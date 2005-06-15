October Apple Pie
Just a little something extra to warm the change of seasons. Wonderful aroma. Try using one of these varieties: Granny Smith, Spys, Cortlands, or Pippins.
Just a little something extra to warm the change of seasons. Wonderful aroma. Try using one of these varieties: Granny Smith, Spys, Cortlands, or Pippins.
I really liked this apple pie and definetly will make it again. I read some reviews where people were having problems with the caramel not melting. I think the trick is depending on what type of caramel you use. Kraft makes caramels that can be eaten as candy or used for baking. You can find them in the candy aisle inside Wal-mart. I mixed all the dry ingredients together first so that it blended evenly with the apples. It came out a little runny, but I added a little more flour to thicken it up. My guess was the lemon juice thinned it out quiet a bit. Next time, I am going to add the lemon juice to the apples, let it soak for a few minutes, drain half the excess, and then incorporate the dry mixture. Another thing, the recipe calls for 6cups of apples. I used Granny Smith and five (2.5 lbs) of them made approx 6cups.Read More
This was disappointing after the great reviews. I cooked it for 15 minutes longer than the recipe stated, but the apples still weren't done all the way (I did slice them thinly, too). The caramel sauce, too, was very runny, even though I let the pie set up for 4 hours before serving it. Oh well. The taste was good, even if it was a mess! :)Read More
I really liked this apple pie and definetly will make it again. I read some reviews where people were having problems with the caramel not melting. I think the trick is depending on what type of caramel you use. Kraft makes caramels that can be eaten as candy or used for baking. You can find them in the candy aisle inside Wal-mart. I mixed all the dry ingredients together first so that it blended evenly with the apples. It came out a little runny, but I added a little more flour to thicken it up. My guess was the lemon juice thinned it out quiet a bit. Next time, I am going to add the lemon juice to the apples, let it soak for a few minutes, drain half the excess, and then incorporate the dry mixture. Another thing, the recipe calls for 6cups of apples. I used Granny Smith and five (2.5 lbs) of them made approx 6cups.
Trying this recipe may have been a mistake as I've had to bake one almost every week to fill my family's requests for MORE! I use granny smith apples, so I don't decrease the sugar as some recommended and the flavor is perfect. If you use juicy apples, a little extra flour will keep the pie from getting runny.
I really should give this five stars, because I was the only one who didn't care for it. And that's really just because I don't like apples. I served this to four other people and they LOVED it!! Word to the wise: Definitely stick with the caramel squares and if you can't find any, wait until you do. I tried to substitute them with caramel sauce--the kind in the jar--and althought it still tasted delicious, it was a HUGE mess to cook. I had to throw out a cookie sheet and clean out my oven (which was in awful need of a cleaning anyway, I just needed that extra push to do it! lol) because the sauce basically turned to water and spilled out of the pie. I bought two frozen extra deep pie crusts. I took one and flattened it, cut out long strips and criss-crossed them over the top. The pie looked GORGEOUS. It was like something out of a cookbook. People raved about how pretty it was almost as much as they raved about the taste. Excellent desert if you're looking to casually impress.
This pie is now a favorite. Only suggestions are to reduce white sugar by 1 or 2 TBL.(caramel & 2 kinds of sugar made it overly sweet) and also reduce butter to 2 or 3 TBL.
I just made this without the crust, baked in a 13x9" pan. My 6 year old told me it tasted like an "inside-out caramel apple." I served it over vanilla ice cream and it was a HUGE hit. Thanks!
This pie is excellent! I used Granny Smiths, decreased the sugar a bit, added extra carmels (that melted just fine). This is the pie I will take for all holidays! You must try this!
This is an excellent apple pie recipe!! The only change I will do the next time I make this pie is that I will add a little more flour to the mixture...my pie came out a little runny.
This pie was delicious. I did cut the white sugar to 1/4 cup, and I increased the cinnamon to 2 1/2 teaspoons because I like cinnamon. I did bake the pie about 10 minutes longer than the recipes states. Also, instead of a two crust pie I use a bottom crust and then I use an apple crisp box mix for the top.
I used a combination of Cortlands and Macs. Next time I'll use Granny Smiths though. I wanted more of a carmel flavor so I added a few more but I cut down on the white sugar, only 1/8 cup so it wasn't too sweet. Next time I'll leave it out all together. Everyone enjoyed it, even with a store bought crust.
This was disappointing after the great reviews. I cooked it for 15 minutes longer than the recipe stated, but the apples still weren't done all the way (I did slice them thinly, too). The caramel sauce, too, was very runny, even though I let the pie set up for 4 hours before serving it. Oh well. The taste was good, even if it was a mess! :)
I have made a lot of apple pies, one that even took the top prize in a pie contest; this pie, however, beats even my best previous attempts. It was quickly gobbled up by my entire family (and I picked at it in the middle of the night!) My mom commented on how it was nice because it was sweeter than your average apple pie. I followed the recipe, only I don't measure things exactly, I guesstimated - and it was perfect. I used MacIntosh apples which produce a bit more juice than some others, but they have the best flavor. Also, instead of using separate spices I just used 2 tsps of Pumpkin Pie spice, and it was perfect. Great fall pie!
Well, I followed this one exactly for my hubby's birthday, and even though I let it stand for over 6 hours, as soon as I cut into it the juices started flowing all over the place, it didn't look pretty, but at least it tasted pretty good. I used granny smith's btw.
Excellent pie. I used three different types of apples as that is what I had in the fridge. Followed everything else exactly, no need to change anything. It was wonderful. Will definitely make it again. I think the secret to a great apple pie could be the type of apple one uses. Needs to be tart, juicy and one that holds up well in baking, also the pie crust can make or break a great apple pie.
I have to say this is hands down the best apple pie I've ever had! I used half Grannysmith apples and half golden delicious which made for an amazing combination. the sauce was a little thin even after cooling so next time I'll double the amount of flour. If you're like me, the crust makes or breaks the pie so take the time to make your own! I used the "Never Fail Pie Crust II," recipe and it came out wonderfully flaky and delicious. this recipe makes enough for two pies(you can use 4 sticks of butter in place of shortening and add 1/2c more flour for consistency and no water)
I have been making this pie for years. It was one of the first recipes I used from this website. I've gotten major compliments from it. My favorite pie is apple & the melted caramel areas are so tastey. My only problem is that if the apples are very sweet, the pie is too sweet so I've learned to adjust the amoumt of sugar I add by tasting the apples first. I never put the sugar on top the top crust either just because I don't like it that way on any pie.
Used new Kraft caramel bits in place of caramels. Easier than cutting up caramels. Use about 72 bits in place of the nine caramels.
I cheated and used a ready-made pie crust...but this recipe was still great. I didn't really taste much of the carmel in it, so I'm going to try to put a couple more in next time I make it. Great recipe!!!
Used fresh picked apples from the orchard (about 4 different varieties) and wow. This is hands down the best apple pie I've ever had. Making another one this week since we have so many apples!
There's something great about adding that lemon juice...
I made this pie over the weekend, and had my dad and best friend tell me it was the best apple pie they ever ate. I'll say this is a keeper. My only change is that I will maybe try caramel apple dip drizzled in there instead of the candies next time. They didnt' melt very well. Still very yummy and apple-y! I used granny smiths.
A great twist on an old favorite! Having no caramel squares on hand, I use caramel Torani syrup and just cut the white sugar by 50%. Worked like a charm. Thanks!
instead of adding extra flour try adding some uncooked tapioca maybe a tablespoon or two, it really works wonderful the tapioca thickens up the juice makes it look like pie filling
Instead of using caramel squares I used caramel topping in a jar...much easier than having to melt squares! I also used Granny Smith and Cortland Apples (3 cups of each) Awesome recipe thanks!
We didn't get much of a caramel taste to this, tasted like a regular apple pie.
This was easy and fantastic!! It was my first attempt at making a pie, and everyone in my family loved it. I'll definitely be making this one again.
Sweet. I had made this as the first time making a whole pie from scratch for yesrs and my dough was not working well for me and I figured out I needed to put it inbetween 2 pieces of plastic wrap. I tried to bake it and was hoping the filling would turn out so I can at least determine if I like it. I did not add the caramel at all to this dish, and it was very sweet. I could not imagine having it with the caramel as it would put the sweetness over the top for me. Some do like it sweet however, and I did like the spices, but again, I think a little too much cinnamon. Unfortunately, this was not the pie for me with the sweetness, but I am sure would be a great hit with those that do have that sweet tooth.
I have gotten so many compliments on this pie. Most people say that it is the best apple pie that they have ever tasted. Do not change a thing in this recipe - SO GOOD!!!
The caramel MAKES this recipe!! I made my own caramel and it was delicious!! I cannot imagine making this without it!
OK. Caramel not that noticable. Will stick with my apple pie recipe.
I love this recipe. It's easy to make but seems it took a long time. My husband isn't a fan of apple pie, but he ate two pieces of this pie. Some bakers had a hard time melting the caramels. In the produce section, you can sometimes find caramel already "liquid". (I think Marzetti makes it.) I also excluded the nutmeg just to adjust it to my family's personal taste. This pie is great. When served hot, it's out of this world!
Delicious!!! I used 4 granny smith apples, 1/3 cup white sugar, no brown sugar, 3/4 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp cinnamon, and followed the rest of the ingredients/directions as written. It was sweet enough with my changes, love the caramels in it. I did turn down the heat as recommended, and covered my crust with foil to prevent burning. Would make again!
I *loved* this pie! I have never really cared for apple pie before, but this one was fantastic with some whipped cream on top. It disappeared quickly at a dinner party!
Fabulous, fabulous, fabulous! This came out perfect. I used Mrs. Smith's pie crust instead of making my own and everyone raved over this pie. I did add a few more caramels than the recipe suggested.
What a fun recipe! I would add a couple of more caramels. My family loved this!
This was my first ever attempt at Apple Pie, or any double-crusted pie for that matter, and after making this, I'm not scared anymore! I did not alter the recipe at all, and it came out perfect! I must say that this was the most delicious apple pie I have ever tasted! Thank You So Much! :^P 10/06 - I am adding to this review to re-iterate the goodness of this pie. I have made it every year since my first time in '03, and it is still my family's favorite. It was a little runny this year, but my lemon was huge (shouldn't have used ALL the juice!) Next year I will either use half a lemon or add a little more flour. This is definitely a keeper!!!!
I didn't feel that this pie was any better than a regular apple pie. I used Jonathan apples and the caramel squares as the recipe called for. I did decrease the white sugar and cinnamon. The caramels melted to make this unappetizing looking brown gak in the filling. It still tasted good, but I prefer regular old apple pie.
I must admit I cheated and bought one of those refridgerated pie crusts. It was still delicious! I think I could have cut down on the white sugar by a tablespoon or two because the caramels would make up for it. Very sweet but yummy!! Definitely a keeper.
I LOVE this pie. It is the best I have ever had. It is just perfect from start to finish. It smelled great while baking and tasted even better with vanilla ice cream. I can't wait to make it during the holidays. Thanks!
I made this recipe for a "Bake-Off" where I work and it won 3rd place out of 20 entries and then we auctioned the winners off and this pie was the highest seller at $27! I have orders to make this for my co-workers for their Thanksgiving dinner. This is a great recipe!!!
I have made this pie 2 years in a row now, after picking the apples at a local orchard. It has received rave reviews each time I've made it...people always ask what the secret ingredient is that makes it taste so great (I think it's the caramels). I tripled the recipe and froze two unbaked pies, which reheat very well. I have not needed to make any modifications, but I will say that using caramel apple dip is easier than quartering individual caramel candies (and tastes the same). Thanks, Adele, for providing the recipe for a new family tradition.
A very nice recipe. Once in a while I prefer one a little less sweet and a little more tangy. Definitly a good one to add into your rotation
This was a great recipe! I did not use the caramels and I used dark brown sugar rather than light. I used a whole large lemon for the juice, and I think that might have been just a bit much. I'll use a smaller lemon next time. However, this recipe worked fantastically and everyone who had a piece loved it! Myself included!
no carmel became too hard, and pie was soupy. Looked great
My family loved this pie its now requested for the holidays. I added a couple more caramels to it and more apples. it was wonderful.
My Husband loves apple pie and is very particular. This pie was a huge hit. Thanks.
I used some sweeter apples from my tree. When I was cutting them I soaked them in lemon water, so I didn't bother adding any lemon juice to the mixture. I also used 18 caramels (I got the kind that are used for caramel apples and they melted nicely). Because of the sweet apples and extra caramels, I cut the sugar in half (1/4 cup for each). I mixed the dry ingredients together before adding the cut up butter, caramels and apples. I cheated and used the pre-made refrigerator pie crusts because I didn't have time to make my own. Very sweet, but very delicious.
as written 4 stars. 2nd make, I decreased the cinnamon by half and increased flour to 1/4 cup and deleted the butter and increase the camamel by 2 candies. I used the butter crust from this site. I will use this recipe with my changes for the rest of my days.... fantastic thanks for sharing.
I made this pie for a party and it was a HUGE hit. I had 2 people tell me it was the best apple pie they had ever had. This is an awesome recipe.
melted the caramel candies before putting in mixture but it got hard w/ the colder ingredients. so put everything but caramel clumps into the pie then reheated the caramel and spread it atop the apples before the top crust. pretty messy but a beautiful taste that got raves! the pie plate was licked clean. next time will use caramel ice cream topping (needs more carmel kick). also less white sugar.
this is a easy pie to make but it didnt say to peel the apples so i didnt and it was atill good but it would have been better if they had been peeled
I made this recipe for a friend who is an apple pie fanatic. He, and those he shared with, loved it but, I didn't. I thought it was too sweet.
this was good but not spectacular, I would make it again, my kids enjoyed it.
I used Jiffy instant pie crust and it was great! My friend couldn't wait for it to cool and ate it steaming hot, said it was even better when it finally cooled. One question though... are you supposed to peel the apples? I left half with skin and peeled the other half. Excellent!
Yum!! Made for Thanksgiving. No changes!
I thought it was a touch too sweet. Next time, I'll decrease the sugar.
I've now made this pie 3 times following the recipe to the letter - except for the nutmeg which I keep forgetting to buy, and the caramel - and have the feeling I'll be making it several times more this Fall. Great pie!
Absolutely wonderful! The caramel was a great addition!
The PERFECT apple pie!!!!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a hit! Super easy and this is coming from someone who does not cook often unless it's in a box. I plan on making it again for Christmas :) I peeled and cubed 6 small green apples and it made 6 cups worth. I also bought the Target brand Market Pantry pie dough and it turned out really flaky and yummy. I also bought lemon juice used the amount it said was worth one lemon juiced. Just a couple of shortcuts that made the prep easier for me.
A fantastic pie, worth the extra time it took to prepare! My whole family enjoyed this pie and i have made several more to freeze!
This was only the third time I ever made a pie and it was gone the same day it was made - and only my husband and I were around to eat it! I will never make another kind of apple pie - this is the best!
This was very tasty and a perfect end to Thanksgiving dinner. I only used 1/2 a lemon juiced and it still turned out runny but next time I will add the little extra flour. Also it calls for thinly sliced apples but next time I think I will leave them thicker as I am not a fan of mushy apples. I also used granny smith and the flavor and sweetness were perfect. Also note if using a deep dish pie plate needs more apples....
This is an excellent apple pie (especially if you make your own crust). Spring for the fresh crushed nutmeg if you don't have any, because the smell/taste is worth it. The caramels, unfortunately, didn't add any real taste difference compared to plain apple pie.
I get rave reviews everytime I make it and my son asks for it frequently.
This is a keeper. I left out the caramel because I didn't have any, but followed the rest by the recipe (which I rarely do) and it was sooooo delicious.
I really liked this recipe with the caramel. I thought it would be easier to change the order of the directions, so I did mine like this: 1) I cored, sliced, and peeled my apples, put the lemon juice over them and set them aside. 2) Then I made a crumble to go on top with brown sugar, butter, flour, and pecans, and set that aside. 3) In a saucepan, I melted the caramel and butter (I got the caramel bits for baking that Kraft makes) and added in the sugar and spices. Once I got that nice and smooth, I added in the apples and the flour until I got it to a nice consistency. Then I loaded it into the pie crust and topped it with the crumble. Delish!! I'm only giving it 4 stars because the filling was runny until I added a bit more flour, and the white sugar was unnecessary altogether (which I omitted anyway). Had I included that, it likely would have been way too sweet. But nonetheless, it was pretty darn good! Oh, and I had to serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to top it off. :)
Simply Wonderful! My husband, who LOVES apple pie, will usually take just one piece, but this time he splurged and took two!
Totally awesome. Delicious and easily to make. Everyone loved it. One piece is not enough!
Carmels didn't melt completely but still delicious
PERFECT!
Made this for Thanksgiving came out great did what everyone recommended and used a little bit of extra flour and used a deep dish pie pan just to be on the safe side and had no issues, I will be making this again in the future
My teenager loves this so much. I make it around the holidays and there aren’t any leftovers that survive.
I make this every year for the holidays! Sometime with and sometimes without the caramel. It's delicious!
Huge hit - My family loved it. Will definately make this one again.
I added a pinch of cardamom for a little extra flavor, but that was one delicious pie!
PERFECT!
This pie was amazing! After baking it, I realized I'd forgotten to add the diced butter and it was still delicious! A definite keeper for our home!
I thought this pie was very good and so did the other 3 of my family members that ate it at dinner last night. But I think it had too much lemon (I didn't even use all of my lemon because it was very juicy) and I couldn't really taste the caramel in it. There were some unmelted pieces in the pie though. I think next time I will use the caramel syrup and only 1 tablespoon or so of lemon. The consistency of the filling was very nice, not runny as some pies are. Thank you for the recipe!
This is our families all time favorite! My kids brag to their friends about this wonderful pie.... and they ask me to make regularly. Thanks for sharing.
This is the apple pie recipe I have to make for my family. They love it. I found this years ago just never reviewed it. I leave out the nutmeg and do a heaping on the cinnamon. The Carmel's really do make this pie special.
This pie is always the hit at family gatherings and parties. Everyone loves the taste.
I've made this twice in the last couple weeks. It really is good! Best served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
This recipe tasted as delicious as it smelled.
I had some homemade caramel left over from Christmas so I used several teaspoons instead of the other caramel. It was soooo delicious, the only change I would make is to melt the butter and caramel or at least soften slightly in microwave. My company raved and I was pleased with the results. Next time I will make 2.
this was my first time making apple pie. i used apple pies spice instead of the spices seperatly. my husband and dad said it was better the his sister which she been making for years.
I've made this recipe a number of times and have always gotten rave reviews. Make sure that you at least use high-quality caramels (name brand like Brach's or Kraft, not an off brand). Even better, make your own by heating condensed milk in a slow cooker and drizzle it over the top before putting the top crust on.
No
This pie is delicious! I added a few extra caramels and omitted the nutmeg since I'm not a fan of it in my apple pie. It was perfect and delicious. My dinner guests had multiple slices. I used Kraft caramels and had no trouble with them melting.
Absolutly excellent pie!!! I have made pies for years, and I tried this one last thanksgiving. It was an absolute hit, it was gone within seconds! This Christmas I'll be making two since it obviously wasn't enough!
Really sweet, and really good!
I got rave reviews when I made this pie for Christmas! I followed some other reviewers advice, and doubled the caramel, and it was great! Thanks!
I havent baked an Apple pie in over 20 years....but after buying some at a fruit stand, decided I would make this for my Hubby. I followed this recipe....except ..reduced the amount of white sugar, added a bit more brown sugar, cut up the caramels ( laborious), then decided to melt the rest of the caramels with a bit of butter & a teaspoon of water. After the apple mixture was all in the pie shell(s), I drizzled melted caramel all over the top, before topping it with the pie crust. I also added 2 tablespoon of tapioca & 1 tablespoon of flour....I was afraid, after reading reviews, that it would be runny. This was amazingly perfect!! Good thing I made 2 pies ( Crust from frozen & smaller than home made pie shells, did not alter the amounts).....because... our Son came over for a piece and took the other half of the pie home!! Even I could not believe I made this good of an Apple Caramel Pie!! Btw...hubby loved it too :) Thank-you for an amazing recipe that I will make again!
I used 6 granny smiths and it made a heaping tall pie in a 9" pan. Added a lattice top with lots of granulated sugar on it. I used the 1/2 brown sugar and the 1/2 white as the recipe calls for and added a generous dash of nutmeg along with the cinnamon (about 3 tsp because I love cinnamon). This went on the Thanksgiving dessert table and not only looked not just beautiful, but I would dare to say a little sexy! It tasted just as good as it looked. Thanks!
I had made changes due to my diabetes. Instead of 6 cups of apples, I used 6 medium fresh apples (peeled and cored). For sugar, I used 9 packets of fake sugar (sucralose). I also didn't use the caramel. I do like my pie slightly tart and the pie came out the way I liked it (ate most of since I made it).
This pie came out so tasty, and everyone said it was delicious. I added some extra caramel candies (i followed the suggestion and got the Kraft candies) and also added some chopped pecans to the top of the apple mixture. I also cheated and used Pillsbury roll-out crusts, and it looked pretty when it baked. Thanks for this recipe!
This is one of the best apple pies that I've tasted! Thanks Adele
It's an OK recipe not fantastic. I used granny smith apples, and I couldn't find out why putting butter with the apple, didn't seem to make any difference. Sorry, I won't make this again.
Everyone loved this pie it was gone so fast!
Success!!! This pie is fabulous! It was so easy to make and the caramel added so much to what could have just an ordinary apple pie!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections