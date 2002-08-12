Lemon Pie II

I read quite a few reviews stating to make sure your cream cheese is at room temp. And to use a 1/2 cup lemon juice. I think this is important to note ...If you are using a metal bowl such as a kitchen aid mixer the bowl acts as a refrigerator and your cream cheese will get cold again. You will want your cream cheese a bit warmer...microwave it for 30 seconds in a small bowl and mix it with a spoon, you want it softer than the cream cheese spread containers that you use for bagels. You may need another 15 seconds (depending on your microwave) I used 2 Meyer Lemons which equals 1/2 cup lemon juice. I zested first then cut lemons in half and juiced then strained to remove all the seeds. ( Meyer Lemons have a lot of seeds) they have a mellow sweet flavor versus sour and worked super in this recipe. Also added 1 Tsp. Vanilla extract. Topped with raspberries. Absolutely delicious! Entered photo.