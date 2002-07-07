Cherry Cobbler
This is a very good cherry cobbler recipe from a neighbor, and it is requested often. Fresh or frozen cherries can be used.
This is a very good cherry cobbler recipe from a neighbor, and it is requested often. Fresh or frozen cherries can be used.
Super easy recipe with super common ingredients, and a super nice finished product. However, I recmmend you cut the sugar and the water to about 3/4 of the amount listed, as it is all very very sweet, and is a bit on the runny side.Read More
This was an extremely disappointing recipe. The end-product was too sweet, and the topping not cooked. Even putting it back in the oven and adding cooking time didn't help. The cobbler was missing any type of firm consistency, and didn't taste home-made. I would advise anyone to go with a more traditional cobbler recipe and avoid this one.Read More
Super easy recipe with super common ingredients, and a super nice finished product. However, I recmmend you cut the sugar and the water to about 3/4 of the amount listed, as it is all very very sweet, and is a bit on the runny side.
I made this dessert for my husband for his special Father's Day meal and he loved it. After reading all the reviews, I decided to use only 1/2 cup sugar, 3/4 cup water and increased to 1 1/2 Tablespoons cornstarch. It came out very firm, almost like lemon meringue pie. So next time, the only thing I will change is the sugar. I will use 1/2 cup sugar like I did this time, but do everything else the way it called for in the recipe. We would have preferred at least a bit of juiciness. Also, I cooked it for about 5 minutes longer because I wanted the top to be entirely golden brown and it was not quite like that at 45 minutes. This would be great with any summer fruit or berries - I am going to try it with peaches when the season comes round.
This is the yummiest ooey gooey cobbler i have ever made. Usually i do berries or fruit topped with cake batter...but this pudding cake kinda way with pouring over the water mixture just sets everything together...VERY good. I used fresh sweet cherries...and cut back the sugar to half of what was called for and it was sweet enough with the dark cherries. A hit for sure...and i will be experimenting with different berries and fruit fillings. Thanks a bunch.
Reading through some of the reviews for this recipe, it quickly became apparent that results were widely varied – too sweet, not sweet enough, too thick, too watery. It seems, as it is with pies, that in addition to individual tastes and preferences, how sweet or juicy the fruit is also makes a difference. I decided to play it safe and reduce the sugar and water in the cornstarch mixture just a teensy bit – to 3/4 cup water and slightly more than 1/2 cup sugar - not huge changes, but it made me feel better. :) As it turns out, this is pretty much a perfect recipe. Perfect baking time – 45 minutes was right on. Perfect amounts of everything - in fact, my reducing the amounts of sugar and water, even a little bit, was probably unnecessary. Perfectly delicious and it looks perfect too. My first fresh cherry cobbler. And it was perfect. (As a side note, my fingers show the fruits of my labor. They’re stained deep purple. So to the uninitiated in cherry pitting as I was, it might be wise, particularly if you’re attending an event the next evening as I am, to wear some gloves)
This was an extremely disappointing recipe. The end-product was too sweet, and the topping not cooked. Even putting it back in the oven and adding cooking time didn't help. The cobbler was missing any type of firm consistency, and didn't taste home-made. I would advise anyone to go with a more traditional cobbler recipe and avoid this one.
I had an abundance of fresh cherries so I made this recipe. I followed it exactly. It turned out perfect. Crust was golden and 'crackly' on top, tender but not soggy. I'll try with blackberries & peaches also, this summer. Used a square glass baking dish - it looked great, it tasted great.
As I am not a pie maker, I fix cobblers. I have a cherry tree, freezing them when ready. I put the frozen cherries, in the bottom as recipe calls for. I take a cobbler monthly to Church Family Day. Of course I double the recipe. The crust comes to the top, and is very good. Its the hit of the day. I'm glad I found this recipe.
Oh boy, we didn't like this recipe at all. The biscuit topping was good, but 1 c of sugar was WAY too much and the syrup didn't thicken up at all - it was like cherry flavored sugar water. I think 1 T of cornstarch to 1 c of water is much too low. Next time (?)I would halve the sugar (at least) and add more cornstarch for thickening. Definitely will use the biscuit topping again.
VERY unhappy with the outcome of this. It was really runny and nothing like I thought it would be. A total waste of ingredients and will not bother with this again. Sorry.
This is a juicy Cobbler that I prepared in a 9" x 13" pan, a bit larger than the 9 square recommended. Some of the extra water evaporated away, I guess, but I wouldn't reduce the liquids in it. I made the recipie with cherries fresh from the tree in our backyard. It is pretty and syrupy and tasty with a mellow buttery crust that is unbeatable with vanilla ice cream!
Good. I used Splenda instead of sugar & nobody knew the difference. Next tim, I will reduce the amount of water & sugar in the simple syrup that you pour on the top.
This is fantastic. We bought 10 pounds of cherries at the farmer's market so I had to start doing something with them. I don't like cobbler type stuff but had seconds on this! I had no problem with the crust at all. It had a beautiful shiny crunchy topping and had a gorgeous color and texture on the inside. I cut water to 3/4 cup and really got it boiling and stirred until it was all dissolved then put the bowl in the microwave for one more minute (just to make sure the cornstarch got going on the thickening) then poured it over the batter. I baked it for 1 hour. Superb with vanilla ice cream! (For those of you who thought it was sickeningly sweet, did you accidentally use canned filling?)
Definitely some of the best cherry cobbler that I've ever had! I had bunches of cherries left after making jam this morning, so I decided to look for a baked cherry something recipe and found this one. I only used 3/4 cup sugar in the syrup, and bumped the cornstarch up to 1 1/2 tbsp and it came out perfectly. I also dissolved the cornstarch in a small amount of cool water first since it's much easier than in hot water. Probably should let it cool a little more before serving next time since the cherries were really, really hot inside. I will definitely keep this recipe!
This recipe is a hit at the office. I double everything but the boiling water and cook for 1 hour in a 9 x 13 pan. People BEGGED me for this recipe. When bing cherries go on sale -- look out! The consistency was perfect! Nice & firm.
The only reason I didn't give it a 5 is that I made changes similar to those suggested by previous reviewers. Cut the water for the syrup to 2/3 cup, sugar to 1/2 cup, added a smidge more corn starch, then I added 1 tsp of vanilla to the syrup. It turned out perfect! I baked it in a deep dish pie pan and baked for 55 mins. Will definitely make it again!
Cut sugar by half. Cut water from 1 cup to 3/4. Expect to bake 5- 10 min more.
I was disappointed with this recipe. While it was easy to make, I found the taste bland and unappealing.
Pretty much amazing. After 10 minutes in the oven, I sprinkled the cobbler with old-fashioned oats. It came out perfectly... thanks for the recipe; I'll be using it again!
As I was baking with sweet cherries, I used 1/2 cup sugar and 3/4 cup water. If I make again, will use slightly deeper 9 inch pan. Overall, good amount of sweetness.
This was my first attempt at cobblers...and it was a success! It tasted just like the cobblers my grandma and aunt used to make! Easy, quick, I had all the ingredients at hand, and delicious!
This tasted pretty good, but I missed the traditional cobbler "texture". I didn't use the sugar/water topping, because other reviews said that it didn't firm up. Instead, I used equal parts of confectioners sugar and water, and drizzled it over the top when I removed it from the oven. Made a nice, light, sweet topping.
The best cobbler I've ever tasted! I brought some to my school for my birthday, and i instantly get offered to join culinary class for next year. Its hard to get in, considering everyone wants to. XD
I have been looking a long time for a good cobbler recipe. At long last, I found it!!! My family just loved it. Very simple to prepare. It tasted just like Luby's cafeteria cobbler.......hmmmmmmmm
This turned out great. Reading some other reviews I'm wondering if one must think ahead about the amount of liquid comes out of your cherries and adjust the recipe accordingly. While pitting my cherries, they produced about two cups of liquid. I drained off a cup and used that instead of the cup of boiling water. It still seemed like a lot of juice remained with the cherries, so I used a heaping T. of cornstarch. I was very pleased how the cobbler turned out. Good luck! It's deffinately worth all the pitting!
This was a huge hit at my 4th of July party. Thanks!
This recipe is ok. I used frozen cherries. Instead of just putting them in the pan like they were i added a little sugar, flour and cornstarch, then let it simmer for a while. I think the recipe would have been better if i would have put twice as many cherries in
Really delicious! I used frozen cherries and added 1/2 teaspoon almond extract to the dough.
Great Cobbler, always a hit. I only added one thing, because I make this every july 4th (just a tad late on a review eh?). I slice the cherries in half, and add roughly 1 1/2 cup fresh blueberries. Red, White, and Blue!! Simply delicious.
will do again i used frozen cherries to elimate some of the mess was a good quick dessert thanks
I made this for our Super Bowl party and everyone raved about it. I used two cans of cherry pie filling and added 1 tsp almond extract. I also used self-rising flour and it made the most amazing crust. I will be making this again and often!
Thoroughly enjoyed. With all of that sugar, I thought it would be icky sweet. It wasn't. Good flavor, perfect consistency. I'm going to try using fresh blueberries with this recipe. That sounds good too. It's a definite keeper. Thanks.
I made it in a 9x13 pan as another user suggested. It turned out very well. Though I would use tart cherries next time, rather than the Rainier ones. Too much sweetness. even with that though, it was still quite good.
Delicious and easy dessert. My only change would be to double the batter because it is the best part.
Not the best cobbler I've had. Needs more sugar and a better crust.
I made this dessert for a Sunday School party. There was none left! I got lots of compliments.
Make sure the water is boiling when you pour it in. I used tart pie cherries so it wasn't too sweet at all. I used the recipe exactly how it is after reading the reviews. The only complaint was that it was too sweet but that is because people are using sweet cherries.
It was good, but a little too sweet. Per other people's reviews, I used 1/2 cup sugar and 3/4 cup water for the liquid part. Next time, I will use less sugar for the batter part too. I used fresh cherries.
Without a doubt this is the easiest recipe I have ever used. few ingredients, and little time for a fantastic finished product. Great for dessert, or with morning coffee.
My husband rated this a 6 star- I told him only up to 5 stars count, however he insisted this is a 6 star!!!
A bit on the soupy side WHEN VERY HOT! BUT super yummy. the cobbler toppin is super easy! Way beter the second day after it cools all the way. I have not tried anyother recipes because I am totally sold on this one! I needed a recipe for FRESH cherries because I cannot eat them fresh, I need them baked. I wanted it to be easy too.
This is a fantastic cobbler recipe. I followed it exactly as written - except where it calls for 1 cup of sugar to be blended with the water I only used 1/2 cup. The biscuit topping had a nice slightly crispy texture and there was the perfect amount of liquid on the bottom with the cherries. Will definitely be making this again!
This is wonderful! I'm new to making cobblers but this summer have made almost one a week for parties and this was the first cherry one I have made. Being such a pain to pit the cherries I was worried at the outcome of this dessert. After reading almost all the reviews I still focused on the few negative ones which I shouldn't have. The only deviation from the recipe I made was to use 1/2 cup sugar in the batter and 3/4 cup sugar in the water to pour over the top. It was perfectly sweetened for us. Oh, also, it must cook a full hour instead of the 45 minutes. The only problem I had was getting the cornstarch/sugar mixed with the water. I had 2 small clumps of cornstarch in my topping after it was finished cooking but I am sure it's because I didn't stir it well enough. I also used the full cup of water and it turned out perfect. So, all that said, 1) please try this recipe, the topping is crunchy and wonderful, 2) if you have made cobbler before then you know about how much sugar your family can handle and can adjust accordingly, 3) even though I had my doubts that the topping would not be gooey (even at the very end of cooking) it wasn't and was absolutely perfect.
This was very good. Great flavor!
This was good - I had to bake quite a bit longer, but that may be because the cherries were frozen. They were last years cherries and lost some of their flavor, but overall it was really great over ice cream. Next time I will add fresh peaches and/or blueberries.
I tried this recipe last night. It was wonderful and my husband loved it. I was worried about it being to runny so I boiled the sugar, cornstarch and water for about a minute before pouring it over the dough. It turned out perfect, not runny at all.
The first time I made this recipe I followed it exactly and it was way too sweet and kinda runny. Now instead of the 1 cup of sugar I only put 3/4 cup and instead of the 3/4 cup I only put 1/2. Also, so it won't be as runny, I put a heaping table sppon of cornstarch instead of a level one. I have since made this recipe with cherries, apricots and plums and they have turned out perfect. I only use enough fruit to cover the bottom of the pan, not 4 cups and I use a deep pan so it will hold all the liquid well. Also they say it's a dough, but it really has more ot the consistency of a cake batter. I hope this helps. I am trying peach with it tonight. I hope it's as good as the others.
I found this recipe to be entirely too runny and I barely used half of the water/sugar/cornstarch mixture that went over the top. I used fresh picked cherries and maybe they are too juicy to allow the mixture to thicken. I have found that unless you pre-cook the mixture, you have no control over the consistency of the cherry mixture. Very disappointed.
I know different strokes for different folks - but honestly, I can't believe there are folks that don't like this recipe! It's a hit wherever I take it and a personal fave, too.
Love this recipe! I'd never attempted to make a cobbler before and this one came out perfectly. My boyfriend and I love cobbler, and this is the best we've ever had :o) Very pleased!
I love fresh cherries but I have a hard time finding recipes for fresh cherries. I tried this one and my family & I loved it. It is very simple to prepare and tastes great. It reminds me of my deceased grandmother's blueberry & dumplings recipe. I do not have her recipe but I plan to try & substitute blueberries for cherries to see if the taste is the same.
Followed the recipe exactly. It was a bit sweet for our tastes- next time I'll cut the sugar down- especially if we have such wonderful Oregon cherries again! Will also make this with blueberries here in a few weeks. Thanks!
I used a quart jar of cherries I canned in medium syrup. I drained the syrup, but I will save it next time in place of the sugar water mixture. I used 1/2 c. of sugar in the topping and 1/2 c. of sugar in the water mixture as others recommended. I also used about 1.5 T of cornstarch. With these adjustments, the recipe came out great. It was quick and easy to put together.
Although this recipe was quick and had great flavor, it did not have the traditional cobbler texture that we love. The sugar, cornstarch, boiling water mixture that you pour over it at the end did not thicken and was completely runny.
Thr finished cobbler turned out soupy for me. I even used less water than called for. Also, because i used sweeter cherries the cobbler seemed much too sweet. it tastes alright, but because it's so soupy i wouldn't want to serve it in the pan.
I only gave this a 2 star for now. Normally I read reviews prior to using a recipe, but this time i was in a hurry and skipped that part. That was my mistake. Much like others, mine turned out WAY too mushy. It smelled great while baking though, but to have left it in any longer it would have burned. I will try this recipe again, following some of the other reviews and reducing sugar and liquids. I hope it tastes as good as it smelled baking!!!
Sooo good!
I didnt think that this tasted that great to me, not like a fresh baked cobbler should.
Great cobbler. Lactose intolerant, so used soy milk and lactose free butter substitute. Also, added an 1/8 teaspoon almond extract to cherries, and topped with chopped almonds. Ate it with lactose free vanilla ice cream.
Fast and easy. I followed advice and halved the sugar and water: 6 Tbsp sugar in the batter and 1/2 cup in the syrup with 1/2 cup water, still using 1Tbsp cornstarch. The consistency was perfect. I used a 16-oz bag of frozen sweet cherries, thawed, and will make this again using peaches, or similar. I may add a little almond extract to cherries next time. A whipped cream topping or vanilla ice cream would go well on smaller portions.
Love this recipe. I used frozen cherries, used less water and sugar and a little more cornstarch. It turned out beautifully and was delicious. I will be making this again!
Really good! I used fresh bing cherries and like many people, I used 1/2 cup sugar in the batter and then 1/2 cup sugar and 2/3 cup water in the syrup and it turned out perfect, not too sweet with a slightly crispy top and a very pretty sauce. I also used more cherries and put it all in a 3qt Pyrex baking dish. I served it with a little vanilla ice cream and it was the perfect summer dessert! I'm trying to keep myself busy so I'll stay out of the kitchen and resist the temptation to eat another big helping. So good!
This is really good. I also lessened the sugar.
Dee-lish! I used half of the sugar as other reviewers suggested and fresh cherries. I think some reviewers are expecting the supermarket cherry pie taste (with artificial flavoring etc.). If you would like that taste- just get a few cans of cherry pie filling and use that instead of the fresh cherries:)
This cobbler recipe turned out very, very pretty. I used cherries that had been frozen and cut the sugar by half. It tasted very good, the crust was just the perfect texture. I should have used a larger pan because mine bubbled over quite a bit and made a huge mess in the oven before I caught it but otherwise this is a keeper.
I think that this is just a personal taste thing. Maybe I am just more of a "crisp" person....i missed the oats and nuts....
We really liked this recipe! It was easy and fun to make with my 5 year old daughter. The end result was a very successful and delicious cherry cobbler for a first timer. The sauce was very tasty!
I made this recipe for my Dad and he loved it! It's not too sweet and the orange juice adds an excellent flavor! I added a pinch of cinnamon and my Dad loved it!
So good! I had a bag of cherries that were getting old so I decided to bake with them. This was the perfect recipe for it! I did tweet it by adding a little less sugar since my cherries were already sweet. The only other change I made was adding a tsp of vanilla extract when mixing the cornstarch, sugar and water because I love vanilla extract. Quick and delicious - the best combination!!
I really enjoyed this. It is simple too. I used Equal instead of sugar and it was not as sweet, but baked up beautifully.
Good recipe, but there needs to be a reduction in the amount of sugar in the liquid that is poured over the top of the cobbler before baking it. The cherries were too sweet for my liking, it did taste good, but not what I consider as cherry cobbler. It was missing the tartness from the cherries. Other than that, a good recipe. Just needs less sugar.
sugar juice on top make the cobbler turn in to mush. not the best
Was perfect. I added a little almond flavoring, but that's the only thing I did differently. It would have been devine either way. Great recipe! =)
I did tweak the recipe slightly. I cut the water down from 1c to 3/4c, used frozen organic raspberries instead of cherries (because my husband does not like cherry cobbler), and I used whole wheat pastry flour to give it some nutritional value. – When I make it again, I will also cut down on the sugar. It is quite sweet. Overall, it was a great recipe: easy to make, firmed up great, not watery, everyone in the family liked it. I plan on making it again and again!
It's not "bad" but WAY too sweet, never making this recipe again
Oh my - I'm eating this right now, warm from the oven. Following other reviewers, I halved the sugar in the pastry and halved the boiling water/sugar/cornstarch mixture. I added a half tsp of almond flavoring to the douch and baked 55 minutes. The consistency of the cherries with sauce is perfect! Not at all runny but nice, juicy and thick. The cake part is to die for - delicious flavor and lovely texture. Oh... this is good. I'm going back for more....
This really is an excellent cobbler. Pouring the cornstarch/sugar mixture over the top gives the doughy topping a crispy upper layer that is utterly wonderful. The only thing that I would change is to use a little less sugar and add the juice from half a lemon to give it some tartness. Thank you for the great recipe!
This is a very good fresh fruit cobbler recipe. I've used cherries twice, and once with blueberries and peaches. The cornstarch is perfect for "gelling" up the juices from the fruit. I will say that it needs to bake closer to an hour. I cook it for about 50 minutes uncovered. Then I cover it with aluminum foil for the last 10 minutes.
Bake this a little bit longer than the recipe says for a darker,crispier crust and not as soggy.
I have never commented on a recipe until now! I had an over abundance of cherries and was looking for a cobbler recipe to try. Lucky for me I came across this one! It was very simple to put together. The most time consuming part was pitting the cherries! The reviews that stated that it came out runny HAD to have done something WRONG! Mine came out firm, yet gooey and golden brown on top! I just took it out of the oven and had to try a bite! Gonna serve it later with vanilla ice cream on the side! I can hardly wait!
DELICIOUS. HAVE BEEN REQUESTED MANY TIMES SINCE TO MAKE IT AGAIN.
Good, but next time I'll add a little vanilla to the batter. great with ice cream.
Decreased the sugar to 3/4 cup (just right for the sweetness) but still way too r unny. Needs more thickener, perhaps 1.5-2X the cornstarch depending on the type of cherries you use, otherwise decrease the water would make it better. You can actually drain the liquid out after baking (very messy!), add more corn starch to the liquid and pour it over the topping, but you'd have to rebake it all over again. I did just that and managed to salvage the dessert. Everyone enjoyed it!
This was easy to make and my whole family loved it.
This recipe did not wow me or my cherry-loving husband in any way. The cobbler portion was rather bland. I would not make it again.
Oh my gosh....you've got to try it!! Warm with a scoop of French Vanilla ice cream. Great dessert
I was worried after reading all the mixed reviews. To alter the recipe or not? I decided not to, except maybe filling my measuring cups a tiny bit less with sugar. Yes, this was very sweet. Almost too sweet, but not sickeningly so. I served with homemade vanilla ice cream, and it was perfect. We did use fresh cherries. I recruited my 12 year old to pit the cherries and we found a great way..... with a drinking straw, only it was too flimsy, so I took apart a pen and used the barrel. It worked like a charm. I won't try to explain the procedure here. Google cherry pitting with straw. I didn't have a problem with my cobbler being runny after it cooled a bit. I would make this again and maybe if using sweet cherries, would cut back overall sugar by 1/4 - 1/3 cup.
So far so good. I added about a half a cup more cherrys though. I also used a bigger pan. it turned out AWSOME. expecally with Icecream. it could be a usuall sunday thing now I think. The kids loved to help make it. Thanks again
Great recipe! I didn't make any adjustments - kids & in-laws loved it!
Very good...tons of alterations reviewed so I had a hard time deciding what to do with the recipe. I usually decide to do exactly what the original recipe calls for the first time, but in this case (as I prefer to eat my cobblers with ice cream) I didn't want it to be terribly sweet. I cut the amount of sugar I mixed with the water to 3/4 cup. I used the same amount of water (1 cup), but I probably had closer to 4 cups of fresh cherries. I thought the sweetness and consistency turned out really nice. The dough topping is the best part though! Will definitely make again, as my daughter and husband both loved it!
I had never had cobbler before, so I didn´t know what to expect. As per other reviews, I halved the sugar on both the batter and the water and I thought it was just right. I also added vanilla extract to the batter. It was pretty good, my family liked it, I would probably make this again, but I would still like to check out other cobbler recipes.
Loved it!!! Since we did not know how to pit raw cherries, we covered them with water and brought them to a boil to soften and make it easier to pit. The water took on the flavor of the cherries so instead of using plain boiling water, we used the cherry juice. Cut back on the sugar by half because we had the sweet cherry juice. Really was a great way to use up our cherries!!
This is the exact recipe our family has used for years for cobbler. Any fruit will work. I use cherries, berries, peaches etc. and if they are frozen I just reduce the amount of liquid but be sure some hot water is poured over the cornstarch mixture to take it down into the fruit for thickening. Patsy
After reading several reviews I modified the recipe by reducing the amount of sugar to almost half, reducing the water to 3/4 cup, increased the amount of cherries to 4 cups, used a mixture of whole wheat and self rising flour. It is still too sweet, but edible. It's the perfect texture, not too runny, and the crust is good. If I make this again I will reduce the amount of sugar to about 1/4 of what the original recipe calls for.
I made this in a 9x13 pan. I used a little over 4 cups fresh cheeries. They were really sweet so I cut back on my sugar. In the topping I added a little Almond extract. YUM!!! I also mixed the starch, sugar & water & heated it almost to a boil before I put it on top. It was perfect!!! The whole pan was gone as soon as I made it. I received great reviews from the cobbler, even from a person who doesn't even like cherries! The almond extract was the litl' bit of extra something that kicked it up a notch. Everybody wants my recipe.
Delicious! I always make a cherry dessert of some sort for my MIL for her birthday! I will have to look NO further! I did reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup and the water to 3/4 for the liquid, according to some of the reviews. I used tart, frozen, Michigan cherries and baked it for 55 min and it was awesome!
I turned it into a Cherry Berry Cobbler! Used fresh cherries and blueberries, cut down the sugar to 1/2 cup and water to 3/4 cup. Also used soy milk. it turned out delicious!!!!!
I am admittedly not very good in the kitchen, but this recipe was so easy. And even my husband who is not big into desserts, really liked it. It's sweet without being overbearing. I made it with fresh cherries.
Followed recipe exactly, but realized last minute I didn't have cornstarch. I used two tbsp of all purpose flour in place of the 1 tbsp of cornstarch and it still turned out perfect. Will make this again and again.
Let me first state that I despise cobbler. Gooey baked fruits are not for me. I initially used this recipe because I had extra fresh cherries to use up. What I didn't expect to ABSOLUTELY LOVE the taste! I used 4 ramekins and put a layer of batter, then cherries, batter, and the sugar syrup on top. Also, I ran out of white sugar after making the batter, so I used light brown sugar for the sugar/water syrup. DELICIOUS! The sticky top crust was sooo good! Served with Marinated Tuna Steak with white rice, Grilled Garlic Artichokes, and Idaho Fry Sauce for the artichokes.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections