i have made this pie many many times. Everyone loves this pie. it really is the best key lime pie i have ever tasted. The only thing i change is that i need more grahm crackers. I use about a 1/2 cup more. i also add another tablesoon of butter to the crust. The only problem ive been having recently, is that the crust sticks to the bottom. i have tried many ways, but i cant seem to make it not stick. but the crust is what makes this pie so amazing im not going to change it :) definately worth the hassle. id like to address the reviews where people were saying this pie was light and airey. It is not, i dont know why your pie was doing that, but mine always come out smooth and creamy. i dont use fresh lime juice, i use key lime juice from a bottle that i buy at the grocery, ive never tried it with any other kind of lime juice or fresh limes.