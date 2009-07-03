Chocolate Wafer Crust

4.6
38 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A lovely crust to go with some of your favorites.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie crust
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix crumbs and melted butter or margarine until well blended. Press into an 8 or 9 inch pie plate. Chill until firm.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 183.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022