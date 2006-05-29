Chocolate Chip Pie IV
Just like a chocolate chip cookie in a pie shell, this pie is sweet, chocolaty and gooey. Flour, eggs, sugar, butter, chocolate bits, and pecans make the filling for this delightful pie that bakes in about an hour.
The first time I made Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie, I followed a recipe exactly like this one other than calling for 1 cup(!) of butter rather than 1/2 cup. It turned out very greasy. I also cooked it longer than 1 hour... until the center seemed set. This caused my butter-saturated crust to also be nearly burnt. 1/2 cup of butter worked out much better, the pie is rich but not oozing melted butter. I also only cooked for the specified hour. When still warm, the pie is goopy and not that good, but after chilling it sets up perfectly and tastes like chocolate chip cookies in pie form, so I definitely advise only cooking for an hour even if it seems underdone when you take it out of the oven (like pecan pie). Serve chilled with whipped cream.Read More
My husband and I found this to be way too sweet and not what we had in mind. I had a chocolate chip pie served to me about a year ago that was wonderful, and I've been on a mission since to recreate the recipe. This wasn't it. If I made this recipe again, I would use less white sugar, add in some brown, and use more flour.Read More
This was awesome. I followed the recipe exactly. I baked for exactly 60 minutes and it came out set and lovely. I sent it to work with my husband and he loved it. He said it was just like eating a chocolate chip cookie, only better, because it was nicely paired with the pie crust, which added a buttery, flaky flavor to it. (I had used butter-flavored shortening in the crust.) Thank you! ** Edit: I have made this several times now and it is always exceedingly well received. The last time, I tasted it myself and can say that it is quite delicious. It doesn't have the texture of a chocolate chip cookie in a pie shell; rather, the filling is more like the texture of a pecan pie, while it tastes like a chocolate chip cookie (from the semi-sweet chocolate). It is very decadent and would go famously served warm with ice cream or a little whipped cream.
This was really good, the whole family liked it. The second time I made it, I used only 3/4 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of brown sugar. I thought it added a little more flavor to the cookie.
i would give this recipe 10 stars if i could. this pie is delicious! i've been making it for several years & everyone loves it. occasionally i haven't had the required chocolate chips and have used peanut butter chips, butterscotch chips or a mixture and while it DOES change the taste, it is still yummy! i like the pie a little "under done" as it comes out like warm cookie dough as opposed to a pie. that is perfection to me!
I made this to last the week....it didn't even last the weekend. We'll be making this again! I omitted the nuts.
This should be a 3.5, We made this for a Christmas party. It was good, but not great. We used a pre-made graham cracker crust. We thought is was a little hard on the top, it was rather brittle. Not sure if a pastry crust would make it better or not.
Soooooooo good! I decreased the sugar to 3/4 cup and used brown instead of white. I also increased the flour by 1/4 cup. It really does taste just like a chocolate chip cookie in a pie crust! My kids were in heaven. :)
Absolutely loved it! The only thing that I wasn't happy with was that the top of the pie was really dry and crumbled apart when I cut it. Other than that, DELICIOSO!
While I was in college I found a recipe similar to this one time in Taste of Home magazine. My girlfriends and I use to make it all the time. I think it was a staple during finals week. We loved it b/c it was so easy and simple to make and it does taste like a big cookie.
I made this pie for a New Year's Eve party and it was delicious. I always try to bring something a little different and it was a hit! it was a little on the sweet side, but other than that was fabulous.
Easy recipe. Yummy pie! My family really liked it. I used walnuts instead of pecans though. (Just bought wrong nuts.) A little underdone after one hour. Need to test with a toothpick? Mine needed an extra 10-15 minutes. Could be just my oven.
We used to call this the "Kentucky Derby" pie. Only difference is decreasing the nuts to 1/2-3/4 cup. I also use 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips with 1/2 cup semisweet choc. chips. Definitely a keeper!
This was sooooooooo good!!!! NUMMY NUMMY NUMMY!!!! I ate 3 pieces in one sitting!!! NUMMY!!! Thank you! :)
This is a fun, easy recipe and it tastes wonderful.
This is the first recipe I've made from this website. It was a huge hit. I made two over the weekend and they were both gone by Monday. I followed the recipe with the exception of taking the tip to do 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I also added my own touch to decorate it, by making a very light chocolate butter-cream frosting and dotting the border with large stars. Then I added those new caramel filled chocolate chips on each star for further decoration.
This pie is extremely rich, and it had more of a taste of a pecan pie bar than a chocolate chip cookie. I personally won't make it again, but my family and friends seemed to enjoy it.
this pie travels well and is delicious, like a gooey chocolate chip cookie. chilled it tastes like a candy bar. warm it is great with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
My family has made a similar pie for years at Thanksgiving. It is a great and easy recipe to make.
WARNING - NOT FOR THOSE WHO JUST TOLERATE CHOCOLATE! This wonderful pie is rich, filling and extremely addictive! I served it warm with vanilla ice cream on top and a drizzle of caramel sauce (ice cream topping). It was an instant hit and several of my guests requested the receipe. I'm glad that I made the pie slices smaller because of the richness of this pie.
I cooked the pie, but it seemed like it needed more sugar and it wasn't sweet enough. I had to take it out early (15 minutes), because it started to burn. It wasn't as gooey as i thought it would be, but overall it was an easy recipe to follow.
This was wonderful and got Rave reviews from the whole family! Highly Recommended!
Great! I used 2 shallow pie shells & baked for 30 minutes. An easier way to eat "chocolate chip cookies!"
I didn't like this. I made it almost the same as the recipe, but without the nuts and with graham cracker crust. I baked it for the full 60 minutes and the crust was burnt to a crisp. The chocolate chips went to the bottom and there was a little bit of dough on the top. I will not be making this again. Maybe it would have tasted different with the different crust.
I just made this for the first time and it was so easy. I am not a big fan of pie crust, so I made it in a non stick pie pan sprayed with baker's joy. I baked it for 40 minutes, then turned off the oven and let it sit in the oven for 5 minutes. I took it out and let it cool a little, but I took a piece too soon. I liked it better after it cooled about a half hour. I will make this again when the chocolate craving hits.
I've been making this pie for almost a year now and I'm always getting requests for it. I don't use nuts because I'm allergic, but I use everything else exactly as directed and it turns out amazing every time. I love the fact that the center stays soft and doesn't get completely solid. It's always a hit!
great, simple recipe. very kid friendly too.
This pie was really easy and tasted great! My family really liked it. I'll be making this one again!
