This pie is always well received whenever served - it is light and refreshing and very attractive, too. An all-time favorite! You may substitute the key lime juice with a mixture of 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice and 1/4 cup fresh lime juice.
What an awesome recipe! This was the first key lime pie I've ever made, and it turned out fantastic! The second time I made it, I used fat-free sweetened condensed milk - big mistake - it was 'pasty.' I also reduced the amount of lime juice to make the pie a little firmer, and wished I hadn't - it didn't have enough lime flavor. The third time I made this, I reduced the butter by 1 Tbl., and used only 1/4 cup. I liked that much better. Don't be afraid to bake it the entire time, as that's what makes the filling firm and not runny. Note that this pie tastes much better the next day. Also, I liked increasing the crust ingredients per Ina Garten's recipe on FoodNetwork to 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup sugar, and 6 Tbl. butter - makes a larger crust that is easier to work with, before and after baking. Note that you will need approximately 15 key limes + 1 regular lime OR 8-10 regular limes for the required amount of juice. Thanks so much for sharing your recipe!
I'm not sure if this is how key lime is supposed to taste, but it really wasn't what I was looking for. The whipped egg whites gave it an airy, foamy texture. If you're into that kind of thing, it definitely is a good recipe. I was looking for something a bit more smooth and creamy. I wouldn't make this pie again.
If you are looking for something light, fluffy and delicious- this is it! I used 1 1/2 cans condensed milk; 2/3 key lime juice; 3 jumbo egg yolks (no whole eggs); and folded in 2 whipped egg whites. I added 1 ounce of lime jello for color and extra flavor. Wonderful! (I did not freeze it.)
08/20/2002
I only got a tiny taste of this pie which i made for my father in law, who is a key lime pie lover. He said it was the best keylime pie he's ever had. It's hard to beat my mother in laws cooking, but she called ME and asked for the recipe! I'll make this particular recipe for him every year. It's quick, simple and got high marks with the family.
I had no trouble w/this turning out smooth and silky. I did make the crust. I had a 9.5 inch pie dish so I just crushed up one entire package of graham crackers and added an extra Tbl spoon of Butter and little extra sugar to the crust mix and it turned out fine! I didnt bother letting it cool in the freezer as long as the recipe suggested. I pulled the finished pie out of the oven, let it cool for about 30min, popped it in the freezer for 1hr, then I topped it w/cool whip and placed it in the fridge and the texture/temp was just right! I will make this again for sure!
02/21/2002
After hearing other people saying that the filling was not enough for a pie, i decided to double the recipe and it was delicious. I put lime peel in it also. If you don't want to waste the egg whites, make a meringue otherwise, it was good without the whipped cream.
Very nice recipe. I thought the taste was just right. I wish it was a bit thicker though - maybe I will add more filling next time. I made it in a springform pan and that helped with getting the pie out. I always detroy pies when they are in the traditional pan. I enjoyed it frozen and just chilled in the fridge as well.
Fantastic, stupendous, outrageous, scrumptious! I made this for all my girlfriends. It was a huge success, and I only ate the crumbs. I was unable to get real key lime juice, so I substituted 1/2 lime, 1/2 lemon. It was awesome.
This is a nice and light key lime pie recipe. I used to make key lime pie with egg yolks only and it was much heavier and more custardy. The first time I made this pie I didn't freeze it and the filling was too soft (about the consistency of whipped cream - light and fluffy but didn't taste like a pie). Now I always freeze it to make it firmer and I serve it right out of the freezer. The texture is perfect - exactly what you'd expect for a key lime pie but without all the extra egg yolks. It's a great recipe for summer since it's cold like ice cream. I wouldn't recommend using this recipe if you don't plan on freezing it. I also chose to use a pre-made pie crust because graham crackers have high fructose corn syrup while the pre-made pie crust does not.
Excellent Key Lime Pie. The first time I tried this recipe I substituted the key lime with lemon/lime juice, and while still pretty good, doesn't compare to the second and subsequent times I've prepared this pie using the authentic key lime juice. One thing I'd like to add for everyone commenting on the color, it isn't supposed to be green! A true key lime pie is yellow, so please don't feel that you should be adding dye to an otherwise lovely pie.
PERFECT! I could not find "Key Limes" so I used 2 Limes and 2 Lemons and it gave me 1/2 Cup and turned out PERFECT...my guests could not believe I didn't use real Key Limes. I topped it with a "Sour Cream Whipped Cream" i found on this site...was a perfect match. (3/4C whipping cream, 1/4C sour cream, 1/2-1tsp Vanilla, and 1/4C conf Sugar *i used less sugar*)
i have made this pie many many times. Everyone loves this pie. it really is the best key lime pie i have ever tasted. The only thing i change is that i need more grahm crackers. I use about a 1/2 cup more. i also add another tablesoon of butter to the crust. The only problem ive been having recently, is that the crust sticks to the bottom. i have tried many ways, but i cant seem to make it not stick. but the crust is what makes this pie so amazing im not going to change it :) definately worth the hassle. id like to address the reviews where people were saying this pie was light and airey. It is not, i dont know why your pie was doing that, but mine always come out smooth and creamy. i dont use fresh lime juice, i use key lime juice from a bottle that i buy at the grocery, ive never tried it with any other kind of lime juice or fresh limes.
Well, you may think it strange that I am rating this 5 stars when in all honesty I didn't even take a bite. But I entered it in a dessert contest that had LOTS of entries and it won 2nd place (and was subsequently devoured before I could get to it). So, with that feedback and the the raving I heard from the judges (amazing! perfect tartness, etc.), I feel comfortable giving it 5 stars. I made more crust (as one reviewer suggested: 1 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup sugar and 6 Tbl butter) but other than that, followed the recipe exactly. I am going to make another one and keep it for myself:-)
11/11/2002
This was a great recipe, and I got rave reviews. I actually used a store-bought Graham cracker crust to save time (and also because I had read the reviews about it being difficult to get out of the pan) and it was fantastic. Very easy to serve. I will definitely make this again.
This is a great recipe - the best Key Lime Pie we've had. My only problem with it was that the crust was really hard to pry out of the pie dish so the presentation of the slices was a little messy. But it sure was tasty!
Excellent! I used 1/4 c. lemon and 1/4 c. lime juice since I couldn't find the key limes here in Ohio. I grated some rind from both and sprinkled a little on top of each slice along with the whipped cream... beautiful presentation, great flavor, highly recommend this recipe!
This pie was really really good. I made it as my husbands birthday cake and thankfully I made 2 (doubled the recipe) because he ate a whole one himself in just over a day. And he is not a big eater usually. Key lime is his favorite and he REALLY really liked this pie. I liked the fact that it was baked just a little. I know the eggs supposedly cook in citric acid but I still feel better cooking even if it is only for 15 minutes. The pie set beautifully and looks beautiful. I added 1 drop of green food coloring just to push the color from yellow to green. I also added the zest of one lime and I could not find my cream of tartar so I omitted it.
11/04/2000
This is absolutely the BEST key lime pie recipe out there. I have tried it with a prepared crust, but the homemade graham cracker crust really is the best. I have served it at many dinner parties and it's always a big hit. People that have never liked key lime pie have told me that they love this one. Thanks for the recipe!
09/19/2001
It was very good. Thanks. However,I did not know where to add the pinch of salt. And, after freezing it, do you serve it immediately?
This is the best Key Lime Pie ever! I was in search of the best Key Lime pie while in Florida, only to find it in my own kitchen.
Barbra M
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2011
Great recipe! Two things though...the crust turns out a bit thin, so it is best to double the recipe, and I added a tablespoon of sugar to the topping to sweeten it up a bit as it is a little bland on its own.
The pie came out great. I don't have access to "key limes" or "key lime juice" so I used 1/4 cup of Realemon and 1/4 cup of Realime. I added a pinch of salt to the juice - it is listed in the ingredients, but not mentioned in the directions. When I make the whipped topping I add a tsp of vanilla extract and 3 tbsps white sugar. Next time I make this I might add a drop of green food colouring when I fold in the egg whites.
I used a premade graham crucker crust so the recipe was very easy and only took about 5 minutes and then cooking time. My husband whose favorite dessert is key lime pie said that it was very good and gave it 5 stars.
This got rave reviews at our house! We were given a basket of key limes so I was able to use fresh squeezed lime juice. I cut a corner by using a pre-made graham cracker crust. I'm sure homemade would be better but the filling was so good it made up for it. I had to bake it a little longer than called for to get it to set up. I pulled it out of the freezer while we ate dinner and it was perfect to cut for dessert.
This was the first Key Lime Pie I've ever made and it turned out really good. My 5 year old daughter just loved it! So did everyone else. I added a few drops of green food coloring, too. Very pretty pie, until my daughter stuck her fingers in it to taste it! Thanks Irene! Great recipe! By the way, Irene, are you by any chance related to Leonardo DiCaprio?
I made this yesterday using the half lemon juice and half lime juice. It was excellent. I froze it overnight and transfered it to the fridge in the morning, so it is a great make ahead dessert. It was a perfect texture by late afternoon. I will make this again.
This turned out great, everyone enjoyed this! I followed the recipe exactly and wouldn't change a thing. I definitely recommend serving straight from the freezer, it was a bit soft when thawed for 30 min. Thank you for a great recipe!
As other reviewers said they had problems with the base I decided to use my own recipe. The filling turned out fantastic. It was flavoursome (not too sweet or sour) and had a beautiful consistancy - almost cheesecake like. I didn't put it in the freezer, just in the fridge and it was fine. A very easy to prepare and inexpensive dessert!
Good and tart. Almost foamy in texture. It doesn't say what to do with the pinch of salt so I added it when I added the cream of tarter. I don't know why you would freeze this unless you wanted to keep it for awhile before you served it because it's much better in the refrigerator and the crust stays together better when it isn't frozen.
Everybody loved this pie. Out of the eight pies I made this one definitely went the fastest. Super easy, too. I've tried key lime before and have a hard time having them set up, but this one was perfectly firm. Yummy!
Made this for my boyfriend for his birthday! He loved it... and even though he was full.. he had more! The amount of filling was perfect! I might use a few more graham crumbs, a little more sugar, and a bit more butter so that the crust is thick enough!
Whipping the egg whites results in a lighter more airy texture which isn't the traditional key lime pie I was expecting. Compare to other similar recipes and you will note they don't whip the egg whites.
10/17/2003
At long last I am here to Thank You Irene -I've been making your recipe for 6 months now on demand. I have also used strictly lime juice and that version has now become the most requested. We find only a 1/2 cup of whipped cream is all we want on a 9 inch pie. Easy and delicous. Thanks
Fantastic. Very cool and light dessert. This is the first time I've made or eaten key lime pie, so I can't compare it to any other recipe, but I would definitely make it again. Also, it should be noted that if you want your whipped cream to taste more like the store-bought kind, you'll need to add some sugar and vanilla to taste.
What a great recipe. Unlike other key lime pies I have made, this one is really light, and it lets you enjoy the flavor without making a sour face. I used a 1/2 cup of lime(regular lime) and a 1/4 cup of lemon and the flavor was perfect. I also didn't put mine in the freezer, just in the fridge until it was time to devour. Another nice touch is fresh raspberries on top or puree them drizzle on the plate. Keylime and raspberries is a classic compbo!!
Amazing! It worked so well and my family thought it was delisious! The gram cracker crust tastes great with the texture is smooth but thick. I would advise you to use this recipe for parties or just a desert at home.
My local grocer does not carry key lime juice, so I used a mixture of lemon and lime (probably 1/4 to 3/4 ratio), and the flavor was quite good. I loved the mousse-like texture! I used my own pastry crust rather than a graham-cracker crust. I made it for a party, but very few people even tasted it. The next day I served it to my family, and they were unenthusiastic. I loved it and had really hoped for rave reviews!
I made this for my a family gathering.. We all love key lime pie and have had it at most restaurants that serve it.. My husband said it was the best he has ever tasted! It was a huge hit! I added grated lime zest, used a lemon and a lime for the juice, and added pureed raspberries for a sauce to go with it for color. It was so good!!!
Wonderful, true to Key West, Key Lime Pie! This is the first recipe I have followed to a T from allrecipes.com. I usually have to add/delete something to make it more appealing to me. Anyways, delicious dessert!
This is a lighter key lime pie, not as dense as most. You basically get all of the flavor without much of the guilt, which is perfect. I'll definitely be making this again! My notes on the recipe: I made some adjustments to the crust as well. I eliminated the sugar, and like other reviewers, I reduced the butter to 4T, or 1/4 cup. For the rest of the recipe, I followed the directions as written, except I added 1 tsp grated lime zest. I allowed the pie to cool for 30 minutes before placing it in the refrigerator for an hour. I then froze the pie for one hour before serving, and the consistency was excellent.
Oh my goodness this was good! All tasters rated it a keeper. We couldn't wait to try it, so we had some on the same day it was made, and finished it off the next day. There was unanimous agreement - wait until day 2 to eat it. As others have said, the flavor is much better if you have the patience to wait! Thanks for the recipe!
Made this yesterday for Easter and it was absolutely fabulous. I made it exactly like it called for...just put out on the counter about 45 min before eating to dethaw. I also added a bit of green food coloring as I don't like the "yellow" color or key lime pie. Everyone loved it and said it was the best they ever had! Will definitely be making this again!
CONNIESUE
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2004
I made this for a New Years Eve dinner party. I followed the directions as stated and I had a major problem with the crust. It froze to the pie plate bottom and I could not get it out without ruining the pie. The filling was fantastic though. Everyone one loved it even though it did not look the greatest. I may try it again to see if I have better luck.
Loved this! I made it for my dad, who's a huge pie eater and he thought it was terrific! We aren't big on graham cracker crusts, though, so I used a homemade pastry pie shell I prebaked. I used real key limes, and the flavor was excellent! Next time, I may try just using lemons and see how good that turns out.
This pie gets invited to more parties than I do! It is absolutely delicious-- rich and refreshing at the same time. I suggest the following changes: bake for 30-45 minutes, and remove from the oven when the center is still wobbly (like a cheesecake). Let cool at room temperature (the pie finishes cooking as it cools), then refrigerate overnight-- do not freeze! Thanks for a great recipe!
Maybe I'm doing something wrong, or maybe I'm not used to "real" Key Lime pie. It wasn't "light" to me at all - too rich for my tastes. I couldn't get over the fact that I was essentially just eating eggs, condensed milk and lime juice. Doesn't sound appetizing when you put it that way - haha. Maybe I'm a wuss, but I'm going to try again later with pudding or something mixed in to give it more substance. Also - after only a day or so, it started "oozing" which looks REALLY gross.
Really good! I made the following changes though. 1 and 1/4 cup graham crumbs with 1/4 cup butter for crust. Didn't add sugar. I couldn't find key lime juice so I used the 1/4 cup lemon juice and 1/4th lime juice (wasn't fresh. was from those lemon/lime shaped squeeze plastic bottle.) I also added about 1 teaspoon grated lime peel an sprinkled extra on top. Sweet with good lime flavour! I cheated on the whip cream and used dream whip. I would make again.
My husband is crazy about key lime pie, and this one made him very happy! It is delicious and easy to make. The only labor-intensive part is squeezing those tiny limes, but if you do that ahead of time, the rest of the pie comes together quickly. Highly recommend!
Wow! Ive tried almost all the key lime recipes on this site and this one by far is the best!!! I followed the directions exactly and also added some key lime zest to the mixture. Also, in a regular pie shell comes out great as the graham cracker shell. Thanks so much for a wonderful recipe.
Tasted great. The crust got a bit soggy, so the slices didn't come out of the pie plate very nicely. My family would have liked a sweetened whipped topping like Cool Whip or Reddi-whip instead of the whipped cream.
This recipe is so easy. I made it for my family for the New Year celebration. My daughter-in-law has traveled the world and had key lime pie in many different restaurants and she said my pie was one of the best ones she has had!
08/09/2003
UNBELIEVABLE. So easy, so delicious. The perfect dessert to take to someone's summer pool party or gathering. Lime zest adds taste and looks nice too. Homemade whipped cream and crust really DO make a difference!
I used low-fat ingredients for this pie (despite reading a couple of comments that warned not to) and I thought it worked out wonderfully. Fat-free sweetened condensed milk, low-fat butter and reduced fat graham crackers. Still a great consistency and a good flavor (use freshly squeezed limes) and makes this desert pretty reasonable in terms of fat/calories.
I have eaten this pie 3 times made by various cooks. Everyone who tries it loves it and wants the recipe. Even the inexperienced baker had an excellent result getting rave reviews. Everyone followed the recipe obsessively. The only think I noticed is there was a difference in the "lime" taste between the pies despite each using the same amount. No one used key limes and so I think some limes have different intensities than others. In any case this is an awesome pie and everyone who tries it loves it.
I followed this recipe completely as written except the pie crust. I followed another reviewer's suggestions and used 1.5 cups graham crakers, 6 T butter, 1/4 cup sugar. The pie comes out very fluffy and has an awesome texture (if you like fluffy pies!) but is extremely tart!! I've never really had key lime pie before, so I don't know how tart it's supposed to be. Some other reviewers stated there wasn't enough filling for a 9" pie pan, but I guess with the thicker crust this isn't a problem because mine filled up to the top perfectly and did not overflow. I ended up baking it for about 16 minutes.
Pie has the delicious, distinctive key lime flavor. The filling texture is very light due to the egg whites being folded in. Would like a creamier filling so will try the recipe that uses only the egg yolks.
Closely resembles the frozen key lime pie at the Lime Inn on St. John USVI. Even with storebought graham cracker crust and canned whipped cream, we thought it was excellent. My family likes it fully frozen; I let my slice defrost a bit first. We prefer this lighter texture over the typical custard.
07/26/2000
I made this and left it in the freezer along with real whipped cream. This makes a delightful summer treat.
