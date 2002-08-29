Sour Cream Raisin Pie I
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 357.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.7g 9 %
carbohydrates: 45.6g 15 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 3 %
sugars: 30.4g
fat: 18.5g 29 %
saturated fat: 9.6g 48 %
cholesterol: 71.8mg 24 %
vitamin a iu: 434.2IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 13 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 2.7mg 4 %
folate: 22.3mcg 6 %
calcium: 86.2mg 9 %
iron: 1mg 5 %
magnesium: 16.7mg 6 %
potassium: 257.7mg 7 %
sodium: 224.8mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 166.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
