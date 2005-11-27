Pecan Pumpkin Pie I
A combination of the best pies: Pecan and Pumpkin!
This pie was everyone's favorite!! The only thing I will do different next time is to chop the pecans, there really isn't enough time to arrange them prettily & they look kinda like little roaches climbing around!!!Read More
This pie was too sweet for me and the flavor reminded me of a fruitcake rather than the buttery pecan taste I was hoping for. I had a problem with the pecan "struesel" as well, mine turned out more like a paste. I love the idea of the two pies combined together though, I'll keep searching for the one that fits my tastes more.Read More
This was fantastic! I could not stay away from it. The addition of the orange zest is not to be omitted. It was a delightful addition. I loved the flavor of the pumpkin mixture as well. I will say that I needed a bigger pie pan for this than the 9" store bought crust I went with. This pie deserves a deep dish, homemade crust. It is a great treat for the holidays. We will definitely make this again...even if it is just for me.
A-mazing.
This tasted delicious but it didn't look very nice. The pecan layer made it hard to cut through the pie. Might make again but chop the pecans.
This recipe was a hit. The only complaint I have was there was too much pumpkin batter to fit into the Deep Dish pie crust. Other than that this pie was a hit and it tastes great!
excellent every time just as written, always a hit with guests Double the spices, add a little ground cloves and a pinch of chili pepper
I made this pie for a Christmas pot luck and it is delicious. My husband's whose favorite pie is Pecan loved it. The flavor was a wonderful with the blend of the orange zest and pumpkin also the kitchen smelled great during prep and cooking. I would definately make this recipe again and be proud to take it to a gathering or make for family.
I tried this recipe quite some time ago, but neglected to rate it. I've made it many, many times since then and it always go over unbelievably well. With the holidays coming up again, I've already had several requests for this yummy pie. It is EXCELLENT and is my husband's new favorite!
I love good food, and this was good! Depending on what crust you use, I was actually able to make (2) pies with these ingredients, but I doubled the pecan topping ingred. to accomodate both pies. Use pecan pieces rather than whole. yum, yum, yum! Will definitly make again.
Basically the perfect pie! Next time I will double the pecan topping mixture because I loved it oh so much! Thanks for sharing!
I made this pie using my usual crust recipe for a pre-Thanksgiving party, and it was a smashing success! I was worried it would be too sweet, but the pumpkin tempered it all nicely, and it didn't even need the fresh whipped cream I served alongside it. I didn't add the orange zest to the crumble.
AMAZING! This was my first time making any kind of pie and it blew me away. So easy to make! I only made one change: I put the pecan topping mix in a food processor for a few seconds to chop everything down for an even, crunchy topping for the pie.
DO NOT SKIP THE ORANGE ZEST!! it gives this pie a nice added flavor... the best pumpkin pie recipe.. thanks for sharing!
The orange zest was a great idea-really added uniqueness with the pie. I cut the pecans in halves instead of wholes. Use a buttery crust with recipe! Yummy!
Wow! Great recipe, however, living at 9,000 feet above sea level, I added one egg, changed the flour to 1/4 cup, and doubled the spices, except for the salt. I made the topping with pecan bits, rather than the whole nut. The orange zest really brought out the flavors moreso, and there were no leftovers! I'd highly recommend baking two at a time if you can. Too hard to resist, and seconds are always better.
Absolutely wonderful! I did use fresh pumpkin that I had grown in my garden. I prepped everything in my food processor. I liked how the topping came out. A fine crunch across the top of the pie. I didn't have any orange peel so I used a tablespoon of maple syrup. YUMMY!
Im usually dont go for anything with pumpkin in it. My sister wanted me to bring a pumpkin pie for thanksging tho'---I was amazed that I actually liked it. This pie is a perfect blend-and the orange zest in the topping is such a delightful addition to the flavor. YUMMY GOOD. Top rated. (By the way-I used two 9-inch pie crusts...there was that much batter)
Awesome pie, like another review I read though it's way too much batter. I would also like more pecan for the top layer....easily adjusted though.
Mike loved this. I used a premade crust...it was still pretty amazing!
Super easy! Even for the beginner like me. I doubled the spices like suggested and omitted the orange zest to please all. TIP: I used two shallow pie tins ( 8 inch) and this filling makes enough for two pies. I doubled the topping and covered each pie with the pecan mixture giving it a nice thick top crust so to speak. This way no extra filling like others mentioned in their reviews. I also used home made pie crust so I was able to make the lip of the pie high for holding the extra pecan topping. YUM!
Not so great for me at all! I'm a pretty good baker but to me it tasted as if there was too much spice and the main problem I had was the pecan topping. The butter and sugar formed a kind of toffee around the nuts which doesn't taste bad but was not at all what I wanted. It also affected the appearance of the pie. I'm on a search to try another recipe before Thanksgiving that probably contains corn syrup for the pecan topping. Overall it was decent.
Chopped the pecans but did everything else the same. Yum! Very very sweet though...
This was a little too sweet for us.
The pie cooked nice and evenly. It's a good recipe but next time I think I'll carmelize the pecans so the top is sweeter...
Thanks to your comments, I did for the first time a pumpkin pie. Very good, not too spicy and these are my variations: I didn't put the white sugar and it was sweet enough. I used walnuts because here in Belgium pecans are not common. I used tangerine instead of orange and it was very delicate. I did two pies and I could not wait to let them cool before tasting them...
this is out of sight.
Love it!! I did use only brown sugar and since my pie plate is 91/2inch i use and extra 1/4 of pecans. I also did chop about 1/2 of them which was great because you could still cut through it but you could see some whole pieces as well.. BUT MAKE IT AND PUT IT IN THE FRIDGE FOR OVERNIGHT SO IT IS COMPLETELY SET AND SOLID ..ALSO I TOPPED WITH WHIP CREAM AND ADDED SOME SUGAR AND ORANGE SEXT TO THE WHIPPED CREAM..IT WAS AWESOME PERFECT BLEND OF PUMPKIN AND PECAN
The orange zest makes it even more amazing! My family was skeptical (how can you do both types of pies in one pie??) but everyone loved it!! I recommend skipping the sweetened condensed milk and using cream instead.
Won my work's pumkin pie contest with this one! The Orange Zest is definitley something that sets this one apart! Also I used fresh nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon.
This was delish! A hit with the entire family. I did add extra spices to the pumpkin mixture, allspice, mace, and clove about 1/4tsp each. I also used the biggest pie pan I have. The instructions are not clear in some areas. The pecan mixture, I softend the butter before mixing in the brown sugar then the pecans. Also don't forget to add the pecan topping 10 minutes BEFORE the baking time is up.
The best pecan pie I’ve ever had, hands down, I usually bake an extra one just for myself!
This was GREAT! I made this for Thanksgiving but doubled the recipe for two pies. First day, I made with pecan mixture, but found it was too sweet for my taste. Second day, I made it without the pecans and it was the best! Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
Haven't tried it yet, it still needs to cool, but I did follow the suggestion of chopping the pecans for the topping and I didn't use the orange zest, I didn't want a fruity flavor and didn't have oranges on hand anyway. So far, it looks pretty good, now for the taste!
I made this at Thanksgiving along with a regular pumpkin pie (Spicy Pumpkin Pie II - 5-star, also!) for the traditionalists. Hands down, this was by far the favorite pie. Am making again for Xmas. This time, however, I will chop the pecans and add more so that they cover the whole pie.
Absolutely delicious! We used pecan pieces n tripled the topping. Also we used soy SC milk. Loved it n my neighbors are already asking for the recipe!
This was a big hit for Thanksgiving dinner. I did use chopped pecans instead of whole which was suggested by another baker. Next time I will not use the orange zest. It was a little overpowering and I felt did not compliment the pumpkin.
I made this as a birthday pie for my lady. she enjoyed it. it was moist, soft and delicious. she's allergic to cinnamon, so I took the advice of other reviews and used ground cloves, included the orange zest, as well as a bit of orange juice. My ground ginger had to be discarded, so I used freshly grated ginger in its place. Also, I pulsed the pecan mix in the processor to create a fine topping so there was a crunch in every bite. Delicious. I'll be making this again soon.
Always gets lots of compliments. I rough chop the pecans, and make extra topping to be sure the pie is evenly covered. Agree the orange zest makes the extreme sweetness of this more palatable. Next time, I might cut down on the sugar for the pumpkin filing, and would love to try the topping to be more like regular pecan pie and sub some of the brown sugar with corn syrup.
This is absolutely one of the best pies I've ever eaten. I added 1/4 cup more pecans to the topping. Next time I will put the topping on earlier than 10 minutes to go so that it gets more crunchy.
This is a huge favorite among my family and friends! I double the pecan topping recipe, and put any overflow into ramikins to bake.
In a frozen, store bought, deep dish 9" shell, i had at least 10 ounces of filling left that wouldn't fitDo you realize how long it takes to grate 1 Tablespoon of zest?
I have made this recipe for the past three years and my guests always love it. This year I made a light pumpkin pie which was good but we missed the pecan/orange topping from this pie that makes it so yummy and special.
We loved it.
This is my go to pumpkin pie recipe for the last few years. I don't always put the pecans on top (depends on my crowd).
Due to many comments saying it was too sweet, I substituted sweetened condensed milk for evaporated milk. I also chopped the pecans and added 1/4 tsp of cloves to the mixture. I used fresh pumpkin as well. Came out delicious!
