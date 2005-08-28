Rhubarb Custard Pie II

Rating: 4.63 stars
81 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 62
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

My husband's favorite.

By Shirley Doerscher

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 10-inch pie
Directions

  • Roll out pastry for bottom crust, and place in a pie dish. Place rhubarb in crust.

  • In a large bowl, beat the eggs slightly. Mix in sugar, flour, vanilla, milk, and butter or margarine. Pour mixture over rhubarb. Cover with top crust, and seal the edges.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F ( 205 degrees C) for 50 to 60 minutes.

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 76.7g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 74mg; sodium 275.2mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Barbara T
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2005
I made this pie to take to a church picnic. The kudoes I got....wow! One man said he had eaten rhubarb pie all his life and this recipe far surpassed any he had ever eaten and would I please share the recipe with his wife. I have to admit I thought it was excellent too. However I too mixed the rhubarb with the custard mixture before putting it in the pie crust. Read More
Helpful
(61)

Most helpful critical review

Jane Lester
Rating: 3 stars
06/22/2007
I've had alot of rhubarb pie since childhood and thought to try something different. The vanilla overpowered the rhubarb in my opinion. The texture was great....i would omit vanilla next time. Read More
Helpful
(33)
CALHOUNABODE
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2008
Beautiful and delicious! When I cut up my rhubarb, I only had 2 cups, so I threw in some raspberries I had in the freezer. I tossed it all w/ the custard mixture before pouring into the crust. I used a shortening crust, made a lattice top, sprinkled w/ sugar. The custard really cuts the tart sweetness of the fruit. I will definitely use this recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(46)
Rachel Haley
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2008
So good. I made a crumb topping for the top pie crust (mixed melted butter brown sugar and flour to make crumbs) instead of making a double pastry crust. I like the contrast of the crumbs and custard. This is delicious. If you wanted you could probably add an extra half a cup of chopped rhubarb for more of that tangy flavor or maybe reduce the sugar a bit. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Carrie T.
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2007
Absolutely wonderful! Of course you must start with a good crust. I too mixed the sauce with the rhubarb before filling. Easy and delicious!! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2007
WOW. This is the best pie I've *ever* had!!! I followed the suggestions of others and mixed the rhubarb with the custard before adding it to the pie crust. This would make a great recipe for any get-together and I will definitely be making it again and again! Read More
Helpful
(17)
BONNIE55
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
this is just the best recipe for rhubarb custard pie very fast and easy my family loved it Read More
Helpful
(16)
SHADYB
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2005
Easy recipe - just like Grandma's. I mixed the rhubarb and custard together before putting in the pan - don't know if that makes any difference. But great simple and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(9)
LACEYKAT
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2004
This was a very easy to make recipe and was very delicious. My kids loved the recipe the custard is not to sweet and offsets the rhubarb bite. Read More
Helpful
(8)
