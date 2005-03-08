Banana Split Ice Cream Pie

Who doesn't love a good old-fashion Banana Split? How about a pie that combines all the ingredients of this old-fashion favorite! Almonds may be used in place of walnuts. You can also use a pre-made chocolate cookie crumb crust instead of making your own.
THANK GOODNESS I READ THE REVIEWS FIRST. I MADE IT FOR A GUYS B-DAY AT MY WORK AND I WAS GOING TO MAKE IT AT NIGHT, BUT THE OTHER REVIEWS WERE RIGHT, TO LONG IN THE FREEZER IS NOT THE WAY TO GO. I DID A USED A HERSHEY'S PRE-MADE CRUST, AND USED COOL WHIP AS WELL. THIS WAS A HIT.
This is a very quick and easy to do...recommend that you do not freeze it for 4 hours. Soften ice cream and serve immediately...it is not as hard that way. If you wait the full 4 hours this is as hard as a rock and the pineapple losses its taste.
This is a very quick and easy to do...recommend that you do not freeze it for 4 hours. Soften ice cream and serve immediately...it is not as hard that way. If you wait the full 4 hours this is as hard as a rock and the pineapple losses its taste.
THANK GOODNESS I READ THE REVIEWS FIRST. I MADE IT FOR A GUYS B-DAY AT MY WORK AND I WAS GOING TO MAKE IT AT NIGHT, BUT THE OTHER REVIEWS WERE RIGHT, TO LONG IN THE FREEZER IS NOT THE WAY TO GO. I DID A USED A HERSHEY'S PRE-MADE CRUST, AND USED COOL WHIP AS WELL. THIS WAS A HIT.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/18/2000
This dessert is really easy and fun for the working mother. I recommend that this dessert not be placed in the freezer for a period longer than three hours. Enjoy!
Yum! This was great. I omitted the pineapple and used hot fudge in it's place. I also used cool whip instead of whipping cream. The fudge and cool whip freeze nicely, and stay somewhat soft no matter how long they are left in the freezer. This made it easier to work with, and it tasted great! I'll be making this again and again! Thank you for the recipe!
So easy and yummy on a hot day. I substituted frozen strawberries for the pineapple. With all of the stuff that you will buy for this recipe, you can make 2 or 3 pies so it is great for big family gatherings. Next time, I will substite cool whip, it makes it easier and a little lighter.
Made exactly as is this gets 3 stars. I made this for a Saturday afternoon cook-out with family. All members agreed that there were plenty of changes that could be made to turn this into a 5-star recipe. Next time I'll put a layer of chocolate-fudge topping on the bottom and maybe layer vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream as all strawberry was too much strawberry. I also think I'll not put the whipping cream on until serving time so it isn't frozen. It was a nice, cool dessert for a hot summer day, it just needed some "tweaking" to suit our tastes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2001
My daughter and I had a blast making this, and it was truly yummy!
This is really good, I am glad I made it but I won't make it again. I but a layer of fudge on top of the crust a la dairy queen and took out the pineapple and put a layer of caramel and banana's this was really good and easy worth trying.
It was good. I changed it a little bit. I added hot fudge to the bottom and on top. Used Cool Whip instead of whipping cream. I did leave it in the freezer over night. You just have to set it out for a while (15-30 minutes). I don't think I'll use the pinapple next time because it was too icy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2000
This is a refreshing summer dessert. I used pecans rather than walnuts. Delicious!
My family loved it! I used graham cracker pie crust, vanilla ice cream, and omitted the pineapple. I chilled for about 2 hours and it was perfect!.. Served with chocolate syrup, butterscotch, and canned whipped cream on top... I don't think they'll let me quit making this one!..
I used less pineapple since me and my husband don't care for the canned kind, it was delicious!!! Also, all the recipe says is "whip the cream" but I recommend adding sugar and vanilla extract to the cream while whipping.
This was so much fun and easy to make. It was a little messy but I cleaned it up in less than 1 minute. My husband and my children loved this recipe. I only put the dessert in for 2 hours to freeze and it came out wonderful. The middle was still soft enough to cut through but it was solid enough to not be messy. Very tasty!
Ridiculously easy to make and delicious! The first time my roommate and I made it, we had to drive it over to our friends house for a dinner party and the Arkansas humidity turned it to soup in less than eight minutes, so we were totally bummed. After awhile, we got the courage to make it again and it turned out phenomenal! We had to stay indoors with it, though...
This is really good but I would suggest a couple of tips for serving. I agree that if you put the pineapple on before putting in the freezer it loses flavor and it is hard to cut after being in the freezer for an extended period of time. First put the pineapple topping on when serving and you don't lose the flavor. Same with whipped topping. Second, especially if using a pre-made crust in a foil pan, remove from freezer for 15-20 minutes and using a regular table knife, run under hot tap water to heat the knife and then cut the pie reheating the knife before each cut. The regular table knife won't cut through the foil like a sharp knife and the minimal amount of water you won't even notice. Just suggestions, Bob
I did my own spin on this and everyone loved it. I took a pre made chocolate pie crust then payed the bottom with bananas. Layer of chocolate ice cream with strawberry sundae topping, layer of strawberry ice cream then pineapple sundae topping, layer of French vanilla with fudge topping then the cool whip with cherries and nuts! I froze for 12 hours because the sundae toppings made it runny.
I make a silmilar recipe people rave about but instead of ice cream I use vanilla pudding. I also layer strawberries on top of the bananas and pineapples. For the crust I use graham cracker crust. Mine is called banana split pie. Awesome summertime dessert as well.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.