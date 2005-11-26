Cornflake Crust
A crust made from breakfast cereal.
A crust made from breakfast cereal.
I LOVE this crust! My mom made it to go with the orange blossom pie also found on this web-site.Read More
I don't think I did, but perhaps I mis-measured something, because my crust came out horribly. There was too little to cover my standard pie plate with a nice thick crust and what was there did not hold together well. Too bad. My mom used to make banana cream pie with a cornflake crust when I was growing up and it was my favorite. She lost her recipe so I gave this a try. Oh well.Read More
I LOVE this crust! My mom made it to go with the orange blossom pie also found on this web-site.
I didnt have any vanilla waffers nor did I have any graham crackers so I used my corn flakes well..honey bunches of oats is what I had for my cheese cake crust....so I made it....and it came out so good...it's like a granola bar with thick chewy, creamy good ness....i recommend this to anyone for a last min crust use!!!! Yummy
not a bad crust, however next time I need to grind my flakes finer, that will make a big difference, but still a great crust, defenitely chill as recommended before use.
I have been looking for this recipe for years. I love it. I think the mistake made by some is probably that the cornflake measurement is after they are crushed which more than triples the amount of cereal. Thank you so much for posting this. It is one my mother used when I was a child.
Great recipe but I think why many people here have a problem is because in the recipe it calls for 11/2 cups of cornflakes but they mean crushed cornflakes. Hope this helps
I don't think I did, but perhaps I mis-measured something, because my crust came out horribly. There was too little to cover my standard pie plate with a nice thick crust and what was there did not hold together well. Too bad. My mom used to make banana cream pie with a cornflake crust when I was growing up and it was my favorite. She lost her recipe so I gave this a try. Oh well.
My first attempt turned out delicious, it was very crumbly, but I will try it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections