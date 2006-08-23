Raspberry Pie I
With black raspberries being fresh, I have made 2 of these pies this week.
Okay, here's the deal. One of the best, most simple raspberry pie recipes I've come across. A couple of things to share with you. First, I've read about "watery" pies. One thing that contributes to that, would be the ripeness of the raspberries (more moisture). Another thing, would be the amount of water that might be left upon washing them. If they are not thoroughly dry, that moisture (along with additional water used in the recipe), might make for a more "watery" pie. I used 4 tabelspoons of water (instead of 6) because my berries were still wet from washing. I also added an additional tablespoon of tapioca. As far as tartness, that I've seen people mentione...again, it's the ripeness of the berries and it's hard to tell if you're buying them in the store and can't taste them. So try a berry before making the pie at home. If it's too tart for your liking, add more sugar than the recipe requires. I added an additional 1/4 cup (total 1-1/2 cups). I also brushed the crust with egg white ~ yummm....a perfectly golden crust! This was awesome ~ the whole pie gone in two days (with just two people ~ yikes!)Read More
I have been baking for 33 years and on numerous occassions have sold my baking at Christmas and other special events. I have NEVER heard of adding water to a fruit pie, but I thought I should follow the recipe as others rated it very high. Made this last night with fresh raspberries and it turned out to be a soupy mess! Husband and the kids ate it but I couldn't. Don't know if I'll make again or not.Read More
This pie was a big hit!! Ate while still hot in the middle, and not at all runny. I followed the directions pretty close. I used 2 bags of thawed raspberries and thawed deep dish double crust pie shells. I used 2 heeping Tbl sp of the tapioca and mixed it with 4 Tbl sp of the juice from the berries. Drainded the berries and added to the tapioca. I mixed 1 and 1/8 C sugar with the corn startch and cut in the butter until crumbly. Gradually folded in with the berries and poured into a the bottom pie plate that I already prepped in the oven for a few min. Put the other crust on top cut out some holes and brushed with egg whites. I poured some of the remaining sugar over the crust and stuck it in the oven. Cook time was great followed to the second. Will make this pie again and again. No mess no hassle. Keeper!!
I made this pie last night for my husbands' birthday--and he really loved it. I thought it tasted a little like jam, but it was still pretty good. The only thing was that I used frozen raspberries, completely thawed and drained and there was A LOT of water. I didn't add any (the recipe calls for 6 tablespoons) and it was still a tad runny. So remember that if you make this with frozen raspberries!
I liked this recipe because the pie was not runny at all. I made a raspberry pie the week before with flour instead of the cornstarch and tapioca and it was very runny which make the crust soggy. This one was very good with the berries staying in the pie and the crust stayed crisp.
Very nice pie. I added a bit of lemon zest to the filling to bring out the raspberry flavour and brushed the top with milk and sprinkled it with sugar. Came out beautifully. Make sure you leave it to rest and cool completely before cutting, as it will be runny as other reviewers have mentioned.
This was sooo good! My berries were tart, so I added an extra 1/4 cup sugar. Used frozen pie crusts, but it was still so fresh and wonderful tasting. My husband said to throw all other recipes out and only use this one!
Very tasty recipe, but next time, I'll add less sugar and more cornstarch. Tasted like jam, almost, sooo good, but a little runny. Thanks for the recipe!
i couldn't find my grandmother's recipe for black raspberry pie, but i wanted to make some, so i went ahead and tried this because it was similar. i used 3 cups of berries instead of 4 (they barely fit, 4 would have overflowed for sure), used UNTHAWED frozen berries because you can't get fresh black raspberries here, used only 3/4 cup sugar, did not use water, used full amount of thickening agents for the reduced amount of berries, otherwise they would have had to increase. i made my grandmother's pie crust, which is amazing. you really need a scratch crust for this, that store bought stuff doesn't compare and your pie won't be anything special using it. i used a milk wash, then sprinkled sugar on top. i tried the two temp baking method, but did 10 minutes and 40 minutes, for perfect golden doneness. adding water and too little thickening ingredients are why people are getting soupy pies. i cut mine open hot from the oven, because i'm impatient like that, and the filling stayed in my pie piece perfectly. also, for people saying they thought the filling turned out like jam, try using frozen berries as well as less sugar. my berries stayed whole and the pie was nice and tart. i think my changes make a 5-star pie easily, but as written, 3-4.
This is the most delicious berry pie we have ever had. I have made three and they were all fantastic! Great recipe.
I made this pie as written except that I only used two tablespoons of water and the pie was still too runny. I let it set for 8 hours before cutting which should have been more than enough. The filling also tasted a bit too tart for my taste although that may have been the fault of the raspberries (I used fresh). I may try making it again using no water at all.
This is the best berry pie I have ever made! I will be making this pie every time my rasberries come in. Thank you so much!
This was fantastic! I used fresh picked black raspberries and I took the advice of another review & only added 4 T of water because of the remaining water on the washed the berries... came out perfect!!!
I used raspberries that I had frozen over the summer. I thawed them, mixed with the cornstarch, sugar, and tapioca, and poured it into the crust. I didn't add any water. It was the perfect consistency and tartness. Thanks!
I have been looking for a good raspberry pie recipe forever. I made this pie exactly as listed, and it is absolutely the best raspberry pie ever!
Finally! A berry pie that doesn't run all over the place when cut. I was a bit worried when I took the pie out of the oven because it was very loose and jiggly but after cooling overnight it was perfect the next day. Made them for a church dinner and not a piece was left over. I did change the cook time - 1 hour and 15 mintues at 350
First time making a Black Raspberry pie and will NOT be the last! This recipe was EASY and so good! I did rinse my berries, and only used 5 TB of water, and I did let the fruit mixture sit for about 25 minutes before adding to pie shell and it set up beautifully. I preferred a crumb topping, so I cut some cold butter into equal amounts sugar and flour and sprinkled a fairly thick coating on the top. It created a slightly crisp, sweet layer that is just perfect. The only changes I made were omitting the one TB of water and I didn't add butter to the filling. I also used a deep dish pie plate and had NO messy boilover problems! This went right into my written recipe book! THANK YOU!
LOVED this recipe!! It was the first fruit pie I ever made, and it turned out delicious! I used the "Best ever Pie Crust" recipe (my second time....still working on it), and it really turned out great! I used fresh raspberries, and Splenda instead of sugar (only one cup). I didn't need the extra water, I just rinsed the raspberries with water, and the mixture seemed wet enough. No runny pie! I even forgot the butter accidently, and it still was fantastic. Will definitely use this recipe again and again!!
This is an awesome recipe that I have used with blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. Just line the bottom of your oven with foil to catch the juice that will spill if you do a lattice top. Cover pie loosely with foil at the 15 minute mark to keep the top from getting too dark. It will still brown and you have to turn the temp. down at this time anyway.
I agree with others..next time I will not add water. A bit sweet for me but otherwise tasty. I will make again with 1 cup of sugar...Update..perfect as recipe states after 8 hours.
This was great. I followed the recipe as written, except I forgot the butter. Very tasty. Definitely will make this again next year when my raspberries are ripe!
MADE THIS FOR THANKSGIVING FROM SUMMER RASPBERRIES AND IT WAS A TERRIFIC HIT..QUITE A CHANGE FROM THE FALL FAVORITES BUT ONE THAT WAS WELCOMED BY ALL.I'VE BEEN ASKED TO MAKE IT AGAIN FOR CHRISTMAS..VAL
This pie is wonderful! The only change I made was to cut the water to 4 tbs, since I was worried about the filling being runny. It set up beautifully with no "glommy" taste from too much thickener. Thanks, Susan!
Great recipe. I used frozen raspberries from our bushes from last summer. They were still mostly frozen so I omitted the water. I added a little more sugar though, personal preference. It disappeared quickly!
Very good, though I did make a few changes based on other reviews. I used thawed frozen black raspberries (didn't drain the berry juices), no water, 4 T. cornstarch and 8 tsp. tapioca (8 tsp. = 2 T. and 2 tsp.). I had no issues with the pie being too runny.
My husband the pie expert gives this one a four!
Very very good. I did not find this recipe to be runny. I will definatley make again! thanks again
Made this pie with a few changes: I marinated my raspberries with 1/3 c sugar and 2TB cherry liquor for an hour before stirring in the balance of the sugar. I did not add in the water, but I did add in the liquor marinated juices. Also added in a 1/2 TB more tapioca. Came out a tad runny, but not worth complaining about! Tasted fantastic. I will make again.
This was my first ever berry pie and it came out amazing! It was the perfect amount of sweet and not at all runny - I cut the first piece and it came out clean & perfect. So happy to have found this recipe!
My husband discovered some black raspberries in the woods across from where we live. He picked them and brought them to me to make a pie. I looked through all my cookbooks, my grandmother's handwritten receipes and found nothing. Of course, my grandmother's generation used "a pinch of this and a pinch of that" and I remember her pies and how good they were hoping to make one as good. I decided to look at allreceipes.com and came to this receipe. I was skeptical, but tried it. I am happy that this receipe turned out so well. I do believe you have to use your own "cooking experience" and make it yours. But, thank you and I will use this receipe again. Never get discouraged...... experiment and have fun with it! My husband rated it a "10"!
Yummy! Husband loves raspberries, and I've made this a couple of times now. I have gone to Costco and bought the raspberries there since they are cheaper and much bigger. Love the pie!
Great recipe!! If possible make a few hours before you need it. It sets up nicely when completey cooled. Everyone loves this pie. I used no water and 2 tablespoons of tapioca pudding instead of instant tapioca. Enjoy!!
My husband LOVES this pie! I used NO water and it was perfect!
I've used this recipe twie now and love it. My husband loves it too. It was also my first pie and I was looking for simplicity. I have found, though, that to keep it from being runny, let it cool completely. of course, there's nothing like having it fresh from the oven, but after we put it in the fridge and have leftovers, it has definately solidified. Good both ways, but hot, be prepared to chase the filling. Very yummy!
My elderly neighbor made this and brought us some last evening insisting that we try it and it was FANTASTIC!! I asked her if she changed the recipe at all and she mentioned that she only used just under a cup of sugar because the berries were particularly sweet. Five Stars!
I just finished eating a portion of this pie--would like to call it a slice, but considering that I had to eat it with a spoon... I had high hopes for this pie. I read the reviews and was worried about it being runny. I used dry, fresh raspberries, added one extra tablespoon of tapioca, added and extra 1/4 cup of sugar, and used 5 tablespoons of water. It still turned out runny! The flavor is nice, but the consistency ruins it, unfortunately. If I make this pie again, I would consider not adding any water at all. Hopes this helps.
So good! I have raspberry bushes in my yard and I've made three of these pies this summer. This pie is a huge hit with everyone who's tried it. I followed the recipe exactly. The pie comes out of the oven soupy, but if you let it cool, it firms up to perfection in about half an hour.
The flavor is great, but I could eat this pie through a straw! Do NOT add water!!!
Don't know what happened, but the filling was the consistency of gummy bears. What a waste of good berries!
This pie is the perfect combination of ingredients! I used a frozen berry medley mix from the grocery store.
This pie is great. I will agree that adding water is not necessary if you rinse the raspberries thoroughly. Raspberries are like little thimbles. They hold water like a cup. I like that this pie stands up when you cut into it. I dont like the contents to spill out when you scoop it. Solid recipe.
I have made this twice following the directions as written. I came out AMAZING! My boyfriend LOVES IT!! When I bought raspberries they weren't quite ripe enough so I left them out over night and then they were PERFECT!
I have made this pie MANY times and it always turns out delicious. The first year I made this, I took it to a Christmas dinner. Everyone loved it and raved about it. Now, I am begged to bring this pie every year.
I was so impressed with this pie!. So Simple and Delicious. We devoured it in one evening!
LOVED this recipe. I made it after getting a ton of raspberries and blackberries at a u-pick farm. I usually don't buy raspberries because I never know that to do with them. I added 1 tsp. of vanilla extract, which I thought added a nice depth to the flavor, but forgot the butter. Never mind; I will buy many raspberries from now on to make this wonderful pie!
I am making this pie today for Thanksgiving. My family--especially my husband-- loves this recipe. I follow it exactly (I use frozen berries most of the time. And it comes out great. Give it at least 4 hours to set.
This would probably be excellent with fresh raspberries, but it ended up being like a raspberry jam pie when I made it with my frozen raspberries.
Best recipe ever! I did leave out the added water, only because my thawed berries were very juicy. I had to stop the family from eating it for breakfast. lol
This turned out great. Instead of using a crust topping, I did a crumble topping. I didn't find it too runny (and I used raspberries from the same batch where my jam didn't set). However, I did have filling run out of my pie when filled. Next time, I'll use less berries or a deep dish crust.
Absolutely delicious!!
Made this with 5 cups black raspberries from the garden and substituted black currant juice (also from the garden) for the water. It made a superb pie. Consistency was perfect; the combination of flavors sublime.
I've been making raspberry pies for some time. This is the best and easiest recipe. To quote my daughter who was home to visit: "brilliant!"
Raspberries are my favorite fruit, but I never had a raspberry pie that I really liked until I made this recipe. I've made it a few times and it has never turned out soupy or runny. My parents aren't big pie fans, but they request this pie at nearly every family get-together. I do a lattice crust, brushed with an egg white and sprinkled with raw sugar. The pie is sweet, but you also get the tartness of the raspberries. I also like to top my slice with whipped cream. I'm actually preparing to make this pie right now for my dad, who requested it for his belated Father's Day cookout. Thanks for the recipe, you have me and my family hooked!
Excellent and delicious. I couldn't find raspberries in quarts, so I bought 3 pints. I also forgot to put the butter between the raspberries and crust, but it was soo delicious anyways.
very good and easy.
Amazing! I made this for my fiancee and he loved it! We like it a little tart, so I didn't use as much sugar -- just over one cup. I also used 2 packages of frozen raspberries, and halved the amount of water I put in. I let it sit for a little bit and it was incredible! Not runny at all!
With all the great reviews I took a chance and made it for my family reunion without a test run. I did add a teaspoon of lemon zest and that did the trick to keep it from being too sweet. It was a hit!
This was my first fresh berry pie and it was fabulous. Maybe because I picked the berries myself:) *Note to all the virgin pie makers - put a pan under the pie to catch the juices that will spill out during cooking - or put a piece of foil under the pie.* I didn't dry the raspberries after washing and I added water so it was pretty runny in the baking process. It was great after it cooled for 12 hours. Yum!
Excellent recipe. I live near a big patch of uncultivated black raspberries, which I don't think are as sweet as commercially grown berries, but they are abundant and I like to use them when I can.
I thought this recipe was wonderful! A nice change from apple or cherry. I used fresh raspberries and added maybe a tad more tapicoca, came out perfect. Let sit for a while before serving and add some ice cream on the side- YUM!
Loved it! I used fresh black raspberries from my garden. I made one and a half times the called for filling amount to accommodate a deep dish pie pan. I did omit the water, because my berries were very ripe and juicy, but made no changes to the recipe and this was perfect in both flavor and texture, and not runny at all. Perfect.
This was a pretty good, simple pie. I made it with a scratch flaky crust and it was great.
Simple recipe, great results. Based on the reviews I used frozen berries (unthawed), omitted the water, and used a little less sugar (heaping cup). Baking time was right on!
Extremely tasty! The first pie I have ever made on my own, and I think it came out pretty darn good. I used 2 packages frozen raspberries (10oz each maybe?) instead of the fresh because it is January afterall. The pie filling does seem a little runnier than I would like, but I have popped it in the fridge so hopefully it will harden up a bit. Really not a problem though if it doesn't. I also used the double pie crust recipe that is on this site and it is wonderful!
This pie was absolutely fantastic! I had to substitute fresh blackberries for raspberries because the grocery stores were out of fresh raspberries. My fiance loves pies and he said this one is a definite winner. I agree - I love anything with berries. GREAT with vanilla ice cream. Delish!
Awesome Pie. I love the flavorsand the tight consistancy.
The family gave this rave reviews. Really good recipe! I strongly feel you don't need to add ANY water if you just rinse the raspberries and then mix them with the other items. Am I the only one who had too much filling? I couldn't use it all. A recommendation: cook the pie on a cookie sheet lined with foil - if any pie filling comes out, you've saved yourself from a huge mess.
I fixed two of these pies for Thanksgiving to use up some of my berries. It was fantastic!!!! I used a bigger pie pan so I had to use 1 1/2 times the berries to fill the pan, but it was GREAT!! Glad I found this recipe, THANKS!!!!
This was the best recipe for a berry pie I have ever tried....perfect consistency!! I did use a little less sugar....turned out great!
I love to cook but pies have been my least favorite thing to make. This recipe made with our fresh raspberries and the phenomenal crust recipe Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust found on Allrecipes have given me a new confidence in pie making. This pie thickens up so nicely. Give it a try and I hope you'll agree!
The filling turned out perfect. As stated before you have to base the water on whether or not you have just washed the berries. My filling set perfectly with no runny mess. I didn't have tapioca and used flour in place. Turned out fine. My daughters want only this raspberry pie now.
The pie was absolutely not runny. It held together even though I cut it while it was still hot (which I normally do not do). It is so important to let the filling sit for at least twenty minutes to allow the juices to come out of the berries and to allow the tapioca and corn starch to do their absorbing and thickening. I followed this recipe exactly and for my taste it was overly sweet. I would cut the sugar to no more than 1 cup next time I make this. Aside from reducing the sugar, this is an excellent recipe and I would certainly make it again.
Oh my, yes! Simply delicious and easy to make, especially since I use refrigerated pie crusts (never mastered it). Tastes like grandma's pie that sat in the windowsill to cool.
This was the best black raspberry pie I or anyone eating it has ever tasted!! I used the basic flaky pie crust recipie (doubled) from this site and it came out flaky and delicious. I brushed the top with egg white and sprinkled it with sugar, which made it gorgeous. I only had tapioca flour, so I used 3 TB of it and 2 TB of corn starch. I also added about a half teaspoon of cinnamon. This recipe is forgiving, too, because I forgot to turn the oven down from 425 degrees. Altogether, AMAZING!!!
What a treat....this is an absolutely wonderful pie! Thanks, Susan, I'll be making this again and again.
Perfect berry pie! Not runny, not glumpy, simply delicious.
First raspberry pie made by my 11 yr old with minimal help and it was awesome. Used a deep dish double pie crust from the freezer section. Followed the most helpful review by adding more sugar to my tart wild black raspberries, and an extra tablespoon of tapioca to thicken. Layed the top pie crust flat on the back of a baking sheet and used a pizza cutter to slice the crust into 1/2" strips to make the lattice top. Googled how to make the lattice top, SO EASY. Used an egg white to wipe down the lattice crust to give it a sheen and it looked and tasted magnifico. My daughter was impressed with herself as was everyone else.
I was glad to find a recipe like the one my mom made, I did add (and subtract) some ingredients. If you think you'd like to use less sugar, don't use LESS than 1 c. since raspberries can be tart. I didn't add the water (why dilute the yumminess?) which meant I didn't need as much flour - works just as well as cornstarch. Finally, I added 2 T. of cinnamon and 1 T. of lemon juice. I hope this helps.
I've made this recipe twice with raspberries from my backyard, each time it was fantastic. Definitely a keeper!
I made this with black raspberries that I picked; yummy! putting another in the oven in a minute from berries I froze from last year's picking
This pie was beautiful and delicious. Very, very tasty. If you like raspberries, you will adore this pie! Thanks for your recipe, Susan.
This is the first pie I've ever made and I chose this recipe because it seemed very easy and I knew I was going to be struggling enough with the pie crust. In that way it did not disappoint me. It took just a few minutes to prepare. But, though it tasted good enough, I didn't find it to be anything special.
my husband LOVES this pie. he asked for it for his birthday instead of a cake. big hit at Christmas, too. it's a winner.
we really enjoyed it
I followed the instructions exactly, except I used frozen berries and increased the berries to 6 cups. My pies have been received with only compliments by friends and relatives alike. Also I only used 4 tablespoons of water. Turned out perfect. A very good recipe.
The only thing I changed was that I used only half of what was called for for butter. I used my own pie crust recipe... times were perfect. The first thing you notice when you take it out of the oven is the wonderful aroma of cooked raspberries! After it cooled, we had it with a tiny bit of ice cream. It was awesome!
This is delicious. Many think you can't make a pie out of raspberries, too seedy. But I had so many raspberries from the garden and didn't need and more jam or raspberry vinegar and tried this recipe. We all loved it.
Good, but not great. A good way to use up surplus raspberries from the garden but overall was soggy and lackluster.
This is so tasty. Made the recipe using blueberries and it was also great. No matter how juicy the berries are, the tapioca and cornstarch thickens just right.
Very, very tart pie. I made with fresh raspberries, and followed the recipe exactly, except I omitted the water. I still had to eat each piece with ice cream to cut the tartness. Also, you must let the pie set for at least 6 hours before cutting, otherwise it will be a watery mess. I do not think I will make again.
This was so good and so easy. My family really enjoyed it. I didnt change a thing. Thanks for the great recipe!
Great recipe! I made this pie yesterday and we have already devoured the pie. When I took the pie out of the oven it was a bit runny, but after sitting for an hour it thicken right up. Excellent with vanilla ice cream.
I have made this pie several times and it is totally addictive!!! So quick, easy and delicious. I use a mixture of frozen and fresh raspberries...Love, love, love!
Delicious! I put slightly less sugar and about half the water. And I used Ruth's Grandma's crust which was best ever!
I followed the recipe exactly with fresh picked raspberries. I was pleased with how the filling set up, not runny. My guests loved it!
Awesome! Had no time to take photo it was gone!
We had a great year for raspberries from our garden and after making lots of freezer jam my husband asked if I would make him a raspberry pie. I used this recipe and it was absolutely a scrumptious hit!
I changed the recipe, no water, no tapioca . Turned out delicious !
This pie is PERFECT!! Loved it!! Even though my poor crust got a little over done lol I will make this again for sure!
