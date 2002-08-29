Sour Cream Raisin Pie I

Rating: 4.55 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A creamy raisin pie.

By Glenda

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Beat eggs, and add with 1 1/2 cups sour cream, raisins, and lemon juice to the saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Pour custard into pie shell. Cool.

    Advertisement

  • Spread remaining 1/2 cup sour cream over cooled filling. Refrigerate several hours, until thoroughly chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 71.8mg; sodium 224.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (12)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

PMALLORY
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
This is really really creamy and easy to bake. I think it was even better the second day! Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

CINDYLYNN17
Rating: 3 stars
08/30/2002
The comments I received from the people who ate this pie was "different! but very good". some say it tasted alittle like a cheesecake and one said it tasted like key lime. I have to admit that I've made pies that I liked better. I also think there were too many raisins in it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
PMALLORY
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
This is really really creamy and easy to bake. I think it was even better the second day! Read More
Helpful
(9)
PlaceOfYes
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2011
Tastes fantastic! I cooked the filling in the microwave stopping about every minute or so to stir. Cooked up great. Omitted the lemon juice and added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and nutmeg instead. Read More
Helpful
(5)
CINDYLYNN17
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2002
The comments I received from the people who ate this pie was "different! but very good". some say it tasted alittle like a cheesecake and one said it tasted like key lime. I have to admit that I've made pies that I liked better. I also think there were too many raisins in it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
American
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2012
Wonderful pie! Huge hit! Everyone loved it. Will make this again. Read More
kelly
Rating: 3 stars
12/08/2016
I wanted a more custard pudding like pie. Read More
horsewithnoname
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2016
Made to match recipe only change cooked both raisins golden and dark in bourbon This is a keeper. Read More
Advertisement
Sue Homan
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2014
I just made two of these pies for a potluck - they were very easy to make and smell delicious! Read More
DebbieWI
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2016
I made it as the recipe except I sprinkled the top with cinnamon sugar. Too many calories but I enjoyed it once (alot!) and took it to a church dinner. Read More
azsndvl87
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2014
deliciously different. made exactly as described and my whole family loved it. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022