Bob Andy Pie
This an extremely old recipe for a simple but wonderful pie. Basically it is a spiced custard pie, but the beautiful thing is that it is made with ingredients that are usually always in your kitchen.
I had a hard time with this pie - I baked it longer and it still didn't quite set up in the middle, but we ate the edges and it was delicious . . . I also used a too-small crust and had extra filling, which I poured into a couple of muffin cups and baked 25 minutes or so. When inverted onto serving plates and drizzled with the syrup left in the cups, they looked fancy and tasted really good!Read More
There was a little too much filling for my 9 inch pie plate- I spilled some on the way to the oven. I baked it for 45 minutes but it never set up until I refrigerated it- which should not be necessary. But the taste was delicious and I had all the ingredients on hand. If I hadn't had the problems mentioned above, this would have been 4 stars, maybe 5.Read More
This pie was amazing! I got a little carried away with mixing the filling and ended up having a crusty sugar froth on top, but it was easily peeled off as it cooled. Next time I'll be more careful with my mixing.
This resipe for this pie has more sugar than my recipe,( mine uses 1 1/2 c.) that could equate not setting up tight. Also, it is SUPPOSED to have a cusrt type film on top! May recipe used 4 whole and over filled mt 10" pie pan, but not to worry, custard cups to the rescue!! Had 2 lovely 6 oz. crustless custards when it was all said and done! I will definitely make this again!
The posted recipe is for TWO PIES which may be why some had trouble with the filling not setting up. Halve the ingredients as near as possible if you prefer a single pie.
The pie was good tasting but something was wrong with the recipe ingredients . The pie would not set up after it cooled. I placed it in the fridge over night and it didn't help. Should i use more flour?. I am brand new at cooking so i could use some help. Thanks, Tom
Good flavor and smooth texture, but way too sweet for my tastes.
I used a hand mixer to mix only mixing a few seconds at a time Cooked for 55 min and came out awesome will definitely make again easy recipe
I have made this recipe several times. I have found the trick to making it successful. I always bake longer. And preheat is important. Also. It is important to add the ingredients in order. And when adding the liquids/ eggs. Make sure to really blend them in well. And only one at a time. That is how the top crust is formed. And the melted butter I never add in hot. Happy baking ??
