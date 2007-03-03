Shoofly Pie I

Shoofly pie is a moist, dark pie with a crumble top, made with molasses. It is low in fat (the crust contains nearly all the fat), and does not have an overwhelming sweet taste. It can be topped with whipped cream. This is a Southern dish.

Recipe by Ivy Smink

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, and butter or margarine together until it resembles course corn meal. Measure out 1/2 cup, and set aside for topping.

  • In a separate bowl, beat the egg. Mix in molasses and cold water. Add crumb mixture, and stir thoroughly. Stir baking soda into hot water, and then add to the molasses mixture. Mix well. Pour filling into pie crust, and evenly sprinkle the reserved topping on top.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 66.4g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 30.9mg; sodium 322.7mg. Full Nutrition
