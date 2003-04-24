Ham and Cheese Quiche

I'm a first-time quiche-maker, and I'm thrilled that this was the recipe I tried. Great, easy recipe. The best part about it is that it's forgiving. For instance, I didn't have Swiss cheese, so I used pepper jack in place of it. The recipe still set up just perfectly and made for a tasty dinner. I suspect that as long as the egg-cream-flour-salt to Other Ingredients proportion is kept in place, the end product would come out fine. Like other folks who made this recipe, I did not use the canned mushrooms (IMHO, canned mushroom are just icky). Instead, I used a bit more spinach because that's what I like and that's what I had on hand. For the crust I used Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts. I didn't bake them at all before putting in the filling, and the quiche came out fine. I am looking forward to my brown bag lunch tomorrow because I'll get to eat this quiche!