Pumpkin Pecan Pie I

Really easy recipe and delicious. I baked the pumpkin layer for a few minutes first and cooled it a bit so that the layers would be more distinct.
Delicious. The pumpkin helps the pecan pie set up nicely so it's not runny. Simple to make. Highly recommended. No alterations needed.
Very very good I also baked the pumkin layer for about 5-10 minutes to let it set slightly and it turned out great both layers were very distinct and it looked wonderful and tasted better!
Recipe should state that mixture requires a deep dish pie crust. What fit in the pan was great but I missed the extra pecan filling I had to discard. Rave reviews by family!
I had never baked a pie all by myself before i made this one. I did of course use frozen pie crusts ITS OK PEOPLE even top chefs swear by it. This pie came out wonderfully I actually found the recipe on verybestbaking.com but they wouldn't let me post a review, It wil be this thanksgiving desert from me. I tried it before it was completely cooled, bad on my part, every good cook must try their food before serving. Don't give your guests something that you wouldn't eat yourself. If this recipe doesn't come out right for you, then you must have done something wrong, probably could use a few more pecans, just because they are delicious, but its great as it is.
This was SOOO GOOD! I followed others comments and made in a deep dish double to pie spice and added a few extra pecans just because I love them. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was very good. Add a lot more pumpkin pie spice if you want the pumpkin flavor to come through. Also this was much better after being in the fridge completely chilled.
This was my first pumpkin/pecan pie and it was good but could have been better. There wasn't enough pumpkin taste and I doubled the pumpkin pie spice amount. Next time I will use a great pumpkin pie recipe cut in half and mix it with a great pecan pie recipe cut in half.
I love pecan pie, and pumpkin pie, but didn't like this pie. I followed the recipe exactly as written. The top layer never completely set. Even after refrigerating the cooked pie overnight, the top layer was extremely runny and liquidy. Also, the flavor combination didn't work for me. You completely lose the pumpkin pie flavor. I had high hopes for this recipe but unfortunately won't be making it again. By the way - if you decide to try this recipe, be sure to use a deep-dish pie crust. I did and even then the top layer nearly spilled over the sides.