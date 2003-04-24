Ham and Cheese Quiche
This is a hearty, rich and filling pie. Serve with a salad for a complete meal. Easy to prepare, and very tasty !
This was so easy and tasted fabulous! The only thing I did differently was use up 4 slices of swiss cheese(two on the bottom layer and two in the egg mixture)and used sandwich ham meat, cut up which I combined with the egg mixture as well. The pie crust didn't really cook thoroughly, I'm not sure if it's because I didn't cook it long enough (45 mins), but it turned soggy, so we just ate the filling. I think next time, we'll prebake the pie crust and then fill it. Another thing I'd do differently is instead of layer the swiss on the bottom, I'll just combine it all with the eggs and then use about 1/4 cup of the egg on the bottom layer and then add ham to the egg mixture and top it off with that. Other than that, it's perfect.Read More
I think the spinach makes the crust soggy because as it cooks it loses water, like mushrooms. Hmmm, maybe it was the mushrooms. Anyhow, I would used frozen spinach next time and drain it really well and saute some mushrooms so the liquid is not going to make the crust soggy.Read More
This was the easiest and most tasteful quiche I have made to date. The only difference was that I doubled the recipe to make 2 so that I could freeze one for later (bake for 30 minutes, remove, cool, wrap, and freeze. Bake frozen at 350 for 35 mins to serve.) and I added 1/4 cup of sour cream to the egg custard mixture. I always add sour cream to my beaten eggs!
With a few minor improvisions, this quiche turned out great. I had alot of Honeybaked ham left over from Easter; the glaze on the ham gave the quiche even more flavor. I also used evaporated milk instead of half & half and doubled the swiss cheese. For another tasty variety, substitute 1 broccoli crown for the spinach and omit the mushrooms. MMMMMM... I made two of these, and it is even better the second day! The pies were a little soft the first day, but they firmed up nicely overnight. This is the first quiche I've ever made, and this recipe is definately a keeper!
Terrific! Ve-e-ery rich! I used frozen chopped spinach (drain very well) and fresh mushrooms, and chopped up thinly sliced deli ham instead of canned. Also added green onions which gave it a little extra color. Wonderful!!
I used this recipe for a baby shower and it came out great! Everyone was asking for the recipe. It's so quick and easy too, especially if you buy Swiss cheese and Cheddar cheese that is already sliced and shredded. A cute idea for gatherings is to make miniature pies for everyone. One 9" pie recipe is equivilant to about 12 miniature pies. I baked 24 miniature pies for 45 minutes and they came out perfect. This recipe is a real winner, and I know I'll keep making it for years to come!
This turned out wonderful! Great flavor and really simple. A keeper...
This was a great quiche and a great way to get rid of leftover ham. I used light cream instead of half and half, baby spinach and fresh sauteed mushrooms. Delicious!
This quiche was so good! I used a ready made crust, stuck in all the ingredients, baked and voila! Doesn't get easier than that!
Very light and fluffy. I used egg beaters, fat free half nad half and canadian bacon, because that is what I had on hand. Will definitally make again! Placing sliced cheese on bottom of crust is pure genius - will do with all my quiches.
This was an amazing recipe! I used leftover Christmas HAM too. I just read the reviews, took a few suggestions then did what other reviewers did and tweaked it a little taking some of their suggestions: I used packaged frozen pie crust--prebaked 10 min; sauted the mushrooms in butter, used frozen spinach so I steamed it in the microwave and then squeezed out the excess water. I didn't have swiss so I lined the bottom of the crust with an "italian shredded cheese" blend, then sprinkled about 1/2 cup on top of quiche before baking. I also added 1/2 tsp. tarragon and 1/4 tsp freshly grated nutmeg and 1/4 tsp. freshly grated black pepper. WONDERFUL!!!! I served this for my family. My husband doesn't even like spinach and he loved this!
Mmmmm-mmm!! This was a great supper! I used 2 containers of egg beaters (= 4 eggs) instead of real eggs, 2 sliced green onions, garlic powder, and a whole cup of chopped baby spinach leaves, along with all the other ingredients (smoked ham, not canned)....baked in a deep dish crust. This is a keeper!! Thanks!!
Yum. The filling was made almost to the letter except for the following. I added 1/4 cup of chopped red onion. I did not have the whole amount of the half and half, so I topped up with evaporated milk. I had two eggs so I added egg white. Instead of the crust (higher in fat), I sprayed the pie plate with PAM, and pressed in 1 1/2 cups of shredded potatoes onto the bottom of the pie plate. Sprayed the potatoes with more PAM and baked for 15 minutes before filling. Delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent and easy quiche! I served this for a brunch last week and have made three more since then. We can't get enough of it. I used fresh mushrooms sauteed in a little butter and deli ham coarsley chopped instead of canned and also used frozen chopped spinach. If I could give this recipe more than 5 stars I would. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
I made this quiche for brunch yesterday and it turned out very well, but I did change things a bit. Here's what I did: I sauteed a medium sized onion with the mushrooms in some butter until soft. Then I added about a half a package of frozen chopped spinach. I pre-baked by pie shell for about 10 minutes before adding the other ingredients. Then I added the mushroom/onion/spinach mixture, topped it with the ham and about 1.5 cups of cheese and then the egg mixture. I used 5 eggs and about 1.5 cups of 1% milk in place of the cream. The end result was very tasty and one that I will make again for sure.
This was so easy! All the skills you need are to mix the ingredients together and watch the time. My friends and I all think that it was very delicious!
Great recipe. Used prepared pie crust, cooked for 400 for 10 min. before filling and then cooked according to recipe. Used 4 slices of swiss cheese and am really glad I did, next time I might use even more. Instead of mushrooms and spinach I used green chilies and onions. I also added an extra egg. Turned out great!
I've made this a million times over the last couple of years. It was 5 stars when I followed the recipe exactly (I only rate on the exact recipe as submitted!!!)... It is now 6 stars since I've made minor modifications over time to my taste. I have learned that I like it even better when I saute chopped deli ham (or bacon), diced onions and mushrooms in butter to get that browned taste before sprinkling it all over the top of the egg mixture. I also add a few dashes of garlic powder and dry mustard powder to the egg mixture. Tip: if you use frozen spinach, be sure to thaw and squeeze/drain all excess water out. I always double this for leftovers. Thank you!
Tastes even better with fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach and deli ham instead of canned. It makes a big difference!
This was amazing! I used fresh mushrooms and bacon instead of ham and it was wonderful. Make sure to serve it when it's piping hot or else the chedder cheese forms a hard to manage crust on the top. Very easy and yummy!
Made this with leftover Thanksgiving ham and it was delicious! I discovered as I was putting it together that I didn't have any swiss cheese (sliced or otherwise and I almost always have it!), but I did have a shredded Mexican 4 cheese and used it as a substitute. Worked great! It was a huge hit for hubby and 7yr old son!! One slice for leftovers and hubby took it for lunch the next day!
added fresh broccoli with ham, diluted with a little whole milk.
This was excellent! I used fresh sliced mushrooms sauteed in butter, frozen spinach (thawed and well-drained), and I added about 1/4 cup of scallions. Instead of canned ham (yuk!), I simply got one 1-inch thick piece of Sara Lee honey ham from the deli. That was plenty, after it was cubed. Oh, and if you're like me, and you think making your own pie crust is a waste of time, make sure that you pre-bake your frozen pie crust, following the directions on the back of the package.
I'm a first-time quiche-maker, and I'm thrilled that this was the recipe I tried. Great, easy recipe. The best part about it is that it's forgiving. For instance, I didn't have Swiss cheese, so I used pepper jack in place of it. The recipe still set up just perfectly and made for a tasty dinner. I suspect that as long as the egg-cream-flour-salt to Other Ingredients proportion is kept in place, the end product would come out fine. Like other folks who made this recipe, I did not use the canned mushrooms (IMHO, canned mushroom are just icky). Instead, I used a bit more spinach because that's what I like and that's what I had on hand. For the crust I used Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts. I didn't bake them at all before putting in the filling, and the quiche came out fine. I am looking forward to my brown bag lunch tomorrow because I'll get to eat this quiche!
This was incredible!! It was my first quiche, and I must say, I was very impressed. I used fat-free half-and-half, and it worked just fine. I used fresh mushrooms and sliced deli ham, and would definitely do that again! Also add a pinch of black pepper. Thanks so much for the recipe!!
This is a fantastic basic quiche recipe--easy to add your own ingredients. My additions/ changes: -shredded cheddar, on bottom and a little on top -baked ham, diced -fresh mushrooms -scallions -Pillsbury pre-made crust -Eggland's Best eggs Baked for 50 minutes and it came out perfectly. The amount of eggs and half and half were right on--don't be worried if it doesn't completely fill the pie shell. Mine rose quite a bit in the oven.
My husband loved this!!I experimented with other meats as well and it was just as good!
I made this quiche with some leftover ham, my entire family loved it! I made two and froze one for about two weeks. I popped the frozen one right in the oven and it baked beautifully, and tasted great. Good opportunity for batch cooking.
I gave this recipe a five star rating because of it's inspiration alone. I didn't follow the recipe completely but I think that my own rendition came out great! I used everything it calls for just different amounts and I only used sharp Cheddar cheese. I used Ruth's Grandma'a Pie Crust recipe for the crust and it was delicious together.
This recipe is excellent! What I did... I doubled the recipe and used 2 premade pie crusts. I used diced deli ham, fresh spinach and fresh mushrooms, along with swiss, provolone & cheddar cheese. I froze the extra one as recommended in another review. My husband has already requested it for Thanksgiving morning!
Wonderful recipe. Used frozen spinach and it still worked out great. Whole family loved it. Will do this one again.
This was excellent. I used honey ham lunch meat as a sub for the canned ham and fresh baby bella mushrooms that I put in the microwave for a minute with a little water to blanch them. I also added 1/2 tsp of white pepper and garlic powder. It was easy and my husband really liked it, as did I.
It's delicious! My whole family loves it! Which is a very rare occurance. I couldn't give it 5 *s because I've never made it with canned ham and mushrooms. I use fresh. I also brush the crust with beaten egg and bake unfilled for a few minutes : )
For a first time quiche maker, I found that this turned out better than I expected. Eggs set up very well, swiss made it tasty. Anytime I cam hide spinach and the family likes it, it's worth making again!
I omitted the spinach and it was delicious. The best one I've tried yet!
I've made this quiche multiple and each time it always gets rave reviews. I serve it with a simple side salad with a homemade citrus/olive oil vingerette. I have made the following alterations so it lends itself to my families taste and diet: I use fat free half and half, 4 eggs, 2oz grated swiss, 1 deep dish pie crust, 1 small box frozen spinach, 1 cup fresh sauteed in olive oil mushrooms, 7oz cubed ham steak, and 1oz shredded cheddar. The salt and the flour remain the same. I also defrost the pie crust and pre-bake it for 5 mintues at 350. I find that if I use an entire box of frozen spinach I need the extra egg to hold all the veggies together, yet the extra egg is too much liquid for a normal pie crust, so a deep dish pie crust is necessary. It's still hearty, rich, comfort food and with these alterations you can calorically eat 1/4 of the quiche and not break the bank. Plus we always have leftovers and it reheats nicely. Delicious!
i wasn't going to rate this recipe because i changed a lot of stuff, but it was so good that i HAD to rate it. to make this low carb, i didn't use a crust and left out the flour, but added an extra egg. i used skim milk instead of half-and-half and italian-mix shredded cheese because i didn't have any cheddar. i used turkey sausage instead of ham. it came out so well and tastes soooooo good that you'd never guess it was "health food".
Excellent. I used frozen chopped spinach, cooked in the microwave and squeezed dry, deli ham sliced and chopped small, and all the cheese. Didn't have half-and -half, so I used soy milk. Also, didn't use mushrooms b/c the kids don't like them. Everyone seemed to enjoy this. I used a frozen crust with no changes to the cooking temp or time - set perfectly, and the kids ate it all. See my pic for a close-up shot.
Simply delicious! This is very hearty with a great texture and good blend of flavors. It's very firm unlike other quiches I've had and doesn't fall apart when you cut into it. I really enjoyed it! I used mozzarella cheese, frozen spinach, and omitted the mushrooms. I will definitely be making this again.
Very good recipe. My 4 Kids and hubby enjoyed this quiche.
I didn't have half and half so I used evaporated milk. And I added a large dash of nutmeg, and doubled the cheddar and swiss. This was the creamiest quiche I've ever had. Delicious, and beautiful.
This was so good and extremely easy to make. I used pre-cut ham strips instead of the ham the recipe called for. I also used a ready made frozen pie crust and let it thaw for about 10 minutes and then poked holes in the bottom before filling it and it came out perfect. Only thing I will do differently next time is use fresh mushrooms or sauteed mushrooms. I think they would match the quality of the quiche better than with the canned mushrooms. I baked it on a cookie sheet and glad I did because it overflowed a little. We will definitely be making this again.
Great recipe and easy to make. I pre baked the crust for about 5 mins to get it warm and added fresh mushrooms and broccoli instead of spinach. I also topped it with some thick sliced bacon. It came out very tasty and every one loved it.
I made this with broccoli and zucchini instead of mushrooms and spinach. (My little one wouldn't have gone for that!) I also used leftover ham instead of canned and it was VERY quick and good! :)
I love this quiche. It's been in regular rotation since the first time I made it. I use frozen pie crusts and prebake them. Instead of flaked ham I cube a ham steak and add a layer of sauteed fresh mushrooms, and use frozen spinach rather than fresh. I like to add finely chopped onion too.
I've been using this recipe for almost a decade now and have modified it to suit whatever leftovers I have hanging out in the frig.....cubed, baked potato for the mushrooms, thick-sliced bacon for the ham, etc. My only constant change is that I totally cover the bottom crust with sliced swiss cheese and top with shredded swiss but that's just a personal preference, not to mix the cheeses in the same dish. Even the men in my family find this a hearty lunch served with a salad.
yummy quiche and easy to make. i did add some garlic powder and fresh ground black pepper...it was great!
This is a good recipe! I made the butter pie crust recipe from Land O Lakes and baked it till almost golden brown first, then added in the other ingredients. I used one extra egg and it puffed up nicely then came back to normal as it cooled. I didn't have Swiss/mushrooms on hand so I added thawed spinach and topped with shredded Mexican cheese blend. My ham was pretty salty so maybe I didn't need to add the extra salt. I also added some garlic and onion powder that I think added to the flavor.
This was great! I used half a package of frozen spinach, thawed and drained and got fabulous results. I diced the cheese and mixed it will all other ingredients before pouring into the shell. You get a bit of everything in each bite! Served it at a tea party and got lots and lots of compliments. Easy to put together and great-tasting. Very adaptable, too, if you have other ingredients you'd like to add.
Great quiche - really does taste like a restaurant recipe. I made it low carb by not using a crust. It came out fine with just mixing everything together. I used deli ham, fresh mushrooms, frozen spinach, and skim milk instead of half and half and it was delicious.
Quick, Easy, Delicious. Followed exactly as suggested. Wonderful!
This was very delicious and my son loved it. After the cheese had browned on top I covered it with aluminum foil to prevent burning.
I made this this evening. Very easy...very yummy! Doubled recipe, put in extra spinach, no mushrooms (don't like canned and did not have fresh on hand)extra swiss and used fat-free half&half and it was delish!!
Loved this - and OH so easy!! Can't wait to try different combinations! I made two - one for the grown ups with broccoli, deli ham, and swiss cheese (oh yeah, and of course the slices of cheese on the bottom - monteray jack!) . .and one for the kids - ham and bacon and cheese. Both were YUM-MMY! I had just under 2 cups of heavy cream - (doubled batch) - so used up the cream - and then another 1/2 cup of sour cream - as someone suggested. FLUFFY and YUM. :)
Super recipe! I read the reviews first, did 1 1/2 times the liquid and easily made 2 pies to serve my family of 7 kids and 2 adults. It's easily modified and anything goes! It's definitely a keeper!
I used fresh mushrooms and a fresh hunk of ham, and it turned out great!
I made this quiche and it was a great success. My 17 year old son loved it and he hates fresh spinach. I made two this week (froze one for later). I made two more yesterday at 5:30 am. I did change the receipe in the smallest way. I used Smithfield ham the first time because I had some in the freezer. The second time I used deep dish pie shells because they were in the freezer. One time I ate a reallly fluffy omlet in a restraunt. I asked what the secret was. The said add flour and mix in a blender. This time I added a tablespoon of flour and mixed in the blender to make it fluffy enough to fill a deep pie shell. It worked. It almost overflowed. I gave one to my in-laws to enjoy and we are eating the other for dinner tonight. Thanks.
I used leftover Thanksgiving ham for this and it turned out awesome. Not a big swiss cheese fan, so we used monterey jack. Love a tip I got from another recipe of packing the cheese down well on the bottom to keep the crust from getting soggy!
This was just Fantastic! I made this for the first ever quiche I have made and I must say I made it TWICE in one week!! I only changed one thing and that was the amount of spinach I simply added more approx to 1 c. YUMMO!!ps I used a frozen 9 in deep dish pre fab pie shell . Thank you Judy for this lifelong family quiche recipie that my 9 & 5 yr old sons love!
Followed this recipe exactly...except I prebaked the crust and added an extra slice of swiss. It was delicious and my dish was one of the first finished at my church's potluck brunch. Thanks!!!
I change a few things b/c of what I had on hand. I used Fat-free milk instead of 1/2 & 1/2. I added a Tbs. butter to egg mixture. I had no mushrooms. I added Roasted red pepper and Onion. It was my first Quiche. Soooo good! I will make this again for sure!
I made this for a Mother's Day Brunch. It was a huge hit! This is great tasting and quite easy. Very elegant! Thanks for the great recipie!!
This recipe was quick to make, and I easily substituted bacon for the ham and added a few onions. Scrumptious!
This is an easy and tasty recipe just as it is, but I have made a few alterations to it. I serve it in tartshells as an hors d'oeuvre. Also, I add one chopped white onion, chopped green pepper, and feta cheese. Tastes great! My niece (age 3) and nephew (age 7) are crazy about them. - Greek Spice
I have been using this recipe as a great base for quiche for years now and it comes out great every time. I use fat free half and half to make it healthier. I also often make versions with just broccoli or sometimes spinach and onion. Great with every variation. I also use a frozen deep dish pie crust and just put it straight in the oven filled.
This was the first quiche I had ever made - and it was WONDERFUL! Very easy, and incredibly delicious. Filled a family of four, and had two pieces leftover, but they disappeared early the next morning. What a great recipe!
I really thought this was a great recipe. I made it according to the directions except I did not have the Swiss and I used leftover spiral sliced ham that I diced. Really delicious served with leafy green salad with red wine vinaigrette and crisp white wine. I'll be making this often with different meats, cheeses and veggies. Great!
What a terrific quiche recipe. I used 2 slices of swiss and used chopped broccoli & mushroom slices instead of spinach. I also sauteed the broc and shrooms in a little butter first. Good with leftover honey baked ham. Will definitely make this again!
This recipe was great! I also used deli ham as opposed to canned and just chopped the thin-sliced pieces. I omitted the mushrooms and used frozen spinach - just thaw and dry first. Be sure to pre-bake the crust for about 5 minutes.
My fiance ate half of it in one sitting. This is a wonderful recipe that you can tweak to your needs (what is on hand, or your personal taste). Definitely a keeper.
This is the best quiche. Everyone always loves this when I make it.
Exceptional recipe!Easy! Even better the next day! My modifications: used fresh mushrooms and frozen spinach worked just fine. Added chopped onion and minced garlic. Didn't have the 1/2 &1/2 so used 1/2 c milk and added an extra egg. Used Swiss cheese on the bottom and shredded cheese as well. Used leftover cubed ham, which made it heartier, and topped with more shredded cheese! Modifications were fine, baked at 325 for 45 min at high altitude my kids and man loved it!!! Thanks! Will def make again!
Delish! Some modifications - I used thinly sliced deli ham, fat free half & half, and fresh spinach and mushrooms. Yummers!
Delicious! I doubled the swiss cheese, used 1 pkg. of frozen spinach thawed and drained and fresh mushrooms sauteed in butter. I also used leftover ham, chopped and mozzarella cheese on top. The crust was brown and it came out perfect! We all loved it! Can't wait to make again.
Well i am a teen and have the responsibilty to cook in the family and this was a great one. my mom says it is the best quiche she ever had!
So So So good! I didn't use the spinach or the mushrooms... I used frozen chopped broccoli and it still came out great. My mom asked me for the recipe right away. Will definitely make again.
Easy, easy, easy! Don't do can mushies - I used fresh and added sauteed onions. I loved, hubby thought it was a bit too heavy.
I made this with very little substitutions. I used shredded monterey jack instead of sliced cheese and I used fresh mushrooms cooked in butter and wine. I was looking for a recipe for leftover ham, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms and pie crust. This was an awesome dish. I will be making it again.
This is the best quiche I have ever had. Next time, however, I will use fresh mushrooms instead of canned.
Very easy, very quick preparation and it is quite tasty as well! The only changes I made were using frozen chopped spinach and leftover cubed ham from Christmas - it turned out very nicely. I'll keep this recipe!
Made this last night--my first quiche! Hubby and teenage son loved it. I sauteed fresh mushrooms and added them instead of canned, used diced spiral ham instead of canned ham, and used fat free half and half. Yum! In addition to tasting great, it looked beautiful. Will probably skip the meat next time.
I have to run upstairs and print this recipe out for everyone who trys it. Everyone loves it!
Easy to make. My husband loves this recipes. I will make this again.
FIRST QUICHE EVER MADE. NEW MEANING TO EASY!
I changed this a bit and used fresh steamed broccoli chopped, diced ham instead of flaked, colby cheese on top and omitted the salt (due to the salt in ham). I baked in a 11" quiche pan lined with a pillsbury pie crust. Baked for 45 minutes and it was GREAT! My family loved it!
This was fast, easy and delicious. My husband is a big fan--I will definitely make this again. It's made "My Favorite Recipes" book. I baked for 55 minutes, then let 'set' for an add'l 10 minutes. I baked the pie crust 12 minutes before filling in with the ingredients as I read an earlier review that the crust was soggy. I also sauteed the mushrooms before adding to get rid of some moisture.
This was so good. I used a frozen pie crust, let it thaw, and pre-cooked it for 5 minutes. It turned out wonderful.
Quite yummy! I diced some leftover baked ham to use rather than the canned ham. I also omitted the swiss cheese since I didn't have any. Also used whole milk. Otherwise followed the recipe...yum! Thanks!
Super easy and delish! This recipe can serve as a good base recipe for any kind of quiche by adding whatever comes to your imagination! The only thing I changed about this was I used shredded Jack cheese instead of slices of Swiss and used frozen Spinach instead of fresh. Make sure to drain the Spinach very well if you use frozen!
This recipe has made me famous. It's easy and delicious. Great for those soccer game nights.
This was great! I did make some modifications. I made 1 1/2 times the amount of liquid/flour/egg/salt mixture and got a much fuller pie (I've made this twice). I also used evaporated milk instead of half-and-half which worked perfect. I used all swiss cheese instead of cheddar. I've tried both bacon and ham and loved them both. I also used quite a bit of spinach and could hardly taste it. Definitely didn't think it was overpowering. Thanks!
Love this recipe! I make it quite often for my family; even my daughters gobble it up!
This was my first attempt at quiche, too, and it was well received. Everyone loved it!
I made this for a recent brunch gathering and all the gals loved it. We try new recipes each week, but this one will definitely be on our menu again!
Normally I like spinach but I thought the flavor overwhelmed everything else. If I ever made this again, I will definitely use another vegetable in place of it. From what I could taste in bites without the spinach, it was pretty good.
Great base recipe. Can be used with any ingredients for a wonderful quiche.
My first quiche was a success! I used a ready made crust and I omitted the mushrooms (don't like them) and it turned out great! I used finely chopped deli honey ham, frozen spinach and low-fat half-and-half because I had them on hand. My boyfriend even liked it and took the leftovers to work today! Next time, I'll try some bacon or broccoli. What a great dish!
Great quiche recipe! My picky husband, and 3 kids ages 5 and under really liked it! I do agree that it could use more swiss cheese, layered in the middle. Otherwise I enjoyed the flavors and texture, and I don't even like Swiss cheese!
