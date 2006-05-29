Chocolate Chip Pie IV

32 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Just like a chocolate chip cookie in a pie shell, this pie is sweet, chocolaty and gooey. Flour, eggs, sugar, butter, chocolate bits, and pecans make the filling for this delightful pie that bakes in about an hour.

By Glenda

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, mix sugar and flour.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in beaten eggs, butter, nuts, chocolate chips and vanilla. Mix well.

  • Pour mixture into pie crust. Place pie pan on cookie sheet. Bake in a preheated 325 degree F (165 degree C) oven for one hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
555 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 56.5g; fat 36.4g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 218.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022