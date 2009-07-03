Chocolate Wafer Crust
A lovely crust to go with some of your favorites.
If you are using Oreos, it takes about 16 cookies to make 1.5 cups of crumbsRead More
I used 25 oreos, and I put them in the food processor to make them almost as fine as dust! I used 6 Tbsp butter, and cooked the crust at 375 for 10 minutes. (my pie is a no-bake pie, so I had to cook the crust first).Read More
I used chocolate graham crackers and this turned out very good. I decided to bake it (375 for 7 minutes) just to ensure that the crust would stay together since I didn't think refrigeration would hold it together when serving. However, I didn't spray the pie pan, thus the crust stuck to the bottom. I plan to try it again, still baking it, but making sure I prepare the pan before hand so that the crust will come out easily.
This makes a really good chocolate crust. Be sure to use the big dark chocolate wafers that are cello-wrapped on top with their bottoms in a yellow box (I think they're Nabisco). They really put this recipe over the top.
I used Oreos to make this crust. It was quite simple to make--- as easy as buying a crust at the grocery store--- and tasted yummy, too!
I made this with a peanut butter pie. it was perfect. I used reduced-fat nabsico chocolate wafers. Mmmm, so good. I liked the crust better than the pie, and the pie was GOOD. (Note: it's about 50 wafers)
This was really tasty, I used the Nabisco chocolate wafers and it turned out great. However, I dropped one star because it sticks alot to thje pie plate, would wokr out better if used in a tin or a disposable pie tin, don't uyse in a deep dish plate like I did. Also, could be improved be a couple of tablespoons of sugar.
great for cheesecake
I cannot find chocolate wafers around here so I also used chocolate graham crackers. I do not bake my crust. I use it for peanut butter pie and it is so yummy and delicious!
This is EXACTLY what I needed for the Creamy Peanut Butter Pie I also found on this site. I didn't want to spend two bucks on a pre-made crumb crust when I could make one at home. I used Mother's Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies for this and ground them in my blender, as I don't have a food processor. Worked like a charm! Only issue I had was when I added the melted butter, it seemed really too wet, so I had to grind up another six cookies to soak up the moisture. Wasn't a huge deal. I stuck this in my freezer for about a half hour to hurry-firm it so I could make the rest of the pie.
I gave this four stars because it tasted good, but didn't hold together very well. It was extremely crumbly and I think it needed more butter. I used chocolate graham crackers though, so maybe they need more butter to hold together than the wafers do. Just couldn't find chocolate wafers at my grocer :(
I could not find chocolate cookie crumbs at my grocery store and I didn't want to use oreos so I used crushed chocolate graham crackers and added 2 tablespoons brown sugar. I used this crust for a chocolate silk pie and everyone loved it. I would add a picture but it keeps giving me an error when I try. Sorry.
This was a great way for me to use up leftover Christmas cookies. I went a little crazy baking and had way too many goodies leftover, so I groung all the cookies up in my food processor, froze them. When I wanted to make a pie crust, I followed this recipe, using my frozen crumbs. What a snap to make!
Love this recipe, and it couldn't be simpler. I used chocolate graham crackers because I couldn't find the nabisco chocolate wafers. I added about 1/8 cup of sugar to my crushed grahams before adding the melted butter. I used this as the crusted for a mocha mud pie made with coffee and chocolate ice cream. It was wonderful!
This makes an awesome crust and is very versatile depending on what type of cookie you use. I used homemade chocolate chunk cookie crumbs; ground up in my food processor, and six tablespoons was WAY too much butter. I think it was because of the moisture already in the cookies. On my second batch, I used about 2 1/2 tablespoons and it was perfect! The crust didn't crumble too much and tasted great. It worked in the place of an oreo crust for my pudding pie. Thanks for the recipe!
this was so easy to make and tasted good!!!
Delicious. I will never buy a store bought crust again.
I only had oreos to make my crust, and this was the closest recipe I could find on here. I started with the given proportions for butter:crumbs and needed to add more cookies. I'm not surprised as the cream filling must have some sort of fat in it (never read the label, it's probably better if I don't). I've made lots of graham cracker crusts before so I just added/mixed until it had the slightly wet texture and held together well. Oddly enough, it stuck to the bottom of the pan. I am not sure if it's because the cookies absorbed butter after mixing, or the cream reacted somehow, or because it wasn't baked. I will keep experimenting because it was an amazingly good crust. Thanks for sharing :)
This tasted good but, I used real butter and they came out extremely greasy--I used cupcake liners, and the pans and the liners were soaked in a puddle of grease. Maybe margarine would have worked better?
I crushed Oreo cookies with a rolling pin, but they were really chunky. I will use a food procesor next time.
Simple and successful! Used with the Peanut Butter pie, and it was delicious.
Used 18 Oreo cookies that I put through my food processor for a fine crumb. I also only used 3 tablspns of the melted butter which was plenty. Made a 8' crust. Very good!
Quick, easy...YUMMY! Thanks so much.
FYI: 2 pkg's chocolate graham crackers (out of the three total in one box) make 3 cups crumbs. Add 12 T. melted butter & press into a 9x13 pan. Very, very good!
I ended up using only about half the butter because I had double-stuffed oreos on hand for the cookie part. I came out excellent, not too rich or hard and it worked great with the peanut butter pie filling I made.
I used gluten free chocolate cookies and butter. 6T was way too much butter. It didn't pack into the bottom of the spring form like I had anticipated. Hopefully once the butter hardens in the freezer it will not be so gooey. I will try again but add butter until desired consistency.
Good pie. No cookies in the pudding and less cookies on top of whipped cream. Very rich and sweet.
Used Choc grahams crackers
I prefer to use chocolate graham crackers but the store was out so I used chocolate teddy grahams. Delicious!
I also made this using the Nabisco chocolate wafers. I made the pie crust for a peanut butter pie for my wife on Mother's day. The crust did stick to the pie plate, but honestly it wasn't a big deal. The crust was delicious! I won't buy ready made pie crusts anymore. Simple to make, & delicious. Perhaps I could have used more nonstick spray on the pie plate. I used very little & spread it around the plate with a paper towel.
Perfect crust for an ice cream pie. Just soften your ice cream of choice, fill the crust. I used caramel ice cream topping w/ Chocolate topping . Harden the ice cream in freezer. It was great. Could use your favorite flavors.
Sweet and crunchy. It tasted great with a strawberry mousse.
