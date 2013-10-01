Pumpkin Crisp
If you like pumpkin pie, you will love Pumpkin Crisp. I never make pumpkin pie anymore, this is better and easier.
I have made this recipe for the past 3 years (Thanksgiving & Christmas holidays) and my family loves it! It's also a big hit at work. I too feel that the topping could use some improvment. For the topping, I have added oatmeal and it does make it more like a "crisp." Also, the addition of a little flour (enhanced with pumpkin pie spice) stretches the mix to ensure that there is enough to cover the top. A must try for those who want a little something different for the holidays!Read More
Getting tired of the same old pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, so I thought I try something a little different. Enter Pumpkin Crisp. Nice substitute for regular pumpkin pie and is a nice accompaniment to my requisite apple pie. The yellow cake is so much more interesting than standard pie crust and marries well with the pumpkin filling. However the topping mixture didn't work out all the well as it was not turning into coarse crumbs during preparation. Too much butter? Not enough cake mix? I ended up adding more flour (about 1/2 cup) and 2 tbsps of sugar (might try brown sugar next time), and a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg to cut the flour taste to the topping mixture in order to get the consistency right. This gave me more than enough topping and I may even back off a bit on the amount of topping I add to the dish next time. But it was a hit and I'll definitely make it again. 4 stars for flavor and "interesting" factor, a star off for recipe adjustment.Read More
Great recipe. Took longer to prepare since I used fresh pumpkin rather than canned, but well worth the extra effort. I will try it again using pie crust instead of the mix suggested by the recipe.
This recipe is ABSOLUTLEY THE BEST TASTING pumpkin dessert out there!!!! I like to use canned pumpkin pie mix instead of the pumpkin puree and just cut back to 1/2 tsp. each of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Ive made this quite a few times and everyone loves it. But Im bothered how the cake mix on the bottom NEVER gets cooked? Its always still raw dough. Does anyone else have this problem, or is it suppose to be like that?
This recipe is delicious! I added a 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts to the topping. The topping was very wet so I added about 1/3 cup of flour to make it crumbly. Rave reviews from family and friends, but if sugar and fat calories are a concern, this recipe is not for you.
Gosh, this is good! Others' general comments are echoed here: The crust was kind of sticky so I mixed in some rolled oats before patting it down. Doubled the spices in the pumpkin mixture just because. Crumb topping was improved by adding less sugar - only 1/2 cup - as well as about 1/2 cup each of flour and rolled oats. Finally, had to bake it at least 15 minutes longer than suggested (70-75 min). Just had a bite to make sure it wasn't poison - and it isn't!
This was delicious! Its similar to pumpkin pie but I love the sugar topping, it really gives it that extra something. The only change I made was to use half brown sugar and half white sugar for the topping (instead of all white sugar) and it came out really good. I will definitely be making this for Thanksgiving!
Oh my gosh, this is SO good! My six year old that is super picky and would normally never touch pumpkin pie loves it! I wanted to test it out before making it for Thanksgiving. I can't wait for my family to try it. I am no fan of pumpkin pie at all, but this this is amazing!
I make this every year. The only thing I do different is I do not make the crumble crust. I have always just spread the cake mix over the top and then drizzled the butter all over the top
I have made this a few times a few years ago. I make a streusel topping with oatmeal, butter, brown sugar, and the dry cake mix. I love the texture and the fact that it’s not a boring pie crust. More like an “Ooey, Gooey, butter cake”.
This was good, but I think I was aiming more for a cobbler, so I'll have to keep looking for recipes. Next time I might use one 14-oz can pumpkin instead of 2 as the layers seemed off (too much pumpkin). Also, since it said to serve it warm, the next time I might refrigerate it first, then warm it later. Pumpkin stayed very hot for a long time, even though the rest cooled off more quickly. A very rich dessert.
Delicious! Just what I was looking for. Even those who don't like pumpkin liked it! Did use 1/2 cup sugar in topping and cut in cold butter, not soft. may try a little less butter in bottom next time??
This is absolutely delicious. I add a cup of chopped pecans to the topping to crunch it up a little bit - and this is typically gone BEFORE the pumpkin pie. So much easier - and really just scrumptious! Thank you Bunny for posting such a wonderful recipe - it helps round out my desserts during the holidays every year.
Easy and quite tasty.
I was recently served this in a local restaurant and asked for the recipe. They told me where to find it online. No that I have discovered this site, I will be back for more winning recipes.
I made this according to the recipe using a King Arthur Flour Co golden vanilla cake mix that was a little past its "use by" date. I had no trouble covering the surface with the topping mixture - I went lightly at first to cover and then went back to fill in. A little extra baking time took the topping from goo to crisp. Everyone said it was good and went back for another square. It won't replace pumpkin pie for me, but it is a nice change.
I have been making this recipe for years and it's easy & YUMMY!! I make mine sugar-free by substituting sugar fro Splenda. Top w/sugar-free cool whip! My family loves it.
Not the best, but pretty good. I think my family will stick to the traditional pumpkin pie.
My children loved this. Got great reviews for Thanksgiving dinner. My husband loved it but still loves the traditional pumpkin pie. I would rather have this and so would the children. I guess it's 6 to 1 in our favor so he loses and we win this for next thanksgiving desert! Sorry honey but we rather eat this! Thanks for the great recipe, Robin
Quick, easy, and crowd pleasing! My only substitution was using a Cinnamon Swirl cake mix (Betty Crocker) I had on hand, instead of using yellow cake mix. It was probably better for it.
I have been making this recipe since about 2001 and there is not a holiday meal that goes by that I am not asked to make it! It has been a hit with the kids and all the adults. Even the ones that swear they do not like pumpkin. This is one of my favorite recipes!
Well, the boyfriend loved this, but I just thought it was OK. I guess it was the crust I wasn't fond of (to buttery). I did run out of sugar when making the topping (I was over his house) so it didn't come out crumbly. Since he enjoyed this more than me, I left the recipe with him!
I'v made this recipe a few times and everyone raves about it. It's so easy to whip together, yet the second time I made it I accidentally added the whole can of evaporated milk. It turned out just fine. I also added 5 minutes to the coking time, making sure the center is done. Very rich! :D
Great recipe, couldn't get the topping to work like it was supposed too. However that was my fault I'm just starting to make desserts at 35. The plus is this came out perfect even though I added too much evaporated milk. Definetly try as an alternative to pie.
This recipe was OK. It was nice to try something new, but I do like pumpkin pie much better. I dont think I will make this again.
Everyone in my family loved it, even my little brother (and he's picky). My topping didn't come out crumbly, but it was hard, so there was still a crisp to the dessert (I followed some other people's advice and used half brown sugar). Will probably be making it again!
This is a great alternative to pumpkin pie. I served mine topped with cool whip. Delicious!
11.13.02 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/12209/pumpkin-crisp/ ... I messed up the cake mix part, my family loved it. Use less butter in the crust for sure. Nutmeg goes a long way so I reduced it to 1/4t. I didn't have evaporated milk so I subbed 3T melted butter & enough whole milk to equal 2/3c. I'll try it again without talking. That should help. Ha.
I LOVE this recipe! It is so easy and makes enough to feed a crowd. I like to make it using a spice cake mix.
THIS IS AWESOME!! By far my favorite pumpkin recipe of all time. I did add oats and walnuts and used brown sugar in the topping. Everyone who ate it loved it!
During the Holidays, I like to make pumpkin desserts. But honestly, I'm more of a fan of the idea of pumpkin than the actual thing. This dessert was right up my alley. It's very similar to the fruit crisps you can make with a cake mix and lots of butter. I took it to a church luncheon and several women asked for the recipe. I had a little left over to bring home, but it seemed like everyone who tried it liked it.
It tastes better the next day, in my opinion.
The batter does not set up and leaves you with a gooey mess that makes it seem uncooked. I even cooked it for 75 minutes and it just does not set up. Will not make again.
I made this recipe using both Pumpkin Puree as the recipe calls for as well as with Pumpkin Pie Mix. Both versions came out excellent and all of my family loved it. Quick, Easy, and Delicious.
AWESOME! We don't like pie crust so this recipe was exactly what we were looking for. For step 3, we switched 3/4 cup of white sugar for brown sugar. We don't care for pumpkin pie spice that most recipes call for, so this recipe was perfect! The great thing about it is you can interchange the spices to your taste. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I felt bad when my aunt (who is known for her pumpkin pie) showed up for Thanksgiving and everyone wanted the cobbler.
This is delicious. The only thing I didn't like about it was the topping. There was too much butter and it wasn't like I could just add more cake mix to it by then.
This is a great fall recipe. I didn't change a thing, although it did take longer than 55 minutes to cook.
Easy to make, but too high in fat. The flavor is not worth the added calories and fat. I would rather go back to good old pumpkin pie.
I have made this recipe often and it always a hit. I forgot about it this year and just made it again. As for the topping, I use hard butter and cut it into the mixture. It turns out much better and is more of a "crisp" topping, but not quite. This is a great fall recipe. I will be making lots of these to take to family and friends when invited!
Made this yesterday for Thanksgiving, and everyone loved it. I also had a problem with the topping. It was in one big lump. Somehow I put small pcs. of the mixture all over, covering the top. and it came out almost caramelized. Thanks Bunny for this wonderful(especially warm from the oven)recipe.
I have had much better. Too runny for my taste.
This was very good. It was kind of like gooey cake except with pumpkin. My topping was not crumbly - it turned out creamy, so I had to try to spread it over the pumpkin. I may have stirred it too much, but it was still good.
I will be making this instead of pumpkin pie this year for Thanksgiving. Delicious!
This is a super good pumpkin dessert. It is not really a "crisp" like the title claims but more of a cross between pumpkin pie and a cake. The bottom and top are cake-like and the middle has all the flavor and creamy texture of a pumpkin pie. But whatever you want to call it...it is delicious! I made a couple small tweaks. I used 2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice in place of the cinnamon and nutmeg. I could not find an 18.5 ounce cake mix so I used a 16.5 ounce mix and added 5 tablespoons of all purpose flour and it came out perfect.
This was a different twist than the usual pumpkin pie. It has a really nice flavor.The bottom of mine baked just fine but the top layer of pumpkin right under the streusel didnt cook completely. I added brown sugar and cinnamon to the streusel topping and it made it over the top.
A good, easy dessert, will make again. Those who had problems with topping and crust - be sure to use regular stick butter or margarine not light or spreads.
My kids loved this. Crust is perfect for when you have extra pie filling. The only thing we changed used brown sugar and a touch of cinnamon in topping
This recipe was superb!!! It was easy to make and even easier to eat. I highly recommend this recipe to anyone who loves pumpkin pie. The only complaint I have is the topping. I don't know if it was the way I mixed the topping but it came out creamy rather than crumbly. Other than that, this recipe will be a Thanksgiving tradition years to come.
Kids loved it. A nice change from pumpkin pie.
It was OK. It wasn't fabulous, but it wasn't bad. And it wasn't a CRISP. I found the instructions to soften the butter in the crust odd, usually you would want cold butter to cut in. I didn't hate it, don't get my wrong. I ate it. But, I do think there are better pumpkin recipes out there.
This recipe is awesome, no more pumpkin pie at our house on Thanksgiving! Great with or without whip cream!
The instructions say to "pat" the crust into the pan, but the crust was thick batter and needed to be spread with a spatula. It says to "pour" the filling over the crust, yet it was too thick to be poured and had to be scraped in. The topping, the crisp part, said to "sprinkle" over the pumpkin mixture, yet it was runny like soft cookie dough and had to be spooned and gently smeared across the top. The cakey crust was bland. The filling was drab. The only good thing about it was the little bits of topping that were actually sweet, almost a caramel taste. My 3 kids hated it, I only ate the top of mine, and I would not recommend it to anyone.
This Pumpkin Crisp is wonderful, I took it to a church function and came home with none. However it gets better if it sits overnight.
The crust was great the pumpkin part not so much
This was sooo yummy! Although, as my husband likes to say, it was "turn your head inside-out sweet."
Very tasty and quick to make - my family loves especially my 7-year-old daughter - amazing
I made this today using the exact recipe and did not see it's similarity to pumpkin pie. This was SO SO sweet! With pumpkin pie the crust is slightly salty and compliments the filling. In this recipe the crust on the bottom and the "crisp" top are so sugary from the cake mix. I would only recommend this if you like super sweet deserts. It's no rival for real pumpkin pie!
Super good! Served this at a large dinner then took the leftovers to the office. Everyone loved it. Thanks! This is a keeper for me.
This is a great recipe for those who want something different in a pumpkin flavor. My children where thrilled to learn that pumpkin could taste so good!
I ate this at a church potluck and came home and got right on here to print out a copy of this for myself! The topping was carmelized and the overall taste of this dessert is divine. I am going to add this to my Thanksgiving menu this year. Maybe I will try to cut fat by using less butter in the topping, that will kill two birds w/ one stone since it seems like people had trouble with the topping not crumbling also. However, it is great made just like the recipe states if fat weren't an issue in my house, I'd make it without any revisions.
I made this last fall and didn't think it was anything special. A co-worker asked me today when I was going to make it again. I guess it was memorable! The flavor is good, but I don't know that I would call it pumpkin 'crisp', it seems too moist to fit that title. Either way, I'm making it again for my co-workers :)
This was a great alternative for pumpkin lovers. Everyone in my family, including kids, loved it. Other reviews have stated that the topping was not crumbly. If you use cold butter, it should help. Worth trying!
This was delicious! The cake mix makes the pie taste so much better than regular pie dough. I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it so much I have requests to make it for Christmas! I added a 1/2 cup of halved pecans to the topping to give it more texture. Amazing!!
Gone before nightfall!
Just made this for a football party and everyone went crazy for it. I made something similar to it weeks ago - something from a box - and the store didn't have it anymore so I found this recipe. Everyone agreed this was WAAAAAAAY better than the box mix. I heard comments like, "This is like crack!" "I'm glad I didn't have this recipe when I was pregnant, I would have eaten the whole pan!" etc. I accidentally only bought 1/2 the pumpkin the recipe, but i made it anyway and put it in a 9x9 and it obviously turned out great. I might try to make this a little healthier next time - less butter and maybe splenda instead of suar??? and see if it's still just as good.
Very good made just as the recipe states!
this turned out really nice..had a wonderful texture and flavor!
I followed all directions & even took it out of the oven 5 minutes before the stated 55 in the recipe, but the bottom was nearly burned and negatively affected the taste. The pumpkin flavor was not prominate enough for me.
Thought it was better after being in the fridge overnight. However, especially initially, the topping definitely did not work out right (maybe adding extra flour or oats would have helped), and we thought the pumpkin filling was not sweet enough and could have used some extra sugar. The bottom crust was definitely very tasty, though.
Well this was the first time I can honestly say I wasn't impressed with a recipe. I wasn't happy with the "crisp" part of this recipe. It was not crispy. All the recipes for Pumpkin Cake or Upside Down Pumpkin Cake have a very nice crisp/crunchy topping. I like the idea of a crust like layer on the bottom of this recipe. And the pie filling was very good. After this point I would now follow the recipe for those other cakes and use another box of yellow cake mix and sprinkle the dry ingredients all over the pie filling, and then about 2 cups chopped pecans, followed by 1/2 cup melted butter poured evenly over the top. May want to use a little more butter. Then cook as per the recipe. The cake mix on top cooked this way with the pecans, etc give the cake a very nice crunchy top!
I did something similar to this with spice cake mix and it was wonderful!
Made this for our morning group at church and it went over well. My husband really liked it.
Oh this is SOO good!! Due to allergy I used a gluten free cake mix (Hodgson Mills Gluten Free Yellow Cake Mix), it is delicious!!! This will definitely be making appearances at the holiday tables!
I found this to be moist, even runny. Was it cooked? That was the question of the evening.
The taste is fantastic! I'm definately going to make this a Thanksgiving tradition. The only problem I came across is the topping mixture didn't form crumbles like the directions said it would. Other than that, it was a definate five star recipe.
Tastes very good. I was a little hesitant at first due to the crust being a yelloe cake mix. In the past I have found this to make a really rich crust. That didnt seem to be the case here. My 10 year old son said "This is the only thing i like that has pumpkin in it. Definently worth trying!
If you love any dessert with Pumpkin this is a "must keep" recipe! The crisp adds mouth-watering flavors! A Fall dessert not to ignore!
This is a good pumpkin recipe. I do think it's better than regular pumpkin pie, it did take longer to prepare than I thought it would though. I got mixed reviews from my family. My husband didn't like it as much as regular pumpkin pie, but my mom and I both liked it better. This is a good recipe and it deserves a try if you like pumpkin pie. I also think it would be good in a pie shell instead of making the bottom layer.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a hit! I will make this again. Even my Mom who does not like Pumpkin Pie thought this was very good. It is creamier than Pumpkin Pie and much more delicious! I would recommend using cold butter as my crumbs were too mushy, but it was still worth it!
This one is a keeper! The entire family loved this dessert and prefers it over traditional pumpkin pie.
I will definitely make it again. Easy since it's a cake mix and very tasty.
Very bland. Not worth the calories.
I first made this recipe for Thanksgiving in 1999. It got RAVE reviews from everyone - most said they liked it more than regular pumpkin pie. I've since added chopped pecans to the topping and now people RAVE even more!! Try it ... you'll LOVE it!!
This is a delicious recipe! Fast, easy and kids and adults loved it!
The recipe was great, everyone agrees that this will be our Thanksgiving dessert instead of traditional pumpkin pie.
This is a great alternative to Pumpkin pie. While the topping did carmelize, it was delicious.
This recipe was easy to prepare and tastes good warm and cold. My 7-year old says he likes better than pumpkin pie and even my 4-year old ate it. Thanks for the recipe - I will use it often!
This is easy to make and my daughter who has always had to have "pumpkin pie" requested this instead. It is added to our traditional menu.
Very easy to make, and tasty.
Yep DEFINITELY more interesting and flavorful than pumpkin pie. I used organic ingredients and cut the sugar in the pumpkin mix in half and did not miss it a bit. Also threw in some allspice I couldn't wait until it cooled before digging in and three days later my mouth is still in pain. In case you're wondering....of course it was worth it! Thanks for sharing and I'll send good vibes your way every time I make this (which will be often, I assure you).
Quick, easy, and an amazing taste! Great fast dessert for anyone!
Too sweet. Will make again, but with less sugar. It was good.
I made this yesterday for my family . It was a big hit. Half the pan is already gone. In my opinion it's better than pumpkin pie. It's more like a cake than a crisp type of recipe though which was fine by me. I read the comments here before I even started making it and it helped me make better calls in some areas. I seen a lot of people had issues in the topping department with making crumble so I was cautious and only added butter as I went and left 2 1/2 table spoons of the 1/2 cup that it requires out. I didn't like the consistency even with less butter it was too wet and not crumbly enough like crisp should be so I added 2 tablespoons of flour. I took the extra butter and dumped some of it in a bowl with pecans and added brown sugar, and cinnamon for topping after I had laid my crumble of course. I high recommend using the Betty Crocker Super Moist Butter Pecan Cake mix it adds so much extra flavor . Thank you for sharing such an amazing recipe .
This recipe is the best. I bring it to all of my family reunions. This is so much better than plain old pumpkin pie!!!
Been looking for this recipe for awhile. Made it years ago then lost the recipe. One happy cookie here now. So far everyone who has tried it loves it. With only half of it left may have to make another one for thanksgiving tomorrow.
This is the absolute best...I never make pumpkin pie anymore...Pumpkin Crisp Rules!!!
We loved this recipe. I would use it as an alternate to pumpkin pie when in a hurry.
I added two tablespoons of flour to the pumpkin mixture and it firmed up perfectly. I used pumpkin pie spices with cinnamon and it was excellent! My family prefers this to pumpkin pie and the 9x13 size serves at least 10, with generous servings. It tasted even better the next day. Love it!
