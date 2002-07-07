Cherry Cobbler

This is wonderful! I'm new to making cobblers but this summer have made almost one a week for parties and this was the first cherry one I have made. Being such a pain to pit the cherries I was worried at the outcome of this dessert. After reading almost all the reviews I still focused on the few negative ones which I shouldn't have. The only deviation from the recipe I made was to use 1/2 cup sugar in the batter and 3/4 cup sugar in the water to pour over the top. It was perfectly sweetened for us. Oh, also, it must cook a full hour instead of the 45 minutes. The only problem I had was getting the cornstarch/sugar mixed with the water. I had 2 small clumps of cornstarch in my topping after it was finished cooking but I am sure it's because I didn't stir it well enough. I also used the full cup of water and it turned out perfect. So, all that said, 1) please try this recipe, the topping is crunchy and wonderful, 2) if you have made cobbler before then you know about how much sugar your family can handle and can adjust accordingly, 3) even though I had my doubts that the topping would not be gooey (even at the very end of cooking) it wasn't and was absolutely perfect.