Vinegar Pie I

This is a very old pie, probably invented by people who had little access to fresh supplies such as lemons or cream. Some say that it was the pioneer women who first thought up the idea. The lemon extract in this recipe is a my addition. The original recipe calls for regular vinegar which, for me, gives a bland pie. You can substitute apple cider vinegar, leaving out the lemon extract, for a very good taste. Be sure to let the pie crust cool before filling.
This pie is wonderful. Since it is so work intensive, I would make the filling next time in a larger quanity since the 9" pie amount (about a cup)is ok for a store bought pie crust but does not fill a generous home made pie pan. I added key lime juice instead of lemon.
I wanted to make this pie after reading the book The Giant Joshua by Maurine Whipple. Great book and great pie! Even though I like a fruit pie a la mode the best, I rate this 5 stars for what it is - - tangy and sweet.
