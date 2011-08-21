Gingersnap Pumpkin Pie

I am not a pumpkin pie fan, but the holidays mean I have to offer it. The first time I made this, I mistakenly bought pumpkin pie filling instead of plain pumpkin, so I used the recipe on the Libby's can. Baking time was right on for this mixture to set, and the crust really adds some zip to counter what I think is the bland mushiness of pumpkin filling. I'm still not wild about pumpkin pie, but I happily finished my slice. I would give four stars for the crust alone, but the second time, we used the filling recipe here. As one reviewer pointed out, it did not look set. I let it bake about 15 minutes longer, but unfortunately, the extra time scorched the entire crust. When I make this again, I will follow that reviewer's advice to use the baking time suggested and let the pie completely set out of the oven. Or I'll just use the Libby's mixture again. The crumb crust takes up more room in the pan than a regular pie crust, and this recipe makes three times the amount of filling needed for one, non-deep-dish, 9-inch pie. Next time I will either increase the crust recipe or decrease the filling amount. Given the issue with the filling setting, I wouldn't recommend using a deep-dish pan.