Cornish Pasty

I am from Wisconsin and when I was a girl we used to go up North and visit the old minning areas and you know the stoy of the Pasty. The minors used to take them into the mine with them so they could just pull them out of their pocket and have a good meal while they were working. Anyway I didn't really like the pasty they were very dry and didn't have a lot of flavor. I remember the shell being very dry. But these are very very good,the crust is light and flaky. And it was a great compliment to the meat and vedges on the inside. I used stu meat and that worked out great. `Thanks for the great recipe it brought me back to my childhood and better.

