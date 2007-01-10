Fresh Pear Pie

Pear pie is quite a refreshing dessert. Serve plain, or with whipped cream or ice cream.

Recipe by MARCEA

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Place a baking sheet on the bottom oven rack. Line the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate with one pie crust. Set second crust aside.

  • Combine sugar, flour, cinnamon, lemon zest, and salt in a mixing bowl.

  • Arrange pear slices in layers in prepared crust, sprinkling sugar mixture over each layer. Dot with butter and sprinkle with lemon juice.

  • Moisten the rim of bottom crust with some water, then cover filling with remaining pie crust and flute the edges to seal; trim off excess pastry and cut several slits in top crust to allow steam to escape.

  • Bake in the preheated oven on the baking sheet for 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C); bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 35 to 40 minutes longer. Allow to cool several hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 51.6g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 317.8mg. Full Nutrition
