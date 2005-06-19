Baked Fresh Cherry Pie

4.5
352 Ratings
  • 5 256
  • 4 59
  • 3 22
  • 2 7
  • 1 8

YUMMY--uses fresh cherries!

Recipe by Cali

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Place bottom crust in pie pan. Set top crust aside, covered.

  • In a large mixing bowl combine tapioca, salt, sugar, cherries, and extracts. Let stand 15 minutes. Turn out into bottom crust and dot with butter. Cover with top crust, flute edges and cut vents in top. Place pie on a foil-lined cookie sheet--in case of drips!

  • Bake for 50 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown. Let cool for several hours before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 60.9g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 5.7mg; sodium 285.6mg. Full Nutrition
