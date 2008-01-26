Fresh Strawberry Almond Pie

This was delicious! I used a glass pie dish and that was perfect, so you can see the lovely crust and berry colors and how deep the berries go. The changes I made were using 1/4 less cup sugar and I only needed about 4 3/4-5 cups of strawberries to make the pie (1 cup for the pan mixture as stated, 3 3/4-4 cups to fill the pie). For the strawberries I filled the pie with, I sliced them thinly (about 5 slices per large strawberry). When the pan mixture went to cool for ten minutes, I popped the dish with crust into the freezer (after I took it out the oven I had put it in the fridge and it was still warm). Ten minutes later the crust was completely cooled, which was great because I didn't lose any time finishing up the last steps for the pie. Like some other reviewers said, when cut, it turns out more like a cobbler. I cut the first slice carefully, so that one held together as pie. Next time I might increase the serving size for the crust to 1/4-1/2 cup more. With the measurements stated, my crust went up nearly all the way for half the dish but only about 1/4 for the other half. Also, I live in Michigan and it's strawberry season. I used about 1 cup of local picked berries to make up my 4 3/4-5 cups. This made the pie even more delicious with that natural strawberry flavor.