Rhubarb Custard Pie II

I made this pie to take to a church picnic. The kudoes I got....wow! One man said he had eaten rhubarb pie all his life and this recipe far surpassed any he had ever eaten and would I please share the recipe with his wife. I have to admit I thought it was excellent too. However I too mixed the rhubarb with the custard mixture before putting it in the pie crust.
Beautiful and delicious! When I cut up my rhubarb, I only had 2 cups, so I threw in some raspberries I had in the freezer. I tossed it all w/ the custard mixture before pouring into the crust. I used a shortening crust, made a lattice top, sprinkled w/ sugar. The custard really cuts the tart sweetness of the fruit. I will definitely use this recipe again.
I've had alot of rhubarb pie since childhood and thought to try something different. The vanilla overpowered the rhubarb in my opinion. The texture was great....i would omit vanilla next time.
So good. I made a crumb topping for the top pie crust (mixed melted butter brown sugar and flour to make crumbs) instead of making a double pastry crust. I like the contrast of the crumbs and custard. This is delicious. If you wanted you could probably add an extra half a cup of chopped rhubarb for more of that tangy flavor or maybe reduce the sugar a bit.
Absolutely wonderful! Of course you must start with a good crust. I too mixed the sauce with the rhubarb before filling. Easy and delicious!!
WOW. This is the best pie I've *ever* had!!! I followed the suggestions of others and mixed the rhubarb with the custard before adding it to the pie crust. This would make a great recipe for any get-together and I will definitely be making it again and again!
this is just the best recipe for rhubarb custard pie very fast and easy my family loved it
Easy recipe - just like Grandma's. I mixed the rhubarb and custard together before putting in the pan - don't know if that makes any difference. But great simple and delicious!
This was a very easy to make recipe and was very delicious. My kids loved the recipe the custard is not to sweet and offsets the rhubarb bite.