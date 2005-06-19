Baked Fresh Cherry Pie

I made this cherry pie last night and it was delicious beyond belief or description. I followed the recipe except that I didn't have the almond extract so I doubled the vanilla. I added a teaspoon of lemon juice too because I was concerned that my cherries were too sweet. I have read tart cherries are the best and that they have a short season. Mine were delicious raw so I figured they had to be on the sweet side so I added the lemon juice for tartness which I read was the answer to that problem. Two packages of cherries equalled a generous 4 cups pitted. I had a tough time finding tapioca because I didn't realize all I needed was the Minute Tapioca by Kraft. Somehow I thought tapioca starch was a different product. I made a basket weave crust, brushed it with egg whites and sprinkled it with an extra large grain decorative sugar crystals. The sugar was gorgeous and made the top sparkle. I loved the texture it added to the final product as well. I made a foil crust guard which I never took off and the crust was nicely browned. It might have been due to the sugar topping. I put a cookie sheet under the pie but it did not drip one little bit. I cooled it on a rack and cut it about 1 and 1/2 hour later. It was by far the best cherry pie I have ever eaten. My husband was blown away by it too. It was just so special. It sliced perfectly too. Even the first slice was magazine perfect. We served it with vanilla ice cream. I can't say enough good about this recipe.