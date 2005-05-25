Pineapple Pie I
Rich and tasty!
This pie is awesome and very easy to make. I didn't want to make a regular crust so I made a graham cracker crust and cooked the filling on the stove for about 10 minutes to set the egg. I also made a 10 inch crust so I added about a 1/2 cup more pineapple (the rest of the can) and a handful more coconut. YUM!
No changes, it is Still in the oven. There was not near enough fillng for a 9 inch deep dish pie pan. It would have taken at least a double recipe for a deep dish pan.
I've made this pie several times and it always turns out perfectly. I make it for my 79 year old father and it's his favorite. He says it reminds him of the pie his mother made. I always make two one for my family and one just for him.
THis pie was so delicious! I only had to bake it maybe 40 minutes, it was just beginning to get light golden brown on top. I used a pie crust made from scratch, and served it warm after dinner. You can't beat this one!!
Recipe must be doubled!! A little too sweet for us. We wanted pineapple flavor but it was soooo sugary! Easy enough, though.
Easy, inexpensive and quick. I used a whole can of crushed pineapple. Instead of a deep dish crust, I used a graham cracker crust. If you use a deep dish crust, you will want to double the recipe, because this recipe doesn't make enough for a deep dish crust. Perfect for a standard crust though! Will definetly make again!
I have only one problem with this pie.... I cannot give it more than 5 stars. As I am typing I am waiting for my 4,5,6,&7th pineapple pies to come out of the oven. This is within a week. I had people stop me in church to ask if I was making anymore of these for our parish fish fry this week. I did decrease the amount of coconut to 1/4 cup and added just a little more pineapple.
I LOVE PINEAPPLE & THIS IS THE BEST PINNEAPLE PIE I HAVE EVER EATEN. IT IS QUICK TO PREPARE. I USED A GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST, WHICH WAS DELICIOUS ALSO.
I liked the taste of the pie, but my family did not, I think the last pineapple pie they had was a cream pie so they were comparing it to that type. The only thing that bothered me was that it comes no where near filling up a deep dish pie crust, so no one touched it at Thanksgiving since it looked funny having so much crust and not enough filling. The most aggravating part is that I never make pie and I made a homemade crust and even made leaf cut outs around the edge and then it didnt fill up the pan, other than that the taste was good, but I think I would rather have pineapple cream pie instead.
Very very good, the pineapple and coconut are wonderful together. I used the full amt of sugar even though part of me wanted to reduce it and while it was a sweet dessert, I didn't think it was too much. I may try cutting back on sugar in the future for nutrition but the consistancy of the pie was perfect, and I don't want to mess that up. One tip, the strings of coconut and pineapple matter in the semi-firm matrix made this difficult to cut into clean pieces: it makes absolutely no difference to the taste/texture but if you're looking for a picture-perfect dessert for company pieces of this one do look more "rustic". A great pie to throw together from your pantry: thanks for sharing :)
My family thought this was terrific! the kids could live without the coconut, tho. the rest of us thought is was great.
Delicious just as written. Bakes up nicely. I sprinkled it with additional coconut at the minimum baking time and let it toast as the pie finished.
Couldn't believe how simple it was to make. I have a sweet tooth, but the next time I make this pie I'll decrease the sugar. Great tasting pie!
NICE RECIPE FOR PINEAPPLE LOVERS.WOUL PERHAPS MAKE IT AGAIN AS IT IS VERY QUICK AND SIMPLE
I made this pie and thoroughly enjoyed it. I sent copies to several of my friends and relatives
this is SO good. but i use fresh pineapple.
simple and sweet. pineapplelicious!!!
This is a great recipe, but my goodness it certainly was not enough filling for my deep dish pie plate. I had to double the recipe, and was still below the top line of the pie plate. I used a homemade crust and my company raved about this dessert.
I made this pie last week, sorry I am late in posting my review!!! I had all of the ingredients on hand except the coconut so I made it without the coconut. It was so good!!!! My husband loved it and asked me today when was I going to make another one!!! I guess tomorrow will be the day!!
This pie was a hit! I reduced the sugar some what and added toasted coconut, it was still really sweet and tasty!
Comes out perfect every time! Everyone loves it.
Great recepie once again
Doubled the pineapple, decreased sugar by 1/4 cup. Baked 40-45".
Pretty good pie and easy. Used fresh pineapple, chopped, & a regular sized frozen pie shell, which worked fine. Little too sweet because I used sweetened coconut flakes, will use less sugar next time & add coconut flakes on top to toast. Will use this recipe to use up fresh pineapple after making Chef John's pineapple-upside-down cake.
I had some fresh pineapple and fresh coconut I needed to use up so I came on Allrecipes looking a good recipe . Well it didn`t fail me. This recipe is delicious and easy . Only change I made was add a about a tsp of vanilla and made small individual pies . Before this I didn`t even know pineapple pie existed .I need to find a way to make it sugar free so I can eat more of it .
Delicious and adaptable recipe. I adjusted a few things, because of my diet. I used coconut sugar (which is brown and low glycemic) and coconut flour. I also increased the pineapple to 1.5 cups, and replaced the butter with a vegan buttery spread (it was all I had). I used a frozen gluten free pie crust as well. One hour later, pie! Because of the coconut sugar, it was a warm caramel brown color, with the pineapple chunks peeking through. Lovely pineapple coconut flavor. Definitely making this again.
Very good pie! I don't even love pineapple but this was so good! Had leftovers for breakfast! This mixture didn't come up to the top of the deep-dish pie. So we increased the mix by 50% and if was perfect. Used homemade pie crust.
I made it for a dinner party and my guests loved it . I will make it again
Simply good recipe! I omitted the Coconut. My grandma made pineapple pie without the coconut because it was not usually available so O decided to do the same. I did, however. Use a thickener in place of the thickening properties of the coconut. Served with cool whip topping. Yummy in the tummy.
I will make it again. Very tasty. I had to add more pineapple though. There wasn’t enough filling for a deep dish crust. I used a whole can, well drained.
I'm just learning to cook but I loved this recipe. I had everything in the pantry so I got busy. I followed the suggestion of some to use a graham cracker crust. I increased the coconut by 1/4 cup, used the entire can of pineapples and cooked it on the stove for 10 minutes first, as suggested.
