Graham Cracker Crust I

This goes great with many pies.

By deleteduser

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie crust
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, melted butter or margarine, and cinnamon until well blended . Press mixture into an 8 or 9 inch pie plate.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 7 minutes. Cool. If recipe calls for unbaked pie shell, just chill for about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 156.6mg. Full Nutrition
