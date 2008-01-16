Cornish Pasty
Traditional meat and vegetable pastry.
I am from Wisconsin and when I was a girl we used to go up North and visit the old minning areas and you know the stoy of the Pasty. The minors used to take them into the mine with them so they could just pull them out of their pocket and have a good meal while they were working. Anyway I didn't really like the pasty they were very dry and didn't have a lot of flavor. I remember the shell being very dry. But these are very very good,the crust is light and flaky. And it was a great compliment to the meat and vedges on the inside. I used stu meat and that worked out great. `Thanks for the great recipe it brought me back to my childhood and better.Read More
I have just one problem with the recipee, it contains carrots, that's a no-no. If you can change the 2 small carrots to 1 small turnip, this is the traditional ingredient. Carrots were added by non Cornish types. The very first pasties eaten by the tin miners of Cornwall were made as a meal in one and would have the meaty mix at one end and a sweet mix at the other. The pastie was created with a ridge of pastry down it's middle because tin mining was a dangerous and poisonous trade and the miner would hold the pastie by it's ridge which he would then throw away so as not to poison himself.Read More
we tried this last night (my boy and me ) and exchanged the beef for cornbeef from a can and we was plesantly surprised with the end results. We had all the ingrediants in the house and the recipe makes alot more than the authors suggested 6 servings. Most enjoyed and my family are happily eating this recipe now :) my thanks to the author .
For a more authentic recipe, try substituting the cooked carrot for raw swede (rutabega) or raw turnip. This give a great peppery taste. Try it!
While carrot works perfectly fine with potato in a pasty, the previous reviewer is correct - an authentic Cornish pasty is made with turnip (rutabaga is an ok substitute). I add LOTS of freshly-ground pepper as that's what I'm used to. Good recipe - reminds me of home. Thanks, Barrie!
Instead of using all butter for the pastry, try half and half of butter and lard. This makes the pastry lighter.
These tasted good, but I found the recipe didn't make near enough pastry dough for the amount of filling. I recommend rolling it out thinner than the recipe calls for--the crust was so thick it was hard to get much filling in there. We fried up the leftover filling in a skillet and it made a nice hash. This was not the light, thin, crispy pasty crust I got used to during my trips to southwest England, but they did still taste good.
I used frozen sheets of puff pastry with this, but the filling was excellent. The leftovers were divided up gor easy lunches and people at work started asking for the recipe when they smelled them heating back up.
A traditional cornish pasty will not have carrots, instead it will be turnip (yellow) or more commonly known in the USA as rutubaga. Also, we don't mix the meat and veggies, rather layer starting with potato, turnip, onion, then meat followed by salt and pepper.
i am from northern minnesota and we always had our pasties with rutabaga...but i also like them with carrots and my kids prefer them that way...i lost my grandmas dough recipe and this one is the closest
I only made the doe for Pasty it rolls out grate & thin whit out any effort at all & its not salty like a lot iv found its a no brainier just grate LA,
I usually use round steak for my pasties, but this time I only had a rump roast to use and found this recipe to try. Seemed dryer than I usually like, but still very good. No carrots for this girl and I used my own pastry. Further, my Mom dotted the filling with butter before closing the pastry to add richness and moisture. I didn't use the milk on top, I just like the natural crust. My pasties are bigger than these as well. The best thing I learned from this offering is to preheat the oven to 450 degrees and cook pasties for 10 minutes, then reduce to 350 degrees, however I found I needed an hour to cook, not the 35 minutes as stated. All in all a success!
I didn't have any meat so veered from the original recipe but it was still delicious. Vegetarian version if anyone's curious - 1 extra potato, 1 extra carrot (cooked as described), 1 chopped onion, 3 cloves chopped garlic, fresh rosemary (about 2 tsp) and 2 tbsp or so parmesan cheese. I would have liked a bit of sauce though so will try to figure that out next time. Oh- I used 1 c whole wheat flour in the pastry and rolled as thin as I could - still had leftover filling, enough for maybe 2 more pasties. The pastry IS good. Check it during the 1st 10 min to make sure it doesn't burn.
I just had a couple of issues with this recipe. First, I used a rutabaga instead of carrot to make these more authentic. Also, I had SO much filling left after making 6 of these that I had to make another batch of dough and still had a little bit left over. I made these another time with a recipe that didn't call for baking powder in the dough and liked it much better because it made a denser, more buttery crust and I thought the baking powder in this made the crust too puffy--or something. I will just use my old recipe next time.
This is very similar to the Pasties my Dad makes. He grew up in Australia, where I was born. Pasties are very popular there, kind of like cheeseburgers here. Most people eat them with ketchup, but I think they taste great just as they are. I like the carrot in them, I think most Aussie's would agree.
The filling recipe is good, and the dough recipe is good... but I found that the amount of dough needed to be TRIPLED, in order to have enough to cover the filling. So I knocked it down a star because of time lost trying to do the impossible. The second batch with much more dough to work with worked much better.
I am from the UP of Michigan-home of the Yooper pasty-I use a cheap burger as it has more flavor and always throw in shredded rutabaga with the potato and onion-never carrots. The crust is a Yooper secret but I do place it in a pie tin, add 1c. filling, fold and crimp edge. We've made over 15,000 pasties at our local community club over the years and have never failed to sell out every time. Enjoy...
This is a very good recipe. I have been making pasties for 27 years. Being from Northern Michigan, the traditional way to make a pasty includes potatoes, carrots, rutabaga, onions and beef, so naturally I added the carrots and onion. I only looked up this recipe for the dough, and it turned out well after I added another 4tbs. of butter. Without the additional butter, my flour/butter mixture was not the right consistency. After all the additions, it was a great recipe! Thanks you to the author for sharing.
I used this crust recipe to top a chicken pot pie. I added a little more salt and some herbs (basil, etc.), and also just kneaded it out instead of rolling it into shape. Fast and easy, it cooked up beautifully and I also added an egg wash over the top toward the end. Gorgeous and absolutely delicious! The best crust I've ever made. Definitely a keeper!
Super-fail on the measurement of filling-to-dough. The filling directions can make a dozen EASY, and there is barely enough dough to make six 5-inch circles 1/4 inch thick, and you still have to reuse the scraps.
The ingredients should always be uncooked going into the pasty, but other than that it was very good. Carrot can be substituted with rutabaga or turnip, but any of the 3 make a tasty pasty. Does anyone know if you can make these with pork?
My grandmother is from Upper Michigan and her recipe calls for carrots, potatoes, onions, and rutabaga. We also use ground beef instead of rump roast and put a thin slice of butter inside for added flavor. We also eat ours with ketchup on top. Delicious!
Nice idea and on the right track but leave out the carrots. This should be a cornish pasty and not a stew pie. A better cut of meat due to containing more fat is chuck.
I liked these, but it needs more flavor, also a little dry. ext time i will add more pepper and seasoning and a llittle sugar to the dough.
That's good stuff.
This recipe is good but bear in mind the origin of this favorite. The cornish pasty was originally food for the miners. The idea is that the round edge of the crust where it meets would be slightly rolled to form a handle so that the miners would eat the pie and throw the crust away (being that they wouldn't have a place to wash before eating). This would have been made with more vegetables than meat which would have been any kind of leftover and actually most often lamb not beef. Still, a great recipe though - reminds me of my youth in England.
Not nearly enough pastry to use up all the filling, and filling was WAY too dry. I had to double the pastry recipe, and ended up with 15 pasties! Next time I'll probably inject some gravy into it when it is halfway done cooking to help it moisten up.
Delicious! I found that I had too much filling so I made more dough.
A bit basic. Always taught to use veg you can get or have available. I like to add if available : parsnip, celery, carrot greens chopped. Makes it more earthy. Spices change with teacher. Pepper generously, salt not needed. I/2 tsp of both 5 spice and nutmeg.
I make these all the time, but with corned beef instead of Steak or stewing beef. Carrots or Turnips either is fine. I find it gives a bit more of a flavor punch to it.. Give it a try, bet you'll like.
The filling had NO flavor at all. I would heartily advise that seasoning be added to the meat and/or veggies. Also, the pan needs to be sprayed with a cooking oil;otherwise they stick and you have to scrape them off. I also added some beef gravy to the meat/veggie mixture. More would have been warranted because they are dry. I found that you can make these into any cuisine you would like by simply adding some different sauces to the mixture (i.e. sweet Thai chili, salsa, etc.). They probably are no longer Cornish pasties if you do this, but they are good.
My changes include using rutabagas instead of carrots, using powdered beef bouillon instead of salt, adding some dried thyme, lazily using frozen puff pastry, applying egg-wash instead of milk wash, and putting a small pat of butter into each pasty before sealing it up. With using only 1 box of puff pastry, I ended up with way too much filling. But everything tasted quite good.
They were what I remember the CWA ladies serving us at soccer way back. Very tasty with some ketchup. Generally, i always do a recipe as detailed without modification before I review...I made an exception in this case and subbed a turnip for the carrots. (as suggested by others) And I'm glad I did...the turnip and potato really work with the meat for an authentic flavor. Make the effort to get a turnip! Would've given 5 stars, but (as others mentioned) there is way more filling than pastry. I sauteed the left over filling and had it on toast for breakfast!
I read this and other recipes and although I love turnips, rutabaga, I know very few who do. Now I'll make these and use carrots. Maybe not the traditional way but no sense in making if no one will eat them. Thanks for this version.
great but not a carrot use a parsnip its traditional
This is a great recipe and we have enjoyed it many times. I like pasties because you can put virtually anything you like on the inside.
Made it with the listed filling and some with carrots instead of swede - I like the carrot version better
Yes, I made 2 (two) changes. I used Pillsbury Pie Crust dough, rolled it out, and made 6 (six) inch rounds! I also had filling left so made more the next day. since no sizes were given for the dice, I used a larger dice and next time I'll use a VERY small dice! these not only smelled me hungry, they were a real taste treat for my Ma. P.S. I used our native WHITE turnip!
