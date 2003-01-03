Lauriee's Coconut Custard Pie

Rating: 4.39 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is my mothers recipe. I have used it for years. She was the best cook.

By JoAnn

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend the eggs, sugar, and cornstarch. Add the melted butter, milk, and vanilla; stir well. Pour filling into pie shells. Sprinkle with coconut.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 45 minutes, or until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 68.6mg; sodium 223.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Most helpful positive review

JAMIE/B
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2003
Did the recipe and it was great Was so easy and tasted great. I used a two pie order ,but used it in one deep pie pan I liked it better than two small shallow pies. Read More
Helpful
(36)

Most helpful critical review

Elizabeth Saben
Rating: 3 stars
01/23/2008
I had to cook this for over and hour to get it to firm up in a deep dish pan. By the time it was done the crust and coconut was burned. I tasted the filling and it seemed good I may try it one more time with a shallow pan. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
ME WYNTR
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2005
This recipe is just fantastic! We were desperate for a coconut custard pie for Thanksgiving and none of the stores had them. This recipe looked easy and made two pies so we decided to give it a try. I'm so glad we did! We'll definitely be using this recipe from now on instead of buying them. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Carol
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2003
I found that more time was needed in the cooking process. The bottom crust was a bit soggy. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Tommy Bolitho
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2009
I made this last week, this is the best tasting Coconut Custard pie ever! I did make a few adjustments though. You really need to make two pie's, there is to much filling for one deep dish pie. I added some nutmeg, and I dusted the top of the pie with some cinnamon/sugar spice mix. Read More
Helpful
(12)
TCAULEY
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2003
This recipe was very easy and had a great flavor. It was exactly what I was looking for. Thanks for posting it! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Barbara C
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2009
My husband had wanted a good and easy coconut custard pie this one was perfect he made this recipe today and it had what he was looking for just enough coconut not to sweet and the right about of custard easy to make cooking time under 45min. Read More
Helpful
(7)
ANGE17
Rating: 3 stars
04/29/2006
I JUST MADE THIS PIE AND IT SMELLS GREAT. I USED A GLASS PIE DISH AND THE BUTTER IS JUST BUBBLING ALL UNDER THE CRUST. THE CRUST SEEMS TO BE SOGGY. DID I DO SOMETHING WRONG? I ONLY USED ONE DEEP DISH PIE PLATE FOR ALL THE CUSTARD AND COOKED OVER AN HOUR. Read More
Helpful
(4)
BAZAARBAKER
Rating: 2 stars
02/24/2007
I've never before had greasy pie. Yuck. I didn't think I'd ever say this but this pie has... too much butter! Read More
Helpful
(4)
