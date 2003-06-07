Ice Cream Pie Shell
A great big crust that holds up very well to a large ice cream pie. Top with favorite ice cream and lots of gooey toppings.
I thought this was awesome!! Yes, do crush the cereal!!! I will definately make this again!!Read More
Make sure you crush the chocolate puffs first, because if you don't (like I didn't) it takes forever to get it to be crust consistancy.Read More
When I make my shell I use 2 cups rice krispies, 1/4 cup peanut butter, & 1/4 cup honey.....so good. Top it with vanilla ice cream then drizzle with chocolate syrup....yummy:) Today I had to use light corn syrup due to not enough honey...should be just as good...
Everyone loved this ice cream pie. I was looking for a recipe my mom used to make when I was little and this is the closest I could find. I used rice krispies instead of the chocolate puffs, they are small enough that you can leave them whole and not crush them, they were the perfect flavor and consistency. Next time I would mix the peanut butter and corn syrup together first. That would make the peanut butter a lot easier to mix in with the cereal. I put it in a 9x13 pan and froze it before adding softened ice cream and freezing again for another hour.
Made the peanut crumb apple pie in this base. It was extraordinary. Oh, I used cornflakes. My son called it the best apple pie in the whole world.
I made this with Reese's Peanut Butter Puffs and it took 6 cups to get the right consistency to press into a pie plate. I used it to make an ice cream pie so it didn't get baked - it went in the freezer. Was kind of hard to cut but wasn't hard to chew.
