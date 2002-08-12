Lemon Pie II

This simple recipe can be served as is in a graham crust or you can dress it up with a strawberry or peach glaze. Either way, a little Cool Whip or whipped cream on top is good.

Recipe by Jan Guinn

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together the cream cheese, milk and lemon juice. Mix well and spread in graham crust. Chill until set, at least 2 hours, and top as desired.

457 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 27g; cholesterol 67.8mg; sodium 321.5mg. Full Nutrition
