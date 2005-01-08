Rhubarb Cobbler

4.6
202 Ratings
  • 5 139
  • 4 53
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

My family really loves this recipe. Hope you have good luck with it!

Recipe by J Saunders

Gallery
37 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Rhubarb Filling:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9 inch square baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a saucepan, mix sugar and cornstarch for filling. Stir in the rhubarb and water. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Dot with butter, and sprinkle with cinnamon.

  • In a medium bowl, sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt for topping. Cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

  • In a small bowl, mix together milk and egg. Add all at once to dry ingredients, stirring just to moisten. Drop by teaspoonfuls on top of the rhubarb mixture. Sprinkle with sugar.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until crisp and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 38.2mg; sodium 204.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022