Chocolate Wafer Crust

I only had oreos to make my crust, and this was the closest recipe I could find on here. I started with the given proportions for butter:crumbs and needed to add more cookies. I'm not surprised as the cream filling must have some sort of fat in it (never read the label, it's probably better if I don't). I've made lots of graham cracker crusts before so I just added/mixed until it had the slightly wet texture and held together well. Oddly enough, it stuck to the bottom of the pan. I am not sure if it's because the cookies absorbed butter after mixing, or the cream reacted somehow, or because it wasn't baked. I will keep experimenting because it was an amazingly good crust. Thanks for sharing :)