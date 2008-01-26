Fresh Strawberry Almond Pie
The secret is in the crust! This pie is perfect when topped with whipped cream and walnuts.
Incredible! Marvelous taste. I've made this four times now. I doubled the crust recipe the first time, but that was a bit too much (despite the fact that I am a crust lover.) Increasing the recipe by 50% was perfect. I quartered the strawberries, since I hate trying to cut fruit while I'm eating. I also added pie thickener (Sure jel? Can't remember.) so the filling wouldn't end up runny. I served this at a BBQ and one of the guest kept complaining how he didn't like nuts in his pie crust. Once he tried it, though, he fell in love with it and had three pieces. This recipe definitely puts all those plain Jane strawberry pies to shame!Read More
Definitely don't make this a day ahead of time. The fresh strawberries turned runny. The crust had a good flavor, but I don't think I'd bother with this again.Read More
What an unusual crust! Very good...I chose to use a blender to crush the cookies...something I would not recommend doing b/c the oils from the cookies end up being too thick. Next time I will crush the cookies the old fashioned way. I also added the sauce mixture to the sliced strawberries. Yum!
It tasted wonderful!!! We all loved it.. The only thing I'd do differently next time is to mix everything before putting it in the dish.Perhaps I made the sauce to thick but still next time I won't place the strawberries in the dish then pour the sauce on.
I loved the flavors in this pie... the crust was so good. We doubled the crust as suggested, which was good, but I would definitely use a 10" pie pan rather than a 9". Things were overflowing. Also the filling seemed to get more and more runny after refrigeration... so the presentation was pretty messy. But, the flavors made up for it. Very tasty and all my guests liked it!
Wonderful!! I didn't change a thing. The crust and the glaze taste far better than any other recipe I've tried. This recipe is a keeper! Thank You
Delicious! Nothing more to say about this pie! Here are the slight modifications I made: I doubled the crust as per other reviewers. This definitely makes for a thick crust however the crust is so darn good! I ended up baking it MUCH, MUCH longer than the recipe called for. I had NO problem with this staying together as a pie verses it being more cobbler like as some other reviewers experienced. The only other thing I did differently was I tossed the cooked mixture around with the fresh strawberries. I had used fresh picked homegrown strawberries for this pie. Mine was NOT soupy even 3 days later! I don't know if by mixing the cooked mixture around helped with that? This pie is a winner. The crust is awesome and the almond extract really compliments the strawberries! THANKS FOR SHARING! :)
If you add a little water to the crust mixture, it makes it easy to cut and it's pretty yummy too.
Very good pie, but I used the spray whip cream, which made the pie runny b/c we didn't eat it right away. Also, we ate the pie the day after I made it. I think it would have held up better if it was eaten the day of! Otherwise, great flavor. Everyone at work loved it!
very good, i also tried this with crushed nilla wafers instead of pecan sandies. I liked it even better!
this tasted good but i've made it twice and had issues with the crust. for some reaso, it just slid onto the bottom of my pie pan. i would make this again but in a square pan for a bar cookie base.
I had problems with the crust. I wasn't sure if the almonds were to be ground but I thought so. So...I overprocessed the crust ingredients and they turned oily. At that point I should have put the crust in the refrigerator for a bit before baking, but I didn't. Despite the fact that the crust ended up like a big flat cookie, it made no difference to the end result which was fabulous! My husband and guests loved it - as I did (the biggest critic of them all!).
This is an excellent recipe. I didn't even use the almonds in the crust (didn't miss them). I saved some nice looking sliced berries and arranged them on top of the glaze which made the pie look very nice. It did get a little runny the next day, but the flavor was fantastic! I will definitely be making this pie again.
This turned out really soupy,
wonderful! made this for mother's day and it was a big hit...it didn't look very nice (think will make more crust in the future) but tasted fabulous!
My hubby loved this pie and my in-laws! I even used frozen strawberries and it turned out fabulous. Thanks!!!!
FYI, cutting the strawberries will cause them to release their juice after they're cut! If you're worried about it being too runny, keep them whole!!!
Yummy! A pain to cut up all those strawberries, but well worth it in the end. I made this twice in a row (we had a bucket of fresh strawberries) and doubled the crust recipe the second time. I felt like there wasn't enough crust to go around on the first try. Also, I'm terribly afraid of making pie crusts, but this was super easy (I don't even think it counts as making a pie crust). This would be great at get togethers during the summer because it is tasty, pretty, and great at any temperature.
Whew! This is sweet! After reading reviews and applying suggestions, I would add - double the crust recipe and figure out how to make it not crumble. Adding more strawberries helped. And I quartered the strawberries and mixed them with the cooked mixture before pouring it in. I also used a cream cheese whip cream mix (used that mixture from the two tiered strawberry pie recipe) and put a dollop on top. That was tasty. I think the taste of the crust makes the pie.
excellent! a great spring/summer dessert, easy and sweet. If you're wondering how much to buy, I used a bit more of the crust mixture than it called for and I used 2lbs of strawberries (hulled and sliced).
I made this in a flan dish as I don't have a pie dish. I had to double the crust to get enough to cover the dish and only used 1/2 cup of sugar for the strawberry mixture. Apart from those changes the recipe is perfect. A wonderful summer dessert!
Wow! Delicious! I've never liked strawberry pies before this, but this glaze is so good. This has become a family tradition every June after we pick fresh strawberries from the berry farm. The super sweet fresh strawberries is what I think really makes this pie, and of course the fabulous crust!
Very very nice. It's just like your average fresh strawberry pie, but the almond extract gives it a cherry flavor w/ the strawberry. It tones down the tartness and makes the dessert have a smoother flavor
The UGLIEST pie I have ever served. The crust came up in pieces - I had to scrape to get it up despite greasing the pie plate. Also, it didn't congeal so it was a runny mess. Tasted good but not much better than other strawberry pies.
Really delicious strawberry pie. However, you have to eat it the day you prepared it when the appearance of the pie is excellent. I have omitted the 1/3 cup of water when I boiled the strawberry puree and the corn flour. Instead I have added 1/3 cup of Grand Marnier after the boiling.
This was a really delicious pie, and Star is right; the crust is yummy! I added blueberries with the strawberries, and I'm glad I did, because the glaze was a little sweet, so the blueberries balanced everything nicely. It's so good, I'm making it for Easter!
WOW! This recipie makes such a fresh spring dessert. I made it for a group and they devoured it! Certaintly is a keeper.
The cookie crust - while tasty - was hard as a rock in some places and fell to pieces in others.
So Good!! Made today and didn't change a thing except add vanilla extract instead of almond as I was out. The crust is really a great change from traditional and I love the glaze. It's far superior to the jarred stuff I usually buy at the store that ends up being too sweet. This was just right. I made it this morning and its already half gone.
This pie should not be made too far in advance of it being served. Liquid pooled on the top, as I made it a day ahead. Looked unattractive, but was delicious anyway.
I'm not an experienced cook, so the recipe was easy to follow and quick to make. However, it was a bit too sweet for this sweet-tooth!
This was absolutely delicious, considering the fact that i made a wheat-free & no-sugar added version!! For the crust, i used only a few crushed (sugar-free, wheat-free spelt pecan cookies) along with shortening and some protein powder. For the filling, i followed the steps exactly except I used stevia instead of sugar. The only things i would change in this recipe would be to maybe add egg whites in the crust so that it actually holds together (the crust turned out VERY crumbly.
It turned out pretty runny. I would call it more of a cobbler than a pie. Yummy with whip cream on top though.
I am rating this mainly on the recipe for glaze with no gelatin as that is what I was searching for when I came upon this recipe. I think I cooked mine a little long for fear that it would break down, but if you are careful it makes a great glaze to toss whole strawberries in for strawberry pie without having to run to the store for gelatin... it works!
This recipe is as real winner! Served to guests that happen to have PhDs in food science and they raved!! I did double the crust recipe, as suggested. I am glad I did. Pie turned out a little runny, but no one cared.
I'm a really novice baker, but when I made this it came out fantastic! It was REALLY good and easy to make!
Excellent and easy pie to make! I subbed the pecan shortbread cookies with almond cookies since that’s what I had on hand. Also, had a lot of frozen strawberries (unsweetened) to use up and they worked very well in the recipe. Otherwise, followed the remaining ingredients for the crust and filling as written. I did have to add a little more crushed almond cookie (less than ¼ cup) to the bottom of the crust. Tasted the filling before adding to the pie and it seemed a little too sweet - roughly 2 tsp lemon juice balanced the sweetness. The crust held up very well (didn’t crumble/fall apart, or become soggy) and the amount of filling was perfect (not an overage or underfilled pie). Great recipe and I’ll definitely use it again for a cookie based crust…and of course, with berries!
This tasted great.... but it turned soupy overnight. I did double the crust and my heated mixture was plenty thick before it went into the fridge. I’m disappointed that it did not gel up as I expected . As good as it tasted , I will try a different recipe that I hope will look more appealing and will gel as it should but still give me the delicious taste.
This was delicious! Loved the crust and with fresh Michigan berries it was delicious! Also liked the almond extract. Served it to company and they loved it and asked for the recipe
This was very easy to make... and simply delicious!
I only made part of the recipe for strawberry glaze and it was delicious. Added vanilla extract instead of the almond extract to cover No Bake Cheesecake I recipe from this collection. Yum!!
Was a wonderful treat!! My whole family enjoyed. I doubled the crust, which is super yummy! Next time I make this though, I will make it in a glass cake pan as more of a cobbler than a pie as it didn't hold together as firmly as I would have liked. Regardless, this is a keeper!
First of all, thank you fellow review writers for your prudent suggestions! I would have given this recipe a 5-star rating just based on the delicious use of those cookies along with strawberries. From the suggestions however, I doubled the crust and used 1T of water with a whole bag of rolling pin-crushed cookies and other ingredients for the crust and used a 10" pan. I had pecans on hand not almonds so I toasted 3/4 c of pecans and then ground them in the food processor. I used a small box of sugar free strawberry jello and omitted the sugar for the glaze. The jello in conjunction with the cornstarch prevented soupy strawberries for several days and the crust got better, but it may have held up better with ground pecans. I also agree with the reviewer who advised that mixing the whole berries with the glaze versus pouring it over the berries in the pie shell did not compromise the integrity of the pie shell as much.
Loved it! Found it very difficult to wait the 3 hours for it to set. Well worth the wait.
I served this for Easter and it was a huge hit.
This was delicious! I used a glass pie dish and that was perfect, so you can see the lovely crust and berry colors and how deep the berries go. The changes I made were using 1/4 less cup sugar and I only needed about 4 3/4-5 cups of strawberries to make the pie (1 cup for the pan mixture as stated, 3 3/4-4 cups to fill the pie). For the strawberries I filled the pie with, I sliced them thinly (about 5 slices per large strawberry). When the pan mixture went to cool for ten minutes, I popped the dish with crust into the freezer (after I took it out the oven I had put it in the fridge and it was still warm). Ten minutes later the crust was completely cooled, which was great because I didn't lose any time finishing up the last steps for the pie. Like some other reviewers said, when cut, it turns out more like a cobbler. I cut the first slice carefully, so that one held together as pie. Next time I might increase the serving size for the crust to 1/4-1/2 cup more. With the measurements stated, my crust went up nearly all the way for half the dish but only about 1/4 for the other half. Also, I live in Michigan and it's strawberry season. I used about 1 cup of local picked berries to make up my 4 3/4-5 cups. This made the pie even more delicious with that natural strawberry flavor.
OH MY GOODNESS!!! I MADE THIS PIE LAST NIGHT AND EVERYONE LOVED IT! I'M NOT A BIG FAN OF FRUIT PIES, BUT I AM NOW! THANKS FOR THE RECIPE.
This pie is delicious!...but I cheated and bought a shortbread crust instead...still divine! Half of it was gone within one sitting and it was only my husband and I!!!!!
I didn't read the whole recipe at first, so I didn't know you had to wait three hours for it to set.I also took the advice of others and doubled the crust. It turned out more like a cobbler than a pie, but there wasn't a single scrap left over...YUMMM
This pie was AWESOME!! My very, very finicky husband loved it as well...his only suggestion...less whole strawberries and more mashed filling so I will double the mashed portion next time...this is definately a keeper!!
Tasty and easy! :)
This pie was so good we loved it what a refreshing change.Wonderful flavor. Taking this one home for my mom and dad to try.Thank you Star
Made it and brought it to work...I am now king of the strawberry pie! I didn't have Almond extract but will use next time... Thanks for a great recipe...Using fresh picked California strawberries, the size of golg balls, didn't hurt either!!
This was a great recipe! My guests had strawberry pie at a local pie shop the day before they came to our house and they said that this pie was better.
The almond flavoring in this pie really makes strawberry pie special.
This was the best pie ever. I made one for each of my neihbors and I make it for gifts.
A nice twist for a traditional pie. Very simple!
