Sour Cream Raisin Pie III

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here is a different blend for a raisin pie.

By Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 8 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs lightly. Stir in sugar, salt, and spices. Stir in sour cream and raisins. Pour filling into pastry shell.

  • Bake for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake for an additional 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes out dry. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 54.7g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 78.9mg; sodium 252.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Ann
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2008
Useful but better with less sugar (1/3 -1/2 cup is enough) and a few more raisins. Doesn't need any salt but a tablespoon or two of brandy makes it more interesting. Read More
Helpful
(8)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Ann
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2008
Useful but better with less sugar (1/3 -1/2 cup is enough) and a few more raisins. Doesn't need any salt but a tablespoon or two of brandy makes it more interesting. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Kris
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2019
Just 1/2 cp sugar and shy 1 1/2 raisins. Add a splash lemon juice. Read More
Samuel Ligo
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2014
Nice pie; my family enjoyed it and it was easy to make. I made two changes to the recipe. I cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup and I am glad that I did. I increased the raisins to 1 1/2 cup and may even take it up to two cups next time. Also next time I will add a splash of lemon juice or vanilla. Will definitely make again. I liked it better than those raisin pies that are just raisins sugar and corn starch. Read More
Advertisement
Annie Paris
Rating: 4 stars
04/10/2021
It was good. It needs something, nuts I think and next time I'll double the recepie because it only made half a pie lol. But the flavor and texture were very good. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022