Chocolate Chip Pie IV

This was awesome. I followed the recipe exactly. I baked for exactly 60 minutes and it came out set and lovely. I sent it to work with my husband and he loved it. He said it was just like eating a chocolate chip cookie, only better, because it was nicely paired with the pie crust, which added a buttery, flaky flavor to it. (I had used butter-flavored shortening in the crust.) Thank you! ** Edit: I have made this several times now and it is always exceedingly well received. The last time, I tasted it myself and can say that it is quite delicious. It doesn't have the texture of a chocolate chip cookie in a pie shell; rather, the filling is more like the texture of a pecan pie, while it tastes like a chocolate chip cookie (from the semi-sweet chocolate). It is very decadent and would go famously served warm with ice cream or a little whipped cream.