Pumpkin Crisp

If you like pumpkin pie, you will love Pumpkin Crisp. I never make pumpkin pie anymore, this is better and easier.

1 hr
1 hr 30 mins
30 mins
18
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Set aside 1 cup cake mix for the topping. Combine remaining cake mix, 1 egg, and melted butter or margarine. Pat into a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix pumpkin, 2 eggs, spices, 1/2 cup sugar, and milk. Pour pumpkin mixture over the cake mix crust.

  • In a small bowl, combine 1 cup cake mix and 3/4 cup sugar. Cut in 1/2 cup softened butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle mixture on top of pumpkin mixture.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 55 minutes.

309 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 391.7mg. Full Nutrition
