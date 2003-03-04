Butter Bean Custard Pie

I attempted this recipe with the substitution of a can of butter beans instead of making them from dry. It must not have been enough beans or something because despite following the recipe the pie has not set at all. I'm not talking wiggly in the center--I'm basically going to have to pour it into a jar and use it as ice cream topping and eat the filling covered crust as some sort of cookie... It's so disgustingly sweet that I certainly can't eat it alone! I'm giving it 3 stars because maybe it was my problem for using the canned beans as a shortcut. FYI I used a 16 oz can of beans so I thought it would substitute but maybe I should have bought two cans instead.

Rating: 4 stars

This pie was simple to assemble. I also used a can of butter beans (I'm almost sure it was a 16 oz can) and the beans measured out to exactly a cup. I mashed them up after taking of the hulls and then heated them up a bit thinking maybe they should be hot (or at least warm) like the ones would be had I boiled them. I baked this pie for at leas 45 minutes the top of the pie was a beautiful brown and kind of thick (based on a toothpick insertion). I took it out thinking maybe the heat trapped in there would finish cooking it.. 20 mins later it was still pretty runny in the center when I tried cutting it so I threw it back in the oven for another half hour or so. I took it out and the center seemed pretty well set. I am inclined to say that the baking time needs to be longer and maybe the crust that forms on top needs to be slit open for the center to set. The taste was pretty good. My daughter thought it was a little grainy but nobody else really did. My son thought it was too sweet which is saying something with the sweet tooth he has.. You want to serve up small slices because it is very rich and sweet. Also have either milk or ice cream on hand to cut through it a little. I will most likely make this pie again since it does have the beans and everything but I think I will experiment with the 1/2 &1/2 maybe using flavored or even eggnog? It is only 1/4 tsp.. a lot of vanilla though maybe mix it up a bit with measurements and all.