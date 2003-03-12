Sour Cream Raisin Pie II

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a very old pie commonly found in the Midwest. Although most recipes call for dark raisins, this one uses sultanas ( golden raisins). Use real maple syrup for the right consistency ( Grade B if you can get it). Best to use sour cream that is not low fat or fat free.

By Kevin Ryan

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 10 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F ( 190 degrees C).

  • Roll out the pastry for the shell, and fit into a 10 inch pan. Sprinkle the raisins over the bottom of the crust.

  • Combine the egg yolks, egg, sour cream, syrup, sugar, nutmeg, vanilla, and flour in a bowl. Mix just until blended, not too much. Pour filling into the shell. Sprinkle a little more nutmeg on top. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool, and then chill the pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 47.3g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 151mg; sodium 191.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

NANCY TAYLOR
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
This was wonderful. My dad craves Sour Cream Raisin pie and I found this recipe and he just went crazy. So, now I am making him one for his birthday. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
WILLOWDANCE
Rating: 4 stars
04/25/2005
Very nice taste, and not too sweet. A must try for any raisen lover. Read More
Helpful
(4)
missabear
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2010
Good recipe. Had to bake for about twice as long as recommended. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
chenoatoney
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2012
Goes together so easily, it's beautiful. I used a sifter for the Nutmeg topping and sprinkled it on top that way (like you would with Powdered Sugar) then swirled it with a knife before baking! There's not a lot of sugar in the recipe so I was skeptical, but the Maple Syrup was JUST enough! Classic Old Time Sour Cream Raisin PIe! And better than some other recipes where you had to stove top everything first and then cool and then bake and then cool....so much simpler! Read More
Helpful
(1)
