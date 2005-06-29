Meringue Crust
This is one of my favorite crusts. The meringue shell can be filled with cream and fruit or whatever you like!
Excellent crust - just perfect combination of chewy & crisp. HOWEVER, we must spray PAM in the pie plate prior to spreading the meringue. I was hesitant to spray it for fear the meringue would break down, or not spread, but the absence of PAM makes it impossible to get out of the pan. Will make again tomorrow and use PAM - it will surely turn out better than without it. GREAT crust though.Read More
Cut the sugar in half and don't make on a humid day.Read More
I used this to make individual meringue shells for Raspberry Schaum Torte. Baked them at 275 degees for 45 minutes. Because I made these ahead of time, it gave the shells plenty of time to dry out and once it was time for dessert it was a snap to assemble and serve.
Awesome, FAB-U-LOUS! Easy and perfect. I didn't have cream of tartar and it still came out great. Used the Pam like previous reveiwer said. We are a gluten free household, so this is such a delight to have a crust and be able to use the fruits of season for deserts. The toughest testers - 3 pre-teen boys... all said they liked the crust. I put peaches on it that I had made with a gelatin while the crust was baking and setting. Drizzled creamy sour cream over it and dusted with cinamon! A total keeper.
This is a great recipe!! I filled the shell with lightly sweetened raspberries and topped with whipped cream. It was a hit! Note: Don't try to use Splenda instead of sugar- it doesn't work.
A tip where you need not use a cooking spray. Place a large dollop of the prepared egg white meringue onto a cookie sheet lined with a flattened out sheet of a large brown paper bag like the kind from the grocery store. Using the bottom of a soup spoon to form a cavity in the center of the dollop, you can then bake as prescribed. My mom used to call these "Meringue Shells" and filled them just before being served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with semi sweetened fresh raspberries. The shells will release fairly easy from the brown paper after cooking and drying out.
Wish I would have used PAM too but other than that, I filled it with lemon custard and it was awesome. The crust is like cotton candy.. Melts in your mouth.
Turned out great! I didn't bake it for quite as long as the recipe called for (I was worried it was too long) but the crust ended up coming out slightly underdone. So- bake it for the full time! I'm filling it with the pastry cream from this site and plan to top it with strawberries!
This recipe filled 16 tart shells. I baked at 275°F for 45 minutes, then left in the oven for 1 hour. I filled with an almond/cherry custard 1 hour before serving, and the meringue was already getting soft and sticky. By the time 2 hours had passed, all the tarts had to be eaten with a spoon. Awesome recipe but I will fill the shell(s) just before serving next time. Spray a generous amount of cooking spray. With just a split second spray, some of the meringue still wanted to stick to the tart shells. Luckily,I thought to pop the meringue out of the shells before serving (then reinsert) so guests wouldn't have to battle with the tarts. Several people went home with the recipe. Thanks for sharing! :)
Delicious, easy, and just the right amount of sweetness.
This crust is especially nice with a lemon chiffon filling. I knew it as Lemon Angel Pie when I worked at the Bomber in Milwaukie, OR. Yum!
I tried this because I hate trying to make regular pie crust. I used instant chocolate pudding inside. It was good, but I think it might be better if I used a lemon pudding so that it would be similar to a lemon meringue pie. All in all, not too bad.
Great recipe and very easy if you use the merinque powder!!
Pefect for my key lime pie recipe
I wanted to make meringues nests for a lite dessert and this fit the need.
This was great, filled it with chocolate mousse and whipped cream, and made a winderful dessert.
I use this recipe often, usually doubling or tripling. Works well on parchment paper. I use as individual shells and fill with custard, fruit, whipped cream, whatever is handy. Extra special when flavored with rose extract and tinted pink for weddings! Versatile recipe, and delicious! Thanks! Tip: works best on sunny, dry days. High humidity makes them chewy. Use airtight containers!
So easy to make, yet so elegant! A silicone baking mat is a must, and you will have no issues at all with sticking if you use one. I piped the meringue onto the baking mat using a pastry bag fitted with a Wilton 1M tip, and baked at 275 degrees for 30 minutes. I noticed they were starting to brown slightly, so I decreased the oven to 250 for another 15 minutes. Left the meringues in the oven until ready to serve. Such a pretty dessert, and one that I'll be making again! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this looking for an alternative pie crust. I am terrible at making pie crusts. I don't know what I am doing so wrong, but anyway, I wanted to try this. So I created this, and then I made lemon curd, mixed my fresh picked wild blackberries into the curd, then I beat some heavy whipping cream with vanilla, sugar and cream of tartar to put on top of my fruit curd. This turns out to be one of my absolute best heavenly desserts ever! I will post the recipe for others to try.
made this with a lemon cream filling. So much easier than making a 'regular' pie crust Rave reviews. Friends asked for recipe. will DEFINITELY make again. Need to serve right away, however, left overnight and the crust got the tiniest bit soggy, but still fabu.
I took out the salt and exchanged the vanilla essence for mint essence, the sugar for castor sugar. I have a therma fan oven so I baked it on 110°C until it was just done then put the heat off and kept the fan going for half an hour. They were perfect. Because I live in South Africa our vanilla essence are dark it made the meringues dark, and the salt gave it a bitter taste. My customer was very happy with the minty one's. I want to try different flavors next time to make meringue kisses.
Nom-nom-nom-nom-nom-nom-nom. ;)
This is perfect! Makes 4 individual shells or 1 lg. Line baking sheet with either brown paper bag or parchment paper. No oil or spray necessary.
Good. Doubled the recipe and spread it out on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Added a teaspoon of white vinegar. Whip 2 cups of cream and spread on top. Add berries.
It tastes really good but was really really chewy
Wonderful. Made this for some gluten intolerant friends and loved it so much I will make it for myself again and again!
I loved the texture of this crust. A little cruchy, a little chewy. However, USE NON-STICK SPRAY. This does not come out of the pan easily.
I tried making this twice and it didn’t turn out either time. My meringue never gets fluffy. I tried with carton egg whites and with separating the whites myself. Neither worked. Not sure what I’m doing wrong. What is white sugar? Regular sugar right?
