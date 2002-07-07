Cherry Cobbler

This is a very good cherry cobbler recipe from a neighbor, and it is requested often. Fresh or frozen cherries can be used.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place cherries in the bottom of a 9-inch square pan.

  • Mix 3/4 cup sugar, butter, flour, salt, baking powder, and milk together in a bowl. Spread dough over cherries.

  • Combine 1 cup sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl. Stir in boiling water. Pour mixture over dough.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 68g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 170.9mg. Full Nutrition
