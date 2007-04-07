Strawberry Yogurt Pie I

4.2
64 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 18
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

An easy, refreshing freezer pie. Great for hot summer months.

Recipe by Donna

Gallery
15 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix yogurt with 3 and 1/2 cups of the dessert topping until blended. Sweeten the strawberries, if necessary. Mix in strawberries and spoon into crust.

    Advertisement

  • Freeze for at least 3 hours or overnight, if possible, until it's firm.

  • Remove from freezer and top with remainder of dessert topping. Store in freezer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 220.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022