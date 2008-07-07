Pineapple Sour Cream Pie

This is a refreshing and different sort of pie.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Separate the eggs.

  • Combine 3/4 cup white sugar, flour, salt, crushed pineapple, sour cream, and lemon juice in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the mixture is thick and bubbly. Gradually pour the cooked pineapple mixture into the beaten egg yolks, whisking constantly; return mixture to the saucepan. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, for 2 to 3 minutes longer. Remove from heat and let cool.

  • Beat egg whites, vanilla and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Gradually stir in the remaining 1/3 cup sugar and continue to beat egg whites until stiff and glossy.

  • Spoon cooled filling into graham wafer crust and top with the meringue. Bake in preheated oven for 12 minutes or until golden. Let pie cool and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 59.4g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 82.4mg; sodium 358.1mg. Full Nutrition
