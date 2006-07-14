Bob Andy Pie

This an extremely old recipe for a simple but wonderful pie. Basically it is a spiced custard pie, but the beautiful thing is that it is made with ingredients that are usually always in your kitchen.

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the sugars, flour, cinnamon, cloves, and salt in a bowl. Add the eggs and yolk one at a time, and mix well. Stir in the milk, melted butter, and vanilla. Pour filling into the shell.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes. When the side of the pan is tapped, the center should still wobble like gelatin. Cool on a rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
414 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 67.1g; fat 14g; cholesterol 107.9mg; sodium 250.2mg. Full Nutrition
