Ham and Cheese Quiche

This is a hearty, rich and filling pie. Serve with a salad for a complete meal. Easy to prepare, and very tasty !

Recipe by Judy L. Bishop

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat together flour, salt, half-and-half and eggs in a medium bowl.

  • Place Swiss cheese flat in the pie crust. Arrange spinach evenly over Swiss cheese, then cover with mushrooms. Pour the flour and egg mixture over mushrooms. Cover with flaked ham and top with Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 45 to 55 minutes, until surface is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 102.6mg; sodium 620.5mg. Full Nutrition
