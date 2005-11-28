Pumpkin Pecan Pie II

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here's another good blend of holiday favorite taste treats!

By Carla

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together 3/4 to 1 cup brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir in 1 canned pumpkin, eggs, corn syrup, and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

  • Pour mixture into pie shell and sprinkle with pecans. Arrange additional pecans, if desired, for a "pretty" pie.

  • Bake 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes. Cool. Serve with spicy whipped cream.

  • To Make Spicy Whipped Cream: In medium bowl, mix 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg. Stir in 3/4 cup whipping cream and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Chill 1 hour. Whip until stiff.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 71.6g; fat 25g; cholesterol 100.3mg; sodium 341.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

PRETTYBE
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2005
My favorite dessert to make! If you luuuuuuuv pecans like I do add a little more than the recipe suggests. Heavenly!!! Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

Ynk4202
Rating: 3 stars
12/27/2010
I'm giving this a 3 as of right now because I haven't tasted it yet but this did not fit a 9 inch pie pan. Once I realized it it was too little too late. It still looks amazing and I can't wait to dig in! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
THEGOTHGIRL
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2005
good stuff try it if ya like pecons k Read More
Helpful
(4)
apple grower
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2011
This is a wonderfully amazing pie! A happy medium between pecan pie and pumpkin pie. I used my own georgia candy roaster squash for the pumpkin and increased the amount to 1 1/2 cups because it isn't as compressed as canned pumpkin. Could probably cut back a little on the sugar when using this. I used white corn syrup instead and added about 2 tablespoons of sorghum molasses. Used a deep dish pie and took much longer than 40 minutes to bake correctly. Increase to about 50 minutes and then check with a knife. Did not make the spiced whipping cream but did use a little cool whip. Everyone in my family that tried it loved it. Especially great warm. Read More
Helpful
(2)
