Gingersnap Pumpkin Pie

4.2
41 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 8
  • 3 10
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A spicy version of the all time favorite pumpkin pie.

Recipe by Deanna

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Combine cookie crumbs, granulated sugar, and melted butter in a 9 inch pie pan. Press into sides. Bake for 5 minutes. Cool completely.

  • Combine pumpkin, brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, vanilla, eggs, and milk. Blend with wire whisk until combined.

  • Pour into crust. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour. Let cool. Refrigerate to chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 69.7mg; sodium 355.8mg. Full Nutrition
