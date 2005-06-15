October Apple Pie

I really should give this five stars, because I was the only one who didn't care for it. And that's really just because I don't like apples. I served this to four other people and they LOVED it!! Word to the wise: Definitely stick with the caramel squares and if you can't find any, wait until you do. I tried to substitute them with caramel sauce--the kind in the jar--and althought it still tasted delicious, it was a HUGE mess to cook. I had to throw out a cookie sheet and clean out my oven (which was in awful need of a cleaning anyway, I just needed that extra push to do it! lol) because the sauce basically turned to water and spilled out of the pie. I bought two frozen extra deep pie crusts. I took one and flattened it, cut out long strips and criss-crossed them over the top. The pie looked GORGEOUS. It was like something out of a cookbook. People raved about how pretty it was almost as much as they raved about the taste. Excellent desert if you're looking to casually impress.