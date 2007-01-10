Fresh Pear Pie

This is a great recipe! Note you should preheat your oven, not stated in directions. This is very apple pie like, with a slight pear taste. The sauce is cinnamony syrupy but not too sweet. The recipe is simple & straight forward. Those lucky enough to taste this delish pie will think you are a serious baker & think you have slaved away over this pie, when it is really easy. You can't mess it up! I made my own pie crust as follows: 2 cups All-Purpose Flour 1 tsp. salt 2/3 cup shortening 5-6 tablespoons ice cold water Whisk or sift together flour and salt until well mixed. Rub shortening into flour with fingertips or cut in using two knives or a pastry blender until mixture has lumps the size of small peas. Fill a small glass with ice and water. Using a tablespoon measure, spoon out 1 tablespoon of ice water at a time, stirring quickly into the flour mixture, using only enough water (5 or 6 tablespoons) for the pastry to come together (mixture will be crumbly). Divide into two portions, with the larger half being for the bottom of the pie crust. Shape each portion into a 1/2" thick disk shape. Smooth the edges. Wrap in plastic wrap and rest for 20 minutes. Roll out on a lightly floured work surface to a size 1 1/2 inches larger than the pie pan. Fit into pan loosely. Bake according to directions given in the pie recipe being used.