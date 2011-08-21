Gingersnap Pumpkin Pie
A spicy version of the all time favorite pumpkin pie.
I noticed that quite a few people complained that the pie was watery, that the crust was soggy, or that the crust burned. So, when I made this, I left the sugar out of the crust, as the cookies are sweet enough already, and the sugar is what caused the crust to burn for some people. Also, I used a package of cream cheese instead of the can of evaporated milk, so that it would not be soggy. Finally, I have found from experience, that if I ever use any number but 3 eggs when a pie requires them, that I will be sorry, so I made it with 3. It turned out phenomenal! The crust was crispy and sticky like candy, and buttery too. The combination of ginger and pumpkin was just so wonderful, it took me right back to my childhood and made me feel all euphoric and happy.Read More
gingersnap crust becomes soggy and blends in with the pumpkinRead More
I love this recipe. I was just about to add it but see someone already did. I changed the recipe a little bit to suit my taste. First of all, I just use the entire 15oz can of pumpkin. I never know what to do with the little bit of "extra" so I tried adding it. The pie came out great. I also add 1/2 tsp. ground ginger and substitute cloves for the nutmeg. My husband loves this too. He commented that the top tastes just a regular pumpkin pie, but that the crust is so much more flavorful. Well, I'm off to make one!
When baking this pie, note that it is watery when it is removed from the oven and will set as it cools. The flavor is good, but the texture a little thick; next time I will omit the cornstarch. It is not my favorite, but my family and guests loved it, so I will probably make it again.
I thought this pie recipe was great. Didn't have quite enough gingersnap crumbs so added some vanilla wafer crumbs with it and it worked fine. I certainly will make it again.
I used only the gingersnap crust portion of this recipe (I have my own pumpkin pie filling recipe), and it was fantastic! I did need to add an additional Tbl of butter to the crust to make it press into the pan without crumbling. The 2nd time I made this, I left off the sugar (the cookies have plenty!). Would do that again! One tip is to pour the filling almost all the way to the edge, that way, not so much crust is showing (the molasses in the cookies makes the crust look burned, although it isn't). Thanks for the recipe!
Very good. A nice twist on traditional pumpkin pie.
I am not a pumpkin pie fan, but the holidays mean I have to offer it. The first time I made this, I mistakenly bought pumpkin pie filling instead of plain pumpkin, so I used the recipe on the Libby's can. Baking time was right on for this mixture to set, and the crust really adds some zip to counter what I think is the bland mushiness of pumpkin filling. I'm still not wild about pumpkin pie, but I happily finished my slice. I would give four stars for the crust alone, but the second time, we used the filling recipe here. As one reviewer pointed out, it did not look set. I let it bake about 15 minutes longer, but unfortunately, the extra time scorched the entire crust. When I make this again, I will follow that reviewer's advice to use the baking time suggested and let the pie completely set out of the oven. Or I'll just use the Libby's mixture again. The crumb crust takes up more room in the pan than a regular pie crust, and this recipe makes three times the amount of filling needed for one, non-deep-dish, 9-inch pie. Next time I will either increase the crust recipe or decrease the filling amount. Given the issue with the filling setting, I wouldn't recommend using a deep-dish pan.
So much healthier than crusts made with shortening or lard, and everyone loved this pie! Said they preferred by far to traditional Pumpkin Pie. I used only 2 T. butter and baked my crust about 10 minutes because my gingersnaps were stale. I also used fresh ground clove instead of nutmeg. I had 8 3/4" pie tin, and had to bake 1 hr 10 m. This my new Pumpkin Pie
I served this pie for christmas. Everyone seemed to love it. The spice crust added lots of flavor to the old pumkin pie. I took the suggestions of baking the the crust longer to keep it from turning out soggy but it didn't work for me. I would prefer to crispier crust but my husband love it chewy/firm. My father stated that he love how it was chewy like candy. When the pie was a day old the crust became more crispy.(strange) This pie is worth a try.
It's a great idea and I'm glad I found it as I was soo not into making a pie crust this year. But I need to say that the crust burnt before the pie was finished baking, within about 45 minutes, 15 short of the hour recommended. I'd just watch the timing and maybe take it out even earlier next time.
Smooth and creamy. The gingersnap crust was a popular alternative.
It's O.k. Crust is soggy but edible. Needs more spices added to the filling. I prefer the flaky pie crust over this one.
We loved it!
The only negative was that the crust was soggy. And I don't know how to correct this...perhaps pre-baking crust longer??
The crust was a little soggy and just too sweet for my taste.
Wow, I really didn't know how to rate this. This was different. I made 2 pies, one with evaporated milk and one with eggnog instead. On both I found myself eating the filling and crust separately as though they didn’t go together. The filling was extra smooth and mild, and the crust was spicy and bold. I like both, but don't necessarily have the desire to have them together again. I’ll stick with the graham cracker crust for my pumpkin pies and figure out another pie for the gingersnap crust. (BTW, using eggnog instead of evaporated milk is really good)
Everyone loved this pumpkin pie, even those who aren't usually pumpkin pie fans. The gingersnap crust not only tasted good but was a nice departure from the hassles of traditional pie crust. When a pumpkin pie is in order, this will be the recipe I will use!
An almost perfect pumpkin pie recipe - this is the first time I made one, and it was EASY - I only altered the recipe slightly: For the crust, I substituted about 1/3 cup nuts (walnuts, pecans - for flavor and to add some nutritional benefits) into the cookies before processing, omitted the extra sugar, and used 2T of butter (crumbs were dry though - maybe coconut oil would be better?); For the filling, I only used 1/2 cup of brown sugar, added some ground cloves, and I used 2% evap milk. It tasted great, but I would definitely add more cinnamon and cloves next time. Once the pie cooled, and especially after being in the fridge overnight, the filling firmed up and the crust had a chewier texture, rather than the soft and somewhat soggy texture it had out of the oven. I also used natural ginger cookies with pieces of crystallized ginger in them, and that added a nice dimension to the crust. *I would recommend using cookies with crystallized ginger or adding some crystallized ginger to the crumb mix - delicious!
Compared to other pumpkin pies, this one was overflowing with flavor. It was a hit, but I personally disliked the crust. It was soggy, and I couldn't get over the taste to enjoy the pie. I only ended up eating a few bites.
YUMMY ... the first pie gone this year. Thanks!
This recipe had the "pumpkin haters" in my family asking when I was making pumpkin pie again. My grandfather added a bit of ground black pepper to his slice, which did add quite a bit more flavor to the pie. So now I add black pepper to my recipe.
Guests ate about half of it but I really didn't like it. I prefer a flakely traditional crust to this cookie crust.
Really tasty! I appreciated the review which mentioned the filling would still be watery, as I would have let it overbake otherwise. At the suggestion of other reviewers, I also added ground cloves, in addition to the other spices. Anyway, my crust was a little hard on the bottom edge, where the crust bends up the sides, difficult to cut through and bite. Otherwise, it was great. Love the combination of flavors. Will definitely make again!
Love it! The gingersnaps add just the right taste for a very good crust!
This rating is for the crust ONLY (I did not make the filling recipe, since I used my favorite - Paula Deen's pumpkin/cream cheese filling). I would give the crust 5 stars except that I did make an adjustment to the recipe as written, out of necessity. I was about 1/2 cup shy of the full amount of gingersnap crumbs, so I improvised and used crumbled up crispy homemade sugar cookies for the remainder. Mixed it all together with the sugar and butter, and the result was a really nice, kind of chewy crust that held in the filling nicely and won raves. I am a lover of standard pie crusts, but this crust is my go-to crust for pumpkin pies from now on. Next time I will try it exactly as the recipe calls for, without the sugar cookies as stand in's.
This is by far the absolute best pumpkin pie I have ever had. I just made it and my husband has already eaten half the pie!
I love anything molasses, and the ginger cookie crust was a perfect compliment to the pumpkin. You'll be disappointed if you're expecting a drier, traditional crust; the moisture from the pumpkin oozes nicely into the ginger cookie to make a moist, very slightly chewy pie bottom. I followed the recipe exactly but cooked it 65 minutes- it was not weepy or wet at all on the top. My family loved it, and I've shared the recipe already! Happy holidays, all!
Oh my Goodness!!! I made this on a chance to make it for Thanksgiving and served it to some friends who were visiting from out of town. Everyone raved, even my picky mil who is very traditional about Thanksgiving dinner. I followed "ohiodeb" review to a "T" and was very thankful I did. We will be having this pie for Thanksgiving. Thank you for sharing your recipe Deanna.
I see that others had a hard time with the density of the pie. As did I so I lowered the oven to 270 and cooked to until the center turned stiff. Let cool completely. Wonderful recipe, thank you for sharing
I loved the flavor of the crust but it was sure hard to get it out of the pie pan to serve. (maybe is was a user error) The filling was interesting but was just missing something I can't put my finger on.
This pie was a HUGE HIT! I made it for Thanksgiving 2014, substituting steamed butternut squash from our garden for the canned pumpkin. I also used fresh grated nutmeg. It took much longer to cook because of the butternut squash substitution I think. It probably had a higher water content than the canned pumpkin. To tell when it was done I would shake the pie plate gently and if I could still see liquid moving around, I would bake it 10 minutes or more. The gingersnap crust came out nicely caramelized (I used Mi-Del cookies). This recipe is a keeper.
I made this pie but put some pecans in with the gingersnaps because I needed more volume. It was ok but I think I agree with some others that I like a flaky pie crust better. My husband thought it was pretty good and it certainly was easy to make. Mine sat up right away and it wasn't soggy. Put three eggs in the mix like someone else suggested.
