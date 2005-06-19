Baked Fresh Cherry Pie
YUMMY--uses fresh cherries!
Just moved to a home with cherry trees in the backyard, so I had buckets of fresh cherries and no idea how to use them. I tried this recipe with and without the tapioca, and got rave reviews with both. Use the tapioca if you like your pie more firm; if not, then it's a little more wet. I didn't have a cherry pitter, so my husband came up with a great, cheap solution after seeing me pitting the cherries with a knife (very tedious, and it halves the cherries which doesn't like as nice as whole cherries in the pie): plastic straws, like the kind you get at any fast food place. Hold the cherry in one hand and gently push the straw throught the top of the cherry until you feel the pit. Gently push the pit through the bottom of the cherry. Do this over a bowl to catch the pits and the juice; put the pitted cherry in another bowl.Read More
This is a fairly standard cherry pie recipe. The pastry is very good. However, the addition of vanilla to the cherries gives the pie a commercial taste that negates the fresh cherries. I also prefer a runny pie to the gloppy one produced by the instant tapioca. Keep it simple!Read More
Yummy! I've made this twice now. The second time I used 1 1/4 cup of sugar instead of only 1 cup and I think it was better. My secret to a fabulous crust is to use cake flour for 1/2 of the flour required. Cake flour has less Gluten so the crust is very tender. I also use half butter/Half Crisco for the fat measurement. My crusts are always wonderful!
I made this for Thanksgiving and there was no availablity for fresh cherries, however I found some very good frozen cherries that I used instead. It still turned out great. I found that I had to use an extra cup of the frozen cherries and I did drain out the juice from thawing. It wasn't too runny and it tasted divine!
This recipe is so easy & yummy! It is worth taking the time to pit fresh cherries. Alternative natural taste insead of using tapioca: Mash cherries & add 1/4 cup water so that the cherry liquid equals 3/4 cup, Add smashed cherry liquid to a small pan with 2 1/2 Tbls Cornstarch, 1 cup of white sugar, 1/8 tsp salt. Cook, stirring constantly until it thickens/gels for 2-3 minutes. Add the extracts, before you pour into pie shell.
This is a good fresh cherry pie recipe. I find if I refrigerate the bottom crust, pie plate and all, that I don't get a soggy crust. Also always use a deep dish pie plate for fruit pies. Would recommend this recipe for novice bakers and those who have been at it for a while. Bake on ladies!!
My husband and I have 4 cherry trees and this year I decided to make a pie from them. This recipe is amazing, my husband, a pie lover, said this was the best cherry pie he had ever had. I do recommend that you increase the almond extract to 1/2 tsp and the vanilla extract to 1 tsp. If you are going to take the trouble to pit the cherries then take the time to make the crust as well. I used the Butter Flakey Pie Crust recipe by Dana And if you have the means try to use very fine butter like Plugra (European butter, it comes in a 1 lb brick in a red wrapper) you can find it at Trader Joes, believe me IT DOES make a difference.
I've got 3 pie cherry trees in my yard and I make a LOT of cherry pies each year, this recipe is it! The best.
this was my first attempt at making a cherry pie and it turned out amazing! tart cherries weren't available yet, so i used sweet. i was warned that sweet cherries have a tendency to result in "cherry pie soup", but the tapioca kept that from happening. i used the crisco pie crust recipe, which worked well with this. the almond and vanilla were a nice addition - the sweet cherries might have been a little dull without that little touch. thanks! i can't wait to make it again.
Fabulous Recipe! I've been using this recipe for years now and have always gotten compliments on this pie! If you like almond, feel free to double the almond extract, it is delicious. A few hints: Taste your cherries! If they are sweet, 1 C sugar is more than enough, if not, you may need to double the sugar; If you don't have a cherry pitter, use a plastic straw; if you don't have tapioca then just leave it out, all the other thickener subs make it taste funny; put a pinch of sugar into your sweet pie crusts, it ties the filling and crust together better; Use 1/2 crisco and 1/2 butter in your pie crusts, makes it easier to handle and helps it from getting tough if you overmix the crust; When greasing/spraying the pie dish, grease underneath the rim so when the pie drips in comes off easier
I made this cherry pie last night and it was delicious beyond belief or description. I followed the recipe except that I didn't have the almond extract so I doubled the vanilla. I added a teaspoon of lemon juice too because I was concerned that my cherries were too sweet. I have read tart cherries are the best and that they have a short season. Mine were delicious raw so I figured they had to be on the sweet side so I added the lemon juice for tartness which I read was the answer to that problem. Two packages of cherries equalled a generous 4 cups pitted. I had a tough time finding tapioca because I didn't realize all I needed was the Minute Tapioca by Kraft. Somehow I thought tapioca starch was a different product. I made a basket weave crust, brushed it with egg whites and sprinkled it with an extra large grain decorative sugar crystals. The sugar was gorgeous and made the top sparkle. I loved the texture it added to the final product as well. I made a foil crust guard which I never took off and the crust was nicely browned. It might have been due to the sugar topping. I put a cookie sheet under the pie but it did not drip one little bit. I cooled it on a rack and cut it about 1 and 1/2 hour later. It was by far the best cherry pie I have ever eaten. My husband was blown away by it too. It was just so special. It sliced perfectly too. Even the first slice was magazine perfect. We served it with vanilla ice cream. I can't say enough good about this recipe.
Simple and delicious. Paired with a homemade crust, this pie is everything a fresh fruit pie should be. My cherries were very tart, so I combined them with the sugar and let them chill overnight before baking. If you don't have tapioca, try substituting cornstarch. The pie will set up just fine after it cools. I would suggest serving this topped with fresh whipped cream or real vanilla bean ice cream. It doesn't get any better than this!
I bake quite a bit, and this IS a good recipe. Some tips: I used fresh cherries that were tart and I will use 1/2c MORE sugar next time. A couple people actually asked for the sugarbowl. We like our pies on the tart side, so another 1/2c wouldn't make it overly sweet. I wouldn't recommend using all of the juice either. I used what I thought looked right, and it took overnight before it set enough to not be runny. I always use a deep dish 10"x2 1/2"deep pie dish, and I used 1 1/2 times the recipe. Never ran over - perfect! Baked at 400 for 15 min, then 375 for the rest of 50 min. Just had to loosely cover the last 5 min. Otherwise, this is a great recipe! Thanks - I'll keep this one!
simplyme: I used equal parts corn starch and it turned out great! You can also use 1 1/2 Tablespoons of flour to 1 Tablespoon of tapioca.
This recipe turned out so good i am afraid to make it again for it will not be as good! This was my first cherry pie to make. I did not use tapioca instead used cornstarch same amount. I made this pie for my husband's birthday and everyone who had a piece couldn't believe how good it was. I used a vineager crust recipe which is light and flaky. I also brushed the bottom crust with egg white and also cooked for 10 min at 425 then reduced heat to 350 as mentioned in another review. It truly was a picture perfect piece of cherry pie! I will always use this recipe!
This is truly a winner! I make it exactly as the recipe calls. Tart but so yummy. Rave reviews no matter where I take it. Hubby’s favourite
This is a GREAT pie. I add an extra cup of fruit (either frozen raspberry or cranberry to give it a nice tang) and add about a tsp of cinnamon and nutmeg. I eliminated the almond extract because it gives the cherry that 'artificial' cherry flavor, which I don't enjoy. I have been obsessed with cherry pie since I first tasted this recipe, and am making it yet again. Mmmm!!!
This was my first attempt at fresh cherry pie and both my fiancee and his father loved this pie. I had to make a second one for them.
this recipe was explosive. the most explosive cherry pie ive ever made but it didnt explode on my taste buds like you would expect, rather the combination of cherries and the oven exploded allllllll over my kitchen and i tried to eat this horrid, sickly pie. it was awful and disgusting.
Awsome! I really have never cared for cherry pie because it's usually sour. This one is fantastic. No tapioca in the house so I used corn starch as another reviewer suggested. I also set the pie pan with the bottom crust in the freezer about 10 minutes. No soggy crust! (I had no idea that would work so well) I did forget about the butter since this is the first cherry pie I've ever made. We have two cherry trees and I simply didn't want to waste any.
Turned out great. I love sweet cherry pie! I made the mistake of not getting the quick-cooking tapioca, and being unfamiliar with tapoica's properties I didn't soak it overnight. So I had little tapioca balls in my filling. I don't know if they had any part in the thickness of the filling, since they did not dissolve, but if they didn't, the filling was pretty thick without them. VERY YUMMY... Everyone who had some, loved it!
Delicious! I used 1/4c flour instead of the tapocia. I also decreased the sugar to 3/4c as the fresh cherries I was using were pretty sweet. Overall it turned out fantastic! I only cooked it 40 minutes instaed of 50.
This pie was okay, but it lacked the 'WOW' factor I was expecting after reading all the glowing reviews. I didn't like the tapioca element as it made the filling very firm and not juicy at all. Would not make it again.
My first Cherry Pie. Simply awesome. A cherry pitter (tool) was much easier than using a knife to pit each cherry. I will definitely make this again!
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH for this wonderful recipe. A definite keeper. Delicious simple and soooo delicate. I used frozen dark sweet cherries as I could not find fresh cherries. I also used the Best Ever Pie Crust recipe from this site. Wonderful!!! I am amazed.
The only reason I am rating this 4 stars is because I have never baked a cherry pie before and have no idea how challenging it should be. For example, I pitted the cherrires myself and didn't find it a to be an exciting process, however, the results were FANTASTIC!!! I used tart pie cherries fresh from the farmers market and was determined to create something special with them. This recipe did the trick. The only addition I made was to add about 2 teaspoons of cognac to the filling. It added an elegant dimension to the dessert. The filling had just the right amount of thickness to it: not runny, but not jelled like some other cherry pies I have tasted. I will makes this one again next summer when the cherries are fresh. My boyfriend loved it!
OK, so we have a cherry tree in our backyard and my husband kept saying "boy I bet those would make a good pie" After numerous 'hints' I decided to try it. I read the reviews for this pie and thought it sounded good, so I picked a bucket full of cherries and got to work. (Keep in mind, I've NEVER made a homemade pie in my life.) I used the staw method mentioned by some on this site to pit the cherries. This worked great for me! I put the cherries in one bowl and the pits in a strainer over a second bowl to catch any juice. I used 1 1/4 cups sugar since my cherries were very tart. I also brushed the crust with a beaten egg white and sprinkled sugar on top. I thought that 4 cups cherries sounded like a lot, but I used that anyway. My pie ran over a bit, but it tasted YUMMY. I served this pie to my family after Sunday dinner today and I got rave reviews. For a first ever homemade pie, I thought it was great, if I may say so, myself! If I can make this pie, anyone can. Now I have been instructed by my whole family to go pick more cherries to freeze, so I can make more later!!!
I make this recipe over and over-comes out perfectly every time! And it's so easy..I do brush whipped egg white over the top of the crust and sprinkle with sugar.
Followed recipe as written and it turned out pure cherry soup. Seriously, it was 1/2" of cherry water in my 1" pie pan. I used about 2 1/2 lbs of sweet cherries. Positively didn't skip any ingredients. I let it cool thoroughly. Maybe my cherries were extra watery, maybe my tapioca wasn't the right stuff. Maybe a day of refrigeration will tighten it up to something manageable. But the whole thing will still be a soggy mess.
this is a great recipe. I have found that it is easiest to pit cherries simply by holding them (over a bucket to catch the juice and throw them into) in my left hand, slice the top with your thumbnail, and squeaze the bottom of the cherry between the fingers of your right hand, the pit pops out, any juice lost goes into the bucket, to be used in the cooking. Also, cornstarch seems to work as well as tapioca to thicken.
My first attempt at a fresh cherry pie, and this turned out (almost) perfect! I was using sweet cherries, so I decreased the sugar to 3/4 cup, and realized at the last minute that I didn't have any almond extract, so I left it out. Brushed the bottom crust with egg before filling it, and brushed the top crust with egg and dusted it with sugar. I also followed Fabricgal's tip to bake the pie at 450 for 10 minutes, and then decrease the temp to 350-375 for 30 minutes. Overall, the bottom crust was a little soggy (will have to try chilling the crust in the pie plate before adding the filling next time), and it was a little runny, even with the tapioca - I'm guessing it was because I used sweet cherries. But it tasted GREAT, and the juice was a great addition to the vanilla ice cream I also put on the plate. :) Side note - a chopstick works great in a pinch for a cherry pitter. A straw would work great, but I didn't have any that were heavy enough.
Pretty decent, would have been better if only I had the patience to pit the cherries myself. I also found it only took 35 minutes (and not 50min) to get golden brown.
Now that cherry season is over, the four pies I made turned out great. One thing I did different was the baking temp and time. Like my apple pies, I like when the fruit is softer. I turned the temp to 425 for like 15 minutes, then down to 375 until the filling bubbles and the crust looked done. Cook it too fast and the cherry skins are still too tough for my taste.
First time for a fresh cherry pie, turned out perfect. My husband thinks he is a cherry pie expert and he loved it.!
Hubby wanted a cherry pie in the middle of winter. I couldn't find any fresh cherries, so I used canned tart cherries. It was still delicious. I can only imagine how good it is with fresh cherries. Other than that change, I used cornstarch in place of the tapioca because that is what I had and omitted the almond (nut allergies). It was great and easy and it held up well, not too runny! Will definitely make again.
I spent $30 buying fresh cherries as they were only available imported, and this was supposed to be the highlight of a very important Thanksgiving dinner. I spent ages on it, what with pitting the cherries and making the crust from scratch, and the only thing I changed was that I used 4 tbsp cornstarch instead of the tapioca. Since another reviewer had done this as well, I thought it wouldn't be a problem. When I took the pie out of the oven, it looked fantastic. I left it to cool. When I cut it, I found to my horror that the filling had turned into cherry soup. I had to pour a cup of liquid out before I could even serve it, and by then the beautiful crust was shrunken and hollow, not to mention soggy. Four tablespoons of cornstarch was FAR from enough for four cups of fruit. I have made fruit pies many times before and they have never turned out so badly. This disappointment ruined my entire night.
A truly delicous cherry pie with simple and uncomplicatd flavors which is the hallmark of any good fruit pie, IMO. I used very sweet fresh cherries so cut back on the sugar which was a mix of brown and white. Also left out the almond extract. Next time I will try the frozen pitted cherries if I can find them. Loved the taste of fresh - the pitting process, not so much.
Look no further!! This is the best recipe for homemade cherry pie. A cherry pitter makes this job simple. Everyone raved about this pie. Thank you for such a great recipe.
Best pie I have ever made. Hands down.
Today I'll be baking the 2nd pie from this recipe for this week. It is the best cherry pie we've ever had, and it is one of the easiest to make. There is nothing I would change about this recipe. I used the frozen pie cherries (unsweetened - just cherries) and it worked out very well. I took the advice of another viewer and added an extra cup because they were frozen. I've GOT to find a source for fresh cherries. Thanks so much for sharing this one. I have no reason to look for another recipe.
Awesome, fresh & amazing. It's worth pitting all those cherries (I now purchased a cherry pitter). I hate canned cherry pie so this was a real treat. I followed the recipe completely with no subs. Thanks for the recipe.
Easy and Fabulous!
Having never made a pie before (and failing to consult my mom first), I didn't know why the tapioca was necessary (I dislike the taste of tapioca & another reader said she didn't use it & it turned out fine). Needless to say my pie was SOUPY, but my tasters raved about my "cherries jubilee" :) The fresh cherries made all the difference! I pitted them with an unused, clean air-pump needle (for filling a volleyball, for example) as the straw & paperclip ideas didn't work too well for me. It worked amazingly well! I inserted the needle into the opening from the stem, loosened up the pit by circling around it, then popped it out from the other side...very little juice was lost and the knob on the other end was a great grip!
I made this pie with rainier cherries that I had canned this summer. I was not impressed. The pie looked beautiful, but didn't have much flavor. Maybe this was because I didn't use fresh cherries, I dunno... I may try it again sometime with fresh cherries, but probably not.
I've only made this once so far and it was super easy and super yummy!! I actually goofed when I made this and forgot to add the sugar (long story) but even with NO sugar this was a very yummy pie!!! When I make this again, I will be sure to add sugar, but maybe only a 1/2 cup since the pie was perfect with out the sugar too.
Yum! I used sweet cherries and substituted about 1/4 cup of white sugar for brown sugar, just because I like the depth that brown sugar gives. I used the Butter Flaky Pie Crust and only cooked the pie for about 40 minutes, but it was delicious.
Excellent! I used fresh cherries and a pitter from Williams-Sonoma (saves so much time and effort!!!). Perfect texture! Very important to let the tapioca sit in the moist bowl for a full fifteen minutes!
Used a mix of frozen cherries because they weren't in season, but this pie was the first to go at our Thanksgiving dinner!
Baked a cherry pie for the first time in my life last week. I used fresh cherries from our cherry tree and followed this recipe. I have not been a fan of the store bought cherry pies so I was just making the pie for my husband because he likes cherry pies, but after using this recipe with our very own cherries I am now a fan! This recipe was so easy to follow and came out tasting wonderful. My husband was not keen on the recipe when I told him it would contain tapioca, but he raved about the pie so much after he tasted it that I am making a second pie right now as I type this! I will be passing this recipe down in my family. It's a winner! Oh, also, my husband took the pits out of the first batch of cherries by squeezing the cherries. After reading a few hints on this site, I tried using the paper clip method on this batch of cherries and that way was clearly the winner. It saved more of the juices and more of the shape/firmness of the cherry. Thanks for sharing that tip!
No changes here. Another way to get cherry pits out is to use a chop stick with a straw. Cut off a few inches of straw and place on end of chopstick. push, twist and there ya go...
Yum!!!!! I accidentally didn't buy enough fresh cherries, so I used 2 1/3 cup pitted fresh cherries and used frozen strawberries to fill the rest. Mixed the fruits together, added a bit of water and about 2 tbsp. cornstarch and cooked the fruit on the stovetop until thickened, about 10 minutes. The added vanilla and almond really make it great; they're subtle but they add so much. Wonderful!
I made this for my father for Father's Day. I had never made a pie before and it turned out excellent! Like someone else suggested I used 1 1/4 cups sugar. It came out perfect! Thanks! My father said it was the best he's ever had and he's a big pie fan :)
Yummy!
Baked this pie this afternoon; I had both sweet and pie cherries in the freezer; used 2 cups of each for this pie. Hubby and son both state this is the BEST cherry pie I have ever made; this recipe is definitely a keeper! I just mixed the sweet and pie cherries together, along with the tapioca and sugar and let the cherries defrost for about 30 minutes, before placing in crust and baking. YUMMY!
This was a nice cherry pie recipe. The taste of fresh cherries surely beats the canned ones. I will use this one in the future for sure. The taste is not as overly sweet as canned cherries are and the pie was super tasting. A real keeper this is!
Made with fresh Rainier cherries in a Keebler pie maker. Ive died and gone to heaven
Enjoyable, but when using fresh cherries you may want to try mixing them in a pot over medium heat to get more of the juices and have a more glazier type texture to the filling.
it was a good pie, but the only reason i gave it a 3 was because there was WAY too much sugar in this pie, i would only put in 1/2 a cup that way the taste of the cherries would be stronger instead of so sweet.
This recipe is very delicious! Just a tip do not omit the almond extract. I made this twice, and the first time I made this I didn't have any almond extract. So I just added more vanilla extract, it turned out good but you could tell something was missing. I went out and got almond extract to try again and it made the pie soooo much better.
I think I have made this 3 or four times this summer. Easy and delicious. Yes, you do need to wait for it to sit and cool for a few hours. If you do the pie sets up beautifully. I reduced the sugar.
Hi...I am new to the cooking/baking scene...and I was curious if there was a substitue for the tapioca or can you just cook it without???
This is an awesome recipe. I made one of these yesterday for a house warming. It was so yummy, my husband asked me to bake another one for his parents, as well as a third to keep at home! I did increase the amount of sugar to 1 1/4 cups, as the cherries I used were very tart. To pit the cherries I used a small, hard plastic child's straw. It worked amazingly well. It popped the pits right out in seconds. Although, I must say, I will definitely be wearing gloves for this process next time! Great recipe!
Delicious. I have a ten inch pie plate so I used about 5 cups of cherrys and a little more sugar and tapioca. Oh and I forgot to add the butter but it turned out fine anyway. Let's just call it the lower calorie recipe..??
Added 1 can cherry filling for consistency. Grandkids helped pick cherries. Got to be great!
I made two of these pies today and froze the mixture for a third. One was made for a neighbor, I used one teaspoon of almond extract and no vanilla. I also used half sugar and half Stevia, I baked at 395 degrees for 50 minutes and they were perfect, I pitted the tart cherries off of our tree with my husband, a first for both of us, Amazing, thank you!
If I could, I would rate this 10 stars... It was delicious, I only made a couple changes... I did not add the almond extract, due to nut allergies, and I cooked the filling in the microwave for a couple minutes before putting into the crust! My mom use to make the best cherry pies in the world! This is close to hers or might even have it beat by a little. Making my second one as my brother is coming to visit and loved Mom's cherry pie...
This is a really great recipe!! It was my first attempt of cherry pie and it turmed out fantastic!! One thing I would reccomend is to let people know that if they have sweet cherries, they should at least half the sugar. I would never have known if I hadn't told my mother-in-law I was making a pie and she gave me that suggestion. I'm certain it would have been too sweet otherwise!!
We loved this! It's a bit of work pitting all the cherries, but it is a great pie. I served it with Cool Whip, which was a nice compliment.
This was the first cherry pie I've ever baked, and it turned out beautifully. I made a few changes, just because I had to work with frozen cherries instead of fresh: used ~7c fruit, and reduced ~4c of it in a saucepan to 1.5c before mixing into the filling. I also added a grated Granny Smith apple for body, and reduced the tapioca to 2T, since some reviewers commented that the pie wasn't juicy enough. Also omitted the vanilla. Consistency and taste were perfect! Thanks so much for this recipe!
My first ever made from scratch pie and it was delicous! After reading some of the reviews I was worried it would be too runny so I used 5 TBL of the tapioca instead of 4 and it was perfect.
I haven't tried making a fruit pie before..but I had picked up the last of local sour cherries and decided that I couldn't eat 6L of it fresh myself, something must be done! This recipe turned out wonderful..but the almond and vanilla flavouring I agree, kind of makes it taste like the fake cherry pie grocery store pies. I would leave it out next time so I can taste the real fresh cherries. I used a straw to pit the cherries, which were quite small. I found the cherries to eat fresh not really tart at all (fresh raspberries are more tart) but I was suprised that even after adding the recommeded mount of sugar that the cherries now tasted more sour? Whaat?! Either way, I liked it! On to raspberry pie next!
Made this today from fresh sour cherries. Pitting them by hand took awhile, but the effort was well worth it. Plan to make another to take for 4th of July picnic. Used Pillsbury prepared pie shells, and used the tip from another chef to make the lattice-work top. Painted the top with egg wash, and the pie is picture-perfect. Very tasty! Thanks/Lesley
Very tasty. I added an extra cup of cherries since I used a deep dish pie plate, it was from Pampered Chef and stoneware. I let the pie set up overnight and it turned out perfectly. When I first removed it from the over it appeared very liquid so I covered it with foil and let it sit. I will be making this again. I bought my cherry pitter from Pampered Chef also and it worked great and made fairly short work of pitting the fresh cherries. I'm adding to this review as I have made this pie a second time. I used fresh cherries. I had sour cherries and golden so I used both in the pie, with the majority being sour cherries. I find that baking this pie late at night when it is cooler and I don't mind heating up the kitchen works very well as I like to let it set up overnight, this seems to be the key for me and getting this pie to turn out nicely. The only alteration I make to this recipe is to add more cherries to my pie to fill up my deep dish pie plate. For pitting the cherries I use a large bowl and put my hands in the bowl and aim the pitter at the bottom to contain the cherry juice.
I decided to make this pie based on the high rating it received. It turned out good, with a few changes. I only used half the sugar because my cherries were sweet and yummy and I didn't want the pie to be too sugar-y. I also think it could have used a little more "thickness" from either flour or cornstarch (not in the recipe). The tapioca wasn't enough. I can't imagine how runny it would be without it. For those who don't normally care for tapioca (like me), don't worry-- you can't taste it. Finally, the 4 cups of cherries it called for didn't seem like enough. I used the 4 cups thinking it would expand with the juices and tapioca, but it could have used more. The pie was "shallow" looking and sunken in.
I made this with cherries from our local grocery store so I really don't know what kind they are. I made it per the instructions. My family thought it was fine, not to-die-for. They suggested I try another recipe. It was firm, which I loved. So there was no runny filling! But it just didn't have the ??? taste I was looking for! I don't think adding the extra sugar, vanilla extract, and almond extract would have made a difference. It was easy, it tasted OK, it just wasn't there for us.
The pie was easy to make but tapioca was absolutely unnecessary, it made filling look and taste like cherry jello. Next time I would also add some lemon juice to the filling because it was too sweet for my taste.
This was great! I loved that you didn't have to cook the cherries ahead of time before baking, like with other recipes. The hardest part was just removing the pits. I let the cherries sit in the sugar, etc., while eating supper. Then assembled and popped in oven! I also didn't have enough tapioca, so i mixed in some cornstarch as well, and it turned out great.
Best cherry pie I've ever made =)
Fabulous and easy. If I could give it ten stars I would; using the fresh sour cherries gave a tart/sweet taste that was not cloying like some cherry pies can be. My husband of 25 years said it was the best cherry pie he'd ever had!
the cherry pie recipes I tried before this one drove me nuts because they used canned cherries and I wanted to use fresh so they either came out soupy or super thick. This is perfect for fresh cherries and so far it has come out perfect every time not to runny not to thick. plus it taste wonderful. and is easy to make. I invested in a good cherry pitter (pampered chef) makes pitting the cherries so easy and fast it is no longer the longest part of getting the pie ready. Thank you.
This was the first cherry pie that I've ever made...and I'll make it again! I made this pie with fresh Rainier cherries and it was TO DIE FOR! I actually found it theraputic to pit these lovely orbs of goodness.
This recipe turned out very well. I used dark sweet cherries, 1/2 cup of sugar and 4 T. cornstarch instead of the tapioca. It was very good. I will definitely make this one again!
this pie was fabulous, i cooked it twice in one week and thought it was best without the almond, i used semolina instead of tapioca and it worked wonderfully! yum!
Awesome!!!!
I used Rainier cherries which are sweet so I cut the sugar in half and it turned out perfect.
With this recipe I turned out the best tasting Cherry Pie ever! I made it with tart cherries from our neighbors tree and used my tried and true pie pastry recipe that I use for all pies. it was perfect! I had a bit too many of the cherries and mixture...so I just poured it on a ham and used it at a glaze...delicious!
Made this for Father's Day. It was the first cherry pie I've made. It was very easy and my dad loved it. I gave it a four because I didn't get to try it; everyone ate it before I could have a piece.
This pie taste wonderful but it was tooooo runny and I followed the directions. I let it set for 15 min. I am so disappointed.
I can understand that this recipe would appeal to certain tastes. Unfortunately my family was not keen on the Tapioca. Very solid with a granular texture. 400 for 50 munites was way to hot and too long. Took the pie out at 40 minutes and it was cooked completely.
This pie had the perfect consistency, not too runny and not too stiff. My grandma, the baking expert, said this was the best pie she's ever had!
This recipe is fantastic. I took it to a party for a coworker and got compliments all around. Even those who swore they hated cherry pie loved this. Absolutely worth using every cherry season.
GREAT recipe - only wish I had more cherries from the summer to make more pies! I soaked the cherries in some brandy overnight, and it added a nice flavor.
The tapioca I bought must not have been "quick-cooking", because I ended up with hard grains of tapioca on top of the pie and the insides didn't thicken at all. Perhaps tapioca just wouldn't work with the lattice-crust I made, but it sounds like other folks have had success using tapioca with a lattice-crust. This recipe should specify that there are different types of tapioca, and list the specific varieties that actually do work. Apart from that, 4 cups of cherries was not enough to fill the pie, so it was kind of drippy and hollow. Also, I had sweet cherries, and even 1/2 cup of sugar was overkill. In the end, my pie was edible, you just had to swallow the tapioca grains and eat it like a cobbler. I'll give this recipe another shot with some different tapioca and less sugar next time.
Superb! My first fresh cherry pie experience. I'll never go back to canned cherries again. I recommend wearing gloves when pitting the cherries. The juice tends to stain.
very good and simple. I used splenda instead of sugar and excluded the butter for a low calorie version of this recipe. Tapioca was a great idea for a low calorie cherry glaze. The only calories I couldn't avoid was the crust.
Yummy! I used 2 cup of brown sugar instead of 1 cup white one. I substitute the tapioca with corn starch and almond extract with Amaretto Almond Liqueur. It is delicious! We love it! Thank you so much for the recipe!
TOO SWEET!! It totally killed all of the cherry flavor. I will make it again.. but take the advice of someone else and only use 1/4 cup of sugar. Thanks.
I used my own pie crust recipe which ended up getting more recognition than the pie itself. The filling was decent but definately not the best. I'm not sure if I should have used half brown sugar and half white sugar like the other recipes called for but this pie definately didn't have the "kick" in the cherry pie that I was looking for. :( But it was still pretty nice and maybe i used the "wrong" cherries? I will try the other pie recipes before I got back and re-experiment with this one. thanks!
Great cherry pie! My dad requested a cherry ie for his birthday dessert and he raved on this pie as well as the rest of us. YUM!
