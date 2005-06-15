October Apple Pie

4.6
121 Ratings
  • 5 84
  • 4 30
  • 3 7
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Just a little something extra to warm the change of seasons. Wonderful aroma. Try using one of these varieties: Granny Smith, Spys, Cortlands, or Pippins.

Recipe by MANYPAWS

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine apples, lemon juice, sugars, spices, flour, butter, and caramels. Stir to coat fruit evenly.

  • Roll dough out, and cut out two crusts. Line a pie plate with one of the crusts. Spoon filling into the bottom crust, and cover with the top crust. Crimp the edges. Place the pie on a baking sheet covered with foil. Poke fork holes over top. Sprinkle lightly with granulated sugar.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 50 minutes. If you notice overbrowning after 30 minutes, reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Serve warm, or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 63.7g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 190.9mg. Full Nutrition
