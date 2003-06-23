Clarke Cheesecake Pie

A no bake pie with the creamy taste of a cheesecake.

Recipe by Belina Clarke

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend together cream cheese and milk. Stir in vanilla. Add lemon juice 1 teaspoon at a time, blending well after each addition.

  • Pour filling into a 9 inch graham cracker crust. Refrigerate for 4 hours, or overnight to set.

409 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 315.9mg. Full Nutrition
