Graham Cracker Crust I
This goes great with many pies.
Simple, simple, simple I doubled for a 9 x 13" recipe and omitted the cinnamon.... Great / simple / easy The best recipes are all of these...and this one was. EnjoyRead More
I must be in the minority. This was a little too wet and gooey for me, so I added one more cup of crushed cinnamon grahams. After I tried it, I couldn't get past the crunch-crunch of the sugar. It ruined the flavor of my pie. This crust recipe isn't for me.Read More
I live in New Zealand where they don't have graham crackers, so I substituted whole wheat digestive biscuits. It turned out better than any store-bought crust I've ever had!
I used this crust in Pumpkin Pie this Thanksgiving. Now I really know what a "rave review" is! My Grandmother called her sister to give her this recipe, the pie vanished, and I got called (several times) to remind me to make it again for Christmas - wow. Also, I accidentally double baked the crust on accident (baked it and then realized the other recipe called for an unbaked pie shell)- not to worry! Cover the exposed edges and bake away, it actually carmelizes even more...mmmmm!
Simple. Yummy. However I overbaked it once and it was hard as a rock -- so be careful!
Replicating a useful comment I followed: 1 plastic package of crackers = 1.5 cups. Put them in a plastic freezer bag and smash with rolling pin. Add butter and smoosh around in bag to mix. Use the bag to pat the crumbs down into the pan. No mess.
Delicious pie crust. Much better than store bought. I used McVitie's Digestive Biscuits (British) and the crust turned out great. The other changes I made were to increase the crumbled cookies/biscuits to 2 cups and increased the butter to 8 tablespoons. It turned out great!
great for cheesecakes and strawberry pie
Easy to make and it tastes great. I used my food processor to break up one package of graham crackers from a box. I used this crust for the "Easy Key Lime Pie I" and "Mini Cheesecakes I" Just wonderful.
Perfect. I can't imagine purchasing another pre-made graham cracker crust. This recipe is simple and delicious. Ideal for lemon ice box or key lime pie. I've even used it as a topping for yogurt.
This really should be illegal its so good. I made one exactly per directions and baked it 7 minutes, then the next day I realized that since I was making a pumpkin cheesecake and shouldn't have baked it 7 minutes but just refrigerated it for an hour (since I would be baking the cheesecake for 40 minutes) I broke it apart in the springform and tasted it to make another in the empty pan. Well that the was the beginning of the end, since I stood there over the pan and then proceeded to eat 1/2 of it every single mouthful saying, "omg, yummm"... so ya. This is perfect! PS. You will be happy to know I kept the mistake (the other 1/2 of the crust) in a ziplock for later cookie eating, so nothing went to waste :)
It was frustrating pressing the mixture into the pie plate because it was so crumbly. Even when it was baked as directed and chilled for hours, it was still crumbly and fell apart when I cut into it. It's actually quite tasty but personally, not worth the disappointment. -I made this recipe again. I added a few extra tablespoons of butter to hold it together well. I overcooked it by a couple minutes but it was quite tasty and didn't fall apart. Next time I'll do the same but I won't overcook it. (= Thank you for the yummy recipe!
This crust is indeed a keeper but honestly I think the amount of pie crust is pithy. I prefer a crust that is a bit crustier. Therefore I use an entire box of crackers. You could probably use most of the box except two crackers because I had a bit leftover. I use an entire stick of butter and 1/3 c. of sugar. It makes a delicious, crustier crust. The crust appears to withstand some ingredients such as a pudding pie a bit better. I recognize that many home chefs / cooks will say that this is TOO MUCH crust but it's a matter of taste. I think these crusts are too thin and don't give the contents enough support.
Brown sugar instead of white, (or half brown and half white), tastes wonderful. :)
I used this for a no bake lemon cream cheese pie from this site. I cut down the sugar to 2 tablespoons and it was just sweet enough. I will never use a storebought graham cracker crust again. Thanks for the great recipe!
GREAT with the key lime vii recipe on this site!
Great recipe. Been making my own crusts for years. I also substitute chocolate Graham crackers, chocolate animal crackers for a nice chocolate crust fir cheesecakes etc. Also can use any cookies processed and add ground nuts for added flavor. Great way to use leftover cookies and crackers
If made with Whole Foods organic cinnamon graham crackers, there is no need for the sugar or cinnamon. This makes it a 2 ingredient recipe! Also, try organic butter, it is so much better than conventional.
Good, but a little too sweet. I will make it again, but will add less sugar. I used one package of graham crackers out of the three that came in the box, as another reviewer did, rather than measure the crumbs, and it worked just fine.
SO easy! I did as one reviewer suggested and used a gallon-sized plastic bags to crush the crackers, mix in the sugar, and add the melted butter. It's got to be simple for me to like it, and this is! Yummy, too.
A good go-to recipe for graham cracker crust. I reduced the amount of sugar and omitted the cinnamon. For ease in preparing the crust, I pressed a measuring cup around the edges to smooth and even out the crust.
It was my first time making my own graham cracker crust and it came out perfect. My husband and kids we're very impressed. Will be making my own crust from now on. I think I'll try chocolate cookies next time.
I will give this 5 stars for taste, however it came out a little too "wet." I don't know if I did something wrong but it wasn't a total flop. I made this with a New York Cheesecake and it complimented it nicely... Just a little too sticky for me.
I love this. I never realized how easy (or cheap!) it was to make a graham cracker crust. I'll never buy the store bought again. I like to add a full tablespoon of cinnamon to the crust for extra flavor. It could also use a little more butter, but I usually don't add it because of the amount of butter used inside the crust!
The best graham cracker recipe out there. Trust me I tried like 20.
I made this with chocolate graham crackers instead and it came out delicious with me homemade cheescake! super easy!
Excellent. I used 7 T of butter and 1/4 cup sugar. One sleeve of graham crackers fills an 8" crust. UPDATE: Seven T of butter was too much (for me), seemed a bit greasy. Next time I will go with six as stated! I use salted butter, so next time will use the 1/3 cup of sugar also. AND use a quality Graham cracker. Just a reminder to use the recipe as stated and THEN make changes!
Absolutely loved it. My entire family loves it too. Its very simple to make. Its good with and without the cinnamon. My only thing: DO NOT PRE-BAKE!! My first time trying this I tried that and I became a gooey mess in my pie pan. When I tried again I chilled it for about an hour then I baked it with the cheesecake in it and it was perfect. Will continue to use this
very easy to make. This was my very first homade graham cracker crust. It came out very nice. I used this with the cheese cake cup recipe on this site and it was great. I to have any easy way of breaking up the crackers....two hyper 2 year olds and some plastic bags.
It turned out perfect although I had to replace the Graham Crackers as they are not available in Germany. If you are from Europe: Try British Digestives or German Hobbits (Brandt). You would have to use less sugar as they are already rather sweet themselves. I used 2 Tablespoons. I'm going to stick to this recipe.
I left out the sugar as Graham Crackers are full of it anyway. Wouldn't want to add more, it was not missed. I also used salted butter, which in my opinion goes well with the sweetness of the crust and the Key Lime Pie I used it for.
I cut sugar in half.
I blended some ginger snaps and dare cinnamon cookies together instead of using graham crackers. Followed the same recipe and used it with a pumpkin pie cheesecake. MAN was it good!
Delicious and easy. I followed another users suggestion to put exactly one packaged section (out of the 3 sections in one graham cracker box) in a freezer bag and ground it with a can of soup. It was so easy and not time consuming. I also cut the sugar to 1/4 cup. This was PERFECT! and went really well with my banana cream pie.
If you try this you will NEVER buy another one of those already made crust. One graham cracker sleeve is just about 1 1/2 cups to save you some time.
I needed 9x13, so as others suggested I used 2 packages of honey maid graham's with 12 Tbl melted butter. My final dessert will be very sweet so I only added a heaping 1/3 C sugar. Perfect!
so easy and so good. i used this recipe for a key lime pie (without the cinnamon) and it was perfect. i used saran wrap to pack it in nice and evenly and get a smooth finish. i cooked it a little longer, about 10 minutes, for a nice crisp crust. the first time i used it i let it set overnight and it had a firmer texture, which i liked. the second time i put my pie filling in it not long after it had cooled and although it got rave reviews i felt like the texture was more to my liking the first time.
The perfect graham cracker crust. I didn't change anything and didn't bake it, just used it for a cheesecake. But it was sweet, crumbly, yet stuck together like it was supposed to...it made enough for one pie for me, so if you are making two pies, double it! Oh and I forgot, I didn't use the cinnamon, but the crust is really good when you throw some nuts into your food processor and use that in replacement for half of the graham cracker crumbs. =)
I baked this WONDERFUL crust at 350 degrees for 6 minutes, shut the oven off and let it in the oven for another 2 minutes. I added less than a teaspoon of melted margarine per pie. Used this crust with No Bake Peanut Butter Pie. Awesome recults.
Exceptional crust! As many reviews have suggested, I too used the Nabisco Honey Maid Graham Crackers. I used my food processor to pulverize the Graham crackers, it was quick and easy. I used light brown sugar instead of the white sugar. The subtle molasses flavor in the brown sugar added the flavor profile I was looking for in a Graham cracker crust. I didn't use the cinnamon. I chilled the crust for an hour without baking and used this as the crust for Chantal's New York Cheesecake recipe. The result was excellent, by far the best Graham cracker crust my family and I have tasted. The 14.4 oz. package of Honey Maid Graham Crackers on the store shelves today contains 3 sleeves of crackers and yields almost 3 cups of crumbs, each sleeve is approximately 1 cup. Food manufacturers are continually downsizing pack and product sizes, so this info may soon be obsolete.
Absolutley delicious!!!! I wanted something sweet to eat and alll i had were graham crackers so I made this crust to eat by itself. It was wonderful. I almost made myself sick because I just couldnt stop eating it! I ate almost the whole crust by myself!
works every time! Thanks! Used it with the COOL 'N EASY Strawberry pie - yum!
I used 1 cup of graham crackers and 1/2 cup of kellogg's crumbs For a more crunchy texture.
Used Honey Maid Cinnamon flavor graham crackers, which were the perfect flavor for a pumpkin cheesecake crust. I would add a dash of salt next time to balance the sweetness, but otherwise, it was perfect. Baking the crust kept it from getting soggy. Final results... excellent.
If you grind the crumbs super fine, they absorb the butter better, so it will be less wet. Works awesomely for pumpkin pie.
very easy. i used the chill/ no bake method for a no bake cream cheese pie. worked great. everyone at my luncheon raved. this will be my new go to dessert
It seemed to always need just a bit more butter.
I used vanilla waffers instead of graham crackers, omited the cinnamon. PREFECT! I used this for a banana creme pie....yummy!
I didn't have any graham crackers but used this recipe with all the assorted biscuits (even the ccocoa ones with icing)that I could find in the house:) Beat them to death in a zip lock bag with rolling pin, mixed with butter+sugar and pressed into cupcake tins. Worked out well with cheesecake filling...the verdict was that it was too "sugary" - so next time I'll cut back on the sugar. Will try out with some raisin oatmeal and Oreo cookies next!
We enjoyed the simplicity of this recipe! ALWAYS remember that the quality of the end product equales the quality of the food you put into it! SO if you use cheap crackers it will NOT have the full body flavor you may want. I like this much better than buying the ones in the store! Thanks
Wow! I used this recipe twice now and both times it came out perfect! I used a ziploc bag and a rolling pin to crush my crackers. This is my "go to" pie crust recipe from now on. Not at all hard to put together. Thank you for sharing.
Made with cheesecake, started to burn so I pulled it out but it wasn't actually burnt.. keep an eye and nose on this one but it was EXTREMELY good, used boxed graham cracker crumbs. Thanks!
I messed up the first crust by using only 16 crackers and not measuring them after I crushed them, then proceeded to add the sugar then the butter, which turned out to be WAY to much liquid. I went ahead and baked it anyway, and minutes later, YUK! too buttery. Okay, back to the drawing board, FOLLOW THE RECIPE AND MEASURED and Wallah! Beautiful! I love this crust and always bought the premade ones, never again! Thanks for this recipe. (I omitted the cinnamon just for personal preferences)
Perfect! I'll never buy another premade graham cracker crust. This was so easy and so much better. I did it all in a gallon zip-loc bag (except melted butter in a dish) - so little clean up. GREAT with key lime pie.
Perfect graham cracker crust for Key Lime Pie VII recipe on this site.
This recipe is delicious! Everyone preferred the crust to the rest of the pie. Easy way to break up the crackers into crumbs is with a rolling pin.
Always perfect! You can reduce the sugar but increase the crumbs equally. Thanks for sharing!
I like when people post easy recipes that seem intuitive, to help those of us who like to have a recipe instead of guessing. Thanks!
Added the extra butter and this was the best crust I have ever made. This will definitely be my "go to" recipe from now on!
I made this recipe and ended up with butter floating on the top. I used a paper towel to absorb the little lake of butter. Did no one else have this problem with so much butter?
I doubled the recipe for a thick 9 inch no bake cheese cake. It was delicious!
Great recipe! I made it exactly as written and it came out wonderfully. I combined dry ingredients first and then added the butter. 7 minutes really is perfect... I did one for a bit longer and it ended up burning when I baked it again with the filling! I will be using this recipe for all of my graham cracker crusts. Thanks Carol!
Went perfectly with my pumpkin pie during thanksgiving. I would recommend it for the sweet pies instead of regular crust.
This is a good, easy crust. I use it for cheesecakes, and it's always a hit. I've taken to using a full stick of butter, which seems to hold together a bit better.
This was so good and so easy! After you taste this, you will never "settle" for a grocery store crust ever again!! Thank you for sharing!
It made a little too much and at the top of the pie the crust was a little too thick. I thought it would crumble when I tried to cut it, but it stayed together fairly well. A nice basic recipe.
very good. I made this by the recipe and left out the cinnamon. It held together pretty well the first day but was a bit crumbly on the second day. Went very well with the key lime pie I made.
Made 3 Graham pie crust for different types of pies. This recipe is delicious, nice , simple and easy. Loved it.
My favorite recipe for graham cracker crust. I mainly use this for chocolate pudding pie and the addition of the cinnamon adds a nice "Mexican" zing to the flavor. I like to make my own graham cracker crumbs as I like a coarser "home-made" texture. This makes enough for a nice thick crust. Perfect!
Cut the sugar in half and used Smart Balance instead of butter. Perfect.
I love this crust it's good. I made it with the no bake peach pie a few days ago, it's perfect together. I didn't bake it I just put it in the fridge and chilled it for like almost 2 hrs. because I lost track of time. I think next time I will try making it with either chocolate or cinnamon graham crackers! Thanks so much for this recipe.
Excellent crust! Love the touch of cinnamon makes it smell so good as it bakes. I doubled the recipe and only added 1/2 cup of sugar. The tip about one package of crackers = 1 and 1/2 cups was perfect. Thanks for this great recipe.
Perfect! I used brown sugar and added a dash of vanilla. Classic crust, easy to make.
I have never made a graham cracker crust before. I used this one for a key lime pie, and it came out perfectly and tasted delicious. Many thanks!
This Recipe is the easiest and best graham cracker crust! This has become a very quick family favorite with any dessert that calls for graham cracker crust! Thank you.
This is a perfect crust for a key lime pie
This recipe is amazingly forgiving. I just lost 15 pounds and my husband needs to lose a lot more than that, so I'm cooking as light as I can these days. I substituted Kroger's zero calorie sweetener (Apriva, the one that can be used in baking) and Smart Balance for the sugar and butter. I filled the baked shell with a no-sugar chocolate pudding. And it was STILL good.
This recipe is really good. I usually get frustrated when preparing graham cracker crust but this was really easy to mix and press to the pan. The crust was just as good as the cheesecake!
I made this for a pumpkin pie recipe and it was wonderful!
I htougt recipe called for WAY WAY WAY TOO MUCH butter!!!!
So easy & much better tasting than the packaged store crusts!! I also made chocolate graham cracker crusts with chocolate graham crackers in place of chocolate cookie crusts. I have also added dry oatmeal to this recipe & it makes the crust look "pretty". Just add a touch more butter if you add the oatmeal. I will not be buying packaged crusts again!!
Absolutely perfect!
Perfect with key lie pie! Tip - Put some broken pieces of the graham crackers in the blender or magic bullet...crumbs in a flash!
Perfect! Used with cheesecakes, fresh fruit pies, and key lime. Once ran out of graham crackers and subsituted animal crackers- just as delicious.
Very easy and quick to make. I added a little Vanilla to my mix and it just added little bit more.
Easy and Delicious to Make
Amazing flavor and stayed crunchy even under a strawberry pie. The cinnamon is a fantastic, subtle addition.
This crust is so easy and delicious that I will never buy a pre-made one again. I made this for the Easy Key Lime Pie I which was tart, so the sweetness of this crust was perfect for it. If I use this again for a sweeter filling, I may use less sugar.
Turned out great. I replaced cinnamon with 3 tsp of fresh grated ginger and use Splenda instead of sugar.
I tried this recipe since it had overwhelmingly positive reviews. I made the recipe as-is, using 1 pack of graham crackers since that's what others suggested (slightly less than 1.5 cups). This crust is way too gooey/liquidy (looks nothing like the crumbly crust in the photo) and tastes like pure butter. I find it to be totally disgusting and will never make it again. Perhaps I needed more graham crackers, but I am not going to try it again to find out...
This crust tasted very good and I liked the amount of cinnamon and sugar. When I made it as directed though there were too many Graham cracker crumbs and not enough butter. I increased the butter by 2 tbsp and was able to thoroughly incorporate the crumbs but I had way too much for the 8" pie plate. I will use this recipe again and adjust the amount of ingredients.
Easy and tasty!
The taste was really good. I omitted the cinammon cause I was making a lemon ice-box pie. Next time I will add a little more butter as the baked crust did not hold together as well as I like it.
really easy to make, but I found that baking it made it hard and crystalized. I threw that batch away, and made another and put in the fridge....PERFECT.
ok.. what did I do wrong, TWICE? I followed the directions exactly and it turned to a gooey blob in the bottom of my pie plate.
Really great, easy recipe! Will make without cinnamon from now on, it's a little overpowering. But will definitely make again!
Delicious. I used 8 tbs of butter with this recipe and used it in the double layer pumpkin cheese cake/pie recipe and entered it into a pie contest. I won first prize!!!
The night before, I made an attempt at blondie brownie bites....but sadly I way overbaked them & they were HARD as rocks, not edible! But I spent so much time & effort, I couldn't toss it! So I ground it up, & mixed almost 2 cups of the "brownie crubs" with the recipe (taking place of graham cracker crubs). And boy, let me tell you, how can I ever make a "normal" crust again?! It was delish, amazing! Everyone thought It was THE BEST crust ever! SOOO good soo good, I used it as a crust for lemon bars...oh amazing.I had to give this 4 * b/c I didn't actually use graham crackers, but everything else was the same :)
The delicious looking shell came out of the oven as a pie pan of hot greasy goop!