Lauriee's Coconut Custard Pie

Did the recipe and it was great Was so easy and tasted great. I used a two pie order ,but used it in one deep pie pan I liked it better than two small shallow pies.
This recipe is just fantastic! We were desperate for a coconut custard pie for Thanksgiving and none of the stores had them. This recipe looked easy and made two pies so we decided to give it a try. I'm so glad we did! We'll definitely be using this recipe from now on instead of buying them. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!
I found that more time was needed in the cooking process. The bottom crust was a bit soggy.
I made this last week, this is the best tasting Coconut Custard pie ever! I did make a few adjustments though. You really need to make two pie's, there is to much filling for one deep dish pie. I added some nutmeg, and I dusted the top of the pie with some cinnamon/sugar spice mix.
This recipe was very easy and had a great flavor. It was exactly what I was looking for. Thanks for posting it!
My husband had wanted a good and easy coconut custard pie this one was perfect he made this recipe today and it had what he was looking for just enough coconut not to sweet and the right about of custard easy to make cooking time under 45min.
I had to cook this for over and hour to get it to firm up in a deep dish pan. By the time it was done the crust and coconut was burned. I tasted the filling and it seemed good I may try it one more time with a shallow pan.
I JUST MADE THIS PIE AND IT SMELLS GREAT. I USED A GLASS PIE DISH AND THE BUTTER IS JUST BUBBLING ALL UNDER THE CRUST. THE CRUST SEEMS TO BE SOGGY. DID I DO SOMETHING WRONG? I ONLY USED ONE DEEP DISH PIE PLATE FOR ALL THE CUSTARD AND COOKED OVER AN HOUR.
I've never before had greasy pie. Yuck. I didn't think I'd ever say this but this pie has... too much butter!