Meringue Crust

This is one of my favorite crusts. The meringue shell can be filled with cream and fruit or whatever you like!

8
1 9-inch meringue crust
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt until soft peaks form. Add vanilla; slowly beat in sugar until very stiff and glossy. Spread meringue mixture into a 9-inch pie plate to form a shell.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes. Turn the oven off; leave meringue in oven for 1 hour. Let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 12.7g; sodium 86.6mg. Full Nutrition
