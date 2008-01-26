Fresh Strawberry Almond Pie

The secret is in the crust! This pie is perfect when topped with whipped cream and walnuts.

Recipe by Ruth

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In small bowl, stir together all crust ingredients. Press on bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake for 8 minutes. Cool completely.

  • Mash enough strawberries to equal 1 cup. In 2-quart saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in mashed berries and water. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and comes to a full boil (8 to 15 minutes). Boil 1 minute; remove from heat.

  • Stir in salt and almond extract; cool 10 minutes. Fill baked crust with remaining fresh strawberries; pour cooked mixture over fresh berries. Refrigerate at least 3 hours. Garnish with whipped cream and walnuts if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 24.3mg; sodium 218.5mg. Full Nutrition
