Rhubarb Cobbler

Other than the balance of filling to batter being out of proportion this looked very appealing coming out of the oven. Vibrant color, crusty golden topping – I couldn’t wait to dig in. Unfortunately I was disappointed from the first mouthful. First, there was not enough filling for the topping, though used a smaller pan size, 8x8." It could have used 1-1/2 times the filling ingredients. Next, there was too much cinnamon. Rather than a subtle hint of cinnamon, this was overbearing. One half teaspoon would have been plenty (and should be mixed in with the cornstarch and sugar, not sprinkled over the filling in the dish which would sure be tricky!) The topping tasted like a cracker, for lack of a better way of putting it. Not lightly sweet at all, and on the dry side. Seems to me more butter and more sugar were in order. Finally, it could have been juicier, even coming straight from the oven (and I only baked this for 17 minutes). I can only imagine how much more that will be emphasized as it stands. A little less cornstarch or a tad more water certainly would have alleviated this. All and all, this was a big disappointment. So glad I made ice cream to serve with this. It should help mitigate its flaws.