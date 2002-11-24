Graham Cracker Crust I

This really should be illegal its so good. I made one exactly per directions and baked it 7 minutes, then the next day I realized that since I was making a pumpkin cheesecake and shouldn't have baked it 7 minutes but just refrigerated it for an hour (since I would be baking the cheesecake for 40 minutes) I broke it apart in the springform and tasted it to make another in the empty pan. Well that the was the beginning of the end, since I stood there over the pan and then proceeded to eat 1/2 of it every single mouthful saying, "omg, yummm"... so ya. This is perfect! PS. You will be happy to know I kept the mistake (the other 1/2 of the crust) in a ziplock for later cookie eating, so nothing went to waste :)