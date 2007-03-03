Shoofly Pie I

Shoofly pie is a moist, dark pie with a crumble top, made with molasses. It is low in fat (the crust contains nearly all the fat), and does not have an overwhelming sweet taste. It can be topped with whipped cream. This is a Southern dish.
My 87-year-old grandmother swears the secret to a successful pie is using King Syrup not Bryer Rabbit Molasses or any other Dark molasses which makes a huge difference in the taste. Changes to the ingredients: She uses Crisco in lieu of the butter (a total of 2T. per pie) and more brown sugar 1/4 c. more than this recipe states. She also reserves more topping so it doesn't sink/absorb into the pie (1 cup). To prevent a runny pie, she bakes it for 5 mins. at 400 then 25 mins. at 350. I hope this helps the runny/taste questions. Definitely a PA Dutch keeper.
This recipe came out too runny. This was my first attempt at shoofly pie. It was very easy to make, but it's possible I did something wrong. The edges came out pretty good, so maybe it just needed to bake longer.
My 87-year-old grandmother swears the secret to a successful pie is using King Syrup not Bryer Rabbit Molasses or any other Dark molasses which makes a huge difference in the taste. Changes to the ingredients: She uses Crisco in lieu of the butter (a total of 2T. per pie) and more brown sugar 1/4 c. more than this recipe states. She also reserves more topping so it doesn't sink/absorb into the pie (1 cup). To prevent a runny pie, she bakes it for 5 mins. at 400 then 25 mins. at 350. I hope this helps the runny/taste questions. Definitely a PA Dutch keeper.
This recipe came out too runny. This was my first attempt at shoofly pie. It was very easy to make, but it's possible I did something wrong. The edges came out pretty good, so maybe it just needed to bake longer.
This was a nice gooey version of shoofly pie--"gooey" in a good way. Perhaps the person who didn't like it used blackstrap molasses? It has a nice, rich molasses flavor, but not overpowering, with the mild molasses I used.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.