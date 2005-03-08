Banana Split Ice Cream Pie

Who doesn't love a good old-fashion Banana Split? How about a pie that combines all the ingredients of this old-fashion favorite! Almonds may be used in place of walnuts. You can also use a pre-made chocolate cookie crumb crust instead of making your own.

By Star Pooley

Directions

  • Mix cookie crumbs with melted butter. Press into a 9-inch pie plate.

  • Arrange bananas over bottom of crust. Spread ice cream in an even layer over bananas. Top with drained pineapple. Whip the cream and spread over top. Sprinkle with nuts.

  • Place pie in freezer for 4 hours or until firm. Garnish with cherries, if desired. Makes 8 servings.

375 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 64.7mg; sodium 157.6mg. Full Nutrition
