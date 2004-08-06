Coconut Crust

41 Ratings
This makes for a different type of pie.

Recipe by Carol

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie crust
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix coconut and butter or margarine together. Press mixture into an 8 or 9 inch pie plate.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 15 minutes, or until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 70.2mg. Full Nutrition
