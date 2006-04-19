Vinegar Pie I

This is a very old pie, probably invented by people who had little access to fresh supplies such as lemons or cream. Some say that it was the pioneer women who first thought up the idea. The lemon extract in this recipe is a my addition. The original recipe calls for regular vinegar which, for me, gives a bland pie. You can substitute apple cider vinegar, leaving out the lemon extract, for a very good taste. Be sure to let the pie crust cool before filling.

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

Recipe Summary

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Mix the flour with 1/2 cup of sugar. Add the water gradually and cook on top of a double boiler for 15 minutes, stirring constantly, or until thickened.

  • Combine the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar with the yolks and salt and mix well with a whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Add the hot flour mixture to the yolk mixture gradually, mixing all the time. Return to the double boiler and cook for about 3 minutes more or until the mixture is thick and smooth.

  • Add the butter, extract, and vinegar. Mix well and remove from heat. Place a piece of plastic on top of this custard.

  • Meanwhile, beat the egg whites until foamy and gradually add the 6 tablespoons sugar. Beat until a stiff, glossy peak is achieved.

  • Pour the custard filling into the prebaked shell ( the custard should still be hot, if not, heat up a again before adding to shell). Top with the meringue. Spread the meringue all over the top of the pie, sealing to the edges of the crust. Place into the oven and bake until the meringue is a nice nut brown, about 15 minutes. Traditionally, this pie is served hot.

267 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 80.6mg; sodium 163.2mg. Full Nutrition
