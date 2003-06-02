Custard Pie I

Egg custard, my husband's favorite.

By Susan

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Beat eggs with a whisk. Beat in sugar, milk, and salt. Pour filling into pie crust. Sprinkle nutmeg and cinnamon on top.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and continue baking for an additional 45 minutes.

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 144.4mg; sodium 136mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

KFINKLE
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2003
This is absolutely the worst pie I have ever made!! Why wasn't there any vanilla in this recipe?? All this pie tasted like was sweet scrambled eggs!!
jadtom1
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2006
This a nice and easy recipe. Only thing I changed is to cut milk to 1&1/2 cups. With 2 cups there is too much left over.
CBNOW
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2003
this is a wonderful light pie very easy to make.
NFHRJAOT
Rating: 1 stars
03/18/2009
This recipe did not come out and was not to our liking. I followed the directions exactly as written. It tasted like a sweet hard boiled egg. I used 6 large eggs and I had extra filling. I used a store bought pie filling in tin 9 inch as directed. I don't know why I had all the extra filling? Also why wasn't there any vanilla? My husband said it was awful.
JStoddard
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2007
Great pie! I used graham cracker crust instead of regular pie crust. I will absolutely make again-maybe with a layer of chocolate on top:)
grammied
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2008
One of the things that I loved about this recipe was that the cooking time exactly matched up with my pumpkin pie recipe making Thanksgivinp pie cooking that much easier. If you miss the additon of vanilla I suggest putting it in the cup before you add your milk. My BF loved this "eggy" pie and it reminds him of his grandmother's; (my old recipe just didn't do it for him)! It is now a staple recipe.
Janelle
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2010
Just like my grandma used to bake. My favorite in the world. I can eat the whole pie myself
Velvet
Rating: 1 stars
08/22/2005
Unfortunately this recipe was a complete waste of time and ingredients.
Shannon Dare
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2005
Next time I will use the deeper pre-made pie crusts.
