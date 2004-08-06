Coconut Crust
This makes for a different type of pie.
This crust is so good. I did add 1/2 C. more coconut for a thicker crust, then made a chocolate coconut filling with almonds and a whipped cream topping. Oh my!! Almost better than..well, it was really good.Read More
I found this didn't make enough crust to thinly line a regular sized Pyrex glass pie plate. I think this recipe should be 'doubled' or 'one and one halved'. I also found that the crust didn't stay on the bottom of my pie. After filling it with filling and baking the pie the crust floated throughout the pie and mixed into the filling. I think this crust should only be used for non-baked pies, the kind that you fill and refrigerate not bake. On the positive side, this was quick, and only two ingredients. Not a lot of butter in it either.Read More
This crust is so good. I did add 1/2 C. more coconut for a thicker crust, then made a chocolate coconut filling with almonds and a whipped cream topping. Oh my!! Almost better than..well, it was really good.
This crust is just too yummy! I used 1 and 1/4 cup of dried unsweetened coconut from the healthfood store, and 1/4 cup of the sweetened angel flake coconut. I combined the coconut and butter in my food processor. The crust turned out wonderfully crisp and almost cookie like. (Just not as sweet.) Wonderful with sugar free pudding as a filling. What a treat!
This crust is wonderful! I've used it with the Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie recipe that appears elsewhere on the site. It's a dynamite combo!
this crust is simple and tastes amazing!! The only thing I would do is spray the pie plate with cooking spray..mine stuck a little.
Used this as a crust for low carb chocolate mousse--AWESOME! I toasted it in the oven until it was golden brown all over and it was really good. I used unsweetened coconut and made no changes to the recipe.
TOTALLY TO DIE FOR!!!!! WE'RE ON LOW CARBS. I LISTENED TO OTHERS SUGGESTIONS: USED UNSWEETENED COCONUT & 1/2 C. MORE [ALSO ADDED 2 TBL. MORE BUTTER]& 3 PACKETTES EQUAL,POURED IN SUGAR FREE COOKED CHOCOLATE PUDDING, AND TOPPED WITH 1 8 OZ. CREAM WHIPPED SWEETENED WITH 3 PKTS. OF EQUAL,AND SPRINKLED TOP WITH 1 C. CHOPPED & TOASTED ALMONDS. NEXT TIME, I WOULD OMIT THE EXTRA 1/2 C. COCONUT-----I'D LIKE THE CRUST A LITTLE THINNER.AND BY-THE-WAY.......... THIS WAS BETTER THAN YOU KNOW WHAT!!!!!!!!!!
RAVE RAVE RAVE REVIEWS AT OUR VERY HARD TO PLEASE FAMILY HOLIDAY DINNER. I used this crust with an instant cocount pudding mix (1 1/2 cups of milk instead of 2) and 1/2 cup of cool-whip topped off with more cool whip and flaked coconut. YUMMY!
Let's start by saying: I love coconut. So I was in heaven. I gave this recipe a four just because it didn't get very crispy. It didn't really matter, it just wasn't exactly what I was expecting. I filled it with homemade coconut cream pie and it tasted fabulous. I'll definitely be using it again.
Easy!!! Just made homemade vanilla pudding and whipping cream and had a coconut cream pie.
It was awesome! If your watching your carbs this is a great substution for a graham cracker crust. Fill it with sugar free pudding and viola! a cream pie that has fewer carbs and calories!
This was delicious! I made it as a crust for an ice cream pie. I put a thin layer of ganache on top of the crust, followed by chocolate ice cream and finished it off with whipped topping. It was like a Mounds bar ice cream pie. Someone told me this was actually the *best* crust they ever tasted!
It seems that reviewers report very good results when using this two-ingredient pie crust recipe for chilled fillings, but poorer results when using it with pie fillings that get baked. I suspect that the reason is simple: the second baking has the effect of melting the butter or margarine off of the coconut flakes, thereby eliminating what essentially otherwise serves (when chilled and hardened) as the crust's structural "mortar" or "glue," or its main source of rigidity. So, when using this recipe for baked pie fillings, I suggest adding to the crust ingredients a beaten egg white or two before the blind baking of the crust (that is, before the initial baking, while empty). The resulting structure ought to survive the second baking.
What a great idea! Made this as the crust for a lemon meringue pie and it was a big hit. Did use 2 cups coconut with 5 tablespoons butter and 3 tablespoons Splenda and then followed the instructions. Thanks, Carol, for sharing this.
Two ingredients,this is what I am talking about!!! We don't need a lot of the ingred. in recipes we make to make them good. Will be making this again and can't wait to send it to my mom. She loves coconut.
I made this crust for a gluten-free coconut pie. Even my gluten eating family thought it was better than a shortbread crust. It was so easy. As another reviewer suggested, I put the ingredients in the food processor before pressing into the pie plate and baking.
I fell in love with this type of pie crust at a little diner in Ohio years ago in a French Silk pie. I melted the butter, and doubled the recipe, as it didn't look like quite enough, but I ended up with a bit too much on the bottom, which made it chewy, like a Mounds bar once it sat in the fridge overnight. Everyone else thought it was nice to have it chewy on the bottom and crispy on the sides, but next time I will make sure to not layer the bottom too thickly, as I like it crispy all over. Really outstanding recipe.
This crust was amazing..especially when paired with the Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie another reader mentioned. That pie, along with this crust put me on a new level with my husband. Next time, I will double the recipe for the crust for a thicker crust. Amazingly good.
This was great!!! After baking, I added sugar- free chocolate pudding with a little lite whipped cream and some slivered almonds. It was a hit at a barbeque I went to.
I toasted the coconut first and reduced baking time to 9 minutes. I was thinking about adding nuts too for a dark chocolate pudding pie.
Made as written. Not very sweet, but will make again and experiment with adding splenda. Thanks!
The crust fell apart on me. When I sliced in to my Thanksgiving pumpkin pie and went to serve the piece, I could not get the crust to stay together. It gets points for taste, though!
I just love coconut!
Beautiful. You can make it vegan by substituting 3T unrefined coconut oil for the butter - even more intense coconut flavor. I do agree that the author should have specified unsweetened coconut flakes.
I made this with un-sweetened, dried coconut that I reconstituted with warm water. Toyed with the idea of adding splenda but ended up not. It complimented my pineapple pie perfectly. Next time though I will not reconstitute the coconut as my crust did not get as brown and crispy as I would have liked.
This was great! I accidentally purchased grated coconut and it still worked fine. I got unsweetened coconut but added a teaspoon of vanilla. Then I baked it as instructed. I combined it with the really popular Coconut Cream Pie on this site and it was delicious!
This is an amazing alternative to wheat-based pie crusts. I mix coconut milk with pudding mix and it makes the most awesome chocolate-coconut pudding pie on the planet. My vegan friends emphatically agree.
It wasn't quite as crunchy as I remember,from when I made it as a teenager. Maybe coconut was different then-everything else was! I am going to experiment to see what I am missing. The recipe is fine...my memories are just fooling me. Any suggestions? For the pie,not my memories!
I'm sorry Carol. I've never rated a recipe so low but I was really looking forward to the final product and was hugely disappointed. I followed the recipe to the letter but was left with overly dark edges and the bottom of the pie was soft and not at all what one would consider a pie crust. Thank you for sharing though.
Healthiest alternative to bread, I customized it completely will be posting butter free version. I've used as an alternate to bread and flour for several recipes
AMAZING!! You can use this with just about any pie filling.
I must have done something wrong...there was a lot of coconut, and so the top of the crust got toasted, but the bottom stayed untoasted--causing it to fall apart on me. And it was simply just way too rich. Like I said, it could be very possible that I did something wrong, but it's two ingredients!!
Made coconut cream pie for Mother's Day. It was a big hit. I did bake about five minutes longer to brown the coconut a little more.
Yummy, this is a wonderful crust. And on a low carb diet you need something yummy, lol. "MMM THIS IS GOOD."
Slightly over-toasted it the first time, but still delicious! Putting it in a 9x13 with chocolate pudding & coolwhip -yum!
