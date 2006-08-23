Raspberry Pie I

i couldn't find my grandmother's recipe for black raspberry pie, but i wanted to make some, so i went ahead and tried this because it was similar. i used 3 cups of berries instead of 4 (they barely fit, 4 would have overflowed for sure), used UNTHAWED frozen berries because you can't get fresh black raspberries here, used only 3/4 cup sugar, did not use water, used full amount of thickening agents for the reduced amount of berries, otherwise they would have had to increase. i made my grandmother's pie crust, which is amazing. you really need a scratch crust for this, that store bought stuff doesn't compare and your pie won't be anything special using it. i used a milk wash, then sprinkled sugar on top. i tried the two temp baking method, but did 10 minutes and 40 minutes, for perfect golden doneness. adding water and too little thickening ingredients are why people are getting soupy pies. i cut mine open hot from the oven, because i'm impatient like that, and the filling stayed in my pie piece perfectly. also, for people saying they thought the filling turned out like jam, try using frozen berries as well as less sugar. my berries stayed whole and the pie was nice and tart. i think my changes make a 5-star pie easily, but as written, 3-4.