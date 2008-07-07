Pineapple Sour Cream Pie
This is a refreshing and different sort of pie.
I made his recipe on a whim because I had found a can of crushed pineapple in the cabinet. I made it with a single recipe crust instead of graham cracker crust, and substituted brown sugar for the white sugar. Itcame out simply beautiful and was gobbled up by even my pickist eaters before a full 24 hours had passed! I will mke this again for sure!!!!Read More
I like the idea of this pie but on my first attempt at making it, the custard was just not what I expected. I didn't thicken well and tasted of flour. I measured exactly on all ingredients and cooked the custard even a minute or two ended up freezing it and serving it with whipped cream.Read More
What a great pie! And very easy too. The meringue cuts the tartness of the filling. I'll be making this again.
Pretty good pie, very simple to make. Don't try it if you don't like pineapple. I don't like meringue so I put whipped topping on it, and it was very good. I took it to work since no one at home but me likes pineapple, and my coworkers loved it. I will be making this again.
I found this to be an excellent pie. I used a baked pie dough crust vs. a graham crust. I made my topping with 5 egg whites.
I would give this 10 stars if I could!! Family LOVED this!!! I used vanilla yogart because i did not sour have cream. Just wonderful!!!!!
One of my favorites
Very rarely make any time of cream pie (except lemon) but the sour cream takes this into another realm - don't changr a thing because this is perfect. Invite your friends if it is too big for 2.
This is delicious..I went right by the recipe and it was great..
This is one of my Gramma's specialty recipes; it is neat to see it on here, too! I put the entire can of pineapple (juice and all) into the mix, and cut the eggs back to two... put into two graham cracker crusts, allow to completely cool, and then top with whipped cream. SUPER yummy!!
This pie is the best pie ever! Was so hard to stop eating it, and the kids kept begging for it.
Fantastic Pie!!! The family loved it. They couldn't stop eating it. I made it exactly as the recipe stated and it turned out great.
This pie was outrageous. The sour cream pineapple combo is to die for. I swapped coconut extract for the vanilla in the meringue (which flopped.) Next time I'd try five egg whites, and practice a bit more on my technique. Despite my err on the meringue, our friends all raved about it. This pie is a great choice for using up cans of pineapple in the pantry, and an even better reason to buy it!
Made it as directed, found it a little sweet would definitely make again but reduce the sugar and I used pie crust. I also had a can of peaches in the pantry, so made it as directed but substituted for peaches. They were both super yummy....
A must make. We do not like merigaine- so I made it with cool whip and every bite was eaten
Fantastic. Used the juice and made deep dish pies. My family and clients loved it!
This pie is delicious! I searched for sour cream recipes when I realized I had 3 16 oz containers about to expire in the fridge and thought I'd give this a try. I can't wait to make it for summer, very light and refreshing. I used a pre-made graham cracker crust (who can pass it up for .95 cents at Aldi)and I think the combination of the graham with the filling was perfect! The meringue top also complemented nicely but I could see using whipped cream, also. Next time I make this I may be adventurous and try adding some shredded coconut. Thanks for sharing this easy and YUMMY recipe!
Made this today for a bake sale at church. Although, I only got to lick the empty bowls, I can attest to this recipe being outstanding. I just might buy it back. The only adjustment I made to the recipe is that I used a 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple because I did not have a 15 oz. on hand. It came out perfect. I'll be making this again for sure.
My husband's favorite dessert. I've made it for years just as the recipe is.
