it came out looking perfect and tasted even better. GREAT recipe - thank you SO much for sharing. We just added some rediwhip since we're out of all the other stuff, but the pie would be great served on it's own.
This pie deserves more than the 200+ reviews it has. This is fantastic, and I don't even like pears. I need to remember the vanilla ice cream the next time I make this.
I changed 1/2 the white sugar for brown sugar and mixed the sugar mixture in with the pears. It was fantastic!!
Excellent - I made two because I had so many pears (from a family members tree) and it was a hit. I've made apple pies and I've learned my lesson - slice the pears very thin. Definitely serve warm! And I followed Lisa L's suggestion to use the crumble topping: 1/2 cup each butter and brown sugar mixed together with 1 cup flour. Thank you!
I make this pie all the time. I use brown sugar instead of white sugar. I made this pie for Christmas and Thanksgiving celebration. Let people think it's apple. They'll think it's the best apple pie they've ever had. Then only after they try it tell them that it is pear. People seem to prejudged this pie that's why give the above advice.
nice pie!
I'm not a cook or a baker, but I made this pie late last night out of boredom and it turned out really good. I didn't use the zest but only because I didn't have any lemons on hand but other than that, the recipe was followed as is. Pear pie was a first for us. I think I willl be making it again. I highly recommend!
This pie is delicious. I used only the bottom shell and it was good. I added a touch of vanilla and brown sugar on top of the pie also. It is so good I can hardly believe it!! I used the pears from our tree and the pears were not hard so that helped too. This pie is truly fit to serve a king!!
Wow! Perhaps my new favorite pie. Freshly squeezed lemon juice and lots of lemon zest made this really unique.
Grate some gruyere over the top before baking = Out of control yumminess.
Having been given a huge bag of pears and not knowing what to do with them, I turned to allrecipes.com :) Had never heard of pear pie, but went with the most 5 stars rating. I was in a hurry and forgot to read the recipe again and ended up throwing all the ingredients into a big bowl, minus the lemon zest, with the pear slices as I do with apple pie. It tasted very similar to apple pie so it naturally was a big hit! Thanks!
Excellent as is!
Very similar to apple pie, but my pears didn't cook down like apples do. It was delicious, and I will make this pie again with produce from our pear tree!
This pie is a hit everywhere I take it. I much prefer it to apple. I brushed the crust with egg and sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on top--that gave it a good color and flavor. To make it healthier, I only used a top crust and replaced half the sugar with "blue" sweetener which didn't give it a sweetner taste. The only danger is I could eat the whole pie by myself!
Delicious! I brushed the top crust with some egg wash to give it a nice shiny finish. Tasted kind of like an apple pie, with a hint of pear. Pairs nicely with vanilla ice cream!
this is an excellent recipe. I would not change a thing.I didn't think you could taste the lemon as an individual taste, rather it combined with the pears to create a wonderful zing. I grated the nutmeg over each layer lightly.It was perfect.
Fabulous! I served it hot with vanilla ice cream and it was a big hit.
Absolutely fabulous recipe!! Extremely easy to make and the taste is wonderful. Light and airy and sweet, but not overly so. We are usually not fans of fruity desserts, but this was wonderful. It didn't last very long. We used pears that were very soft and on their last leg so this was a good way to use them up. Thanks for the keeper recipe!
Excellent! It even passed the grandmother-in-law test! Everyone raved about it. I made it just as the recipe states! Thanks!!
Enjoying this pie right now. Followed the recipe using Bartlett pear's and a store bought crust. Very good. The pears give the pie a very nice flavor similar to the apple pie, but with that distinct sweet pear taste.
This recipe was FABULOUS, and tasted (1) exactly like my friend from Paris makes, and (2) just like the pastries I ate in Europe
This pie was amazing. I forgot to add the lemon juice but did add extra zest! I loved the sweetness and zing of the zest...I cooked my bottom pie shell before filling with pears. On 400 for 10 minutes (weighted with beans), then removed beans and cooked for another 4 minutes, then filled as instructed.
Fantastic. I used graham cracker crust and topped it with the leftover graham cracker mixture. Used 3/4 of a yali pear that I had on hand. Small pie....enough for the 4 of us for dessert, fabulous!!
Great recipe! Even the non-pear eaters loved it. Much better than apple pie!!!
Really good. Hubby and I just finished the first slices of this. I used a combination of D'Anjou and Bosc pears. Will definitely make again.
This pie was absolutely delicious and has been added to my all-time favorites! I replaced the white sugar with 1/4 cup dark brown sugar and 1/4 cup light brown sugar. I also used fresh sqeezed lemon juice in my second batch of pies which was definitely preferred over bottled lemon juice in my first batch of pies (I made 7 pies). This pie is HIGHLY recommended.
Wonderful pie... very much like apple, but a little different. I made it mid-September with fresh pears from my tree. Brown sugar was substituted for the white sugar and also a little more cinnamon. It was great warm with ice cream and just as delicious cold with a cup of coffee. It is a recipe that will definitely be used again,
This was so very yummy...I was actually pretty lazy, I got the frozen pastry pie shells from my local supermarket, I purchased the canned pre-sliced pears in light syrup. I bought two of the larger cans and drained them. I also bought gruyere cheese, which I grated and rolled into the pie crust. I also topped crust with the grated cheese as well. It came out very nice, my boyfriend loved it! Ooh...and I left out the lemon, not huge fan of lemon in general. The pie was not sweet, but I wasn't overly generous with the sprinkling of the sugar/flour mixture.
Thank you for sharing. Made this in a GF version and the family RAVED!
I adjusted this recipe because I didnt have any lemon zest. I used the same amount of vanilla extract in stead of the lemon zest... It was amazing!!!!!! Perhaps next time i will use slightly less cinnamon because the taste of it slightly overpowered the taste of the pear.
This was wonderful, we made it twice in 1 week, found that we needed to increase total baking time to 45 min at 350, otherwise it was too soggy. We mixed all the ingredients first in a big bowl with the pears, that way it was evenly distributed, I think I will try some golden raisins or cranberries for my next pie.
Yum. Pears were very cheap this week, and I decided it was time to try baking a pie with them. This came out great. It's similar to apple pie (flavor-wise), but still has that sweet, mild pear flavor. It was a huge hit with everyone, including two toddlers. The only change I made was, I mixed the pears with the flour, sugar, lemon juice and cinnamon. Then, dotted it all with the butter.
I forgot to add the lemon juice and butter, and still this pie ROCKED!!! Will certainly be making this again!!
Who knew pear pie was so good? Recipe was GREAT, used a box crust and left out the lemon juice & zest (not a big fan). Other than that kept right to the recipe and it turned out perfectly. All the roommates said it was better than apple pie which I agree.
