Pecan Pumpkin Pie I

A combination of the best pies: Pecan and Pumpkin!

By Sheila J Grieshaber

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine eggs, sugars, flour, spices and salt. Blend in pumpkin. Gradually add milk; mix well.

  • Pour into 9-inch pie shell. Bake in 450 degree F (230 degrees C) oven 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake 40 to 50 minutes longer.

  • Sprinkle pecan mixture over pie the last 10 minutes before removing from the oven.

  • To Make Topping: Combine 2 tablespoons butter, 1 tablespoon grated orange rind, 1/4 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup whole pecans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 67.1g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 70.8mg; sodium 399mg. Full Nutrition
