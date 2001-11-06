Key Lime Pie I

4.6
305 Ratings
  • 5 227
  • 4 56
  • 3 14
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

This pie is always well received whenever served - it is light and refreshing and very attractive, too. An all-time favorite! You may substitute the key lime juice with a mixture of 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice and 1/4 cup fresh lime juice.

Recipe by irenedee

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
32 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Mix graham cracker crumbs with sugar and melted butter. Press into 9 inch pie plate and bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

    Advertisement

  • Separate 2 of the eggs, placing the two egg whites into a mixing bowl. Reserve the yolks in another bowl.

  • To the yolks, add one whole egg, lime juice and sweetened condensed milk. Whisk until smooth. With clean mixer blades or a whisk attachment, beat the egg whites with salt and cream of tartar until stiff, but not dry. Fold whites into filling mixture. Pour filling into partially baked crust.

  • Bake in preheated 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes or until set. Let cool at room temperature, then freeze 4 hours to overnight. Just before serving, whip cream to form stiff peaks. Serve decorated with whipped cream and lime slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 42.7g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 146.2mg; sodium 234.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022