Cornflake Crust

A crust made from breakfast cereal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix cornflakes, sugar, and butter or margarine together thoroughly. Press into an 8 or 9 inch pie plate. Chill.

119 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 92.4mg. Full Nutrition
