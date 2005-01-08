Rhubarb Cobbler
My family really loves this recipe. Hope you have good luck with it!
My family really loves this recipe. Hope you have good luck with it!
I made this for my husband last night and we both thought it was pretty good. The topping needs a little bit more sugar and it may be good with a bit of rolled oats. For those of you who don't like it so tart, but don't want to add more sugar, you can try a species of rhubarb called 'Strawberry' or 'Cherry.' Most people have what's called 'Victoria.' It's only red from the ground to about half-way up the stalk and is green for the rest. The strawberry version is a dark red from the ground to the leaf. The red version is much sweeter. It is still rhubarb so it's still tart but not nearly as much as the 'Victoria.'Read More
The filling was great - I added some blueberries to the mixture too. I didn't care for the topping - it was more cakey for my liking. If I make it again I would down size the pan to an 8 x 8 so you would get more filling with each bite.Read More
I made this for my husband last night and we both thought it was pretty good. The topping needs a little bit more sugar and it may be good with a bit of rolled oats. For those of you who don't like it so tart, but don't want to add more sugar, you can try a species of rhubarb called 'Strawberry' or 'Cherry.' Most people have what's called 'Victoria.' It's only red from the ground to about half-way up the stalk and is green for the rest. The strawberry version is a dark red from the ground to the leaf. The red version is much sweeter. It is still rhubarb so it's still tart but not nearly as much as the 'Victoria.'
I doubled the recipe and used a 9 x 13 inch pan. Even though the recipe was doubled, I could have used more rhubarb. I used Splenda instead of sugar in the rhubarb itself. It was very good tasting, but next time would like to tweak it a little and use more rhubarb and not so much cornstarch because it did become too dry.
This was fabulous! My kids thought they hated rhubarb because it grows in the garden -- they cleaned their plates. I topped it with ice cream while warm. One thing to note -- the recipe summary says this cooks in a 9x13, but the actual recipe says a 9" square pan. I used the 9" square and the ratios seemed perfect (topping to contents). The topping was very good, too! I will make it again and again.
The filling was great - I added some blueberries to the mixture too. I didn't care for the topping - it was more cakey for my liking. If I make it again I would down size the pan to an 8 x 8 so you would get more filling with each bite.
Great recipe! I used an 8" pan, 2 cups of rhubarb and 2 cups of strawberries. very easy to make and was very tasty! I will definitely be making again.
This is a great summer dessert, especially served warm with vanilla ice cream. Even my rhubarb-hating husband liked it! Next time I might put a pinch (or two) more salt in the flour mixture. I recommend using Penzey's Ceylon Cinnamon in this recipe, that particular unique cinnamon really enhances the flavor of the rhubarb filling. It takes a good recipe for rhubarb to thrill me, and this one did it.
I made this in a ceramic pie plate that is a bit bigger than a deep dish pie plate and it was the perfect size. I made mine with frozen rhubarb so I omited the water when cooking the fruit. I pre-baked it before supper and then popped it back into the oven during supper so that it would be nice and hot for dessert. Everyone loved it.
I would absolutely double this recipe if you're using a 13x9 pan. In fact, next time I will triple the fruit portion and double the topping portion. The whole family loved this...even the rhubarb haters!
This is absolute ambrosia!! Highly recommended!!
This was fast...easy....and you need no special ingredients. It calls for what you already have in your kitchen cupboard. Basic is sometimes the best! I added about a 1/2 tablespoon extra of water as some folks commented it was dry. This was not dry...it set up to perfection. I did not decrease the baking powder (and I was happy I didn't). I think the "too much baking powder" comment some have made could be coming from the fact that rhubarb ALWAYS makes your teeth feel coated - kinda squeaky after eating it. It's just the nature of the beast. I did add about 3 drops of Mexican vanilla...because I bake nothing without it...lol
Great taste, but a little dry...
I suggest that after the filling cools a bit to taste for sweetness. I used 2 cups of sugar since i doubled the recipe and it was very tart. I will try it again but with more sugar.
Rhubarb pie used to be my favorite fruit dessert...now it is rhubarb cobbler. I made this recipe for the first time, sat down with a bowl of it to watch a movie and the next thing I know, I ate the WHOLE thing! I had the most terrible upset stomach all night long, but I am making this again tonight. I have alka seltzer standing by this time. : )
Almost as good as Grandma's! I've been looking for a good rhubarb cobbler recipe, and this was very tasty. The only thing is, like many other people said, there was too much topping in comparison to the filling. Next time, I'll make more filling (maybe even double it) I also added a few tablespoons more sugar to the filling mostly because the rhubarb is just coming out in the store, and I figured it might be tart. Good recipe overall.
This recipe is very good! I change it up a bit by using 10 celery-sized stalks of rhubarb and a pound of fresh strawberries (chopped). I keep the amount of sugar the same, but add about a tablespoon more of cornstarch to the mix since I use more fruit than the recipe calls for. The biscuit topping is so tasty! I switch up sprinkling it with white sugar or brown sugar depending upon my mood. I've made this cobbler about 4 times, and it's always a hit!
I loved this recipe, easy and fast. I have also used the topping for lots of other fruits, with equally great results.
Doubled the filling, 9x13 pan, nutmeg in filling, cinnamon sprinkled on top. Yum Yum Yum! Even better with ice cream or whipped cream. Good as a leftover too.
Wonderful! It was gone in a day! Makes a good breakfast if you use whole wheat flour and cut down on the sugar with the rhubarb. Make sure to use a 9x13 pan not a 9x9 as the recipe states.
This was our first time for cobbler.My husband and I both loved it.Super fast and delicious.Two days later I wanted to try peach cobbler. Since this one was so good I just used a large can of sliced peaches, reduced the sugar to 1/4 cup,added a bit of nutmeg with the cinnamon and followed the recipe from there.It was as good as the rhubarb.Thanks Jill!!
I'm eating this right now at work (the day after I made it), with a cup of coffee. Incredible combo - and tastes just as good the next day. A great way to use up a garden full of rhubarb!
This recipe was easy to prepare and tasted great! The cinnamon added just the right touch. My hubby loved it. Definitely one to keep!
I brought this to a BBQ and everyone loved it! I got compliments and it was gone by the end of the night. We ate it with vanilla ice cream. The only change I made was cutting back on the cornstarch (I used 1 1/2 T) as other reviewers said. This is definitely a recipe I will be making again!
This was really good, but I would double the recipe. Both the rhubarb and the topping were very sparse in a 9x13 pan.
I thought it was very good..definately easy to make. Mine came out a bit on the tart side but vanilla ice cream helped sweeten it up..yum! My husband and son didn't like it as much as I did, which surprised me as they eat everything! I will probably try it again...next time I'll add strawberries to the rhubarb. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was so easy, and tasty. I cut back on the rhubarb though, and added some fresh strawberries and blackberries It was a huge hit!!!
Delicious! A group of us grew up on rhubarb pie and when I brought this to a bbq the other day, they all went nuts over it. So easy too!
Absolutely awesome, but i put strawberries in it as well.
didn't like the topping, it was more like a bread than a crumble which we didn't prefer.
Excellent simple recipe. I've made it several times now. If you use strawberries, lower the amount of sugar. If you use blueberries, you'll still need most of the sugar. Also, you can cut the butter a bit and you can use milk without egg to dampen the dough. Using the egg is pretty much a waste of egg and milk, because you only need about 2 or 3 tbs of the liquid.
i enjoyed this cobbler, i even tried subsituding the toping with white cake mix and butter and cinnamon and pineapple.
Excellent! I wasn't sure if the rhubarb would be sweetened enough or cooked enough after just 20 minutes, but it was PERFECT!
Absolutely delicious...even my husband(who is not particularly crazy over rhubarb) loved it. The only thing I did differently was baking it in a 9 X 9 pan. It worked perfectly. This recipe is a keeper for our family!
Jill, your recipe is delicious! The only thing I would say is that I also feel the next time I make it, I will probably make either 1 1/2 or 2 times the amount of filling. I did also put it in a round casserole dish after reading the reviews. It is a great rhubarb recipe. Thank you for sharing it...:)
Thank you for sharing this recipe. It was absolutely delicious!!!! Next time, I plan to double (even triple) the filling portion. My husband usually doesn't care for rhubarb, but he really loved this recipe. I can't wait to make it again!
This turned out better than I ever expected, and surved warm with ice cream, Oh My!!!!! I will use this recipe over and over, thanks...
Yummo! Added a handful of strawberries because it is Spring. Also added a couple of drops of red food coloring to make the fruit a pretty color. Thanks for sharing Jill!!
Extremely easy to make and tasted GREAT! This is now one of my family favorites.
This was good. I left the sugar amount the same in the rhubarb mixture, but increased the rhubarb to 5 cups. I increased the sugar in the topping to about 1/2 cup. Turned out great!
So delicious! I added about a cup of strawberries and that helped cut the tartness of the rhubarb. I thought this was perfect and the crust was especially good. Only change was to add about 1 Tbsp of water to the fruit mix.
i only used this recipe for the cake/cobbler and thought it turned out a little dry for my personal taste
With the adjustments suggested, this is a really yummy dessert! I added strawberries after reading one review. I will make this again!
Mmmm...delicious! I added a can of cherry pie filling over the rhubarb once it was in the baking dish and before the topping was dropped on, but otherwise followed the recipe. It was simple and I can't wait to run home from work to have another helping after dinner tonight!
Awesome convertible recipe! I used blueberries instead, left over from last years' harvest in the freezer, and I used a deeper casserole dish than the recipe called for. DH will worship you for this; mine did.
I doubled the cobbler part of the recipe after reading the other reviews because I wanted to use a 9 x 13 pan - Excellent - everyone loved it!! I served it hot from the oven with ice cream, mmmm good!!! Great for feeding a bunch - I fed 7 and still had some left over for lunch the next day.
This was delicious, however I recommend doubling the fruit portion of the recipe.
Very delicious and easy to make. I added a cup of blueberries and it was fantastic, but would be excellent with just the rhubarb. Next time I might double the topping because I really liked the topping.
I made this for a bruch with my parents. They loved it. I added some pepper to the fruit, and some ginger to the topping. I added some extra butter to the topping and it came out a little dry.
This is so good you really should double it, especially if you use a 13X9 pan. I am going to make this from now on instead of rhubarb pie so I don't have to deal with soggy crusts. The cinnamon is a great touch!
Just the right amount of sweet and tart. Very easy to make. Can be served right out of the hot oven with ice cream.
I had never tried rhubarb before making this recipe, but it is now one of my favorites! This recipe was easy to make and delicious. I used a 8x8 baking dish as others had suggested because the filling does cook down a lot. At first I thought it was a mistake when the recipe only called for 1 tablespoon water, but when the rhubarb cooks a lot of liquid cooks out. I served this warm with vanilla ice cream and it was gone in 15 minutes.
Good and easy
Made this for my family and they loved it. It will made again for many family gatherings to come.
I really like this. Easy and a great way to use up fruit. I really like the topping. You could make it with any cut up fruit. I tried it with peaches, strawberries and blueberries. It was great.
I added a can of Cherry pie filling to the rhubarb and the filling to make it more as the amount of rhubarb I had was not quite 4 cups. This worked well. The topping could have been a little more too as it doesn't cover much. Was very good tho and I'll certainly use again.
The filling is definetely the best part about this cobbler. The crunchy part/dough on top stayed a little "wet" where it touched the filling- I don't know what it is that i did wrong....other than that, very good.
Loved this recipe! I had all the ingredients in my kitchen. It took only minutes to make, and it tasted wonderful!
This was a little dry my first attempt so next time I substituted instant tapioca (1Tbsp) for the cornstarch and increased sugar by 1tsp. In addition I added 1/4 cup of dark raisin (Thompson's) which gave this a slightly different flavour and made it a bit thicker.
This was a very good recipe, although I found it a little bland. Might be better with ice cream. I did add an extra tablespoon of water and cut the cornstarch to 1 1/2 Tbsp. as per others comments that it was dry. It turned out beautifully with just the right amount of moisture. If serving with ice cream I would double the filling or cut the topping in half to balance the tart and calm influences.
Sooooo good! Doubled the topping and tripled the filling...also baked it in a caserole dish. That was just right! Will make often.
Great! I didn't have enough rhubarb for adequate filling, but it tasted just as good!
Made tonight with left over strawberries that were very sweet. I think I would add more sugar if it was just the rhubarb alone. I think the recipe was corrected; don't use the 9 x 13 pan anymore. I used a ceramic oval pan and didn't have to alter the recipe. I might mix the cinnamon into the flour mixture next time as it was a little plain. Other than that it was great for garden rhubarb.
Added 4 extra cups of frozen berries as per other recommendations....that made it a 5! Delicious stuff!
slicing the rhubarb makes this a recipe that is not very kid friendly,also the use of the top of the stove is another reason.
This cobbler was very good. I baked it in a 10 inch round casserole dish. Next time I'll use 1 1/2 cups sugar since it was too tart and more cornstarch because it was too runny. Good ratio of filling to topping.
very good, but a little too much cornstarch.
Followed recipe eactly. Wasn't crazy about it. Looking for a different recipe where the topping is more flavorable and less dry.
This was great, even my 2 year old liked it! This was the first time we had rhubarb and we really liked it.
You should make this! Easier than pie and YUMMY. Everyone loved it. I used an 8" round pie pan and threw in some strawberries too. I sprinkled brown sugar on top when it was done too.
Very good, I added two peeled sliced apples, next time I will double the "fruit" ingredients as everyone said that was the best part.
my family loves this recipe. it's a great way to keep our rhubarb plant in check. we add twice the sugar to the "biscuit" mix for a sweeter topping.
It tasted a little like apple cobbler, but with the tartness of rhubarb. Easier than rhubarb pie and tasted great warm with ice cream on top! I'm sure I'll make it again. My family all liked it.
My husband and I loved the rhubarb cobbler! Easy recipe to follow, and it turned out perfect. It will definitely become a family favorite during rhubarb season.
I used my own cherry rhubarb filling, but needed a topping, this was perfect and easy. I added a splash of vanilla and some crushed walnuts and it came out great, husband wanted thirds.
Excellent!!! I think I like it as well as Rhubarb pie and so much easier. I did take someone elses suggestion and added a little cinnamon to the topping. I didn't have any more rhubarb or I would have made more filling as many people suggested. There was quite a bit of topping but it was still great!
This was my first experience with rhubarb and I will definitely use rhubarb again. Thanks for the ever-so-easy recipe! The dish turned out great. I used an 8X8pan, 3 cups rhubarb and one cup strawberries. Everything else went unchanged except I omitted the 1T water to ensure that it wouldn't be 'runny' as some other reviewers complained. I don't see why you need water at all; just keep stirring and the rhubarb makes its own juice. I left it unrated because I am personally not a big fan of cobblers.
Didn't care for the topping.
I really enjoyed the simplicity of this recipe. I went from picking the rhubarb to eating the cobbler in less than an hour. I felt that it needed a bit of something else to balance it out. The next time, I will try vanilla. If that isn't it, then perhaps ginger.
Made this last night and we loved it! Turned out perfect in a 8x8 square pan. Used a little more rhubarb than called for. Make sure you use rhubarb that is red all the way up the stalk to the leaf for best flavor.
This is the first rhubarb cobbler I could ever say was absolutely a five star dish. Doubled the rhubarb, but left the rest of the recipe as was and the whole family thought it was the best ever. Thank you so much for sharing!!!
nice and tart. I did not have quite enough rhubarb so I added some blueberries. Probably would be good with a blend of rhubarb and strawberries or apples. As always I used whole wheat flour to increase the fibre. And I used vanilla sugar. very tasty!
wowweee this is great! I more than doubled the amount of rhubarb, used enough to completely fill the baking dish, and used the same topping. We ate this in one night!
Five stars for taste and for how easy it was to make.
Great! Would for sure make it again! Loved everything about it.
i used small loaf pan for this recipe-turned out great. had a lot of filling and a lot of topping per bite. i also added strawberries-delicious! because of the smaller pan, i had some filling left over to use an ice cream topping the next day.
I made this for my 93-year old mom who loves her rhubarb. I was too lazy to make a pie, so I tried this instead. And of course I had to taste it before I take it to her. :) I used half rhubarb and half strawberries and used ground flaxseeds in place of the egg. It's still warm and tastes perfect to me. Thanks for the recipe - my mom will love it!
Simply put, I have never tasted a better cobbler than this! You will NOT regret making this recipe, and it is so true that, "a way to a man's heart is through his stomach." My husband could not put his fork down!
this will be pass on to my children very easy and yummy
It was simple to make and very yummy. My 14 yr. old son who never ate rhubarb and never wanted any part of rhubarb loved it.
Very Tasty! I did the recipe as written. It turned out very well! Everyone loved it I have made it 2 time already and can't wait to make some more!
This recipe is fantastic. Hope others enjoy it as much as I do! The only comment I would like to point out is that the top says it's for a 9x13 pan and the recipe portion states 9inch square. Definately use the square pan or double the recipe. I just pulled it out of the oven and can't leave it alone even though it's piping hot! Thanks for sharing this great recipe! :)
If you have lots of rhubarb this is a wonderful recipe! My family ate it up and was asking me to make it again. Excellent recipe for rhubarb fans!
This is delicious! I've made it several times and it is so easy to make. In addition to following the recipe, I've added apples and strawberries to the mix. I even made it using just a 1/4 cup of sugar on the fruit and it was still very good. This is heaven when warm and served with ice cream!
So yummy it is an instant hit!
Easy to make and good! I used frozen rhubarb that I ran under warm water to thaw a little first. It worked fine.
Other than the balance of filling to batter being out of proportion this looked very appealing coming out of the oven. Vibrant color, crusty golden topping – I couldn’t wait to dig in. Unfortunately I was disappointed from the first mouthful. First, there was not enough filling for the topping, though used a smaller pan size, 8x8." It could have used 1-1/2 times the filling ingredients. Next, there was too much cinnamon. Rather than a subtle hint of cinnamon, this was overbearing. One half teaspoon would have been plenty (and should be mixed in with the cornstarch and sugar, not sprinkled over the filling in the dish which would sure be tricky!) The topping tasted like a cracker, for lack of a better way of putting it. Not lightly sweet at all, and on the dry side. Seems to me more butter and more sugar were in order. Finally, it could have been juicier, even coming straight from the oven (and I only baked this for 17 minutes). I can only imagine how much more that will be emphasized as it stands. A little less cornstarch or a tad more water certainly would have alleviated this. All and all, this was a big disappointment. So glad I made ice cream to serve with this. It should help mitigate its flaws.
Easy and delicious. I'd definitely double the filling next time, there wasn't enough in comparison to the amount of topping. I used 2 c apples and 2 c rhubarb, because I hadn't picked enough rhubarb, and it was really good that way (used a few Tbsp sugar instead of the 3/4 c). We had vanilla ice cream on top, too - I highly recommend adding that!
This was my first time making a cobbler with rhubard rather than a brown betty and I found the directions confusing. 1 tablespoon of sugar here, then 3/4 of sugar there, then 2 tablespoons of sugar again. If it had been listed base ingredients then cobbler ingredients it would have been a bit more understandable. I felt like a chicken running back and forth getting everything. But I will say the cobbler looks very pretty and I used a 8X8 pan so we will see how it looks and tastes once it's done!
I used the basics of this recipe (actually the only thing I changed was that I used blueberries instead of rhubarb because the latter wasn't at the store during my last-minute Christmas shopping). It still turned out great though. Just sweet enough and the biscuit-like top made it special!
The only thing I felt lacking in this recipe was the fruit to cake ratio. Double the fruit and it would go from good to fantastic.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections