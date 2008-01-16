Cornish Pasty

42 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 18
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Traditional meat and vegetable pastry.

By Barrie Malson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 pasties
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, cover carrots with water. Bring water to a boil and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Let cool and slice. Sift flour, salt, and baking powder together in a bowl. Add butter, and rub to the consistency of coarse crumbs. Mix in water. If dough is sticky, add more flour.

    Advertisement

  • Roll dough out until about 1/4 inch thick. Cut out six circles, each about 5 inches round. Do not stretch the dough.

  • Mix meat and vegetables together, and salt and pepper to taste. Cover half of each pasty base with the filling. Moisten pastry edges, fold pastry over the filling. Press edges together with a fork. Transfer raw pasties to a baking sheet, brush tops with milk, and make a small slit in each top to allow steam out.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F ( 230 degrees C) for 10 minutes. Turn oven down to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and bake for 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
558 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 51g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 100.6mg; sodium 359.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022