Pumpkin Crisp

I made this yesterday for my family . It was a big hit. Half the pan is already gone. In my opinion it's better than pumpkin pie. It's more like a cake than a crisp type of recipe though which was fine by me. I read the comments here before I even started making it and it helped me make better calls in some areas. I seen a lot of people had issues in the topping department with making crumble so I was cautious and only added butter as I went and left 2 1/2 table spoons of the 1/2 cup that it requires out. I didn't like the consistency even with less butter it was too wet and not crumbly enough like crisp should be so I added 2 tablespoons of flour. I took the extra butter and dumped some of it in a bowl with pecans and added brown sugar, and cinnamon for topping after I had laid my crumble of course. I high recommend using the Betty Crocker Super Moist Butter Pecan Cake mix it adds so much extra flavor . Thank you for sharing such an amazing recipe .