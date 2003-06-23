Clarke Cheesecake Pie
A no bake pie with the creamy taste of a cheesecake.
This was very easy to make. I was hesitant on using so much lemon juice (I don't like lemon flavor). However, you really can't taste the lemon. I really liked this pie and so did my kids. My husband said it was too creamy. He likes traditional cheese cake. He said it was good though. I will definately keep this recipe on hand for that last minute dessert. I only refrigerated the pie an hour and it was set just fine. The only thing I would do different next time is make my own crust. I like easy recipes and because of the ease and flavor of this one I give it 5 stars.Read More
I was not a fan of the consistency of the filling. I think I wanted it to be more like cheesecake, but it came out similar to pudding. Not sure if that was supposed to happen, or if I did something wrong, but I don't plan on repeating this recipe.Read More
it's good, but even BETTER if you whip some heavy cream and FOLD it into the mix. it becomes much fluffier and feels ironically lighter
This was a really tasty pie! I love lemon, so I added about 1 Tbsp more lemon juice to get a bit more flavor. The only complaint I have, is that the vanilla made the filling a turn brownish color. Next time I will use less. Thanks for the quick and tasty recipe!
This was so simple and so delicious. I love no bake desserts. Made this for Christmas and I am making it once more as a request for my husbands birthday. I liked the idea of folding in some whipped cream. Also I covered the top in some white chocolate shavings and little christmassy sprinkles.Looked so snowy and pretty. Needless to say there were no leftovers. But works as a spring dessert as well. Leave off the chocolate and sprinkles and simply place a few curly strips of lemon rind on top.
Super easy! That in itself makes the recipe a winner. My whole family enjoyed it. No leftovers!
I've used this recipe for years and everyone loves it! I usually add pie filling on top (cherry, blueberry, or strawberry). I sometimes use lime juice in place of lemon juice for a little different twist.
This was very good and simple to make. I had to make my own sweetened condesed milk since I was out of it, but it still worked well. I served this with cherry pie filling on top and it was delicious.
yum!!!
Unbelievably easy, AND it tasted really good.
I made this again this weekend for a potluck and I found it way too strong of vanilla. I think it was because I used supermarket vanilla and not my usual "good' vanilla. So I will cut back to a tsp or omit if I don't have the good stuff. It still got eaten ,no leftovers,so maybe it was just me.... I've made this many times since I first got the recipe. I love it as a quick & easy dessert. I don't pretend it's cheesecake. It's cheesecake pie. I do add an extra 3 oz pkg of cream cheese to the mix and a bit more lemon juice. I sometimes get a premium (lots more stuff) cherry or blueberry pie filling and top it with that. It's an easy go to recipe.Update: made this again for xmas and for some unknown reason it did not set up. stayed slightly runny which wasn't very appealing tho it still tasted good. Lowfat cream cheese? too much lemon juice? any ideas what went wrong?
Great- so similar to my Lemon Ice Box Pie recipe. (it has no cream cheese) I used a Nilla wafer pie shell- yummy! I recommend chilling overnight. Simple & everyone loves.
So easy to make. Very creamy. Seemed to be lacking in something, so I added a blackberry puree and fresh blackberries on top. That made it much better. Used a store bought crust, but next time will make homemade --- much better.
I added a can of cherry pie filling on top! Very festive at Christmas or even in the summer. Nice and light...a switch up from cake!
Amazingly easy for how good it is. I had promised my girlfriend a cheesecake but was really strapped for time. Settled on this one rather than a more traditional and it turned out much better than expected. She was very happy with the results. I Was worried a bit with the amount of lemon juice turning but it was just right. Just a perfect hint of lemony flavor. Originally tasted it a few hours after sitting in the fridge and it was good but it was much better the 2nd day after sitting in the fridge over night.
This is a very tasty pie. I used an oreo coockie crust and to be honest, it came out too shallow. In the future I will double the recipe. This is probably because I did not use a ready crust, but made my own. I did not have the ingredients to make more, so i mixed the cookie creme (leftover from the crust) with a pack of cream cheese and some butter to decorate the pie to hide the crust. It came out even better! Thank you so much, this was a big hit at my house. :)
Made it exactly as written. The flavor was very good. The consistency was like a pudding pie-- maybe even a little less solid than that. The pieces didn't hold their shape all that well once I cut them. But if you're not fussy about how it looks once you get it on the plate, this a quick and easy pie to make that tastes like cheesecake.
This is just like my mom cheesecake. Unfortunately, she never writes recipes down so I was glad to find this! Thank you!
