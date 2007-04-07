Strawberry Yogurt Pie I

Can't really rate this accurately yet because I have not eaten it yet...I did taste it and it's delicious, that's not the problem. The problem is that this pie absolutely has to go into the freezer. I have it now in the fridge for over 10 hours and I can put a spoon right to the bottom of it...it's like mush. So no way (using 8 oz. yogurt cups and cool whip, does this gel..it just does not happen, it might taste great, but it is like mush, absolutely MUST go into freezer to set.) Problem with that is that when I made this about a year ago (this is only my second try) I did put it into the freezer...and the whole thing crystallized, then when it started to thaw, it was all wet from the ice crystals.