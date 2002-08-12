Lemon Pie II
This simple recipe can be served as is in a graham crust or you can dress it up with a strawberry or peach glaze. Either way, a little Cool Whip or whipped cream on top is good.
Very easy recipe. Make sure that the cream cheese if fully softened before mixing the ingredients. I added more lemon juice, because it just didn't taste like lemon pie. My family loves it. I have made it 3 times already.Read More
As indicated by other reviewers, this recipe tastes overwhelmingly like cream cheese rather than lemon. I used 1/2 cup of fresh lemon and plenty of zest, and still the cheese flavor was too strong. Furthermore, I beat the cream cheese- don't do this! Cream cheese gets grainy when overmixed, which I didn't know until I made this.Read More
Great recipe! Easy to make and delicious. I added a little lemon zest to take the flavor up just a notch. I'll be making this one again.
As suggested by others, be sure the cream cheese is fully softened, otherwise you get lumps in your pie. I made this with 1 tsp. vanilla, 1 TB sugar, 1/2 cup lemon juice, and 3-4 drops yellow food coloring. A sliced kiwi on top also adds a great touch. Yuuuuuuumy!
This was a easy & a great recipe. I added a little vanilla and sprinkled some lemon zest on top.
This pie is great! Quick and easy :o) I did use 1/2 cup of fresh lemon juice plus a T. of lemon zest. and a tsp. of vanilla in the filling. If you have the time to make your own crust, Do It! (1.5 cups graham cracker crumbs, 1/2 cup sugar and 5 T. melted butter. Bake at 350 for 7 - 10 minutes) Also, If you have even more extra time and extra money, make your own whipped topping too! Directions: Place one cup heavy whipping cream and 3 T. confectioner's sugar in a chilled mixing bowl, beat until stiff peaks form. Spread on top of this delicious pie and enjoy!!
This is a pie my mother has been making since I was a little girl. We call it a cream cheese pie. She adds 1tsp of vanilla extract and may use up to 1/2 c of lemon juice. It is a staple at family functions, and is always yummy. Mom always says it is very important to have the cream cheese at room temp, and beat it first separate from the other ingredients so you have a homgeneous mixture:-)
Fantastic pie. Quick and easy. Just one thing though. I don't know if it's just me, but I thought the condensed milk slightly overpowered the other tastes. I think next time I'll use a tad less than what's called for.
My husband found this and made it for my birthday. It was so delicious I ask for it all the time. It is a GREAT pie and so easy! I add a couple tablespoons more lemon- or even more sometimes. I love a tart lemon flavor.
Very simple and good. I covered top with blueberries and went very well. Brought it to a meetup and everyone liked it. Very fluffy.
This recipe is the *easiest, creamiest and most delicious* lemon cream cheese pie recipe I've ever had! It will be replacing an old family recipe that required cooking, baking, etc....and I'm sure nobody will notice the difference! Delicious!
This is an AWESOME recipe! It tastes just like the lemon pie that is served at Chic-fil-A! (just add merangue). Add a little more lemon juice for extra kick. This has a great creamy cheesecake type consistency!
The family ate it all in one night. Super quick, light, delicious! Perfect for spring and summer.
I was in a hurry, and didn't have time to read the reviews on this before making it, so I just followed the recipe. I'm glad I tasted the filling before putting it in the crust because, while it was pretty good, there was a lack in lemon flavor. I opted to add a little lemon oil, and that did the trick. I also added a few drops of yellow food coloring so it would look more 'lemon-y'. I topped it off with whipped cream and lemon slices. It was beautiful and very tasty! This was a great pie to make with the ingredients I usually have on hand, and it could definatley not be simplier. Thanks for sharing. :)
My favorite pie! A spring and summer classic. If you like a creamy pie and the taste of lemon, this one's for you.
I upped the fresh squeezed lemon juice to 1/2 cup and added 1T lemon zest. (If you use bottled juice, 1/3 cup may be enough.) Aslo subbed fat free cream cheese. Served with whipped cream as a topper. Sweet, creamy, and lemony but not tart. We really liked it.
It turned out to be a really good start. I took another review's advice & added a touch of vanilla, which was a nice touch. DO NOT take lightly the warnings to let the cream cheese warm up. Granted, there are worse things that some lumps of cream cheese, but it throws off the texture. I also agree with numerous people's suggestion to add extra lemon juice. I added 3/4 of a cup, and I wish I'd added more. I also very much wish that I had used fresh lemon juice, rather than that bottled stuff. It would have made a world of difference. I sound too much like I'm speaking against the recipe, which I am not. It's a fine recipe that only improves with tweaking.
Super fast and simple. This was mild flavored and although my husband loved it as is, I thought it needed more lemon and more tart. Very good though and this is an easy one to remember without a recipe. Thanks for the winner!
This was another quick and easy treat I frequently indulged in when I was pregnant. I used a shortbread prepared graham pie crust, and neufchatel cream cheese. I upped the amount of lemon juice and added a little bit of grated zest. Finished it off with some "Extra Creamy" whipped topping. Really good! If you use lime juice and a bit of the zest, it makes a really decent Key Lime Pie aswell! Thanks, Jan!
Very good pie-- I topped it with "Blueberry Breakfast Sauce" from this site. My guests were happy. I called it "Lemon Cheesecake Pie" because the cream cheese flavor is strong. It is a softserve pie, not as thick as most cheesecake. It wasn't soupy though--it still held up and tasted delicious. As easy as it was, I'm sure I'll make it again and the blueberry sauce went so well with the lemon.
This was really yummy and easy to make. Just make sure to soften the cream cheese before so the filling is smooth and creamy. Like other reviewers I also used a 1/2 cup of lemon juice and added 1 tablespoon of lemon zest and the lemon flavor was perfect. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
Nice, but needs a bit more "oomph". Will make again with "oomph" ;)
Delicious, and soo easy. I did increase lemon to 1/2 cup and added zest of 1 lemon. Thanks Jan.
this pie did not set at all for me! I refrigerated it overnight, I followed the recipe exactly. I don't know why but it's still runny and won't hold its shape at all. It tastes delicious though!
I found this recipe 1st floating on FB, when I decided to make it. There was a 2nd version with adding whip topping, so in a conversation with another fellow AR member, I made it both ways....then I found it here on AR. So to the recipe, it was easy, but it's best if you freeze it for sure, makes for easy cutting and thawing in single slices. I zested a lemon as to tell the difference between the 2 pies I made. Loved this one better because it was bolder with lemon and thicker compared to the light and airy of the 2nd pie. Will make again.
This pie is great! Like others, I add more juice and zest, but I also add fresh blueberries on top. Take a few spoonfuls of blueberry jam, heat it up in the microwave, and mix in the berries. Put on top of the pie and chill. Everyone always loves it!
This was really very good and easy! I added some lemon zest and lemon extract to my taste.
This was good and easy to make. You definately need to add more lemon juice. I used 1/2 cup lemon juice, juice of 1 lemon, and grated lemon peel. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla.
absolutely wonderful. just ate a piece and drizzled chocolate on top :) to me it sorta taste like cheesecake. i increased the lemon juice to 1/2 cup.
Like KimW I also increased the lemon juice (I added a lime) to almost 1/2 cup, but after I tasted it, it seemed too tart, so I added 2 or 3 tablespoons sugar. I was not wild about the cream cheese addition and thought it was OK. But my Mom loved it--said it melted in her mouth!
this was the best lemon pie i've ever had. here is what i did. I used a little more than 1/3 and a little less than 1/2 cup of lemon juice. Once i put everything together, i didnt like the color of the pie, so i added 2 drops of yellow food coloring, and 1/8 tsp of lemon extract. for the topping i used 1 drop of lemon extract, and one drop or orange flavoring and mix it in with the whipped cream. U must use more than 1/3 a cup of lemon juice tho. my husband LOOOVEEED it.
Made this recipe using lime juice for thanksgiving. It was a hit!
It's so good, I wanted to eat the whole thing. I didn't, though!
This pie was VERY creamy and delicious. I used extra lemon juice and reduced fat cream cheese and it was delicious. I also made my own graham cracker crust. I'll make this again. It was very easy and went over very well.
I thought the taste was awful when it was warm -- all sweet, no lemon, more like caramel than anything else, so I added another lemon's worth of juice. No help, so I gave up and refrigerated it, which somehow brought the lemon flavour out. I still don't like it much, but mom says the flavour is "very good but too strong to eat much of." Still more sweet than I'd like... if I make this again I'll go ahead and use lots of extra lemon juice, since it set up well.
Upped the lemon to 1 cup and added vanilla. Topped w/whipped topping. Great for my whole family, and easy too!
I wanted to try this recipe, but the cream cheese scared me. I was worried that it was going to taste like cheesecake.
For ease this recipe gets a five star. For all that sweetness that overtakes everything else only a 2 star. So, I rate it three stars. Don't be afraid to use less of the sweetened condensed milk. A good pie for company or something special. Add more lemon and lemon zest to brighten the flavor and cut the sweet taste from the milk. Don't be tempted to use evaporated milk, however. It won't work in this.
This was a hit at Thanksgiving. I add some lite cool whip at serving time.
easy and yum!
This pie was good! The only thing that I would have preferred was how the pie set up- mine wasn't as firm as I would have liked it to have been and I let it set up for 24 hours. Cool and creamy flavor, though, and it looked very pretty with fresh lemon slices on it as decoration!
This is a great recipe. It's fast, easy and it doesn't fail! I've made it for a couple of goodie days in a pinch now, and it's turned out beautifully each time. The only tip I can offer is, as someone said above, to make sure that your cream cheese is entirely soft before you begin the mixing. As well, this pie is great to play with - I added some blueberries, and it turned out yummy!
HEAVENLY HUMMMMM
I made this because everyone else seemed to think it was great, but I thought it was terrible. I softened the cream cheese and beat the heck out of it and it was still lumpy. Then I tried to eat a piece and the first bite made me feel sick. I don't know how my boyfriend made it through a whole slice.
Nice flavor.
Yum! This is such a great recipe! The only change I made was following other reviewers advice and I added a bit more lemon juice. It came out perfectly. I made it for Thanksgiving and it got great reviews from everyone.
the taste was very rich and good, but as a lemon pie, it was a fail. it was more like pudding, with only a hint of lemon. when i want lemon pie, i will not be making this again.
This was super easy, but i had to add ALOT more lemon.it would of tasted like con milk,with alot more lemon juice it was very good.
I have never eaten lemon pie before in my life because I just don't like lemons. I made this for my husband because I had some cream cheese to get rid of (before I at the whole thing by itselt), and when I tasted it, I thought it was really good. Subtle lemon flavor, and creamy. Will definitely make this again instead of the old egg version of lemon ice box pie.
This was very simple to make, more of a cheese cake lemon pie. Thanks for the recipe and for the tips!
If you are looking for something easy and delicious this is it! I made a homemade graham cracker crust, baked and then chilled and added the filling. We love lemons so I juiced three but it was probably more than the 1/3 cup called for in the recipe. I just kept tasting the filling and then adding more to our taste. This pie is really yummy.
As said in other reviews, the cream cheese does need to be very soft and smooth (otherwise won't blend well), and I added probably another 1/3 -1/2 cup of lemon juice in order to have it taste more like lemon. Without this addition, the flavor is more like sweet cream cheese with a hint of lemon. It's very easy to make and with the extra lemon juice is quite tasty.
This pie is soooo good. I did add a little lemon flavoring to bring out the lemon juice and you do need a little more than 1/3 cup. The first time I used a vanilla wafer pie crust and the second I used a shortbread crust. Delicious both times!!!
I increased the lemon juice to 1/2c and added some lemon zest. Great pie! My husband loved it! Thanks!!!
Yummy and sooooo easy to make. This is thick and rich with a perfect sweet lemon flavor. I didnt even use topping and it was great!
There really isn't much depth to this recipe, its basically just sugar and lemon. No hints or notes of anything else, its a good simple pleaser if your craving sugary lemon, but I would never attempt to serve this as a dessert to impress anyone.
I've made this pie for years -- with the addition of 1 Tbsp of vanilla. I also top it with reduced-sugar cherry pie filling or blueberry pie filling. My husband requests this for all special occasions.
Will definitely make again - this one is going in my permanent file!! Recipe is great as-is with the exception that the instructions need to include information about making sure the cream cheese is at room temperature and very soft (for those who don't know already). I went heavy on the lemon juice and made my own crust (thank you, reviewer number 14 for the quick/fantastic crust recipe!) and topped with slightly sweetened whipped cream. Might try this with lime next time...
This was delightful , making sure the cream cheese is smooth and well mixed in is key .
YUM! I used 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice, with a little zest for a stronger flavor, and made a graham crust using cinnamon grahams. It was thick and creamy, and refreshing on such a hot day!
Per seeing other reviews I used 1/2 cup of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of lemon peel. It was the perfect amount for us. It had a nice creamy lemon flavor. I would def make again. Very easy.
This is soooo easy! My kind of recipe. Usually I make my husband Lemon meringue pie for Thanksgiving, but I was so worn out I wanted something simpler. My husband and several others complimented this pie. My only thing is I added a little more lemon juice for a stronger lemon flavor. Great recipe!
This is a simple, easy to make pie. My mom used to make it for us when we were kids so I was VERY happy to find it on here!
This pie does not have any lemon flavor at all. Either the cream cheese or the sweetened condensed milk cover the lemon flavor. I kept adding lemon juice to get some flavor but it just made it sour. Had to throw it out.
I'm from Holland so unfortunately we don't have graham crackers over here. The crust i made did not turn out to great but the lemon filling... yummie! So easy to make and soooo creamy! i will defenatly make this recipe again!
Make sure the cream cheese is completely softened. I added a tsp of vanilla and a tablespoon of sugar. I upped the lemon juice to a half a cup and added lemon zest. Taste is good and so is texture! Will making this again!
I wanted to try something new so I gave this a shot. It was definitely tasty. It tastes creamy like cheesecake and the flavor from the sweetened condensed milk is unmistakable. I added lots of lemon zest to the filling and topped the pie with crushed graham crackers, whipped cream and frozen rasberries. Next time I'll use less sweetened condensed milk and more rasberry topping.
I added about 1/4 c more of cream cheese, the juice of 3 lemons (approx. 1 c), and 9 drops of food coloring to brighten the color. Topped with whipped cream and it was so good!
I made this for a family BBQ. Instead of a single pie, i doubled the recipe, made a batch of crust and filled 23 foil lined muffins with batter. I also used more lemon juice for a tart flavor. Everyone loved them! Next time I will garnish with some lemon peel as well.
Yummy and super easy. Made my own crust and covered top with whipped topping. It was a hit.
My children made this pie for their church auction. The pie was quick and easy for them to make. I just couldn't resist bidding for it! It was worth the $35...YUM!
Made exactly as directed. Very good desert. I don't like real tart lemon pie so this is perfect. Very easy to make and yummy!
This was so easy and so good! I froze it and served it that way with whipped cream on top - fantastic summer dessert. Creamy with a light lemony flavour, hard to believe it was so quick and simple to make.
Easiest pie recipe ever! All I added to this was the zest of a lemon. Great with whipped cream and/or blueberry sauce.
Made this with Neufchâtel cheese instead of cream cheese and increased lemon juice to 1/2c because I prefer a bit more lemon flavor. Used the whisk attachment on my mixer and mixed for about 2-3 min. Very light and refreshing dessert.
I made this twice but using key lime's . We loved how light and fresh it tasted. I added a sour cream and a little powder sugar topping after a couple hours in the refrigerator. I also add a tsp of zest to both the pie and topping. Great for a summer time desert. A sliver goes along way.??
As others have recommended, I used 1/2 cup lemon juice and my husband said the lemon taste was perfect!
This was fast and very easy. I used a ready made shortbread crust, freshly squeezed lemons and added whip cream to the top. It turned out really good. I did forget to let my cream cheese set out for a bit so it was a little lumpy and hard to mix. Next time I will also add a little more lemon juice. This would be good to take anywhere, just garnish with lemon slices and it is so pretty.
I read quite a few reviews stating to make sure your cream cheese is at room temp. And to use a 1/2 cup lemon juice. I think this is important to note ...If you are using a metal bowl such as a kitchen aid mixer the bowl acts as a refrigerator and your cream cheese will get cold again. You will want your cream cheese a bit warmer...microwave it for 30 seconds in a small bowl and mix it with a spoon, you want it softer than the cream cheese spread containers that you use for bagels. You may need another 15 seconds (depending on your microwave) I used 2 Meyer Lemons which equals 1/2 cup lemon juice. I zested first then cut lemons in half and juiced then strained to remove all the seeds. ( Meyer Lemons have a lot of seeds) they have a mellow sweet flavor versus sour and worked super in this recipe. Also added 1 Tsp. Vanilla extract. Topped with raspberries. Absolutely delicious! Entered photo.
With the cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk, I mixed a jar of Lemon Curd. I filled a Graham cracker pie crust. It set up beautifully and tasted better than any Lemon icebox pie. (Lemon Curd was purchased at Trader Joe's) Enjoy!
Olivia
Very simple and tasty dessert. I didn't use zest, because I was using fresh squeezed lemon juice I had frozen from my last crop of lemons, and didnt have any lemons to zest. Still came out great. Would definitely make again. Great for summer.
This just makes terrible lemon soup. What a waste.
Husband and 2 yr old liked it, 5 yr old didn't. I increased the lemon juice to 1/2 cup and husband said it wasn't sweet enough, so next time will probably use less lemon juice. Quick and easy to make - the kids helped me.
This cake is to die 4.Its very filling but its gorgeous.I didnt use as much cheese as sugggested nd i used 2tsp.vinilla,1tbs.suger nd 2tsp.yellow food colouring also i used a flan base instead of a graham cruast. Very Easy To Make:)Loved It:)
I made this twice already! I did follow recommendations from the other reviews and used a half a cup of lemon juice and the zest of one lemon. For the heck of it I folded in some whipped topping as well. It turns out so good! I used low-fat cream cheese and low-fat whipped topping. Will continue to make on a regular basis.
Added lemon zest. Great!
Ok folks . We try to review as written , and I will. But then I made again with a few modifications which made it over the top delicious. It was just good as written but the second time around I added frozen lemon aid concentrate approx 1/4 c to the lemon juice and a heaping tbsp of lemon zest. Be sure to beat room temperature cream till smooth before adding concentrate . I froze for four hours to be sure all set up and served with real heavy whipping cream beaten with powder sugar and vanilla . Was a 5 plus star summer dessert! Also forget those prepared graham cracker pie shells. Do yourself a favor and make your own simple easy and recipes on this site take meat minutes to make!
Delicious! Everyone liked it & wanted the recipe.
I also added lemon extract for more of a lemon taste.
We loved it! We didn't change a thing. Quick, easy and so tasty!!
Absolutely summer taste! Yummy!
Super easy.
First of all, I added lots more lemon juice and grated some lemon zest because it was not lemony enough. The sweetened milk taste was almost over-powering. Maybe I'll cut back a little on that next time. Secondly, I let the cream cheese sit out for several hours to soften before making the mixture, hoping it would make the filling smooth and creamy. But it still turned out too runny. With lots of tweaking, the flavor turned out nicely. I will try this recipe again and hopefully I can get the consistency right.
family likes- does need more lemon favor- increased to 1/2 c of lemonade concentrate.
super quick to put together but it tasted too much like cream cheese. I increase lemon juice to 1/2 cup, added vanilla and zest but I wasn't impressed at all. better after I dumped half a container of Cool whip in it.
The cream cheese filling had a good flavor, but it never did set up well. I allowed the cheese to come to room temperature, beating until it was light and fluffy before adding any other ingredients (all of which were at room temp), and I actually measured the ingredients, instead of my typical going-by-instinct approach. But even after a few hours, and through the following two days, the consistency remained pudding-like. Granted, it was a thick pudding, but never really became a pie, as it required scooping instead of slicing. The flavor was OK, and the simplicity was top-notch, but if looking for a lemon 'pie', I will have to experiment with this recipe a bit and/or keep looking. Thank you for sharing it.
My family loved this pie. Just a bit of sour with the sweet. Very good.
Perfect dessert. I did double the recipe, used a 9 x 13" pan, added rind of a whole lemon and used a shortbread crust from this site. (address below) NOTE: if your using this to make a pie crust or a 9" square cut the recipe in 1/2 for the crust. I agree with comments on the crust was enough for 13 x 9 or a 2 pie crusts. This shortbread recipe filled the 9 x 13" pan.
TRY THIS FROZEN. you will not regret it! Family staple since childhood but the author is missing the best part. You have to freeze it overnight! You set it out for approx 30 minutes just to cut, similar to an ice cream cake. So refreshing!! If you like the lemon taste use fresh lemon juice- it will make a huge difference. You can also top with cherry pie filling (or any filling goes well) but then you CANNOT refreeze. So if you will not be serving the whole pie I wouldn’t recommend.
